Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Sri Lanka Send Vandersay Home For Violating 'Contractual Obligations'

AFP | Updated: June 24, 2018, 9:56 AM IST
Sri Lanka Send Vandersay Home For Violating 'Contractual Obligations'

Jeffery Vandersay (L) with Rangana Herath. (Twitter/ Jeffery Vandersay)

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Saturday recalled leg spinner Jeffrey Vandersay from the West Indies tour over "conduct" that violated contractual obligations, Sri Lanka's cricket board said.

The 28-year-old is an uncapped Test player, but he was included in a 17-member squad for the three Test series against the West Indies. The third and final started on Saturday in Barbados.

"Vandersay, who toured West Indies with the national team is sent back to Sri Lanka owing to his conduct, which amounts to breach of contractual obligations," the board said in a brief statement, without giving further details.

The recall has added to the woes of Sri Lanka, who are already facing the final match without regular captain Dinesh Chandimal.

He was slapped with a one-match ban over ball tampering charges during the 2nd Test that ended in a draw.

Suranga Lakmal was appointed captain in Chandimal's absence. The West Indies are 1-0 up in the series.

Chandimal was given the ban after being spotted by television cameras during the second Test applying saliva to the ball, apparently with a sweet in his mouth.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday dismissed Chandimal's appeal. A fine of 100 per cent of his match fee and two suspension points were also upheld.

Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha also face possible disciplinary action after refusing to take to the field for two hours after the incident.

The three admitted on Friday "conduct... contrary to the spirit of the game" and will face a preliminary ICC hearing on July 10.

Hathurusingha and Gurusinha are free to perform their duties until then, but Chandimal will have to sit out the 3rd Test.

Chandimal's ban came after a string of defeats -- including a Test and one-day whitewash to India -- and corruption allegations.

Also Watch

Dinesh ChandimalJeffrey VandersaySri Lanka vs West IndiesWest Indies vs Sri Lanka
First Published: June 24, 2018, 8:53 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking