Sri Lanka Series Not To Start With Tests, BCCI Announce Revised Schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the revised fixture of Sri Lanka’s upcoming tour of India. The home series won’t start with Tests anymore as the tourists will first lock horns with the Men in Blue in three T20Is, starting from February 24 in Lucknow. The second and final games of the 3-match series will be played in Dharamsala on February 26 and 27 respectively.

Following the conclusion of the T20Is, both teams will shift focus in Tests. The first game of the two-match series commences from March 8 in Mohali. The second and final Test, which is going to be a day-night affair, will be held in Bengaluru from March 12.

“BCCI announces revised schedule for home series against Sri Lanka.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI announces a change in schedule for the upcoming @Paytm Sri Lanka Tour of India. #INDvSL #TeamIndiaMore Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2022

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced a change in schedule for the upcoming Paytm Sri Lanka Tour of India. Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23,” the official statement read.

“Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala. The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4th to 8th and the second Test will be played from March 12th to 16th in Bengaluru,” it added.

