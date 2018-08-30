Sri Lanka Series Will Help Us Get Back on Track Before Women's WT20: Mithali Raj

Loading...
India travel to Sri Lanka, where they are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is, starting September 11.
The Indian side have been going through a bad run of form, which saw them losing 0-3 to Australia at home while they also finished last in the triangular T20 series featuring Australia and England. But they did show some fight against England and beat them 2-1 in the ODI series.
Raj said that the team will look to put on a good show in Sri Lanka and that will help the players in getting their confidence back She also hailed the recent-appointment of Ramesh Powar as the team's head coach and said that his knowledge of the game will be helpful for the players.
"It is important to regroup and get back the confidence again as the T20 World Cup is scheduled in November," Raj told The Hindu. "In this context, the Sri Lanka series is very important.
"With the new coach himself being a spinner, I am sure his experience will help our tweakers as we depend heavily on them in all formats.
"The Sri Lanka series will also be important in terms of knowing where we stand, what is the composition we should have, and accordingly, use these matches to prepare for the World Cup."
Raj also cleared the air about her retirement plans despite teammate Jhulan Goswami deciding to hang up her boots recently. The star India batter said that she would like to play for India as long as possible.
"I would like to continue as long as I am fit and able to contribute to the team,” she said. “I don’t know really what keeps me going. But, it is obvious that the team needs to be settled.
"That way, I feel we should not struggle in ODIs. It takes time to find the right combination which can last longer. Probably, till that time I will hold on."
First Published: August 30, 2018, 2:47 PM IST