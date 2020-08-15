Sri Lanka Shows Interest in Hosting India-England Test Series Early Next Year: Report
Sri Lanka Cricket has sounded out BCCI its willingness to host India's Test series against England scheduled early next year, if the necessity arises in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report here.
