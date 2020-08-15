Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

223/9 (86.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202018:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Sri Lanka Shows Interest in Hosting India-England Test Series Early Next Year: Report

Sri Lanka Cricket has sounded out BCCI its willingness to host India's Test series against England scheduled early next year, if the necessity arises in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report here.

PTI |August 15, 2020, 12:11 PM IST
Sri Lanka Shows Interest in Hosting India-England Test Series Early Next Year: Report

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket has sounded out BCCI its willingness to host India's Test series against England scheduled early next year, if the necessity arises in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report here.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Team Didn't Know About Bowl-out: Irfan Pathan on 2007 T20 World Cup Match

With India's COVID-19 cases surging, England's scheduled five-match Test series in India early next year could be in doubt and the SLC is willing to fill in to play host to the contest, according to a report in 'The Island'.

The report said there is a possibility of England staying back after their two Tests in Sri Lanka in January next year to play the series against India.

England are scheduled to come back to Sri Lanka to conclude their postponed series in March this year.

"The possibility of England staying back after their two Tests in Sri Lanka to complete the series against India has been given some thought after SLC came up with the suggestion," the report said.

England had spent two weeks in Colombo preparing for the two match Test series but were forced to fly back home in the middle of a warm-up game due to the global health crisis.

Due to the pandemic surging in India, England's limited overs tour in September has been postponed while the BCCI was also forced to shift out IPL to the UAE.

There is, however, no way the BCCI will agree to such a proposal at this moment.

A senior BCCI official told PTI that he has not heard of any formal proposal being sent by the SLC in this regard.

"At this point, the BCCI is not even entertaining such a proposal as it is still four months away," the official said on conditions of anonimity.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar Admits he Purposely Hit MS Dhoni With a Beamer in 2006 Faisalabad Test

The COVID-19 situation is better in Sri Lanka than in India and schools have reopened earlier this week though SLC's bid to host the Lanka Premier League this month has been pushed back to November.

Bangladesh are expected to be in Sri Lanka in October after their series in July was postponed.

bccicoronaviruscovid-19India vs EnglandSLC

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more