Sri Lanka Spinner Akila Dananjaya Reported for Suspect Action

As per ICC regulations, Dananjaya will have to undergo testing of his action within two weeks, but can continue bowling until the results of the test are known.
Akila Dananjaya has been reported with a suspect bowling action. Dananjaya is required to undergo testing within 14 days and, during this period, he is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known. #SLvENG @OfficialSLC— ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) November 11, 2018
Dananjaya was reported by match officials at the end of the first Test, which England won by 211 runs.
The second match starts on November 14 in Pallekele, which means he will be eligible to bowl if selected. Dananjaya, who has featured in four Tests, 30 ODIs and 16 T20Is for Sri Lanka, only managed two wickets in Galle.
First Published: November 11, 2018, 3:54 PM IST