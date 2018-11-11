Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Sri Lanka Spinner Akila Dananjaya Reported for Suspect Action

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 11, 2018, 3:54 PM IST
Sri Lanka Spinner Akila Dananjaya Reported for Suspect Action

(image: AFP)

Loading...
Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dananjaya has been reported for a suspect bowling action following the opening Test against England in Galle.

As per ICC regulations, Dananjaya will have to undergo testing of his action within two weeks, but can continue bowling until the results of the test are known.




Dananjaya was reported by match officials at the end of the first Test, which England won by 211 runs.

The second match starts on November 14 in Pallekele, which means he will be eligible to bowl if selected. Dananjaya, who has featured in four Tests, 30 ODIs and 16 T20Is for Sri Lanka, only managed two wickets in Galle.

Related Story

Akila DananjayaGalle TestSri Lanka vs Englandsuspect actiontest cricket
First Published: November 11, 2018, 3:54 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...