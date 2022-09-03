Sri Lanka Spinner Maheesh Theekshana Hits back Bangladesh Cricket Board Chief

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in a nail-biting thriller on September 1 to seal their Super 4 spot. The result meant Bangladesh were out of the ongoing Asia Cup. Now Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana has rubbed salt into the wounds by taking an indirect dig at Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Khaled Mahmud.

Before the match, Mahmud had remarked that while Bangladesh have two world-class bowlers in Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, Sri Lanka have none. That comment hadn’t gone down well with several Sri Lanka players. Following his team’s impressive win, Theekshana has now responded to Khaled Mahmud in his own style. He tweeted, “No need to have world class players, when you have 11 brothers.”

No need to have world class players, when you have 11 brothers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H0rYESlF6i — Maheesh Theekshana (@maheesht61) September 2, 2022

Theekshana’s comment has gone viral on Twitter. Netizens have praised Sri Lankan players for responding to the over-confident BCB director through their exploits on the field.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

One Twitter user wrote, “That was a fabulous performance, a treat to watch. All the best for the upcoming matches.”

Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardena lauded Sri Lankan players for playing good cricket under pressure. “Well done guys! Fantastic fight back to win this game under pressure. Safe to say it was a world class performance,” read Jayawardena’s tweet.

Well done guys!!! Fantastic fight back to win this game under pressure.. safe to say it was a world class performance 👏👏👊 @OfficialSLC #AsiaCup2022 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) September 1, 2022

The Sri Lankan team has won hearts with their fighting spirit and fearless approach to the game. The high-pressure game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was one of the most competitive matches of the tournament. For the majority of the match, it seemed like Bangladesh will get over the line.

After being put to bat first, Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz provided a good start to his team by playing a fiery knock of 38 runs off 26 balls. Then Afif Hossain played a blistering knock of 39 runs off 22 balls and propelled Bangladesh’s total to 183 at the end of 20 overs.

While chasing a tough target of 184 runs, Sri Lanka adopted an aggressive approach with opener Kusal Mendis scoring a quickfire 60 runs off just 37 balls. With wickets falling at regular intervals, skipper Dasun Shanaka also chipped by scoring some crucial runs. Sri Lankan’s mental fortitude was visible even when their number 10 batter, Asitha Fernando, came out to bat. Fernando scored 10 runs off just three balls to take his side over the finishing line in the last over.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here