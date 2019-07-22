Sri Lanka Sports Minister Calls for Sacking Cricket Coaches

Colombo: Sri Lanka's sports minister has asked the cricket board to replace the coaching staff headed by Chandika Hathurusingha after the national team's early exit in the recent World Cup, an official said on Monday (July 22).
However, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Secretary Mohan de Silva said any decision must be mindful of Sri Lanka's bad reputation for hiring and firing coaches.
De Silva said sports minister Harin Fernando had made the request in writing, and that cricket board is legally required to carry it out.
"But we know this is a complex problem because we are dealing with professionals," de Silva said. "We know Sri Lanka has a bad reputation that we have hired and fired coaches over the past so many years. We know our responsibilities and we also can't go against the minister's recommendations."
He said contractual obligations with the coaches must also be respected and a final decision on the matter will be taken by the board's executive committee.
Hathurusingha was hired in 2017 after a successful stint with Bangladesh but Sri Lanka was eliminated in the group stage at the World Cup after winning only three of nine games.
Sri Lanka employed 11 coaches, including interim appointments, from 2011 to 2017.
SLC delegation to visit Pakistan in August
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will send a security delegation to visit Pakistan next month to assess the possibility of staging a two-match test series there in October.
PCB spokesman Sami-ul-Hasan told the Associated Press that the delegation will visit Lahore and Karachi "to inspect and discuss matters relating to security," although the dates for the trip have yet to be confirmed.
Pakistan has not hosted a test match since terrorists attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009. Eight people were killed during the attack while several Sri Lankan players were also injured.
Since then, Pakistan has played almost all its international "home" matches in the United Arab Emirates with the exception of playing two test matches against Australia in England in 2010.
Officials of both SLC and the PCB met on the sidelines of the ICC's annual conference in London recently and discussed the possibility of reviving international cricket in Pakistan.
The PCB has long been trying to convince foreign teams that it's safe to play cricket in Pakistan. The efforts were given momentum this year when eight Pakistan Super League matches were staged in Karachi.
The two-test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be the first for the two countries as part of the World Test Championship.
Sri Lanka Sports Minister Calls for Sacking Cricket Coaches
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 8, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Hathurusingha Vows to Stay on As Coach Despite SL World Cup Exit
Cricketnext Staff | January 30, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
Sri Lankan Coach Removed As Selector on Tour
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings