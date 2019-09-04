Sri Lanka Sweat Over Mendis, Jayasuriya Fitness After Nasty Clash in 2nd T20

After a nasty collision between Sri Lanka’s Shehan Jayasuriya and Kusal Mendis in second T20I against New Zealand on Tuesday, both the players suffered injuries on their knees.
Both the players are unlikely to feature in the final T20I on 6th September, but Sri Lanka Cricket haven’t named any replacements for them.
Team Manager Asantha De Mel said, “Mendis has suffered an injury on his knee on the right leg, while Jayasuriya has sustained an injury; above the knee on his right leg.
“No replacements will be made to the squad for the injured players.”
The incident occurred during the final over of the match when 7 runs were needed from just 4 balls. Mitchell Santner lofted the ball towards midwicket and
Jayasuriya caught the ball at the boundary. But Mendis running from deep mid-wicket, collided with former, and the ball eventually went for a six.
Thereafter, the scores were levelled and on very next ball, Kiwis registered a four-wicket win, that helped them seal the series.
After the match, Malinga said, “They are alright and will play the next game hopefully.”
Both Jayasuriya and Mendis had sustained minor injuries when they fell from a motorbike when they were celebrating the ODI series win against Bangladesh last month.
