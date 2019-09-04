Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

98/2 (26.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

Sri Lanka Sweat Over Mendis, Jayasuriya Fitness After Nasty Clash in 2nd T20

Both Jayasuriya and Mendis had sustained minor injuries when they fell from a motorbike when they were celebrating the ODI series win against Bangladesh last month.

Cricketnext Staff |September 4, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
Sri Lanka Sweat Over Mendis, Jayasuriya Fitness After Nasty Clash in 2nd T20

After a nasty collision between Sri Lanka’s Shehan Jayasuriya and Kusal Mendis in second T20I against New Zealand on Tuesday, both the players suffered injuries on their knees.

Both the players are unlikely to feature in the final T20I on 6th September, but Sri Lanka Cricket haven’t named any replacements for them.

Team Manager Asantha De Mel said, “Mendis has suffered an injury on his knee on the right leg, while Jayasuriya has sustained an injury; above the knee on his right leg.

“No replacements will be made to the squad for the injured players.”

The incident occurred during the final over of the match when 7 runs were needed from just 4 balls. Mitchell Santner lofted the ball towards midwicket and

Jayasuriya caught the ball at the boundary. But Mendis running from deep mid-wicket, collided with former, and the ball eventually went for a six.

Thereafter, the scores were levelled and on very next ball, Kiwis registered a four-wicket win, that helped them seal the series.

After the match, Malinga said, “They are alright and will play the next game hopefully.”

Both Jayasuriya and Mendis had sustained minor injuries when they fell from a motorbike when they were celebrating the ODI series win against Bangladesh last month.

kusal mendisShehan JayasuriyaSri Lanka vs New Zealand

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019

AFG v BAN
Chittagong ZAC

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...