Sri Lanka to Play Two ODIs Against Scotland Ahead of 2019 World Cup

The two ODIs will be played on May 18 and 21 and the venues will be announced in December. Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer expressed his excitement over hosting a Full-Member nation.
“We are really excited to be playing these ODI’s versus another Full Member. After the success of 2018, the team is mindful that we face new pressures and higher expectations from both Scottish cricket fans and also the wider global cricket community,” he said.
“There is nothing better than playing cricket at home in front of a full house of Scottish fans and we are determined to continue to improve on our recent performances. We will be well prepared for these matches and go out to win. Following our 1-1 draw in the 50 overs series last year, it will be a real challenge for us to go one better and win this ODI series"
Sri Lanka have played two ODIs against Scotland and have emerged victorious on both the occasions. However, just before the 2017 Champions Trophy, Scotland managed to beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in an unofficial 50-over game at Beckenham. Sri Lanka, though, won the next match and levelled the unofficial series 1-1.
Sri Lanka's first World Cup encounter is against Afghanistan on June 4 in Cardiff but the mega event will get underway from May 30.
First Published: November 26, 2018, 7:56 PM IST