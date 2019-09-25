Sri Lanka to Tour India in January 2020 For T20I Series

The BCCI announced on Wednesday (25 September) that Sri Lanka would be touring India in January 2020 for a three match T20I series that will be played across Guwahati, Indore and Pune.
India was originally scheduled to play Zimbabwe in the same time frame, but after their suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Sri Lanka has confirmed their availability for the series, which will start at Guwahati on 5 January.
The teams will then travel to Indore to play the second T20I on 7 January, before the final match at Pune on 10 January.
India and Sri Lanka have played a total of 16 T20 Internationals against each other since 2009, with India holding the better record. The ‘Men in Blue’ have won 11 of those encounters, while Sri Lanka has won five matches.
