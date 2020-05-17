Sri Lanka Tour Close to Impossible at Present: BCCI Official
At a time when cricket boards across the globe have been postponing tours with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic and health directives from their respective governments, the Sri Lankan board has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to go ahead and play the limited-over series against the Island Nation in mid-July.
Sri Lanka Tour Close to Impossible at Present: BCCI Official
At a time when cricket boards across the globe have been postponing tours with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic and health directives from their respective governments, the Sri Lankan board has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to go ahead and play the limited-over series against the Island Nation in mid-July.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings