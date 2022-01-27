Sri Lanka U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Live Cricket Score, Plate Quarter-Final 4: Under-19 World Cup Live Updates From Antigua

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of ICC Under 19 World Cup Plate Quarter Final 4 between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. In the fourth Super League quarter-final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, Sri Lanka Under 19 will be locking horns with Afghanistan 19. The encounter will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua at 06:30 PM IST on January 27, Thursday.

Sri Lanka Under 19 are unbeaten in the tournament so far. The island nation will be heading into the Thursday match after winning all their three league matches. The team finished at the top place in the Group D standings. In all three matches, Sri Lanka bowlers delivered an extraordinary performance to ensure a victory for their side.

Afghanistan 19, on the other hand, ended up at second place in the Group C points table. They won two out of their three league games. Afghanistan’s only loss in the event came against Pakistan by 24 runs. The team secured a morale-boosting win in their last group game against Zimbabwe Under 19 by a massive 109 runs.

