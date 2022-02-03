Sri Lanka-U19 vs Pakistan-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match, February 03, 06:30 PM IST

SL-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka Under 19 and Pakistan Under 19: In the fifth-place playoff of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, Sri Lanka Under 19 will be going up against Pakistan Under 19. The last match between both sides will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 06:30 PM IST on February 03, Thursday.

Sri Lanka Under 19 and Pakistan Under 19 have experienced similar journeys in the competition. The two teams won all their three league matches. Sri Lanka ended at first place in Group D and Pakistan topped the Group C points table.

The island nation was knocked out from the competition by Afghanistan. Following a four-run loss in the quarter-final, Sri Lanka defeated South Africa in the playoff semi-final.

The Men in Green suffered a loss against Australia in the quarter-final. The team registered a massive defeat by 119 runs. Though the loss ruled them out of the final race, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in their last match to remain in the contention of finishing at fifth place.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Under 19 and Pakistan Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

SL-U19 vs PK-U19 Telecast

SL-U19 vs PK-U19 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

SL-U19 vs PK-U19 Live Streaming

Sri Lanka Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SL-U19 vs PK-U19 Match Details

Sri Lanka Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 contest will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 06:30 PM IST on February 03, Thursday.

SL-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Awais Ali

Vice-Captain- Dunith Wellalage

Suggested Playing XI for SL-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Haseebullah Khan

Batters: Abdul Faseeh, Irfan Khan, Raveen de Silva, Ranuda Somarathne

All-rounders: Dunith Wellalage, Qasim Akram, Shavon Daniel

Bowlers: Awais Ali, Traveen Mathews, Ahmed Khan

SL-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka Under 19: Vinuja Ranpul, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage (c), Raveen de Silva, Anjala Bandara (wk), Ranuda Somarathne, Wanuja Sahan, Treveen Mathew, Shevon Daniel, Sakuna Liyanage

Pakistan Under 19: Abbas Ali, Qasim Akram (c), Haseebullah Khan (wk), Muhammad Shehzad, Irfan Khan, Abdul Faseeh, Maaz Sadaqat, Ahmed Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Awais Ali, Zeeshan Zameer

