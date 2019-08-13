Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sri Lanka Unveil New Test Jerseys Ahead of New Zealand Series

Cricketnext Staff |August 13, 2019, 6:22 PM IST
The Sri Lankan cricket team have unveiled their new Test jerseys complete with squad numbers ahead of their two-match Test series against New Zealand.

The Tests will be a part of the ICC Test Championship, with the first match set to be played at Galle on August 14 (Wednesday).

New Zealand have a chance of securing the top spot in Test cricket should they secure a series win in Sri Lanka.

New Zealand, with 109 points in Test cricket, are ranked behind India on 113 points, but a 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka will see the Kiwis leapfrog the Asian heavyweights.

Test rankings have added relevance with the new, two-year ICC World Test Championship now under way, culminating in a 2021 final at Lord's between the top two teams.

Crisis-ridden Sri Lanka will be wary of providing a rank turning wicket in the first Test in Galle after being outsmarted by England in the most recent encounter at the venue.

England overcame the battle with a variety of off-spin, leg-spin and left-arm spin as the trio of Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Jack Leach played a key role in a 3-0 series sweep.

The Kiwis too are carrying plenty of spin options and are likely to play two of them. Bombay-born left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed five wickets in the warm-up game in Negombo and he is likely to be the second spinner to leggie Todd Astle.

sri lanka cricketSri Lanka vs New Zealand 2019

