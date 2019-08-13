Sri Lanka Unveil New Test Jerseys Ahead of New Zealand Series

The Sri Lankan cricket team have unveiled their new Test jerseys complete with squad numbers ahead of their two-match Test series against New Zealand.
The Tests will be a part of the ICC Test Championship, with the first match set to be played at Galle on August 14 (Wednesday).
Sri Lanka will take the field for their first test match of the #SLvNZ tour in their new look Test whites, complete with names and numbers on the back! pic.twitter.com/pXSWISoOCN— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 13, 2019
New Zealand have a chance of securing the top spot in Test cricket should they secure a series win in Sri Lanka.
New Zealand, with 109 points in Test cricket, are ranked behind India on 113 points, but a 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka will see the Kiwis leapfrog the Asian heavyweights.
Test rankings have added relevance with the new, two-year ICC World Test Championship now under way, culminating in a 2021 final at Lord's between the top two teams.
Crisis-ridden Sri Lanka will be wary of providing a rank turning wicket in the first Test in Galle after being outsmarted by England in the most recent encounter at the venue.
England overcame the battle with a variety of off-spin, leg-spin and left-arm spin as the trio of Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Jack Leach played a key role in a 3-0 series sweep.
The Kiwis too are carrying plenty of spin options and are likely to play two of them. Bombay-born left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed five wickets in the warm-up game in Negombo and he is likely to be the second spinner to leggie Todd Astle.
