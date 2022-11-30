Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Afghanistan won the first ODI of the series against Sri Lanka in an enthralling manner. This Afghan side put on a mammoth total of 294 runs at the end of their innings. This feat was made possible by an impressive innings from Ibrahim Zadran scoring 106 runs off 120 balls, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah chipping in with half-centuries respectively.

Fazalhaq Farooqui chipped in with the ball taking four wickets and giving away a mere 49 runs in his nine-over spell. Gulbadin Naib also assisted him beautifully taking three wickets for 34 runs in his spell of eight overs. Pathum Nissanka tried his best to salvage the match with a determined innings of 85 runs from 83 balls but received very little support from others.

The second ODI of the series resulted in a draw and had to be abandoned. The Lankan team managed to restrict Afghanistan to 228 runs in the first innings but didn’t get a chance to chase down the total.

Chris Silverwood’s men will now be looking to save their series in the 3rd and final ODI of the series.

What date will the third ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan be played?

The third ODI match of the series between Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan will take place on November 30, Wednesday.

Where will the match Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan be played?

The third ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match begin?

The third ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match?

The Sri Lanka and Afghanistan match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match can be viewed live on SonyLIV.

SL vs AFG 3rd ODI Possible Starting XI:

The Sri Lankan team predicted starting line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

The Afghanistan cricket team predicted starting line-up: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai

