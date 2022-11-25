Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 1st ODI Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Following a torrid performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be hoping to make amends. The Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka comprising three One Day Internationals kick starts on November 25. Both teams are in desperate need of a victory in the series to make a considerable jump in the ICC Super League rankings.

Afghanistan are doing slightly better in the Super League points table. They are seventh in the standings with 100 points. The team failed to secure any victory in T20 World Cup Super 12 round. They lost three matches while their other two games were abandoned due to rain.

Sri Lanka have also not performed well in limited overs cricket in recent past., the team is languishing in tenth place in the ODI Super League standings. Despite winning Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka ended up with just two victories from five matches in the Super 12 round of the ICC event.

When will the 1st ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) start?

The game will be conducted on November 25, Friday.

Where will the 1st ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

What time will the 1st ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The match will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match is available to be streamed live on the ICC website.

SL vs AFG 1st ODI Match, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against Afghanistan: Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Dananjaya Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga

SL vs AFG 1st ODI Match, Afghanistan probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran

