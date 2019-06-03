starts in
Match 6:PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

3 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 7:AFG VS SL

upcoming
AFG AFG
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Tue, 04 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 8:SA VS IND

upcoming
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

upcoming
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan | We Have Potential to Score 300 Consistently: Naib

PTI |June 3, 2019, 10:40 PM IST
Cardiff: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib has stressed on the need to bat sensibly ahead of the team's second World Cup clash against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

Afghanistan opened their campaign with a seven-wicket defeat to reigning champions Australia, who chased down 208 thanks to half-centuries from David Warner and Aaron Finch.

Despite the result, there were plenty of positives for the Afghanistan who fought back from 77/5 down after losing opening batsmen Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai for ducks.

Najibullah Zadran was particularly impressive with the bat and Naib believes his side is more than capable of posting a big total against Sri Lanka.

"My message has been one thing, just to look at the positives. If you look, we missed out early on and then we scored 200-plus so if we have wickets in hand it could have been 300-plus," he said here on Monday.

"We need to stay on the pitch and don't give away wickets easily, then we have the potential to do in the last ten overs 80-90 runs or more.

"Australia are the best side, they are a champion side, they played hard against us so one thing the guys took away is the positives if they stay on the wicket."

Sri Lanka are also looking to bounce back after suffering a heavy defeat in their opening game against New Zealand, going down by ten wickets after being bowled out for just 136 runs.

But while the Cardiff pitch appears to favour seamers, Naib is confident his world-class spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman can take advantage.

"If you look at the Sri Lanka team the last two years they have been struggling in the one-day matches so we have an opportunity to do well against them," he said.

"I hope that if we can play 50 overs, especially in batting, maybe we can beat them, but they are also a good team and we cannot take them easy."

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019

SL v AFG
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

IND v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

NZ v BAN
The Oval All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
AFG AFG
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more