Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: How to Stream SL vs AUS Series on TV And Online

Glenn Maxwell returned to ODI cricket after more than 18 months as Australia took on Sri Lanka in the first match of the series on Wednesday. And the Aussie all-rounder could not have asked for a better comeback as he was adjudged Man of the Match for his stunning match-winning show.

Australia scripted a thrilling two-wicket victory in the first match to take a vital 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. For the first time, Aussies chased down a target more than 267 against Sri Lanka in ODIs.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a formidable total of 300/7 in 50 overs. In the rain-curtailed match, the target was eventually revised and the visitors were asked to chase 282 runs in 44 overs. Maxwell’s unbeaten 80-run knock off 51 balls guided the Aussies to reach the target with nine balls to spare.

Now the hosts will be eagerly aiming to level the series as Sri Lanka and Australia are set to face each other in the second match of the series on Thursday. The second ODI of the series is scheduled to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Ahead of Thursday’s second ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia; here is all you need to know:

What date second ODI match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) will be played?

The Second ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia will take place on June 16, Thursday.

Where will the second ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The second ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

What time will the Second ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) begin?

The second ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia second ODI match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

The second ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

