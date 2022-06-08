Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: SL vs AUS Latest Updates From R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

SL vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I match from R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Aaron Finch and Co. produced a sensational performance in the opening T20I where they thrashed the hosts by 10 wickets. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc had a memorable night with the ball as the duo shared 7 wickets. While captain Finch returned to the form with a solid fifty while David Warner helped him find his groove back by attacking the bowlers from other end.

Hazlewood hardly put a foot wrong and finished with four for 16 in his four overs during his man-of-the-match performance. Starc claimed three for 26.

“It was quite hot out there and the wicket was slow,” Hazlewood said. “We bowled well as a group and the result shows. The plan was to bowl back of a length. After those first few overs, we managed to pull things off.”

Openers Aaron Finch and David Warner were involved in a 134-run stand for the first wicket as Australia cruised to a big win in front of a sold out crowd of 28,000. Finch had been given out leg before wicket to Maheesh Theekshana in the third ball of the innings. But the captain successfully overturned the decision.

Australia scored 59 runs in the power play, picking up boundaries comfortably as the bowling wasn’t penetrative.

When will the 2nd T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) start?

The second T20I will kickstart at 7:00 pm IST on June 8, Wednesday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The match will be conducted at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the 2nd T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) begin?

The game will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs AUS 2nd T20I, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against Australia: Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga

SL vs AUS 2nd T20I, Australia probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc

