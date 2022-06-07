Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 1st T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sri Lanka will be itching to avenge their 1-4 loss as they will host Australia in a three-match T20I series. In February, Sri Lanka traveled to the Kangaroo nation for a five-match T20I series. The tour didn’t have much to offer to the island nation. The visitors lost the series brutally by enduring a defeat in the first four T20 Internationals.

Sri Lanka hasn’t enjoyed a good ride in the T20 Internationals in the recent past. Playing in their own backyard, Kusal Mendis’ side will hope for a contrasting result. They have match-winners like Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka in their team who have shown good form lately.

Speaking of Australia, they are continuing their phenomenal ride in the shortest format of the game following their win in the T20 World Cup last year. The team will be playing with their full strength on Tuesday. Australia’s last T20I game against Pakistan saw them recording a win by three wickets.

When will the 1st T20I match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) start?

The first T20I will kickstart at 07:00 pm IST on June 07, Tuesday.

Where will the 1st T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The match will be conducted at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the 1st T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) begin?

The game will begin at 07:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia match will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SL vs AUS 1st T20I, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against Australia: Wanindu Hasaranga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c)

SL vs AUS 1st T20I, Australia probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk)

