Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 1st Test Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Australia will hope for a better result as they will take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series. The first Test of the two-match series will be conducted between June 29 and July 3 at the Galle International Stadium.

The visitors aren’t having a good time during the Sri Lanka tour. They lost the five-match ODI series to Sri Lanka. Speaking about their Test performance, Pat Cummins & Men are having a good year. The team last defeated Pakistan in a three-match Test series by 1-0.

Australia will be definitely be tested on Sri Lanka’s spin-friendly pitches. Steve Smith is the only Australian batter from the current squad to acore a hundred in the island nation. The visitors’ middle-order is inexperienced as Travis Head, Cameron Green and Alex Carey haven’t played in Sri Lanka before.

Hosts Sri Lanka will start the series as favourites. They last defeated Bangladesh in a two-match Test series by 1-0. They are fourth in the World Test Championship table and the series is of utmost importance for them. Angelo Mathews and Asitha Fernando are the players to watch out for from the Sri Lanka team.

When will the 1st Test Match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) start?

The match between the two sides will be played from June 29 to July 3.

Where will the 1st Test Match match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The encounter will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

What time will the 1st Test Match match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) begin?

The match will begin at 10:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs AUS 1st Test Match, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against Australia: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal

SL vs AUS 1st Test Match, Australia probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green

