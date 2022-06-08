Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2nd T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sri Lanka will be playing a do-or-die match against Australia on June 8, Wednesday. The second T20 International of the three-match series will be hosted at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The island nation made a terrible start to the T20I series. They lost their first game by a big margin of 10 wickets due to a disappointing batting performance. Sri Lankan batters were decimated by Australia’s pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood.

Hazelwood picked four wickets while Starc scalped three wickets to stop the hosts at a low score of 128 runs. It was an easy target for Australia and the flawless batting by Aaron Finch and David Warner made the task look easier.

Finch slammed 61 runs off 40 balls while Warner played a knock of 44-ball 70 to take the visitors home within 14 overs. Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

When will the 2nd T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) start?

The second T20I will kickstart at 7:00 pm IST on June 8, Wednesday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The match will be conducted at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the 2nd T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) begin?

The game will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs AUS 2nd T20I, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against Australia: Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga

SL vs AUS 2nd T20I, Australia probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc

