Sri Lanka vs Australia Playing XI Prediction: Pradeep Likely for SL, AUS Unchanged

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2019, 8:55 AM IST
A confident Australia will look to take on a struggling Sri Lankan side in Match 20 of the 2019 ICC World Cup at the Kennington Oval, London on Saturday (June 15).

Australia made up for the loss against India with a convincing win over Pakistan and will want nothing less than two points from the game against Sri Lanka who look down and out on confidence.

With one win and two washouts, it feels ages ago that Sri Lanka played the game against Afghanistan. The game too was won thanks to the bowling after the batting continued to falter.

With time running out, the Islanders will want to change things around pretty soon. Nuwan Pradeep who was the star of the Afghanistan clash is expected to be back for Sri Lanka after being ruled out for a game.

Australia have no reasons to tinker with their eleven after a good outing against Pakistan. With the surface expected to be flat and Marcus Stoinis still injured, it looks likely that skipper Aaron Finch will back the same combination and along with Glenn Maxwell chip in with a few overs if need be.

Sri Lanka Likely XI: Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep.

Australia Likely XI: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummis, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson.

