Sri Lanka vs Australia Test in Galle to be Dedicated to Late Australian Legend Shane Warne

Colombo: The two-Test series between Australia and Sri Lanka in Galle will be dedicated to the legendary Australian leg spinner Shane Warne, who died in March following a suspected heart-attack in Thailand.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) along with the country’s ministries of tourism and sport have reportedly invited Warne’s family members for the opening Test and, a report in dailymirror.lk said on Sunday that they have given their consent.

Both the Tests will be played in Galle — June 29-July 3 and July 8-12 — and Sri Lanka’s tourism minister Harin Fernando said the CEO of Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that Shane Warne’s family members will be attending the match.

Australia have won the three-match T20I series against the hosts 2-1, and the five-match One-day International series will begin at Pallekele on June 14.

Australia are having several injury issues ahead of the ODI series with Mitchell Marsh ruled out of at least a couple of games due to a calf injury and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc too laid low by a freak injury to his bowling finger.

