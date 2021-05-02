CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2021 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (test)

LUNCH

SL vs BAN Cricket Scorecard (test)

2nd Test test, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 4th Day, 1st Session

Sri Lanka

1st INN

493/7

(159.2) RR 3.09

2nd INN

172 /6

(39.0) 4.41

Sri Lanka Dimuth Karunaratne (C)
Sri Lanka lead by 414 runs
Bangladesh Mominul Haque (C)

Bangladesh

1st INN

251/10

(83.0) RR 3.02

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2021 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2021 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Check here SL vs BAN 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live cricket score and latest updates.

Check here SL vs BAN 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live cricket score and latest updates.Check here SL vs BAN 2021, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live cricket score and latest updates.

REVIEW: Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama’s dream debut in which he picked six wickets for 92 runs helped Sri Lanka dismiss Bangladesh for 251 in their first innings of the second Test. Jayawickrama’s returns, the best innings figures on Test debut for Sri Lanka, helped the home side secure a big lead. Sri Lanka had earlier extended their first innings total to 493/7 in the morning, before declaring their innings closed. Niroshan Dickwella’s quickfire 77 not out helped Sri Lanka approach the 500-run mark. The home side were 17/2 at stumps with an overall lead of 242 runs.

In the morning, Bangladesh began their innings well, thanks to Tamim Iqbal’s counter-attacking 92. He brought up his fifty in just 57 deliveries. This was his fourth consecutive half-century in the format. At the stroke of lunch, the Sri Lankan spinners effected a double-blow on the visitors. Jayawickrama picked his maiden Test wicket, inducing an edge from Saif Hassan (25), who was caught in slips. Ramesh Mendis dismissed the new man Najmul Hossain Shanto for a duck in the very next over, and Bangladesh went to lunch at 99/2 in 27 overs. After the break, Tamim joined forces with Mominul Haque to reorient Bangladesh’s innings. The duo added 52 runs in 98 balls for the third wicket, and they looked good for a lot more. However, it was young Jayawickrama who confounded them again. A change of angle from the left-arm spinner brought about natural variation off the pitch. Tamim erred and was caught in slips for a 150-ball 92.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches