Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2021: Schedule, Squads, Match Timings, Broadcast, and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be up against each other in the two-match Test series, starting from April 21 at the Pallekele international stadium, in Pallekele. The two Test matches form a part of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship hosted by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

At present, Sri Lanka is placed at the second-last place on the World Test Championship points table as out of 10 matches, they could register victory only in one match. Three games resulted in a draw while the team faced defeat in six games. They are followed by Bangladesh at the last spot.

Thus far in the elite Test competition, Bangladesh failed to register a victory in any of the games as they have lost all five matches.Besides, the chances of the team winning the Test series against Sri Lanka are also slim as they last won an away Test in 2017 and have lost each of the nine Tests since then.

Though the two-match Test series forms a part of the WTC, it holds no significance as India and New Zealand have already qualified from the final of the marquee event. The final between the two cricketing superpowers will be hosted in England from June 18 to June 22.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Roshen Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (c), Taskin Ahmed, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali, Shohidul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Shuvagata Hom.

Test series schedule:

The first Test match of the two-match series will be hosted at the Pallekele international stadium, in Pallekele from April 21 to April 25. The match will commence from 04:30 AM GMT. The last match of the series will be played at the same venue from April 29 to May 3 from 04:30 AM GMT.

Broadcast and Live Streaming details:

The Sri Lankan fans can watch the Test series live at the Sri Lanka Rupavahini (SLRC) Network. Also, the match will be telecasted on the official YouTube channel of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). For Bangladesh, T Sports has acquired the rights of the Test series while the Indian citizens can enjoy the games at Sony Sports Network.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here