Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2021: Taskin Ahmed Becomes First Concussion Substitute in ODI Cricket

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has become the first concussion substitute to be deployed in 50-overs cricket as he replaced his colleague Mohammad Saifuddin during the second ODI match against Sri Lanka. Saifuddin was hit on the head by Dushmantha Chameera’s bouncer and was unable to take field as Sri Lanka openers came out to bat. Later Taskin was called in as his replacement.

Meanwhile this is not the first time that Cricket saw a concussion sub. Earlier there have been seven instances in Test match cricket: Marnus Labuschagne for Steven Smith against England in 2019, Jermaine Blackwood for Darren Bravo against India in 2019, Theunis de Bruyn for Dean Elgar against India in 2019, Mehidy Hasan for Liton Das and Taijul Islam for Nayeem Hasan for Bangladesh against India in 2019, and Brian Mudzinganyama for Kevin Kasuza against Sri Lanka and Timycen Maruma for Kevin Kasuza for Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka in 2020.

Meanwhile only two time it has happened in the shortest format that is T20 when Qalandar Khan stepped in for Saqlain Arshad for Qatar against Jersey in 2019, and the time Yuzvendra Chahal replaced Ravindra Jadeja against Australia in 2020.

Meanwhile here’s what happened in the 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh which the hosts won comfortably:

Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed four wickets as Bangladesh overcame a late fightback from Wanindu Hasaranga to beat Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the first one-day international on Sunday. Mehidy returned figures of 4-30 from 10 overs of his off spin to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 224 in the tourists’ chase of 258. Number eight Hasaranga hit a valiant 74 off 60 balls.

Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets with fellow fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin claiming two. Earlier Mushfiqur Rahim (84) and Mahmudullah Riyad (54) put on 109 runs for the fifth wicket to guide Bangladesh to 257-6 after they opted to bat at the start of the three-match series.

