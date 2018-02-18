Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I at Sylhet Highlights - As It Happened

(Image: ICC/Twitter)

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

Alrighty! Sri Lanka's long tour of Bangladesh comes to an end. Poor start but a terrific finish. Seems like they are back on a roll. Whom do they face next? The same two teams from the previous series' - India and Bangladesh - only this time it is back home where they play a tri-series. The Lankans will hope that they take some of this momentum into that one. We take your leave for now and hope to have your company back soon. Before we go, you can just have a look at how the first SA-Ind T20I is shaping up. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

Victorious skipper, Dinesh Chandimal, says that it a tough question to answer (When will Kusal Perera be back?) as he too, does not know. On Mendis' promotion, Chandimal says he believed that the former is the only one who can bat up the order and he took the opportunity with both hands. On himself not facing more than a ball in this series, the skipper just deflects the question away, saying that it was a great team performance throughout the tour. Adds that this is a really good start to the new year and is proud of his youngsters. Hopes that they continue to perform well and is more than eager to play the next series, which is a tri-series involving India and Bangladesh.

KUSAL MENDIS has been named the MAN OF THE MATCH AND SERIES. On being asked about his poor show in the ODIs, he says that even though he got low scores, he trained hard and the coaches helped him a great deal. Praises the bowlers and batsmen for working according to the plan set. Is very happy to win this award and happier for the team getting back to winning ways. There is another question which is popped to him as to when Kusal Perera will be back. Mendis smiles, takes a lonnggggg pause and eventually says he does not know and can only wish that he returns to the side soon.

Bangladesh captain, Mahmudullah manages a smile. Says that the team thought it could chase the score down as the wicket looked good to bat on. But is at a loss of words for the flop batting show. Further says that there was no assistance to the spinners but still, they could have restricted the Lankans to 180 which could have been chased down. On the team's performance, he says that the players need to sit down, get together and introspect. Admits that they did miss their champion player, Shakib Al Hasan and cannot wait to have him back. Congratulates the Sri Lankans for their match and series win.

Barring Thisara Perera, every bowler who bowled picked up a wicket. The match was perhaps over in the Powerplay itself when the hosts lost 3 wickets. Mahmudullah and Tamim then tried to bring Bangladesh back into the contest but it was always going to be too much to do. Another walloping defeat. Nothing much to write, pretty sure the presentation will have much more...

Going into this match, perhaps for the first time in this entire tour, Sri Lanka started as favourites. And they played like one. They batted furiously, racking up 210 in their 20 overs and have bowled like favourites too, dismissing their opposition with 8 balls left, that too, with a bowler short. Magnificent team performance.

A tri-series final win. A Test series victory. A T20I series stroll. 2018 could not have begun on a better note for Sri Lanka.

18.4 D Gunathilaka to Abu Jayed, OUT! Stumped! A 75-RUN WIN FOR THE LANKANS. A 2-0 series win. Similar to the previous ball, once again Gunathilaka fires it wide outside off. This time, Jayed cannot reach the ball as opposed to the previous one, he looks to go leg side and misses. Easy stumping for Chandimal behind. 135/10

18.3 D Gunathilaka to Abu Jayed, Sees the batsman charge out and fires it wide outside off. But Jayed is good enough to put bat on ball and steers it through point for a couple. 135/9

18.2 D Gunathilaka to N Islam, Interesting. Number 11 using his feet to a spinner. Nazmul comes down the track and drives it towards long off for a single. 133/9

Nazmul Islam is the only man left.

18.1 D Gunathilaka to M Rahman, OUT! Gone right through. A nothing ball, a nothing shot. Landed outside off, coming in with the angle, Mustafizur just swings wildly. Misses and the ball hits the timber. 132/9

Danushka Gunathilaka to bowl the 19th over. Will this be the last of the match?

17.6 D Shanaka to Abu Jayed, A short ball, outside off, Jayed looks to play the upper cut but misses. 1.5-0-5-1 are Shanaka's figures. 132/8

Abu Jayed walks in at number 10, replacing Mahedi.

17.5 D Shanaka to M Hasan, OUT! The 8th wicket goes down. A short ball outside off, Mahedi rises on his toes and plays a nice-looking shot over cover. However, it is straight to the only man in the deep on the off side - the sweeper. Simple catch for Isuru Udana. 132/8

17.4 D Shanaka to M Hasan, Excellent yorker, on off, dug out to the bowler. 132/7

17.3 D Shanaka to M Rahman, LBW appeal, but inside edge involved. Pitched outside leg any which ways, Mustafizur swings and gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls towards third man and the batsmen take a single. 132/7

17.2 D Shanaka to M Hasan, A short ball, pulled through square leg. Substitute Jeffrey Vandersay covers a lot of ground to his left from fine leg, dives and saves the boundary. Great commitment even at this stage. Just a run. 131/7

17.1 D Shanaka to M Rahman, Outside off, flayed through point for a single. 130/7

Dasun Shanaka to bowl the 18th over.

16.6 T Perera to M Hasan, FOUR! This time he finds the fence. Similar to the previous ball, Mahedi hits this one a lot straighter and finds the fence down the ground. 129/7

16.5 T Perera to M Hasan, On middle, chipped over mid off for a couple. 125/7

16.4 T Perera to M Hasan, That is a lifter. Pitched on a length outside off, Mahedi feels for it but the ball climbs off the length and beats him. Nearly guided it to the keeper. 123/7

16.3 T Perera to M Hasan, Full and outside off, hit hard but straight to the man at cover. 123/7

16.2 T Perera to M Rahman, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single. 123/7

16.2 T Perera to M Rahman, WIDE. A bouncer, well over the height of the batsman. 122/7

16.1 T Perera to M Hasan, Outside off, steered through point for a single. 121/7

Thisara Perera is back on.

15.6 A Aponso to M Rahman, Outside off, The Fizz swings but misses. 4-0-31-1 for the night for Aponso. 120/7

15.5 A Aponso to M Rahman, Outside off, defended from the crease. 120/7

A mini-conference going on. Jeevan Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal and the bowler are the participants. Have to give it to the Lankan captain, does not want to give even an inch, be it 91 needed from 26 balls. Oh okay... the ball has been found too wet to continue. Hence the break. The box of balls comes out and we are ready to continue now.

15.4 A Aponso to M Rahman, FOUR! Not a bad shot for a number 9. Full and outside off, Rahman leans and lofts it over cover for a boundary. 120/7

15.3 A Aponso to M Hasan, Pushed through mid on for one. 116/7

15.2 A Aponso to M Rahman, Full and outside off, Mustafizur swings hard but only gets an outside edge. The ball flies just wide of first slip and he earns a run. 115/7

15.1 A Aponso to M Hasan, On middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 114/7

14.6 I Udana to M Rahman, Outside off, on a length, Mustafizur pushes but misses. 4 runs and 2 wickets from the over. 113/7

Mustafizur Rahman walks in at number 9, replacing Saifuddin. Him at number 9 means there is not much batting left...

14.5 I Udana to M Saifuddin, OUT! Second wicket of the over. A short ball, on middle and off Saifuddin swivels and pulls, but it is straight to the fielder. Substitute Jeffrey Vandersay does not make any mistake. So double whammy for Saifuddin - first he runs his captain out, then gets out himself quickly. All the best in the dressing room. 113/7

14.4 I Udana to M Hasan, Pushes it through mid on for a run. 113/6

14.3 I Udana to M Saifuddin, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 112/6

14.3 I Udana to M Saifuddin, WIDE. Down the leg side, Saifuddin misses his flick. 111/6

Mahedi Hasan is the new man in.

14.2 I Udana to M Saifuddin, DROPPED, BUT STILL A WICKET! How? Please read. A full ball outside off, slower in pace, Saifuddin swings hard and hits it straight back. Udana leaps but cannot take the catch with his left hand. The ball is towards mid on but where is Mahmudullah going? He thinks there is a single and starts to run blindly. Saifuddin takes a start but then sees Jeevan Mendis getting to the ball. Now, he stops. Too late. Mahmudullah is halfway down the track and Mendis reaches the ball in a flash, dives and returns the throw to the bowler. Easy run out. Some fight shown by the skipper. Sad end. 110/6

14.1 I Udana to Mahmudullah, Full on middle, Mahmudullah swings hard and the ball goes off the inner half through square leg. Just a single. 110/5

Isuru Udana is back on.

13.6 A Aponso to Mahmudullah, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single. 109/5

13.5 A Aponso to Mahmudullah, FOUR! SLAP! This man still believes. On middle, Mahmudullah just slogs it over mid-wicket and finds the boundary. 108/5

13.4 A Aponso to Mahmudullah, A yorker on middle, dug out back to the bowler. 104/5

13.3 A Aponso to M Saifuddin, Full and outside off, eased through the covers for a single. 104/5

13.2 A Aponso to M Saifuddin, On middle, worked straight to short mid-wicket. 103/5

13.1 A Aponso to M Saifuddin, Full and outside off, Saifuddin swings but misses. 103/5

Amilla Aponso to bowl now.

12.6 T Perera to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Up and over! Full and outside off, Mahmudullah reaches out and lofts it over cover for a boundary. 100 UP FOR BANGLADESH, another 108 more needed from 42 balls. 103/5

12.5 T Perera to Mahmudullah, Little bit sloppy from Sri Lanka. Perera bowls a full toss outside off and Mahmudullah lofts it towards long off. Isuru Udana runs in, returns an okay throw to the bowler but the latter takes it lightly and misses it. The second is taken on the overthrow. 99/5

12.4 T Perera to M Saifuddin, Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single. 97/5

12.3 T Perera to M Saifuddin, A length ball on middle, Saifuddin charges down the track and swings, only to miss. 96/5

12.2 T Perera to M Saifuddin, Outside off, played straight to point. 96/5

12.1 T Perera to M Saifuddin, FOUR! Off the edge. On a length outside off, angling away, Saifuddin pushes at it and gets a healthy outside edge. The ball flies past the keeper, through the vacant slip cordon and reaches the third man fence. 96/5

Thisara Perera is back.

11.6 A Dananjaya to M Saifuddin, Full and outside off, Saifuddin drives it towards long off for one more. Just 5 from that over, Dananjaya finishes with figures of 4-1-20-1. Top class stuff. 92/5

11.5 A Dananjaya to Mahmudullah, Landed outside off, Mahmudullah plays it inside out over cover but straight to the man at sweeper. Only a single. 91/5

11.4 A Dananjaya to M Saifuddin, The arm ball, sliding in, Saifuddin goes back and punches it down to long off for one. 90/5

11.3 A Dananjaya to Mahmudullah, Full and outside off, pushed down to long off for a run. 89/5

11.2 A Dananjaya to M Saifuddin, Down the leg side, helped through mid-wicket for a single. The stand moves to 20 from 16 balls. 88/5

11.1 A Dananjaya to M Saifuddin, Outside off, punched back to the bowler. 87/5

Akila Dananjaya is bowling out. 3-1-15-1 so far.

10.6 I Udana to Mahmudullah, Played to the point region by the batsman again. 87/5

10.5 I Udana to Mahmudullah, Outside off, stabbed straight to point. 87/5

10.4 I Udana to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Well, not quite where he would have liked but he will take it. Udana comes around the wicket and bowls a length delivery outside off. Mahmudullah opens the face of his bat and intends to run this down to third man but gets an outside edge. Luckily for him, the edge lands just short of the diving keeper and he cannot cut it off, which means it is a boundary. 87/5

10.3 I Udana to M Saifuddin, Clips it through mid-wicket and gets a run. 83/5

10.3 I Udana to M Saifuddin, WIDE. A wild bouncer, well over the batsman to he keeper. 82/5

10.2 I Udana to Mahmudullah, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot for a single. 81/5

10.2 I Udana to Mahmudullah, WIDE. Miles outside off, left alone. 80/5

10.1 I Udana to Mahmudullah, Short and outside off, Mahmudullah cuts it through point where Danushka Gunathilaka dives to his left and stops the ball. Saifuddin wants a single but is sent back. 79/5

Change of pace. Isuru Udana to bowl now.

9.6 A Aponso to Mahmudullah, Action replay of the previous delivery. 10 runs from that over. 79/5

9.5 A Aponso to M Saifuddin, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 78/5

9.4 A Aponso to Mahmudullah, Pushes this towards long on for a run. 77/5

9.3 A Aponso to M Saifuddin, Outside off, punched to deep point for a single. 76/5

9.2 A Aponso to M Saifuddin, SIX! SLAP! Six number 4 in this innings. Full and outside off, Saifuddin dances down the track and swings it a mile over mid-wicket. So this kid can bat. 75/5

9.1 A Aponso to M Saifuddin, Outside off, punched towards cover. 69/5

8.6 J Mendis to M Saifuddin, Works this through mid-wicket to get something against his name on the batting sheet. A single to start. 8 runs and a wicket from Mendis' over. 69/5

8.5 J Mendis to M Saifuddin, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 68/5

Mohammad Saifuddin is the new man in at number 7, replacing Ariful.

8.4 J Mendis to A Haque, OUT! Got him! Even Mendis has a wicket. Not exactly the googly, but not the leg spinner either. It is the straighter one and the batsman does not pick it. He comes half forward to defend and is hit on the pads. Plumb LBW and up goes the umpire's finger on the appeal. 68/5

8.4 J Mendis to A Haque, WIDE. Fired down the leg side, the googly, Ariful misses his flick. 68/4

8.3 J Mendis to Mahmudullah, Comes down the track and pushes it towards long off for a run. 67/4

8.2 J Mendis to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Nice shot. Short and wide outside off, cracked behind point for a boundary. 66/4

8.1 J Mendis to A Haque, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 62/4

More spin. Jeevan Mendis to bowl now.

7.6 A Aponso to A Haque, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 8 runs and a wicket for Aponso in his opening over. 61/4

7.5 A Aponso to Mahmudullah, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. One run added to the total. 60/4

Ariful Haque walks in as a few people in the crowd start to walk out.

7.4 A Aponso to T Iqbal, OUT! This time the edge finds the fielder. Tamim is gone and with that, perhaps the series as well. Similar ball to the previous one, once again the batsman is down the track to swing. Is nowhere near the pitch of the ball and only gets a top edge. It flies to sweeper cover and Akila Dananjaya makes no mistake while running in. A laboured 29 from 23 for the Prince of Chittagong. 59/4

7.3 A Aponso to T Iqbal, TOP EDGE, SAFE! landed outside off, Tamim jumps down the track looks to slog. He turns full 360 degrees and the ball goes off the outside edge. Substitute Jeffrey Vandersay runs back from point but cannot get there. Two runs taken. 59/3

7.2 A Aponso to T Iqbal, FOUR! Heave-ho! On middle, Tamim comes down the track and drags it over mid-wicket for a boundary! 57/3

7.1 A Aponso to T Iqbal, On middle, pushed back to the bowler. 53/3

Amilla Aponso to bowl the 8th over.

6.6 T Perera to Mahmudullah, Oohhh... Very tight running. A length ball outside off, Mahmudullah opens the face of his bat and guides it uppishly just wide of point. He takes the man on from third man and charges back for the second. The fielder returns a good throw and the Sri Lankans shouts 'AIYOOOOOOOOOO!' Replays show that a direct hit could have had Mahmudullah. 53/3

6.5 T Perera to T Iqbal, Played to the point region by the batsman for a single. 51/3

6.4 T Perera to T Iqbal, Oopss... A short ball around off, Iqbal looks to pull but is ages early into the shot. Nearly misses the ball but it goes off the back of the bat towards point. 50/3

6.3 T Perera to Mahmudullah, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single. 50 UP FOR BANGLADESH - It has been more than a uphill battle. 161 more needed from 81 balls. 50/3

6.3 T Perera to Mahmudullah, WIDE. Down the leg side, the captain misses his flick. 49/3

6.2 T Perera to Mahmudullah, SIX! SLAM! He has connected that, alright. Mahmudullah gets his first boundary in the form of a biggie. Another short ball, around middle, Mahmudullah waits and pulls it massively over the mid-wicket fence. 48/3

6.1 T Perera to Mahmudullah, A short ball, around off, Mahmudullah looks to pull but mistimes it over mid-wicket. Two runs nevertheless. 42/3

Thisara Perera is the new bowler.

5.6 A Dananjaya to T Iqbal, Down the leg side, Tamim looks to flick but gets it off the inner half to short fine leg. Just 40/3 in the Powerplay as opposed to 63 by their opposition in the first innings. 40/3

5.5 A Dananjaya to T Iqbal, FOUR! PUMMELED! Finally a boundary. On middle and leg, Iqbal gets down and mows it over mid-wicket. There is a man in the deep but this is more towards square and finds the fence. 40/3

5.4 A Dananjaya to T Iqbal, Outside off, punched towards mid off. 36/3

5.3 A Dananjaya to Mahmudullah, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. They pick up a single. 36/3

5.2 A Dananjaya to Mahmudullah, Outside off, played straight to point. 35/3

5.1 A Dananjaya to Mahmudullah, TOP EDGE, LUCKY! Mahmudullah can face the music for some more time. Full and outside off, Mahmudullah swings hard but gets a top edge. Seems like the bowler picked it late because he did not move for the first two seconds. That cost him as when he finally went to his left, could not get to the ball. Might have taken the caught and bowled had he picked it in the first attempt. 35/3

4.6 D Shanaka to Mahmudullah, Full on middle, pushed wide of mid on for a single. Just 3 runs from the over. 35/3

4.5 D Shanaka to Mahmudullah, Outside off, pushed towards cover. 34/3

4.4 D Shanaka to Mahmudullah, Around off and middle, solidly defended. 34/3

4.4 D Shanaka to Mahmudullah, WIDE. Fired down the leg side, Mahmudullah misses his flick. 34/3

4.3 D Shanaka to Mahmudullah, A length ball outside off, Mahmudullah comes down the track and swings but misses. 33/3

4.2 D Shanaka to Mahmudullah, Fukl and wide outside off, left alone. 33/3

MADUSHANKA IS GOING OFF THE FIELD. Things do not look good at all as he is not even able to walk. Helped off the field by two mates. DASUN SHANAKA to bowl the remaining bit of this over.

Oh dear... what has happened? Shehan Madushanka comes running in but then bails out. He clutches his right hamstring and does not look good at all. On comes the physio...

4.1 S Madushanka to T Iqbal, Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single. 33/3

3.6 A Dananjaya to T Iqbal, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single. 10 from that over. 32/3

3.5 A Dananjaya to T Iqbal, The batsman has played it to the point region. 31/3

3.4 A Dananjaya to T Iqbal, SIX! Fine hit! A length ball, on middle, Tamim dances down the track and swings it over long on! 31/3

3.3 A Dananjaya to T Iqbal, Around off, defended from the crease. 25/3

3.2 A Dananjaya to T Iqbal, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. Two runs added to the total. 25/3

3.1 A Dananjaya to Mahmudullah, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 23/3

Mahmudullah walks in next to face the music...

2.6 S Madushanka to M Mithun, OUT! Third one down. Forget the dew. Bangladesh are crumbling like a pack of cards. Full on middle, perhaps a tad slower, Mithun is early into his flick and gets a leading edge. Simple catch for Jeevan Mendis. Thank you for coming. Some over from Madushanka - a six, a four, 3 wides, a dot, a single and 2 wickets. 22/3

2.5 S Madushanka to M Mithun, FOUR! When you slash, slash hard. That is exactly what Mithun does. Short and outside off, Mithun throws his bat at it and gets a top edge, over first slip and to the fence at third man. 22/2

2.5 S Madushanka to T Iqbal, WIDE. Full and way down the leg side, Iqbal misses his flick. The keeper gets a bad bounce behind and concedes a bye. 18/2

2.4 S Madushanka to M Mithun, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 16/2

2.4 S Madushanka to M Mithun, WIDE. A bouncer, way too high and well over the batsman. Ducked under, but didn't need too. It would have been a wide to Mohammad Irfan as well. 15/2

Mohammad Mithun walks in at number 4, replacing Rahim.

2.3 S Madushanka to M Rahim, OUT! Uh-oh... not a great shot this time. A short ball outside off again but not that wide. Rahim looks to pull but is done in by the bounce. Toe-ends his shot to mid on where Thisara Perera takes the catch. 14/2

2.2 S Madushanka to M Rahim, SIX! Not a bad shot. Short and wide outside off, Rahim reaches out, then leaps and plays the upper cut. It is off the edge but has enough on it to sail over third man. 14/1

2.1 S Madushanka to M Rahim, Outside off, played straight to point. 8/1

Shehan Madushanka now.

1.6 A Dananjaya to T Iqbal, SAFE. Full and wide outside off, Iqbal comes down the track, is nowhere near the pitch of the ball, yet swings wildly. Is beaten and the keeper collects. But he has to stretch to his left to take the ball, then reach out for the stumps. He does both, affects the stumping and appeals, but is not confident. Replays show that Tamim has had enough time to get back in. A dot ball and guess what - A WICKET MAIDEN FOR DANANJAYA! 8/1

STUMPED? Referred upstairs... Tamim is the man in question but the Lankans are not that confident.

1.5 A Dananjaya to T Iqbal, The arm ball, down the leg side, Tamim shuffles across and misses his flick, wearing it on the pads. The Lankans appeal but in vain. 8/1

Mushfiqur Rahim walks in at number 3, replacing Sarkar.

1.4 A Dananjaya to S Sarkar, OUT! Sarkar falls. Excellent bowling from Dananjaya. He senses that the batsman is itching to come down the track and bowls it wide outside off. The southpaw has to reach out for it and ends up skewing it in the air. It is not far enough and Jeevan Mendis does not have to run much backwards to take the catch. A 4-baller for Soumya. 8/1

1.3 A Dananjaya to S Sarkar, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 8/0

1.2 A Dananjaya to S Sarkar, Comes down the track this time but is not to the pitch of the ball, hence defends. 8/0

1.1 A Dananjaya to S Sarkar, Outside off, Sarkar chips it uppishly towards cover where Dasun Shanaka dives to his left and stops the ball. 8/0

Not surprising. Spin straightaway. Mystery bowler, Akila Dananjaya, to bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Madushanka to T Iqbal, A length ball, outside off, Iqbal once again charges out and swings hard, only to miss. 8/0

0.5 S Madushanka to T Iqbal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 8/0

0.4 S Madushanka to T Iqbal, MISFIELD. TI now jumps down the track and smashes it towards mid off where the fielder gets across but fumbles. By the time mid on can get across to the long off fence to stop the ball, two runs are taken. 8/0

0.3 S Madushanka to T Iqbal, Outside off, punched straight to cover. 6/0

0.2 S Madushanka to T Iqbal, SIX! One ball is enough for sighters. A length ball on middle, Tamim gets across and flicks it wayyyyy over fine leg! 6/0

0.1 S Madushanka to T Iqbal, A short ball outside off, Iqbal hops and pushes it to the off side. 0/0

First Published: February 18, 2018, 4:04 PM IST