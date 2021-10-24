Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Sharjah: Shakib Strikes Twice in 1 Over, Sri Lanka 3 Down

ICC T20 World Cup Live Updates: SL 72/3 in 9 overs | What an over that was from Shakib Al Hasan! Not only he gave away just 1 run but also picked up two wickets. Is this the turning point?
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: SL 71/3 in 8.4 overs | WICKET!! Shakib Al Hasan strikes again! Shakib's yorker goes through Avishka Fernando's defence.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: SL 71/2 in 8.1 overs | WICKET!! Shikab Al Hasan strikes for Bangladesh as he removes Pathum Nissanka who was trying to sweep Shakib there.
ICC T20 World Cup Live Updates: SL 71/1 in 8 overs | Mahedi Hasa was given the ball for the third time this match and the spinner bowled adecent over there as he gave away just 4 runs.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: SL 67/1 in 7 overs | Mustafizur Rahman was brought into the attack but it was not the start he was hoping for. A total of 13 runs were scored there including two gorgeous boundaries.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: SL 54/1 in 6 overs | Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka have stabilised Sri Lanka's innings here and are scoring at a very good rate. the required run-rate is just over 8 and they are scoring a 9 runs/o right now. Mahedi Hasan bowled the 6th over and he conceded 15 runs. The over started with a boundary then Nissanka hit a six off the fourth ball. The remaining 5 runs came in the other four balls.
ICC T20 World Cup Live Updates: SL 52/1 in 5.4 overs | Fifty comes up for Sri Lanka in style as Nisanka hits Mahedi for a six over the bowler's head.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: SL 39/1 in 5 overs | Shakib Al Hasan, who has been in terrific form for Bangladesh was introduced here and he bowled a good over for the Tigers. A total of 5 runs were scored from his first over. Aloso this the first over after the actual first over of Sri Lanka's inninngs where a boundary or a six wasn't scored.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: SL 34/1 in 4 overs | Mahmudullah brought in Saifuddin to bowl the fourth over and the pacer bowled a decent one there. He gave away 8 runs. Meanwhile, Charith Asalanka looks like a man on a mission here, he has already scored 27 runs in just 13 balls.
ICC T20 World Cup Live Updates: SL 26/1 in 3 overs | A big over there for Sri Lanka as Nasum Ahmed was hit for 16 runs there! Charith Asalanka who joined Pathum Nissanka in the middle hit Nasum for 15 in his first 5 balls which included two massive sixes. A six on the first delivery of the over into the mid-off stand and a slog sweep on the third ball which cleared the largest boundary
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: SL 10/1 in 2 overs | Spin from bothe ends for Bangladesh as Mahedi Hasan was given the ball by the Bangladesh skipper. The right-arm spinner bowled a decent over and gave away just 6 runs.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: SL 4/1 in 1 over | What a start for Bangladesh! Nasum Ahmed who was brought in for Taskin Ahmed struck in his first over as he removed Kusal Perera. He bowled a decent length throughout the over and gave away just 4 runs.
ICC T20 World Cup Live Updates: SL 2/1 in 0.4 over | WICKET!! Curtains for Kusal Perera as Nasum Ahmed hits the off stump
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Nasum Ahmed to bowl the first over for Bangladesh, Kusla Perera and Panthum Nissanka have come out to bat for Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: BAN 171/4 in 20 overs | Mushfiqur Rahim helps Bengladesh set 172 run target for Sri Lanka. Dushmantha Chameera bowled the last over and he gave away 12 runs there. He started the over well but two boundaries in the last three balls helped Bangladesh cross the 170-run mark.
ICC T20 World Cup Live Updates: BAN 159/4 in 19 overs | Lahiru Kumara started the over well as he gave just one run and picked up Afif Hossain's wicket in his first three balls. In the next three nine runs were scored. That included a 144km/h beamer.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: BAN 150/4 in 18.3 overs | WICKET!! Afif Hossain's brief innings comes to an end as Lahiru Kumara finds him short of his crease.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: BAN 150/3 in 18.1 overs | FIFTY for Mushfiqur Rahim. What a knock he has played for Bangladesh so far!
ICC T20 World Cup Live Updates: BAN 149/3 in 18 overs | Nine runs came off Dushmantha Chameera's third over. 5 singles and a four hit by Mushfiqur Rahim. Mushfiqur also reached his highest T20I score in WC here in this over.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: BAN 140/3 in 17 overs | Another 11 runs scored there by Bangladesh! The over started brilliantly for Sri Lanka as Naim Sheikh was removed. Two runs came in the next two balls after which Bangladesh started hitting Fernando. First it was Mushfiqur who cut him for a boundary then Afif Hossain flicked a low full toss for a four.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: BAN 129/3 in 16.1 overs | WICKET!! Binura Fernando with the much-needed breakthrough for Sri Lanka as he removes Naim Sheikh, who has been brilliant today.
ICC T20 World Cup Live Updates: BAN 129/2 in 16 overs | Another 11-run over there for Bangladesh. They have scored 33 runs in the last three overs.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: BAN 118/2 in 15 overs | Another good over there for Bangladesh as Wanindu Hasaranga was hit for 11 runs. Two boundaries to start with then three singles in the next three deliveries. Some innings Mushfiqur Rahim is playing there for Bangladesh. He is currently on 34 from 21 balls.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: BAN 107/2 in 14 overs | Lahiru Kumara bowled his third over there and he was hit for 11 runs by Bangladesh batters. Lahiru started off well as he gave away three runs from the first three deliveries. After that Naim Sheikh hit two boundaries in the remaining three balls. The first one over the bowler's head and then pulled one towards midwicket.
ICC T20 World Cup Live Updates: BAN 103/2 in 13.4 overs | FIFTY comes up for Naim Sheikh there as he lifts one over bowler's head. That also takes Bangladesh past the 100-run mark
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: BAN 96/2 in 13 overs | Binura Fernando was brought back by Shanaka and Mushfiqur welcomed him with a six over deep square leg. The Sri Lankan bowler made a good comeback after that as he gave away on three more runs. Mushfiqur is playing an important knock for Bangladesh here and he needs to continue to gove Bangladesh an opportunity to score more than 150 here.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: BAN 87/2 in 12 overs | Dasun Shanaka, the skipper brought himself into the attack and bowled a decent first over where he gave away just 4 runs. Shanaka got away with a fulltoss on the leg stump as Mushfiqur could only score a single on that ball.
ICC T20 World Cup Live Updates: BAN 83/2 in 11 overs | Another costly over there for Sri Lanka as Bangladesh score 11 runs from Wanindu Hasaranga's second over. Five singles and a slog sweep by Mushfiqur for a six on the fourth ball.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: BAN 72/2 in 10 overs | Chamika Karunaratne bowled his third over of the match and gave away 7 runs. Consecutive couples, then three singles from the remaining four balls. Bangladesh scored 72 runs in the first 10 overs on this sluggish pitch, which in fact is not that bad.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: BAN 65/2 in 9 overs | Wanindu Hasaranga was brought into the attack by the Sri Lankan captain and he bowled a decent one there. Seven runs from his first six balls, five singles and a double on the third ball of the over.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: Chasing 172, it was not the start Sri Lanka was hoping for as Nasum Ahmed removed Kusal Perera right in the first over. However, Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka have since stabilised Sri Lanka’s innings and are scoring over 9 runs per over.
Sri Lanka winning the toss asked Bangladesh to bat first, something that Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said they would have done had they won the toss.Both teams made one change each, while an unfit Maheesh Theekshana made way Binura Fernando into the Sri Lanka XI, Taskin Ahmed was replaced by Nasum Ahmed in the Bangladesh team.
PREVIEW
Two Asian superpowers in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns in the Super 12 round in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. This match will take place on October 24, Sunday, at the Sharjah Cricet Stadium in Sharjah.
Both the teams have made it to the main round after having been decent in the warm-up clash. Bangladesh lost their first match against Scotland, but they bounced back brilliantly to win their matches against Oman and Papua New Guinea and are now in the main round. They will rely on their bowling attack – on Sharjah, the pitches are expected to be slow and sluggish and this is where the spinners from Bangladesh can step up and make a difference. Shakib has found great form in the last couple of games and as always, he will be pivotal to Bangladesh’s chances in the T20 World Cup.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be keen to start their campaign with a win after their unbeaten run in the qualifiers. The side looks in great form as they won all their games in the qualifiers and against Bangladesh, their mettle and depth will be tested.
Both these sides have the team to take advantage of the conditions on offer and hence, we can expect a closely-fought contest.
When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?
The match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) will be played on Sunday, October 24.
Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?
The match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah.
What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?
The match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL)?
The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match.
How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?
The match between Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.
SL vs BAN Probable XIs:
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal/Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
