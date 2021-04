Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test SL vs BAN at Kandy

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (test)

PREVIEW: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh sit eighth and ninth respectively on the ICC WTC ladder. Dimuth Karunaratne’s team have picked up 20 per cent of the points available to them so far, while Mominul Haque’s side are yet to get off the mark. A 2-0 series win for Bangladesh would see them leapfrog Sri Lanka to eighth, as would a 1-0 result featuring a tied match. A 2-0 win for Sri Lanka would see them draw level with sixth-placed West Indies, having collected 33.33 per cent of the points available to them across the tournament.

Sri Lanka started their WTC campaign on a positive note in August 2019, beating New Zealand by six wickets. But results have dried up for the Sri Lankans since then, with that victory their lone win in the WTC so far. After a win, a loss and a draw across their first three WTC matches, Sri Lanka lost five straight matches to slide down the standings. However, they ended their losing streak last month, drawing both Tests against the West Indies in Antigua. It was a campaign that had plenty of positives for the touring team.

Veteran seamer Suranga Lakmal was named Player of the Series for his 11 wickets at 21.45, while Lahiru Thirimanne (240 runs at 60.00), Oshada Fernando (179 at 59.66) and Niroshan Dickwella (49.33) all impressed with the bat. The most encouraging thing for Sri Lanka from the tour was the rise of Pathum Nissanka (163 at 54.33), who scored a century on debut and passed 50 in two of his three innings. It has been a torrid WTC for Bangladesh and they will be keen to end a run of five consecutive WTC Test defeats when they walk out on Wednesday. The two most recent losses, in February against the West Indies, were both tight affairs. Hosting the Caribbean side, Bangladesh suffered a three-wicket defeat in the first Test before losing the second by 17 runs.

The 2-0 series loss did still show the Tigers they have plenty to work with. Liton Das (200 at 50) and Mominul Haque (188 runs at 47) both enjoyed fine series with the bat, while Abu Jayed (six wickets at 21.66) and Taijul Islam (12 wickets at 26.58) impressed with the ball. Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz shone in both departments, scoring 198 runs at 49.50 and taking 10 wickets at 26.10. If they can replicate those performances this month, they should push Sri Lanka all the way.

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando

Bangaldesh (first Test)

Mominul Haque (capt), Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali, Shoriful Islam

