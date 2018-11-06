Sri Lanka vs England, 1st Test Day 1 at Galle, Highlights: As it Happened

Twitter/ England cricket

Commentary (England innings)

So, as things stand, England are in the driver's seat. The Lankans would want to wrap them up early on Day 2 and then get to work with the bat. Though, they will remember, that the surface is going to get slower and will take some turn as the game progresses. It's all set up for a super contest, provided the rain doesn't spoil things. Join in at 1000 local (0430 GMT) for all the action. See you folks then!

Sri Lanka will be disappointed with themselves. They had England on the ropes but failed to capitalize on it and really take the game by the scruff of its neck. Perera eventually got his 4-fer and got the desired wickets, just not when it was really needed. The wicket was good to bat on, but maybe some more innovation and some more pressure would have done them more good. The hosts let the Englishmen score too freely and they've let them get to an unwanted total.

A good day for England. Not something you'd have thought after how things were during the Lunch break. The visitors, despite a solid stand of 62 between Jennings and Root, were reduced to 113/5 courtesy some fantastic bowling from Lakmal and Perera. From that point on it seemed like there would be a procession of sorts in the afternoon session, but debutant Ben Foakes really came to the party. He put on three substantial partnerships - first with Buttler, then with his Surrey teammate Curran and eventually with Rashid to ensure England cross the 300-mark. The debutant ended the day on 87, and looks good to get his maiden Test ton.

90.6 A Dananjaya to Leach, FOUR! Short and wide, Leach cuts it again. It flies towards the slip cordon. Dhananjaya stretches his hand out but cannot get the ball to it. The ball races to the third man fence. That's STUMPS on Day 1. England are 321/8. 321/8

90.5 A Dananjaya to Leach, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 317/8

90.4 A Dananjaya to Leach, FOUR! Comedy from Lakmal! Poor ball from Akila, bowls it short outside off, Leach cuts it through point. Suranga hares to the ball, stops it but then collects the ball while he was inside the boundary line. Lack of awareness. 317/8

90.3 A Dananjaya to Leach, Darts this full and on leg, Leach plays it with a straight bat. 313/8

90.2 A Dananjaya to Leach, On off, kept out. 313/8

90.1 A Dananjaya to Leach, Leach plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. They manage to come back for the second. 313/8

89.6 D Perera to J Leach, Edge again, this time through the cordon. Dimuth dives to his right but cannot get his hand to it. The ball rolls to third man where they take three runs. 311/8

89.5 D Perera to J Leach, Short of the slip cordon. Leach gets an outside edge which falls short. 308/8

89.4 D Perera to Leach, Three in a row. Jack leans ahead but the ball spins away from him. Good bowling. 308/8

89.3 D Perera to Leach, Beaten again! Leach is come forward but cannot get to the pitch of the ball. 308/8

89.2 D Perera to Leach, Beaten! Arm ball around off, Leach cannot get bat to ball. 308/8

89.1 D Perera to Leach, Fuller in line, Leach steps out and keeps it out. 308/8

88.6 R Herath to Foakes, Loopy ball on off, played with a straight bat. 308/8

88.5 R Herath to Foakes, Outside off, kept off. 308/8

88.4 R Herath to Leach, Full on middle, hit towards mid on for a single. 308/8

88.3 R Herath to Leach, Defended off the front foot by Leach presenting the full face of the bat. 307/8

88.2 R Herath to Leach, An appeal which dies down. Floated ball on off, Leach is forward and gets an inside edge onto his pads. 307/8

88.1 R Herath to Foakes, Driven through mid on by the batsman. One run added to the total. 307/8

87.6 D Perera to Leach, Tossed up again on middle, it is blocked out. 306/8

87.5 D Perera to Leach, Tosses it up on middle, the batter keeps it out. 306/8

Jack Leach walks in next to bat.

87.4 D Perera to Rashid, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Rashid goes after playing a handy innings. Another frustrating partnership for Sri Lanka now comes to an end. It is bowled quicker and fuller outside off, Rashid goes for the booming drive through covers. The ball takes the outside edge and goes into the hands of de Silva at first slip. Perera gets his fourth and Sri Lanka are now only two wickets away from bowling England out. 306/8

Around 15 or so minutes to go. Will England be bowled out? Or will they hold on?

87.3 D Perera to Rashid, On off, the batsman defends it out. 306/7

87.2 D Perera to Foakes, Comes down the track and strokes it to long on for a run. 306/7

87.1 D Perera to Foakes, Floated around off, the batsman blocks it out. 305/7

86.6 R Herath to Rashid, Loopy ball around off, it spins away from Rashid who is drawn forward and gets beaten. 305/7

86.5 R Herath to Rashid, Outside off, driven to covers. 305/7

86.4 R Herath to A Rashid, Driven towards the mid off region. 305/7

86.3 R Herath to Rashid, FOUR! Another great hit from Rashid. Giving no respect to the veteran. Sees this ball floated on off, Rashid opens his body and lofts it over covers for a boundary. The fifty partnership is up with that. 305/7

86.2 R Herath to Ben Foakes, Loopy ball around off, driven to long off for a single. 301/7

86.1 R Herath to Foakes, Flighted ball on off, cut to point. 300/7

85.6 D Perera to Rashid, Played to the point region by AR. 300/7

85.5 D Perera to Foakes, 300 up for England. Foakes works this through mid on and gets to the other end. 300/7

85.4 D Perera to Rashid, Rashid works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 299/7

85.3 D Perera to Foakes, Drives this towards mid on for an easy single. 298/7

85.2 D Perera to Rashid, Sharp turn and bounce from around the wicket. Landed on off, it turns and comes into Rashid. The ball goes off his arm guard towards the on side. They cross. 297/7

85.1 D Perera to Rashid, Off spinner down leg, Rashid lets it be. 296/7

84.6 R Herath to A Rashid, Driven through the covers by Rashid. The batsmen have run through for a single. 14 runs off the over. 296/7

84.5 R Herath to Rashid, SIX! HUGE! Rashid on the charge. What a hit. Gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over the bowler's head for a huge maximum. 295/7

84.4 R Herath to Rashid, It's been driven superbly through the covers. 289/7

84.3 R Herath to Rashid, FOUR! Loopy ball on middle, Adil steps out and slogs this over square leg. The ball takes a couple of bounces before reaching the fence. 289/7

84.2 R Herath to Rashid, Quicker one, comes in, Adil does well to get bat to ball. 285/7

84.1 R Herath to Ben Foakes, Foakes plays the pull shot through square leg. Good running between the wickets to pick up three runs. 285/7

Rangana Herath gets a change of ends.

83.6 D Perera to Foakes, Foakes charges down the wicket and milks it through mid-wicket. One run added to the total. 282/7

83.5 D Perera to Foakes, Tossed up ball on off, bunted down. 281/7

83.4 D Perera to Foakes, FOUR! Short and down leg, Foakes goes back, gets low and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. 281/7

83.3 D Perera to Foakes, Outside off, kept out. 277/7

83.2 D Perera to Rashid, Off spinner on middle and leg, helped on its way by Rashid for one. 277/7

83.1 D Perera to Rashid, Flatter ball in line of the stumps, Adil blocks it out with a straight bat. 276/7

Dilruwan Perera replaces Rangana Herath.

82.6 S Lakmal to Rashid, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 276/7

82.5 S Lakmal to Rashid, SIX! Top edge and it goes all the way! Good change in length there by Lakmal. He bangs it short and on middle. Rashid is surprised by it but he still goes for the pull. It takes the top edge and flies towards fine leg. Akila there is interested in catching it but does so by falling over the line. 275/7

82.4 S Lakmal to Rashid, Attacks the off pole, Adil blocks it out. 269/7

82.3 S Lakmal to Foakes, Back of a length on off, Foakes guides it down to third man for a run. 269/7

82.2 S Lakmal to Foakes, Fuller in length on off, it is driven to mid off. 268/7

82.1 S Lakmal to Foakes, Good length on off, the batsman defends it back to the bowler. 268/7

81.6 R Herath to Rashid, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 268/7

81.5 R Herath to Rashid, Tosses it up on off, Rashid blocks it onto the ground. 268/7

81.4 R Herath to Foakes, Punched down to long off for a run. 268/7

81.3 R Herath to Foakes, Another loopy delivery on off, the batsman drives it to covers. 267/7

81.2 R Herath to Foakes, Floats it up on off, it was driven towards covers. 267/7

81.1 R Herath to Foakes, Flatter and on off, pushed to covers. 267/7

Rangana Herath is back on.

80.6 S Lakmal to Rashid, FOUR! A half volley and it has been put away. Timed through covers and you need not run for those. 267/7

80.5 S Lakmal to Rashid, Another outswinger on off, Rashid defends it by getting right behind the line. 263/7

80.4 S Lakmal to Rashid, The awayswinger around off, Rashid makes a good leave. 263/7

80.3 S Lakmal to Rashid, Good length on off, the batsman defends it out. 263/7

80.2 S Lakmal to Rashid, On a length around off, the batsman blocks it out. 263/7

80.1 S Lakmal to Foakes, Good length around off, the batsman pushes it through point. 263/7

The second new ball is available and it has been taken immediately.

79.6 A Dananjaya to Rashid, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 262/7

79.5 A Dananjaya to Rashid, Works it with the turn through square leg for a run. 262/7

79.4 A Dananjaya to Rashid, Flatter around off, the batsman keeps it out. 262/7

79.3 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Nice timing! This is tossed up on off, Foakes strokes it through covers and takes three. 262/7

79.2 A Dananjaya to A Rashid, Now eases this down to long off and gets to the other end. 259/7

79.1 A Dananjaya to Rashid, FOUR! How wristy was that? Adil Rashid came down the track and then whips it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 258/7

78.6 D Perera to Rashid, This is played down to long on for a run. 254/7

78.5 D Perera to Rashid, On off, kept out. 253/7

78.4 D Perera to Foakes, Driven through mid on by the batsman. One run added to the total. 253/7

78.3 D Perera to Foakes, Just shot! It is flicked uppishly but just short of short leg. 252/7

78.2 D Perera to Foakes, Another flatter ball on the pads, it is turned towards mid-wicket. 252/7

78.1 D Perera to Foakes, With the turn, Foakes works it to mid-wicket. 252/7

77.6 A Dananjaya to Rashid, Some extra bounce as the ball turns into Rashid. Goes off the glove but fortunately for him, falls safely. 252/7

77.5 A Dananjaya to Rashid, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 252/7

77.4 A Dananjaya to Rashid, Off spinner close to off, worked defensively down on the leg side. 252/7

77.3 A Dananjaya to Rashid, Loopy and full around off, Rashid presses forward and blocks it out. 252/7

Adil Rashid is the new batsman in.

77.2 A Dananjaya to Sam Curran, OUT! Curran is out of here. He departs just 2 short of a fifty. The southpaw will be disappointed to have missed out. Landed just behind a driving length, spins away and it's a bit slow through the air. Sam goes for the slog across the line but gets beaten in the flight. The ball takes the edge and goes to Chandimal at first slip who takes it moving to his right. He seems to have pulled his groin again as he's seen limping. 252/7

77.1 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Tossed up on middle and off, Foakes plants his front foot forward and flicks it in front of square leg for a single. 252/6

Drinks break.

76.6 D Perera to Curran, Some drift into the batsman, on middle, Curran plays away from his body and gets an inside edge back onto his pads. 251/6

76.5 D Perera to Curran, Drifting in on middle and leg, driven towards mid on. 251/6

76.4 D Perera to Curran, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 251/6

76.3 D Perera to Curran, Comes on the front foot and blocks it out safely. 251/6

76.2 D Perera to Curran, A low full toss on middle and leg, Curran works it towards wide long on. A couple of runs result. 251/6

76.1 D Perera to Curran, Spinning away from around off, played to point with an open face. 249/6

75.6 A Dananjaya to Foakes, The wrong 'un. The batsman picks it and works it to mid-wicket. 249/6

75.5 A Dananjaya to Curran, Uses his feet and strokes it down to long off. A run taken. He moves on to 46. 249/6

75.4 A Dananjaya to Curran, Flatter on off, the batsman keeps it out. 248/6

75.3 A Dananjaya to Curran, On the shorter side, the batsman punches it to bowler. 248/6

75.2 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 248/6

75.1 A Dananjaya to Sam Curran, Very full, too easy for Curran as he hits it down to long on. Takes a run. 247/6

Akila Dananjaya is back on.

74.6 D Perera to Foakes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 246/6

74.5 D Perera to Foakes, Gives it air outside off, Foakes goes back and works it to mid-wicket. 246/6

74.4 D Perera to Sam Curran, Strokes this past the bowler and down to long on for a run. 246/6

74.3 D Perera to Curran, Flatter and on middle, it pitches and then turns away. The batsman goes back and blocks it out. 245/6

74.2 D Perera to Foakes, Dances down the track and eases it down to long on for a run. 245/6

74.1 D Perera to Curran, A little too full on the pads, it is flicked down to long on and a run is taken. 244/6

73.6 de Silva to Foakes, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 243/6

73.5 de Silva to Curran, Hit towards mid on for an easy run. 243/6

73.4 de Silva to Curran, SIX! HUGE! Short ball outside off, poor ball, Curran has plenty of time to go back and pull it over square leg for a biggie. 242/6

73.3 de Silva to Curran, FOUR! Shot! Overpitched ball on off, Curran picks it up and lofts it over mid off for a boundary. 236/6

73.2 de Silva to Foakes, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 232/6

73.1 de Silva to Ben Foakes, Short ball outside off, Foakes comes forward and drives it to mid off. 231/6

72.6 D Perera to Curran, Slower ball around off, Curran pushes it to covers. 231/6

72.5 D Perera to Curran, Given air on off, Curran is solid in his defense. 231/6

72.4 D Perera to Curran, Tossed up ball on middle, Curran plays it in front of him. 231/6

72.3 D Perera to Foakes, Full in line of the stumps, flicked to mid-wicket for a single. 231/6

72.2 D Perera to Foakes, Tossed up ball on off, turned away with the spin for nothing. 230/6

72.1 D Perera to Foakes, Full and around off, played with a straight bat. 230/6

71.6 de Silva to Ben Foakes, The batsman has driven it through mid on. The batsmen have run through for a single. 230/6

71.5 de Silva to Curran, Given air on middle, driven to mid off. They cross. 229/6

71.4 de Silva to Curran, Quicker and on leg, Curran gets bat to ball quickly. 228/6

71.3 de Silva to Foakes, Flatter ball outside off, Foakes works it around the corner for one. 228/6

71.2 de Silva to Foakes, Another floated ball on leg, Foakes works it to the on side. 227/6

71.1 de Silva to Curran, Loopy ball on off, hit uppishly towards mid off for a run. 227/6

70.6 D Perera to Foakes, Foakes has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 226/6

70.5 D Perera to Foakes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 226/6

70.4 D Perera to Foakes, DROPPED! Off spinner on off, Foakes looks to work it away but hits it towards short leg. Kusal Mendis there gets his hands to it but cannot hold onto it. England get away with one. 226/6

70.3 D Perera to Foakes, Full and outside off, Foakes comes down and turns it to mid-wicket. 226/6

70.2 D Perera to Foakes, Full and on off, turned with the spin to the on side. 226/6

70.1 D Perera to Foakes, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 226/6

69.6 de Silva to Foakes, Foakes works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 226/6

69.5 de Silva to Sam Curran, Darts this on leg, Curran flicks this through mid-wicket for one. 225/6

69.4 de Silva to Curran, Quicker ball on leg, hit to the on side. 224/6

69.3 de Silva to Curran, The batsman works it down the leg side. 224/6

69.2 de Silva to Curran, Short ball around off, Curran for a moment looks to play it to the on side but then nearly ends by chipping it back to the bowler. 224/6

69.1 de Silva to Curran, Arm ball on middle and leg, tapped in front of him. 224/6

Dhananjaya de Silva is introduced into the bowling attack.

68.6 D Perera to Foakes, Skidding off the surface, on the pads, Foakes works it away on the leg side. 224/6

68.5 D Perera to Foakes, Another one turned away to the on side. Another dot. 224/6

68.4 D Perera to Foakes, Flicks it away into the leg side. No run taken. 224/6

68.3 D Perera to Curran, Short, turning away from outside off, carved away behind point for an easy run. 224/6

68.2 D Perera to Curran, Stays right behind the line of the delivery and guards it out. 223/6

68.1 D Perera to Curran, Tossed up around off, defended solidly from the front foot. 223/6

67.6 R Herath to Foakes, Flights it right up there, the batsman shifts his weight onto the front foot and places it to the mid off fielder. 223/6

67.5 R Herath to Foakes, Quick, flat and just outside off, Foakes is on the back foot to block it out. 223/6

67.4 R Herath to Curran, Spinning in on middle and leg, Curran flicks it fine down the leg side and changes ends. 223/6

67.3 R Herath to Curran, Just behind a driving length, Sam reaches forward to it and manages to block it out. 222/6

67.2 R Herath to Curran, Quite full on middle stump, wristed towards mid on. 222/6

67.1 R Herath to Foakes, Looped up delivery, spinning away from outside off, driven through the gap in the covers for a single. 222/6

66.6 D Perera to Curran, Drives it towards the mid off fielder to end the over. 221/6

66.5 D Perera to Curran, Flat, short and around off, guarded out watchfully from the back foot. 221/6

66.4 D Perera to Curran, Driven towards mid on for no run. 221/6

66.3 D Perera to Curran, Slower through the air, close to off, Curran defends watchfully. 221/6

66.2 D Perera to Curran, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 221/6

66.1 D Perera to Curran, Drifting in from around off, Curran blocks with the full face. 221/6

65.6 R Herath to Curran, Driven through the covers by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 221/6

65.5 R Herath to Curran, Similar ball, similar defensive shot. Same result. Dot ball. 220/6

65.4 R Herath to Curran, Goes deep inside the crease, waits for the ball to come and blocks. 220/6

65.3 R Herath to Curran, Short, flat and outside off, Sam from the back foot punches it through the covers for a couple. 220/6

65.2 R Herath to Curran, SIX! That's a clean hit. Lovely stuff from Sam Curran. Sees the ball tossed up in his arc and so he launches it over the cow corner for a maximum. 218/6

65.1 R Herath to Curran, Short and wide outside off, placed to the man at cover. 212/6

64.6 D Perera to Foakes, Turned away on the leg side for no run. That will be the end of the over. 212/6

64.5 D Perera to Foakes, FOUR! Short and down leg, poor ball and it's begging to be hit. Foakes does just that as he rocks back, swivels and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. 212/6

64.4 D Perera to Foakes, Quicker one outside off, shorter in length, Ben moves across the stumps and defends it down on the off side. 208/6

64.3 D Perera to Foakes, Plays with the spin, turns it past short leg but won't get any run for it. 208/6

64.2 D Perera to Foakes, Good footwork from Foakes. Uses the depth of the crease to go back, whips it but can't get it past short mid-wicket. 208/6

64.1 D Perera to Foakes, Quick, flat and straighter on middle, whipped by the right-hander straight to short leg. 208/6

63.6 R Herath to Curran, Floated on middle and leg, turned with the spin towards the man at short mid-wicket. 208/6

63.5 R Herath to Curran, Turns it with the spin in front of short leg. Dot ball. 208/6

63.4 R Herath to Foakes, Some decent flight on this, spinning away from outside off, pushed towards cover-point by the right-hander for a single. 208/6

63.3 R Herath to Foakes, Quicker, fuller and around off, another defensive shot on offer. 207/6

63.2 R Herath to Foakes, Tossed up on off stump, Foakes comes on the front foot and buries it into the track. 207/6

63.1 R Herath to Foakes, Short, flat and outside off, no turn on this occasion, Ben plays it to covers from the back foot. 207/6

62.6 D Perera to Curran, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 207/6

62.5 D Perera to Curran, Short on middle and leg, helped away towards mid-wicket. 207/6

62.4 D Perera to Curran, Some decent air on this as it's tossed up on the stumps, Curran gets his front leg out of the way and drives it to covers. 207/6

62.3 D Perera to Curran, Fuller around off, defended. 207/6

62.2 D Perera to Foakes, Fraction straight in line, Ben is on the back foot as he whips this through the mid-wicket area for a single. 207/6

62.1 D Perera to Curran, Short and wide, turning away from outside off, Curran places the cut behind point and rotates strike. 206/6

61.6 R Herath to Foakes, Once again stays behind the line, watches the ball closely and defends. 205/6

61.5 R Herath to Foakes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 205/6

61.4 R Herath to Foakes, Stays back to this shorter ball and blocks it out. 205/6

61.3 R Herath to Curran, Sam goes down the ground too, but on the other side. Places it to long on and jogs across to the other end. 205/6

61.2 R Herath to Foakes, Leans into the full ball and drives it through mid off for a single. 204/6

61.1 R Herath to Ben Foakes, Touch short and coming in on middle and leg, Foakes works it off his pads and works it towards mid-wicket. 203/6

60.6 D Perera to Curran, Curran is lucky there. The ball falls just short of first slip. Landed on off, the ball spins away and goes past the outside edge. Takes the gloves and pops up behind. Mathews there tries to get to the ball with a dive forward but it still falls short. 203/6

60.5 D Perera to Foakes, Flighted around off, worked in front of square on the leg side for a run. 203/6

60.4 D Perera to Foakes, Foakes has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 202/6

60.3 D Perera to Curran, Full and outside off, quicker in pace, driven through covers for one. 202/6

60.2 D Perera to Foakes, Maiden Test fifty for Ben Foakes! He's had a good debut so far. Been chanceless since he's come on. Gets to the milestone by working it away in front of square leg and crossing over. He raises his bat, gets a cheer from his dressing room. Becomes the 7th English keeper to score a fifty in his first innings. 201/6

60.1 D Perera to Curran, Down the leg side, goes off Curran's pads fine and the batsmen take a leg bye. Brings Foakes back on strike, he is on 49. 200/6

Spin from both ends. Dilruwan Perera to bowl from the other end. A slip and a short leg in place.

59.6 R Herath to Foakes, Positions himself right behind the line and keeps it out. 199/6

59.5 R Herath to Foakes, Fires it right up there, outside off, driven towards mid off. 199/6

59.4 R Herath to Foakes, Fraction straight in line, nudged softly on the leg side for nothing. 199/6

59.3 R Herath to Foakes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 199/6

59.2 R Herath to Foakes, Coming in on middle and leg, worked away on the leg side. 199/6

59.1 R Herath to Foakes, Drifting in from around off, Foakes blocks it off the front foot. 199/6

We are back for the final session of the day. Sam Curran and Ben Foakes to continue, with the latter on strike. Rangana Herath to take the ball first.

... Day 1, Session 3 ...

The Sri Lanka bowlers did try their best but the wicket seems to have eased out. Akila Dananjaya though has been the least impressive of the lot. He has been guilty of bowling a little too short. That will have to change and they need to get the remaining wickets as quick as possible. Who will dominate the third session? Join us to find out.

England's session hands down. They have lost just the one wicket and have added 86 runs. It was Butter and Foakes who first added 61-runs. The two really played well, rotated the strike nicely but just before the drinks break Buttler perished. Curran then joined forces with Foakes and then two are amidst another decent stand. The right-hander is one short of a fifty on debut and is looking reasonably comfortable out there. England will hope he can make it big and with support from the rest, they can take England to a good first innings score.

58.6 S Lakmal to Curran, On the shorter side, Curran goes onto the back foot quickly and pulls it through mid-wicket for a couple. THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 1! 199/6

58.5 S Lakmal to Curran, Works this with the angle towards mid on. 197/6

58.4 S Lakmal to Curran, On a length around off, Curran lunges and keeps it out. 197/6

58.3 S Lakmal to Foakes, Another ball guided through point for a run. 197/6

58.2 S Lakmal to Foakes, Back of a length on off, the batsman defends it onto the ground. 196/6

58.1 S Lakmal to Foakes, FOUR! Two runs short of 50 now. Clever shot this. Saw the width on offer and then just ran it down to the vacant third man region. 196/6

57.6 A Dananjaya to Curran, On the shorter side, it is pushed back to the bowler. 192/6

57.5 A Dananjaya to Curran, The off break outside off, Curran pads it away. 192/6

57.4 A Dananjaya to Curran, Another loopy ball on middle, the batsman gets right behind the line and blocks it. 192/6

57.3 A Dananjaya to Curran, Slower through the air on middle, it is kept out. 192/6

57.2 A Dananjaya to Curran, Another loopy ball on off, the batter is solid in defense. 192/6

57.1 A Dananjaya to Curran, Tosses it up on off, the batsman gets behind the line and keeps it out. 192/6

56.6 S Lakmal to Foakes, Fullish and on off, the batsman times it to mid off. 192/6

56.5 S Lakmal to Foakes, On a length again around off, the batsman blocks it out. 192/6

56.4 S Lakmal to Foakes, On off, this one stays a touch low. Foakes keeps it out. 192/6

56.3 S Lakmal to Foakes, On a length around off, the batsman strokes it towards covers. 192/6

56.2 S Lakmal to Foakes, Fuller on off, it is driven through covers. 192/6

56.1 S Lakmal to Foakes, Well short! Short and on middle, Foakes goes for the pull but it is not a full-blooded pull shot. It goes uppishly but well short of the mid-wicket fielder. Beats him and the batsmen take two. 192/6

55.6 A Dananjaya to Curran, The batsman has played it to the point region. 190/6

55.5 A Dananjaya to Curran, SIX! That has gone a long way! It is the googly and it is tossed up around off, Curran goes for the big shot. Connects well and it sails over the long off fence. 190/6

55.4 A Dananjaya to Foakes, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 184/6

55.3 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Another off spinner, Foakes once again flicks it towards mid-wicket with the turn. 183/6

55.2 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Another tossed up ball around off, the batsman plants his front foot forward and then flicks it to mid-wicket. 183/6

55.1 A Dananjaya to Foakes, The off break on off, it turns back in. The batsman works it to mid-wicket. 183/6

54.6 S Lakmal to Curran, The batsman plays the square cut. 183/6

54.5 S Lakmal to Curran, Back of a length on off, Curran punches it to find covers. 183/6

54.4 S Lakmal to Curran, Again on the shorter side, Curran tries to push it but the ball goes off the inner half towards the bowler. 183/6

54.3 S Lakmal to Curran, Shortish and around off, the batsman punches it to covers. 183/6

54.2 S Lakmal to Curran, On a length around off, the batsman keeps it out. 183/6

54.1 S Lakmal to Curran, Back of a length on off, the batsman goes back and keeps it out. 183/6

Suranga Lakmal is back on.

53.6 D Perera to Curran, On the pads, the batsman works it through square leg for a run. 183/6

53.5 D Perera to Curran, This is quicker and on off, the batsman pushes it to covers. 182/6

53.4 D Perera to Foakes, Uses his feet and gets to the pitch of it, Foakes eases it down to long on and now is 9 short of a fifty on debut. 182/6

53.3 D Perera to Foakes, This is worked towards mid-wicket with the turn. 181/6

53.2 D Perera to Curran, Very full again, Curran strokes it down to long on for a run. 181/6

53.1 D Perera to Foakes, Flatter on off, it is pushed towards covers, a single taken. 180/6

52.6 A Dananjaya to Curran, The leg spinner this time from outside off, it comes back in sharply. The batter pushes it to covers. 179/6

52.5 A Dananjaya to Curran, A little too full and it is pushed towards mid off. 179/6

52.4 A Dananjaya to Curran, Another tossed up ball and it is pushed to covers. 179/6

52.3 A Dananjaya to Ben Foakes, This is eased down to long on for another run. The partnership between the two is 15. 179/6

52.2 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Flatter on off, Foakes defends it onto the ground. 178/6

52.1 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Flatter on middle, the batsman works it through square leg for a run. 178/6

51.6 D Perera to Curran, Tosses it up on middle, Curran hits it back towards the bowler. 178/6

51.5 D Perera to Curran, Fires it on middle, Curran goes back and blocks it onto the ground. 178/6

51.4 D Perera to Curran, Not a lot of turn on this one as it is bowled on off, Curran keeps it out with ease. 178/6

51.3 D Perera to Curran, Curran is solid in defense. The pitch seems to have eased out a little. 178/6

51.2 D Perera to Foakes, Clips it nicely through square leg for a single. 178/6

51.1 D Perera to Foakes, Flatter around off, the batsman goes back and keeps it out. 177/6

50.6 A Dananjaya to Curran, Flatter on the pads, Curran works it to short leg. 177/6

50.5 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Takes a single by easing this down to long on. 177/6

50.4 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Another tossed up delivery, it is driven back to the bowler. 176/6

50.3 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Slower through the air around off, Foakes defends it out. 176/6

50.2 A Dananjaya to Foakes, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 176/6

50.1 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Tosses it up on off, the batsman works it to mid-wicket. 176/6

Akila Dananjaya is back on.

49.6 D Perera to Curran, BEATEN! Another beauty! Tosses it up around off, enticing the batsman to go for the drive. Curran is lured into the shot but is beaten by the away spin. 176/6

49.5 D Perera to Curran, From around the wicket, the bowler fires it on middle, it is kept out. 176/6

49.4 D Perera to Foakes, Uses his feet again and flicks it through square leg for a run. 176/6

49.3 D Perera to Curran, A low full toss on the pads, Curran flicks it fine down the leg side and takes a run. 175/6

49.2 D Perera to Curran, Full again, Sam brings his bat ahead of his front pad and blocks. 174/6

49.1 D Perera to Curran, Drifting in from around the wicket, Curran prods forward and defends. 174/6

48.6 R Herath to Foakes, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 174/6

48.5 R Herath to Foakes, Herath extracting some good turn from this deck now. Lands it on middle and leg and it turns away sharply. Foakes is squared up a bit he still manages to defend it somehow. 174/6

48.4 R Herath to Curran, Takes a step ahead, leans into the drive and places it to long on for one run. 174/6

48.3 R Herath to Curran, Stays back and keeps it out without much trouble. 173/6

48.2 R Herath to Curran, Fuller, spinning in from around off, kept out off the front foot. 173/6

48.1 R Herath to Curran, Sam skips down the track, gets close to the pitch and blocks it back in the bowler's direction. 173/6

47.6 Perera to Foakes, NOT OUT! And that is why as he is well in due to his dive. Foakes steps out and flicks it through mid-wicket. He runs one and wants the second. The batsmen go for it. The fielder in the deep covers good ground to his left, picks the ball up and throws it towards the bowler who deflects it onto the stumps. The players appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and it shows Curran is safe. 173/6

A run out appeal against Curran at the non-striker's end is taken upstairs. He seems relaxed.

47.5 D Perera to Foakes, It is once again bowled flatter on off, Foakes goes back and defends it out. 171/6

47.4 D Perera to Foakes, Flatter outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 171/6

47.3 D Perera to Curran, This is eased down to long on, a single taken. 171/6

47.2 D Perera to Curran, On middle, the batsman defends it. 170/6

47.1 D Perera to Curran, Uses his feet but does not get to the pitch of the ball. It is worked towards mid-wicket. 170/6

46.6 R Herath to Foakes, This is pushed towards covers. 170/6

46.5 R Herath to Foakes, Slower through the air again on off, Foakes waits for it and then guides it to point. 170/6

46.4 R Herath to Curran, Just short! Herath gives it a nice loop on middle, it pitches and turns back in. Takes the inner half of Curran's bat and goes uppishly but just short of short leg. The fielder there dives to his right, makes a half-stop but can't stop a run. 170/6

46.3 R Herath to Foakes, Flatter and on middle, the batsman goes and whips it through mid-wicket. Chandimal starts to run after it but he suddenly starts limping. He somehow gets to the ball. The batsmen run three and now the skipper is seen walking off the field. Not good signs. They would hope it is not something serious. Lakmal will now take over as captain. 169/6

46.2 R Herath to Foakes, Slower through the air on off, Foakes waits for it and then guides it towards point. 166/6

46.1 R Herath to Foakes, Tosses it up around off, Foakes pushes it to covers. 166/6

45.6 D Perera to Curran, Fires it on the leg stump, the batsman easily keeps it out. A maiden. 166/6

45.5 D Perera to Curran, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 166/6

45.4 D Perera to Curran, On the pads, it is worked towards square leg. 166/6

45.3 D Perera to Curran, The straighter one now and Curran keeps it out. 166/6

45.2 D Perera to Curran, BEATEN! Lovely bowling! Slower through the air around off, it pitches and turns away. Curran lunges and tries to keep it out but is beaten by the away turn. 166/6

45.1 D Perera to Curran, Flatter on off, Curran keeps it out. 166/6

44.6 R Herath to Foakes, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 166/6

44.5 R Herath to Foakes, Stays behind the line and keeps it out. 166/6

44.4 R Herath to Foakes, That was close. Rangi darts it full around off, Foakes looks to dig it out but misses. Luckily for him, the ball missed the off pole. 166/6

44.3 R Herath to Foakes, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 166/6

44.2 R Herath to Foakes, Short and flat outside off, punched off the back foot through the covers for a couple of runs. 166/6

44.1 R Herath to Foakes, Loopy and full, outside off, blocked off the front foot. 164/6

Drinks break. The first half of this afternoon session was going well for England as Buttler and Foakes were dealing with the spin threat well. Rotated the strike well and got the odd boundary too. Seemed like they would carry on, but Dilruwan once again struck and dismissed Buttler. Odds back in Sri Lanka's favour right now. They will look to make further inroads. Meanwhile, Sam Curran walks out to bat.

43.6 D Perera to Buttler, OUT! GOT 'EM! Dilruwan strikes again. That's a sharp catch from Dickwella behind the stumps too. Perera lands it outside off, Buttler thinks it's going to turn but it doesn't and that becomes his undoing. He plays at it, gets a feather behind and the keeper does well to keep a hold of it. Partnership of 61 comes to an end, and it's come at the right time too for Sri Lanka. Right at the hour mark of the session. 164/6

43.5 D Perera to Buttler, Lbw appeal! Not given by umpire Erasmus. Height the issue? Seems like it. It spins in sharply from outside off and catches Buttler high on the thigh pad as he was looking to flick. 164/5

43.4 D Perera to Buttler, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 164/5

43.3 D Perera to Buttler, Minimal turn on this, Buttler waits for the ball to come to him before blocking it out. 164/5

43.2 D Perera to Foakes, Rotating the strike well here. Foakes knocks this down the ground towards long on and changes ends. 164/5

43.1 D Perera to Buttler, Short, flat and outside off, punched off the back foot past the cover fielder for a run. 163/5

42.6 R Herath to Foakes, Flicked away to mid-wicket but no run taken by the batsmen. 162/5

42.5 R Herath to Foakes, Goes deep inside the crease and works this spinning ball straight to short leg. 162/5

42.4 R Herath to Buttler, Comes ahead to this full ball and pushes it to long off for another run. 162/5

42.3 R Herath to Buttler, Quicker delivery on off, Jos is forced to go back and defend. 161/5

42.2 R Herath to Foakes, Full again, wider outside off this time, eased through the gap in the covers for a single. 161/5

42.1 R Herath to Buttler, Flighted delivery outside off, driven through mid off for one. 160/5

41.6 D Perera to Foakes, Leans ahead and across to this tossed up ball and flicks it straight to short mid-wicket. 159/5

41.5 D Perera to Foakes, Flighted delivery on middle and off, defended. 159/5

41.4 D Perera to Foakes, FOUR! Tossed up on middle, Foakes gets low and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary. Ben is looking quite alright out there, doing a fine job with the bat. 159/5

41.3 D Perera to Foakes, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 155/5

41.2 D Perera to Foakes, Ben skips down the track, gets close to the pitch and defends the turning ball. 155/5

41.1 D Perera to Buttler, Darts this one quicker and flatter outside off, Jos Buttler goes inside the crease, across the sticks and works it away on the leg side for a single. 155/5

Dilruwan Perera is back to roll his arm over.

40.6 R Herath to Ben Foakes, Drifting in on middle and leg, wristed towards the man at mid on. 154/5

40.5 R Herath to Buttler, Loopy and full, outside off, Buttler reaches out for it as he drives it down the ground to long off. One run taken. 154/5

40.4 R Herath to Buttler, Works it away with a closed face to mid-wicket. 153/5

40.3 R Herath to Buttler, Flat, short and on middle and leg, the batsman goes on the back foot to work it down on the leg side. 153/5

40.2 R Herath to Buttler, Throws this outside the line of off stump, full in length, pushed away for no run. 153/5

40.1 R Herath to Buttler, Quite slow through the air, full on middle, Jos with a tight front foot defense. 153/5

39.6 A Dananjaya to Buttler, Short, flat and turning in, worked through to deep backward square leg. Single collected. The 50-run stand comes up with that. This has been a good partnership between these two. 153/5

39.5 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Loopy and full, in line of the stumps, wristed away through mid-wicket for one more. 152/5

39.4 A Dananjaya to Jos Buttler, Switches the angle and comes from around the wicket, tosses it right up there. Buttler comes forward and whips it to wide long on for a single. 151/5

39.3 A Dananjaya to Buttler, FOUR! Spills this down the leg side, all too easy for Buttler who swivles and helps it across the fine leg fence. Maybe trying too much here, Akila. Should keep it simple and settle into a rhythm first. 150/5

39.2 A Dananjaya to Buttler, Too straight in line, worked straight to short fine leg. 146/5

39.1 A Dananjaya to Buttler, Sliding in on the pads, Jos nudges this fine down the leg side. Gets two easy runs for it. 146/5

38.6 R Herath to Foakes, The arm ball, around off, Foakes looks to force it on the off side but gets an inside edge which falls besides him. 144/5

38.5 R Herath to Buttler, Buttler goes back to this short ball and punches it to sweeper cover for a run. 144/5

38.4 R Herath to Buttler, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 143/5

38.3 R Herath to Buttler, Outside off, quicker in pace, punched square to point with an open face. 143/5

38.2 R Herath to Buttler, Quicker and flatter outside off, kept out off the back foot. 143/5

38.1 R Herath to Buttler, Tossed up on off, blocked solidly from the front foot. 143/5

Rangana Herath comes back on to bowl.

37.6 A Dananjaya to Buttler, Akila once again bowls it slightly shorter on off, Buttler goes back and then works it around the corner for a single. 143/5

37.5 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Goes back to the flatter ball and then flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. He is playing really well here. 142/5

37.4 A Dananjaya to Foakes, FOUR! A little too full and the bowler pays the price. The spin is out of contention so Foakes strokes it against the spin and through covers for a boundary. 141/5

37.3 A Dananjaya to Jos Buttler, Gives it air around off, Buttler tries to drive it through the off side but gets an inside edge towards mid on for a run. 137/5

37.2 A Dananjaya to Buttler, The offie a little too wide outside off, Buttler pads it away. 136/5

37.1 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Floats it up outside off, Foakes reaches out to the delivery and just pushes it nicely through covers. The timing is really good and the batsmen get three. 136/5

36.6 S Lakmal to Buttler, Takes the pace off this one, it's full outside off, Buttler crouches a bit and defends. 133/5

36.5 S Lakmal to Buttler, Stays on the back foot on this occasion and punches it through the covers for a double. 133/5

36.4 S Lakmal to Buttler, FOUR! That's hit straight as an arrow. Full and on middle, Buttler thumps this back aerially past the bowler. Lakmal sticks his right hand out to try and catch it, but there was too much power behind it. A boundary results. 131/5

36.3 S Lakmal to Buttler, Good length delivery on off, it's defended out from inside the crease. 127/5

36.2 S Lakmal to Buttler, Full again, fraction straighter in line, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 127/5

36.1 S Lakmal to Buttler, Fuller length delivery on off stump, blocked off the front foot. 127/5

35.6 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Full and attacking the stumps, Foakes looks to sweep, connects well too but straight to the fielder on the leg side. 127/5

35.5 Dananjaya to Foakes, Stifled shout, shut down. Going down leg. Full on leg, Foakes looks to defend but is struck on the front pad. 127/5

35.4 A Dananjaya to Buttler, Leans ahead and drives it towards mid on for a single. 127/5

35.3 A Dananjaya to Buttler, Once again Jos is on the back foot to defend this out. 126/5

35.2 A Dananjaya to Buttler, Stays behind to this shorter and flatter ball and defends. 126/5

35.1 A Dananjaya to Buttler, Straighter one outside off, Jos has nothing to do with it. 126/5

34.6 S Lakmal to Foakes, FOUR! He's put that away handsomely. Shorter in length, Foakes picks the length up early. Rocks back, latches on to it with a heave and sends it across the mid-wicket fence for a boundary. 126/5

34.5 S Lakmal to Foakes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 122/5

34.4 S Lakmal to Foakes, Outside off on a good length, no shot offered. 122/5

34.3 S Lakmal to Foakes, Good shot. Won't find the boundary but it's enough to fetch him a couple. Foakes takes a step out and drives this full delivery through the covers. 122/5

34.2 S Lakmal to Foakes, Just behind a length, close to off, blocked from inside the crease. 120/5

34.1 S Lakmal to Foakes, Angling in at first but then shaping away from a good length, Foakes is squared up a bit as he defends this out. 120/5

Change of ends for Suranga Lakmal. Two slips and a gully in place.

33.6 A Dananjaya to Buttler, Full and straight, in line of the stumps, stonewalled by coming forward. 120/5

33.5 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Plays with the spin and turns it away into the leg side. A single is taken. 120/5

33.4 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Sharp turn for Akila. Lands it outside off and it comes back in, catches Foakes on the pads who looks to block. 119/5

33.3 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Goes deep inside the crease, uses the spin to turn it to backward square leg. 119/5

33.2 A Dananjaya to Jos Buttler, Middles this one. Places it through the gap in the covers for one. 119/5

33.1 A Dananjaya to Buttler, Floats this off break around off, it spins in, Buttler looks to drive but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 118/5

Akila Dananjaya is into the attack again.

32.6 R Herath to Foakes, Stays back and defends it out to end the over. 118/5

32.5 R Herath to Foakes, Drives this full delivery through the line but finds mid off. 118/5

32.4 R Herath to Foakes, Herath keeps tossing it up there, defended out. 118/5

32.3 R Herath to Foakes, Full once more, Foakes has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 118/5

32.2 R Herath to Foakes, Fuller in length, attacking the stumps, a straight bat is presented in response. 118/5

32.1 R Herath to Foakes, Drifting in from around off, Ben with a front foot defense to keep it out. 118/5

31.6 S Lakmal to Buttler, Good length delivery on the fourth stump line, pushed away in front of covers to end the over. 118/5

31.5 S Lakmal to Buttler, Hangs back inside the crease, watches the ball closely and defends. 118/5

31.4 S Lakmal to Buttler, Length ball in the channel outside off, left alone for the keeper to collect. 118/5

31.3 S Lakmal to Buttler, FOUR! That's gone to the rope, but a good effort from Dananjaya. Buttler stands tall and punches this back of a length delivery through the covers. Akila chases after it, tries to stop it with a slide but his foot touches the rope in trying to do so. 118/5

31.2 S Lakmal to Buttler, On the shorter side of things, around off, Buttler is up again as he defends it down on the off side. 114/5

31.1 S Lakmal to Buttler, Back of a length close to the off stick, Buttler rises on his toes and presents a tight defense. 114/5

30.6 R Herath to Foakes, Quicker one around off, Foakes looks to cut but gets an inside edge which bounces over the stumps and goes behind. 114/5

30.5 R Herath to Foakes, Flat, short and quick around off, punched away off the back foot. 114/5

30.4 R Herath to Foakes, Full and straight, driven back down the track. 114/5

30.3 R Herath to Foakes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 114/5

30.2 R Herath to Foakes, Drifting in on middle and off, Foakes presses forward and dead-bats it. 114/5

30.1 R Herath to Foakes, Tossed up outside off, pushed defensively in front of cover. 114/5

Rangana Herath will bowl from the other end.

29.6 S Lakmal to Buttler, Shortish delivery outside off, Buttler rises on his toes and taps it down on the off side. 114/5

29.5 S Lakmal to Foakes, Short of a good length on middle and leg, nudged to square leg for a run. 114/5

29.4 S Lakmal to Foakes, Late movement away for Lakmal as he pitches it on a length outside off, it's played off the outer half to gully. 113/5

29.3 S Lakmal to Foakes, Marginally ahead of a length, around off, Ben Foakes blocks it out solidly. 113/5

29.2 S Lakmal to Foakes, Back of a length on the hips, worked in front of square on the leg side. 113/5

29.1 S Lakmal to Foakes, Coming in at first but then shaping away late, on a length. Foakes stays inside the crease and blocks it down on the off side. 113/5

We are back for the afternoon session. The Lankan players make their way out, looking to take the remaining wickets quickly. The pair of Buttler and Foakes on the other hand, will look to build a partnership and take England to safer shores. Suranga Lakmal will start the proceedings for Sri Lanka. Here we go...

... Day 1, Session 2 ...

Barring Dananjaya, everybody else contributed to the wickets column. Lakmal began things, then Herath dismissed Root to break the 62-run stand and then Perera bagged two quick ones in his second spell. You could say England sort of threw their wickets away, the batsmen could have been more cautious in their approach. The second session will begin at 1240 local, tune in for that. Will be interesting to see how that pans out.

A good session for both, but a better one for Sri Lanka. The runs have flowed for England, all 113 of them, but they've lost half their side as well. It was a session where the tide turned back and forth. Was with Sri Lanka first when Lakmal took two quick wickets, then with England when Root and Jennings made a fifty stand, but then the wickets kept falling at regular intervals and Sri Lanka slightly have the upper hand at the end of the session.

28.6 A Dananjaya to Buttler, Floated on leg, Buttler sweeps it fine down the leg side and gets two more runs. LUNCH ON DAY 1! 113/5

28.5 A Dananjaya to Buttler, Jos Buttler shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 111/5

28.4 A Dananjaya to Buttler, Tossed up off spinner on middle, blocked off the inner half on the leg side. 111/5

28.3 A Dananjaya to Buttler, Short and outside off, sits up for Buttler who goes back and punches it through the covers for a brace. 111/5

28.2 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Plays it with the spin and works it away on the leg side for a run. 109/5

28.1 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Beaten! Foakes goes back instead of coming forward, plays for the turn as the ball is pitched outside off. There is none and he gets beaten past the outside edge. 108/5

Akila Dananjaya comes back on.

27.6 D Perera to Buttler, Bowls this a bit slower through the air, on off, it's blocked on the track in front of him. 108/5

27.5 D Perera to Ben Foakes, Dances down the track, gets close to the pitch and knocks it to long on for a single. 108/5

27.4 Perera to Foakes, An lbw shout, rightly turned down by the umpire. Impact well outside off. Spins in, Foakes goes across to defend but is caught on the pads. 107/5

27.3 D Perera to Buttler, Quicker one around off, driven towards mid on for one run. 107/5

27.2 D Perera to Buttler, Buttler is rock solid in defense. Goes deep inside the crease and defends it on the off side. 106/5

27.1 D Perera to Buttler, Minimal turn around off, Jos goes back and keeps it out. 106/5

26.6 R Herath to Foakes, Plays with the turn and eases it square towards point. 106/5

26.5 R Herath to Foakes, Quite slow through the air and landed on a driving length, spins away. Ben looks to defend but gets it off the outer half on the off side. 106/5

26.4 R Herath to Foakes, Keeps tossing it up there, close to off, Foakes comes forward and defends. 106/5

26.3 R Herath to Foakes, Outside off, full in length, pushed away to short cover. 106/5

26.2 R Herath to Foakes, Positions himself right behind the line and keeps it out. 106/5

26.1 R Herath to Foakes, Pitched on leg, Foakes nudges it fine down the leg side and gets two runs for it. 106/5

25.6 D Perera to Buttler, Drags his length back ever so slightly, it spins in and takes the inside edge of Buttler's defensive bat towards short fine leg. 104/5

25.5 D Perera to Buttler, Fullish in length and served outside off, the batsman is well forward in defense. 104/5

25.4 D Perera to Buttler, Over the wicket now, it's darted down leg, Jos misses his attempted flick shot. 104/5

25.3 D Perera to Jos Buttler, Quite full again, outside off, drilled straight to Herath at mid off. 104/5

25.2 D Perera to Buttler, Extremely full from around the wicket, Buttler wrists it square on the leg side. 104/5

25.1 D Perera to Buttler, Tossed up in line of the stumps, swept away towards short fine leg. 104/5

24.6 R Herath to Foakes, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 104/5

24.5 R Herath to Foakes, A lot of loop on this one, pushed away from the body towards covers. 104/5

24.4 R Herath to Foakes, Eases this full ball away towards mid off. Another dot. 104/5

24.3 R Herath to Foakes, Comes forward and meets it with a straight blade in response. 104/5

24.2 R Herath to Foakes, The arm ball on middle and leg, flicked in front of mid-wicket. 104/5

24.1 R Herath to Ben Foakes, Edged but short. Spinning away from a full length, around off, it takes the edge of Foakes' hanging bat and falls short of first slip. 104/5

23.6 D Perera to Buttler, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. Another successful over from the offie. 104/5

23.5 D Perera to Foakes, Foakes is off the mark in Test match cricket. Flicks it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end. 104/5

23.4 D Perera to Foakes, Stays on the back foot and keeps it out. 103/5

The debutant Ben Foakes to bat next. Not the ideal situation for him to walk in in his very first Test match, but he'll have to dig deep and stick it out with Buttler.

23.3 D Perera to Stokes, OUT! Stokes is out of here! Dilruwan Perera has shaken things up for England after coming back on to bowl. Rather poor from Stokes. Dilruwan continues from around the wicket and drifts it in, the all-rounder goes across too much and too early to play the paddle sweep and pays the price as a result. Misses the ball completely and the ball goes off his thigh pad and crashes into the stumps. 5th wicket down for England. 103/5

23.2 D Perera to Stokes, Big shout for a leg before, turned down. Going down leg. Full and sliding in on leg, Stokes looks to defend but is struck on the pads. Good call by the umpire. No reviews left for Sri Lanka either. 103/4

23.1 D Perera to Stokes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 103/4

22.6 R Herath to Jos Buttler, FOUR! The 100 comes up for England with this boundary. Looped up outside off, Buttler drives it through the covers and finds the fence without any trouble. 103/4

22.5 R Herath to Buttler, Touch straight in line, closes the face and works it to mid-wicket. 99/4

22.4 R Herath to Buttler, A little too full outside the line of off stump, driven to covers but straight to the fielder. 99/4

22.3 R Herath to Buttler, Floated outside off, pushed square to point for no run. 99/4

22.2 R Herath to Buttler, Darted down leg, the batsman attempts to flick it away but can't get any bat on it. 99/4

22.1 R Herath to Buttler, Loopy and full, spinning away from around off, Buttler tamely pushes it to covers. 99/4

21.6 D Perera to Stokes, Stokes goes on the back foot and defends to end the over. 99/4

21.5 D Perera to Buttler, Darted across the batsman, Buttler dabs it towards short third man and crosses over. He's off the mark. 99/4

21.4 D Perera to Buttler, Dilruwan comes from around the wicket now, fires it on the pads, Jos works it towards short fine leg. 98/4

21.3 D Perera to Buttler, Quick again, full on off and not much turn on offer, Buttler defends once more. 98/4

21.2 D Perera to Buttler, Quick, flat and outside off, Buttler meets it with the full face of the bat. 98/4

Jos Buttler walks into the middle next.

21.1 Perera to K Jennings, OUT! The bowling change works immediately. Dilruwan strikes first ball on his return to the attack. Keaton Jennings, who was looking so good, departs just missing out on a fifty. Sliding in from around the wicket, on middle and leg, Jennings backs away to cut but it comes at him too fast. Goes right through and disturbs the furniture behind. Big breakthrough for the Lankans, the set batsman is out of here. 98/4

Dilruwan Perera is back on.

20.6 R Herath to Stokes, Shifts his weight on to the front foot and meets it with a straight blade. 98/3

20.5 R Herath to Jennings, Goes with the spin and clips it away through square leg for a single. 98/3

20.4 R Herath to Jennings, Tossed up delivery around off, Jennings comes forward and gets rapped on the front pad. 97/3

20.3 R Herath to Stokes, Makes good use of the feet. Flicks it toward wide long on by getting close to the pitch. Stokes wants the second but then decides against it. 97/3

20.2 R Herath to Stokes, Stays on the back foot and keeps it out safely. 96/3

20.1 R Herath to Jennings, Spinning in, fuller around off, Keaton gets forward and across before paddling it fine down the leg side. One run to the total. 96/3

19.6 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Pushes away on the off side from the crease for one. 95/3

19.5 A Dananjaya to Jennings, FOUR! Sri Lanka need to do something to plug the runs. Coming far too easily for the visitors. Akila drifts it on the pads, Jennings sweeps it away across the fine leg fence for a boundary. 94/3

19.4 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Comes on the front foot again and keeps it out. 90/3

19.3 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Flights it up on off, blocked. 90/3

19.2 A Dananjaya to Jennings, FOUR! The runs keeps coming for England. Short and wide from Akila, Jennings from the back foot cuts this square through point for a boundary. 90/3

19.1 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Outside off on a bit of a shorter length, blocked with the full face of the bat. 86/3

18.6 R Herath to Stokes, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 86/3

18.5 R Herath to Stokes, FOUR! Wrong line from Herath and he pays the price. Tossed up on the pads, Stokes gets low quickly and sweeps it in front of square leg. Finds the fence without any trouble. 86/3

18.4 R Herath to Stokes, Switches the angle and comes from around the wicket, pushes it quicker and across Ben Stokes. The all-rounder camps back to force it through the off side and finds the man at point. 82/3

18.3 R Herath to Jennings, Turning in from outside off, touch short, Keaton is on the back foot as he works it behind square leg for one. 82/3

18.2 R Herath to Jennings, FOUR! That's well placed. Very well played. Looped up outside off, spinning in, Jennings gets forward and across and then sweeps it through backward square leg. Through the gap and it beats the two men in the deep. 81/3

18.1 R Herath to Jennings, Bit quicker through the air, on off stump, pushes away through covers for a couple. 77/3

17.6 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Full ball on off stump, Big Ben presses forward and dead-bats it. 75/3

17.5 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. Nicely done. 75/3

17.4 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Uses the depth of the crease to go back and block again. 75/3

17.3 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Fraction straight in line, fuller in length, Stokes takes a big stride forward and blocks it out. 75/3

17.2 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Bit quicker on the stumps, blocked by getting behind the line. 75/3

17.1 A Dananjaya to Stokes, From around the wicket, it lands on off and then turns away, Stokes goes back and defends it under his nose. 75/3

16.6 R Herath to Ben Stokes, The batsman has driven it through mid on. One run added to the total. 75/3

16.5 R Herath to Jennings, This one is flicked through square leg for a run. 74/3

16.4 R Herath to Jennings, A huge appeal but the impact is outside off. Tossed up around off, it pitches and comes back in. Jennings gets his front foot outside the line and tries to flick. He misses to get hit on the pads. 73/3

16.3 R Herath to Stokes, Uses his feet and hits it down to long on for a run. 73/3

16.2 R Herath to Stokes, Flatter on off, Stokes keeps it out. 72/3

Ben Stokes is the new man in.

16.1 R Herath to Root, OUT! BOWLED 'EM! 100th wicket for Rangana Herath in Galle and it is the big one of Root. They could have had both but they will surely be relieved to see the back of the England skipper. Root was looking really fluent out there but he walks back after getting off to a start. Dances down the track but yorks himself. Fails to bring his bat down in time and it hits the stumps behind. Rangana is pumped up as this partnership was starting to look dangerous. 72/3

15.6 A Dananjaya to Jennings, On off, kept out. 72/2

15.5 A Dananjaya to Jennings, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 72/2

15.4 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Flatter on off, pushed towards covers. 72/2

15.3 A Dananjaya to Root, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 72/2

15.2 A Dananjaya to Root, Flighted ball on middle, Root keeps it out. 71/2

15.1 A Dananjaya to K Jennings, DROPPED! This one was a sitter! That should have been taken. It is tossed up around off, the ball pitches and then turns away. Jennings tries to play it across the line which is never a good idea. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards Angelo at first slip. It is at a comfortable height, he gets two hands to it but drops it. The ball rolls towards the off side, a run is taken. How costly will this prove? Sri Lanka needed to break this stand. Akila provides an opportunity but the fielder does not take it. 71/2

14.6 R Herath to Root, Gives it air on middle, Root defends it out. 70/2

14.5 R Herath to Root, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 70/2

14.4 R Herath to Jennings, Brings the sweep shot out, hits it through square leg, a run taken. 70/2

14.3 R Herath to Joe Root, Daces down the track and hits it towards mid off for a run. 69/2

14.2 R Herath to Root, Gives it air on off, it is driven through covers for a brace. 68/2

14.1 R Herath to Jennings, Slower through the air on off, it is worked towards mid-wicket. 66/2

13.6 A Dananjaya to Root, Swept again through square leg for a couple. 65/2

13.5 A Dananjaya to Jennings, The batsman has swept that one through the leg side. One run added to the total. 63/2

13.4 A Dananjaya to Jennings, FOUR! 50 partnership up between the two. A vital stand and it has come at the good pace. The two went the attacking way after England were in a spot of bother early on. 62/2

13.3 A Dananjaya to Root, Works it through mid-wicket for a single. 58/2

13.2 A Dananjaya to Root, Floats it up on off, kept out. 57/2

13.1 A Dananjaya to Root, Dropped? Not sure! This is tossed up around off, it comes back in sharply. Root lunges and tries to defend but the ball seems to have gone off the pads towards Dickwella who fails to collect it. There was excitement amongst the Lanka fielders. Not sure though if that had taken the inside edge. 57/2

Drinks!

12.6 R Herath to Jennings, Some turn on the last ball for the veteran. Tossed up around off, it pitches and comes back in. Jennings tries to defend but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 57/2

12.5 R Herath to Jennings, Loopy ball on off, kept out. 57/2

12.4 R Herath to Jennings, Slower through the air on middle, Jennings works it to mid-wicket. 57/2

12.3 R Herath to Root, He is now off strike as this is pushed towards covers for a run. 57/2

12.2 R Herath to Jennings, Brings the reverse sweep out and plays it fine down the leg side, a run taken. The right hander is now on strike, just what Rangana would have wanted. 56/2

12.1 R Herath to Jennings, Gives it air on off, the batsman blocks it out. 55/2

Rangana Herath is into the attack. His first spell of his last Test.

11.6 A Dananjaya to Root, Brings out the reverse sweep but is beaten by the extravagant turn down the leg side. 55/2

11.5 A Dananjaya to Root, Once again it is played on the leg side with the angle. 55/2

11.4 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Works it with the angle through square leg for a run. 55/2

11.3 A Dananjaya to Root, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total. 54/2

11.2 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Flatter around off, Jennings guides it towards point for a single. 53/2

11.1 A Dananjaya to Jennings, NOT OUT! And Sri Lanka have lost both their reviews in the space of two overs. Chandimal is disappointed and rightly so as it is very early in the game. Akila tosses it up around off, it pitches and then turns away. Jennings misses the sweep and Dickwella takes it and puts in another confident appeal. The umpire doesn't raise his finger. Dickwella wants it to be reviewed and Chandimal does so. Snicko, however, shows a flat line. Poor from the keeper, should be knowing better than anyone else on the field. 52/2

Another review by Sri Lanka. This time for a caught behind. Dickwella is very confident. Jennings is the man in question.

10.6 S Lakmal to Root, Yes, it is! Consecutive maidens for him. Angles this into the batter, it is worked to mid-wicket. 52/2

10.5 S Lakmal to Root, Back of a length on off, Root defends it onto the ground. Another maiden for Lakmal? 52/2

10.4 S Lakmal to Root, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 52/2

10.3 S Lakmal to Root, Around off, the batsman once again blocks it out. 52/2

10.2 S Lakmal to Root, On off, kept out again. 52/2

10.1 S Lakmal to Root, Good length around off, Root keeps it out. 52/2

9.6 A Dananjaya to Jennings, FOUR! DROPPED! Technically a drop, you can say. That was a very, very tough chance. Would have been a blinder. Jennings tries to punch the ball through covers but it takes the outside edge. Goes between keeper and first slip. Mathews dives to his right with his one hand stretched out. The ball brushes the fingertips and goes to the third man fence. 50 up for England and it has come up at a good pace. This is a good counter-attacking partnership. 52/2

9.5 A Dananjaya to Jennings, BEATEN! Turn but once again it is slow turn. Outside off, pitches and goes away. Jennings has to play due to the original trajectory but seeing the ball turning away, he adjusts and pulls his bat out. 48/2

9.4 A Dananjaya to Joe Root, Uses his feet and once again tries to go over the top. The ball goes off the inner half towards mid on for a run. 48/2

9.3 A Dananjaya to Root, NOT OUT! Impact is the issue as it is outside off. Sri Lanka lose a review quite early. This is tossed up outside off, Root goes down on one knee and tries to sweep. He misses as the ball turns in. Hits him on the thigh. A huge appeal follows but not given. Chandimal signals the 'T' and replays show that the on-field call is right. 47/2

Review time! A huge appeal for LBW against Root has not been given out. The Sri Lankans review. Impact could be an issue.

9.2 A Dananjaya to Root, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 47/2

9.1 A Dananjaya to K Jennings, Overthrows! But that would have surely been close. Excellent work by the short leg fielder. It is flicked towards him. He collects the ball and then fires a throw towards the non-striker's end. Jennings puts in a lazy effort to get back. The ball misses the stumps and goes down towards mid off for a couple. Replays later on show that even if the ball had hit, Jennings would have been in. 47/2

8.6 S Lakmal to Jennings, On the the off pole and the ball is guided to point. A maiden by Lakmal. 45/2

8.5 S Lakmal to Jennings, Slightly shortish and outside off, kept out. 45/2

8.4 S Lakmal to Jennings, Third leave of the over! Outside off, the batsman points his bat skywards. 45/2

8.3 S Lakmal to Jennings, Back of a length around off, Jennings goes back and punches it to covers. 45/2

8.2 S Lakmal to Jennings, Good length again but it is just outside the off pole. The batsman shoulders arms to it. 45/2

8.1 S Lakmal to Jennings, Just a little outside off, the batsman need not play at those. 45/2

7.6 A Dananjaya to Root, FOUR! Excellent use of the feet now by Root. He dances down the track and flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Once again two boundaries in the over. 45/2

7.5 A Dananjaya to Root, FOUR! Swept and swept really fine. That went to the fence in no time. Outside off, Root goes down on one knee and swipes it through square leg. 41/2

7.4 A Dananjaya to Root, A little short and on middle, Root goes back and pulls it towards square leg. 37/2

7.3 A Dananjaya to Root, Sharp turn there but the ball was on the leg stump, spins away further. Root lets it be. 37/2

7.2 A Dananjaya to Root, The off break this time, Root flicks it with the turn towards square leg. 37/2

7.1 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Once again brings out the sweep shot does Jennings. It is hit well but it hits the man at short leg. Rolls towards square leg, a run taken. 37/2

Akila Dananjaya is into the attack.

6.6 S Lakmal to Joe Root, EDGY FOUR! England won't care though. On a length and around off, once again it shapes away a little. Root lunges and tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes down to the third man fence. Second boundary of the over. 36/2

6.5 S Lakmal to Root, Slightly straighter this time, it shapes away just a touch. Enough to take Root's leading edge and the ball goes towards mid off. 32/2

6.4 S Lakmal to Joe Root, FOUR! 6th boundary so far! Full and around off, easy pickings for Root. He times it through covers and the ball races away. 32/2

6.3 S Lakmal to Root, On middle, the batsman goes back and keeps it out. 28/2

6.2 S Lakmal to Root, This one comes back in a little, Root keeps it out. 28/2

6.1 S Lakmal to Root, Slightly shorter than a good length area. Root defends it towards gully. 28/2

5.6 D Perera to Jennings, Edge but short again! Once again it is played with soft hands. Slower through the air on off, it pitches and turns away. Jennings lunges and tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and falls just short of second slip. 28/2

5.5 D Perera to Jennings, The skidder on middle, Jennings goes back and with the angle works it to square leg. 28/2

5.4 D Perera to Jennings, FOUR! Drives square and gets the desired result. So England are dealing in boundaries. Tossed up around off, Jennings opens the face of the bat and then drives it through cover-point. 28/2

5.3 D Perera to Jennings, Flatter and on middle, it is kept out. 24/2

5.2 D Perera to Jennings, Slightly fuller on off, Jennings strokes it to covers. 24/2

5.1 D Perera to Jennings, FOUR! Out comes the reverse sweep, Jennings connects well and it races to the third man fence. 24/2

4.6 S Lakmal to Root, Slightly straighter this time, Root flicks it through square leg. Some good running sees them take two. 20/2

4.5 S Lakmal to Root, FOUR! TOP SHOT! First boundary for Root. Just ahead of a length around off, Root times it through mid off and the ball races away to the fence. 18/2

4.4 S Lakmal to Root, Full again but the swing seems to have disappeared. Root strokes it back to the bowler. 14/2

4.3 S Lakmal to Root, Almost! Goes fuller this time and the ball shapes away a touch. Root goes for a drive but he gets an inside edge onto his pads. 14/2

4.2 S Lakmal to Root, Back of a length around off, the batsman defends it off the back foot. 14/2

4.1 S Lakmal to Root, Very good bowling! On a length and in the corridor of uncertainty, Root keeps it out. 14/2

3.6 D Perera to Jennings, This is pitched on middle, it is bowled at a quicker pace. The batsman goes back and defends it out. 14/2

3.5 D Perera to Jennings, Clever shot! He plays the paddle sweep through short fine leg. Two taken. 14/2

3.4 D Perera to Jennings, On off, the batsman defends it out. 12/2

3.3 D Perera to Root, This one comes back in a touch. Root goes back and guides it through cover-point for a run. 12/2

3.2 D Perera to Root, Flatter around off, Root goes back and guides it to point. 11/2

3.1 D Perera to K Jennings, Edgy! Floats it up on off, it turns away a little. Jennings goes for a drive but the ball takes an outside edge, goes towards backward point for a run. 11/2

2.6 S Lakmal to Root, A dot to end a double-wicket maiden. Outside off and Root lets it be. 10/2

2.5 S Lakmal to Root, No hat-trick but a very good delivery. On a length and around off, Root gets behind the line and keeps it out. 10/2

Joe Root is the new man in. He will be facing the hat-trick ball.

2.4 S Lakmal to Ali, OUT! TIMBER! Two in two for Lakmal. Moeen Ali bags a first-ball duck. Brilliant change of angle from the pacer. He comes around the wicket and lands this around off, it comes back in after pitching. Moeen Ali tries to defend by leaving a gap between bat and pad. The ball sneaks through and uproots the off pole. The Lankans are ecstatic and England are in some early trouble. Lakmal is on a hat-trick. 10/2

Moeen Ali walks in at no.3.

2.3 S Lakmal to Burns, OUT! Lakmal draws first blood! It is the debutant Rory Burns whose first Test innings is a short one. A soft, very soft dismissal, one can say. Burns will be kicking himself for getting out in this manner. It is down the leg side, the ball had boundary written all over it. Burns though flicks it too close to the keeper who takes it and appeals. The umpire raises his finger and the batsman starts walking back. Early breakthrough for Sri Lanka, they are up and running. 10/1

2.2 S Lakmal to R Burns, Edged but short! Good length and angling away. Burns plays inside the line but does not play it with hard hands. The ball takes the outside edge and falls short of the second slip fielder. He makes a good stop. 10/0

2.1 S Lakmal to Burns, Good length around off, Burns blocks it out. 10/0

1.6 D Perera to Jennings, A little bit of turn there but slow turn from off. Jennings goes back and with the spin, pushes it to point. 10/0

1.5 D Perera to Jennings, Flatter again, no turn on offer, kept out. 10/0

1.4 D Perera to Burns, Now takes a run by tapping the ball towards point. 10/0

1.3 D Perera to R Burns, FOUR! Sloppy effort in the field by Herath. Burns uses his feet and then times it towards mid on. Rangana Herath there runs to his left, dives but fails to stop the ball. A boundary. 9/0

1.2 D Perera to Burns, Slower through the air on middle, once again it goes straight on with the arm. It is kept out. 5/0

1.1 D Perera to Burns, Flatter and it comes back in with the arm. Burns plays it late and onto the ground. 5/0

Dilruwan Perera will bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Lakmal to Jennings, Tight line, on middle, Keaton pushes it to mid on. 5/0

0.5 S Lakmal to Burns, A scrambled seam delivery way outside off, it pitches and then moves away further. Dickwella fails to collect as the batsman shoulders arms. A bye is taken. 5/0

0.4 S Lakmal to Burns, Around off, the batsman blocks it out. 4/0

0.3 S Lakmal to Burns, FOUR! Burns is off the mark in style in Test cricket. A huge round of applause for him. Once again the seam is facing down towards fine leg so it shapes in. The line is a little too straight and Burns flicks it through mid-wicket and the ball races away. 4/0

0.2 S Lakmal to Burns, Angles this one across the batter and lands it on a length around off. Burns gets behind the line and keeps it out. 0/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Burns, A little swing first up for Lakmal. Full and shaping back in. Burns with an angled bat, plays it towards mid-wicket. The seam position was excellent there, facing towards fine leg and hence, the movement inside. 0/0

First Published: November 6, 2018, 9:34 AM IST