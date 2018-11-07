Sri Lanka vs England, 1st Test Day 2 at Galle: England 38/0, Lead by 177 Runs at Stumps

(Image: Twitter/EnglandCricket)

Commentary (England innings)

England now have a lot of time on their hands and also all their 10 wickets. They will try and bat the Lankans out of the game. Anything around 350 is going to be an uphill task for the home side. Is there a fightback in store or will England continue their domination? Join us on Day 3, at the same time to find out. Cheers!

Earlier in the day, courtesy Foakes' ton, the visitors got close to the 350-run mark. Perera was the star with the ball for Sri Lanka as he took a fifer. Sri Lanka in their first innings were poor with the bat. They had no answers to the spin trio of Moeen, Rashid and Leach. The offie was the tormentor-in-chief as he finished with a 4-fer. Angelo Mathews was the only Sri Lankan batsman who showed some fight. He scored a half ton but the hosts needed more from him.

England's session, England's day and one can probably say, it is England's match to lose now. They took the remaining wickets quickly post Tea and took a big lead of 139 and they have already added 38 to it. Their batsmen needed to battle out 12 overs today and their openers have done so without breaking a sweat.

11.6 R Herath to Jennings, The last ball has also been dealt with. Flighted ball on off, the batsman blocks it out. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2! 38/0

11.5 R Herath to Jennings, Penultimate ball negotiated, now one ball to go. Jennings defends it onto the ground. 38/0

11.4 R Herath to Jennings, On the stumps and it turns back in. The batsman gets right behind the line and blocks it out. 38/0

11.3 R Herath to Jennings, Slightly shorter and outside off, KJ guides it through point and the batsmen take two. 38/0

11.2 R Herath to Jennings, Loopy ball on off, the batsman prods forward and blocks it out. 36/0

11.1 R Herath to Jennings, On off, it is flatter, Jennings guides it towards point. 36/0

10.6 A Dananjaya to Burns, Slower through the air on the stumps, Burns keeps it out. So only an over left in the day. 36/0

10.5 A Dananjaya to Jennings, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single. 36/0

10.4 A Dananjaya to Jennings, On off, the batsman blocks it out. 35/0

10.3 A Dananjaya to Jennings, BEATEN! Dananjaya has started off well here. He floats this on off, it pitches and then turns away. Jennings tries to keep it out but is beaten. 35/0

10.2 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Tries to play the sweep shot but the ball hits the gloves and then the helmet. An appeal from the bowler but he is the only one doing so. 35/0

10.1 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Tossed up on off, the batsman blocks it out. 35/0

Akila Dananjaya is back on. He was poor in the first innings and Sri Lanka would love a better show here.

9.6 R Herath to Burns, Turning into off stump, Keaton gets completely beaten on this one. 35/0

9.5 R Herath to Jennings, Flighted delivery on off stump, Jennings cuts it towards third man. They pick up a single. 35/0

9.4 R Herath to Burns, Floated on middle stump, Burns flicks it towards the leg side. The batsmen take a single. 34/0

9.3 R Herath to Burns, FOUR! GREAT SHOT! Tossed up again on off stump, Rory dances down the track and hits it towards mid-wicket for a boundary. 33/0

9.2 R Herath to Burns, Floated on middle stump, Rory defends off the front foot. 29/0

9.1 R Herath to Burns, Tossed up on middle stump, Burns plays it off the back foot. 29/0

8.6 D Perera to Burns, Flatter and quicker on the pads, the batsman works it towards square leg for a single. 29/0

8.5 D Perera to Burns, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 28/0

8.4 D Perera to Burns, Tossed up ball outside off, Burns makes a leave. 28/0

8.3 D Perera to Jennings, On the shorter side, KJ with the turn pushes it through covers for a run. 28/0

8.2 D Perera to Jennings, FOUR! Short and wide and put away! It was asking to be hit and Jennings puts it away through point for a boundary. The lead now is 166. 27/0

8.1 D Perera to Jennings, Flatter on off, the batsman blocks it out. 23/0

7.6 R Herath to Burns, Flighted delivery on leg stump, Rory flicks it off his pads towards mid-wicket. 23/0

7.5 R Herath to Burns, Tossed up again on middle stump, Burns defends from the back foot. 23/0

7.4 R Herath to Jennings, Floated on middle stump, Jennings sweeps it towards fine leg. The batsmen take a single. 23/0

7.3 R Herath to Jennings, Flighted delivery on leg stump, Jennings plays it towards the leg side. 22/0

7.2 R Herath to Burns, Tossed up again on middle stump, Burns dances down the track and plays it towards mid-wicket. They take a single. 22/0

7.1 R Herath to Burns, Tossed up on off stump, Burns defends off the front foot. 21/0

Rangana Herath is into the attack.

6.6 D Perera to Jennings, Tossed up on off, the batsman blocks it safely. 21/0

6.5 D Perera to Jennings, On the stumps this time, Keaton keeps it out. 21/0

6.4 D Perera to Jennings, Fires it on the pads, Jennings tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball lobs away from short leg. 21/0

6.3 D Perera to Jennings, The batsman works it down the leg side. 21/0

6.2 D Perera to Jennings, On the shorter side outside off, Jennings pushes it to the man at covers. 21/0

6.1 D Perera to Burns, This is flatter and on middle, the batsman blocks it out. 21/0

5.6 S Lakmal to Jennings, Back of a length delivery on middle stump, Keaton plays it off the back foot towards covers. They come back for two. 20/0

5.5 S Lakmal to Jennings, Length delivery outside off stump, Jennings lets it go. 18/0

5.4 S Lakmal to Burns, Back of a length on middle stump, Burns plays it off the back foot. The batsmen take a single. 18/0

5.3 S Lakmal to Burns, Length delivery on off stump, Rory pushes it to the off side. 17/0

5.2 S Lakmal to Burns, On a good length on off stump, Burns plays it off the front foot. There is no movement for Lakmal. 17/0

5.1 S Lakmal to Burns, Bowls on a good length, Burns defends off the front foot. 17/0

4.6 D Perera to Jennings, Flicked with the angle through mid-wicket for a couple. 17/0

4.5 D Perera to Jennings, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 15/0

4.4 D Perera to Jennings, This is slightly fuller, Jennings still goes on the back foot to keep it out but gets his bat down in time. 15/0

4.3 D Perera to Jennings, Once again it is on the pads, Jennings fails to put it away and gets hit on it. 15/0

4.2 D Perera to Jennings, Shorter but quicker, kept out. 15/0

4.1 D Perera to Burns, Fires it on the pads, it is worked towards deep square leg for a run. 15/0

3.6 S Lakmal to Jennings, FOUR! Beautiful shot. Short and wide outside off stump, Keaton places it towards third man for a boundary. 14/0

3.5 S Lakmal to Jennings, Length delivery on middle stump, Jennings defends off the back foot. 10/0

3.4 S Lakmal to Jennings, Length delivery on off stump, Keaton hits it towards covers. The batsmen get a couple. 10/0

3.3 S Lakmal to Jennings, Good length delivery outside off stump, Jennings leaves. 8/0

3.2 S Lakmal to Jennings, Length delivery outside off stump, Keaton lets it go. 8/0

3.1 S Lakmal to Jennings, On a good length, Jennings defends off the back foot. 8/0

2.6 D Perera to Burns, Fires it on the pad, Burns misses the flick and is hit on the pads. A muted appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. 8/0

2.5 D Perera to Burns, The first ball that really turned! Floats it up outside off, Burns tries to force it through the off side but is beaten. 8/0

2.4 D Perera to Burns, Shortish and outside off, the batter pushes it to covers. 8/0

2.3 D Perera to Burns, Uses his feet but Perera shortens his length. Burns tries to flick but is hit on the pads. 8/0

2.2 D Perera to Burns, Tosses it up on middle, no turn for the bowler. Burns keeps it out. 8/0

2.1 D Perera to Jennings, Sweeps and does it well, towards fine leg for a single. 8/0

1.6 S Lakmal to K Jennings, Plays the cut shot this time but since there is a man in the deep, only a run results. 7/0

1.5 S Lakmal to Jennings, Wide again outside off, left alone. 6/0

1.4 S Lakmal to Jennings, Could have been the fourth but Jennings decides to leave this one. 6/0

1.3 S Lakmal to Jennings, Third cut shot in a row! None were off the middle though. On the shorter side outside off, Jennings chops it down towards point. 6/0

1.2 S Lakmal to K Jennings, FOUR! If you slash you should slash hard. KJ does exactly that. Short and outside off, Jennings goes for the cut but the ball takes the top edge and goes down to the third man fence. 6/0

1.1 S Lakmal to Jennings, Starts off with a short ball outside off, the batsman tries to cut but gets a bottom edge towards point. 2/0

Suranga Lakmal to bowl from the other end.

0.6 D Perera to Jennings, Down the leg side, Jennings tries to flick but misses. The ball brushes the pads and goes fine down the leg side. A couple taken. 2/0

0.5 D Perera to Jennings, Gives it nice air and lands it on off, Jennings lunges and blocks it out. 1/0

0.4 D Perera to R Burns, Uses his feet and strokes it towards mid on for a run. England are underway in this innings. 1/0

0.3 D Perera to Burns, Flatter and outside off, it stays a touch low. Burns tries to punch it through the off side but gets a bottom edge to covers. 0/0

0.2 D Perera to Burns, Another loopy ball on off, it is kept out nicely. 0/0

0.1 D Perera to Burns, Tosses it up around middle, it goes on with the arm. Burns keeps it out. 0/0

First Published: November 7, 2018, 9:50 AM IST