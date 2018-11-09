Sri Lanka vs England, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights - As it Happened

(Image: Twitter/EnglandCricket)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

So, that's it from us on this rather emotional day. Lots of memories from this Galle Test. Some sweet, some bittersweet, each to their own depending on which side they've been on. We move now to Pallekele where the second game will take place. It will begin at 1000 local (0430 GMT). Do join in for that. Cheers, folks!

Rangana Herath is beings carried around his home ground on the shoulders of his teammates. A sterling career comes to an end. One of the best in the business, a stalwart of Sri Lankan cricket. The last one from the previous century, the golden generation. Rangana Herath's career will be celebrated, more so because he's living proof that you can be a analog watch in the digital age, that you can stand out. Proof that sometimes, it's the simple things that can make all the difference. He bows out of the game as highest wicket-taking left-arm spinner, 8th overall in the list of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket with 433 scalps. A true gentleman leaves the beautiful game on the international stage. He surely leaves a big hole in Sri Lankan cricket, and he will be missed.

Now, here is the man of the hour. Rangana Herath walks up for the presentation one final time. He says that it is an emotional moment for him, but he will focus on the second part of his life now. Adds that he might continue to play First-Class cricket. On his family, he says he has got a lot of support from them, especially his wife and his kids, and that none of this (his career) would be possible without them. Expresses gratitude, to his teachers, his old coaches, his Sri Lankan teammates and sponsors and just feels thankful for all they have done for him.

England skipper, Joe Root, says he's very proud of his team for the way it played in these four days. Reckons that from the Lunch break on Day 1, they were always in control of the game. Informs that they wanted to come out and score runs and not just sit back and defend against the Lankan spinners. Is happy with how his batsmen performed as everyone played crucial knocks. Adds that they did their homework so it is quite pleasing to see the plans being executed properly. Feels that they did the best that they could in this game and wants to back this up in the coming matches as well. On Rangana Herath, he chuckles and says he's glad he won't be there in the next game. Continues to say what a spectacular career the veteran has had and and that he's given a lot to Sri Lankan cricket.

Sri Lanka skipper, Dinesh Chandimal, says it was a really good wicket but their batting was below par. Adds that if you bat the way they did, there's no real chance left in the game. Praises England for playing well. Rues the fact that they couldn't capitalize in the 3rd innings when England were on the back foot, and applauds Keaton Jennings and Ben Stokes for batting the way they did. Stresses that the batting is the area that they need to work on and it's something they will look to improve fast. Explains that it's an emotional day for them for obvious reasons, and that they feel a bit disappointed that they couldn't give Rangana Herath the farewell he deserved. On his injury, he says the medical team will have to assess him and then take a call. Has a lot of good things to say about Herath, and besides his exceptional cricketing skills, he mentions that above all, he's a wonderful human being and one of the best he's ever known.

Man of the Match, Ben Foakes, says it's been a terrific few days for him. Informs that when he walked in to bat, he was a bit nervous but grew in confidence as the minutes passed by. On giving the selectors something to think about, he reckons that Jonny Bairstow will be fit again so he will come back in the team. Mentions that this has been a dream come true for him, so is happy he could do well.

Plenty to work on for Sri Lanka, especially in the batting department. Only two fifties were scored in the entire game and both came from Angelo Mathews. The spinners got their share of the wickets, but since they weren't backed by the batting department, not much could have been done. Lots to be done for the second Test. It is something they shall surely work on in the nets.

A good win for England. They were put on the mat in the first innings but Ben Foakes came to the rescue on his debut and scored a fine ton, and then the English bowlers wrapped the hosts early to take a massive 139-run first innings lead. Then, Keaton Jennings finally came to the party and contributed with a massive ton of his own, setting a big target of 462 for Sri Lanka. After that, the visitors' spinners weaved their web around the Lankan batsmen once more and got the job done before the end of Day 4.

A standing ovation from the crowd as Rangana Herath makes his way back to the dressing room. The English team walks up to him to shake the great man's hand one last time. This Test might have been won by England, but all eyes will turn towards just one man. He's most definitely earned it.

85.1 A Rashid to Herath, OUT! It's all over! A bit of a sad end to Rangana Herath's international career. Tossed up outside off, Herath gets low to play the reverse sweep. It goes off the under edge past the keeper and the batsmen decide to come back for the second. Rangana is struggling on the second one, puts in a desperate dive as Stokes throws it back to the keeper who takes the bails off. It's taken upstairs and replays show that Herath is just short. So with that, ENGLAND WIN BY 211 RUNS! Their first-ever Test victory in Galle. 250/10

A run out appeal is taken upstairs. Rangana Herath is the man in question. Looks close. Could go either way. Let's see what happens here...

84.6 M Ali to Lakmal, Full ball attacking the stumps, driven to mid off to end the over. 249/9

84.5 M Ali to Lakmal, Flicked away on the leg side. Dot ball. 249/9

84.4 M Ali to Lakmal, Lakmal comes down the track, seeing this Moeen shortens his length. It raps the batsman on the thigh pad. Good bowling.pads. 249/9

84.3 M Ali to Lakmal, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 249/9

84.2 M Ali to Herath, Fraction straight in line, swept down to fine leg for a single. 249/9

84.1 M Ali to Herath, Looped up delivery around off, it spins away, Herath hangs his bat inside the line and gets beaten. 248/9

83.6 A Rashid to Lakmal, Fuller and on leg, catches the batsman low on the pads as he fails to connect. 248/9

83.5 A Rashid to Lakmal, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Lakmal is on his back foot in a jiffy and cracks the punch through covers for a boundary. 248/9

83.4 A Rashid to Lakmal, Flights it up close to off, a front foot defense in response is presented. 244/9

83.3 A Rashid to Lakmal, Waits for the ball to come to him and then dead-bats it. 244/9

83.2 A Rashid to Lakmal, Short and flat outside off, punched away on the off side. 244/9

83.1 A Rashid to Lakmal, Short, on middle and leg and turning away, Lakmal goes back and wrists it towards mid-wicket. 244/9

Final Drinks break of the game. Most likely, anyway.

82.6 M Ali to Herath, Plays this off the front foot and into the ground. End of the over. 244/9

82.5 M Ali to Herath, Spinning away from around off, sharp turn, Herath looks to play at it and gets beaten past the outside edge. 244/9

82.4 M Ali to Herath, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 244/9

82.3 M Ali to Herath, Tossed up from around the wicket, on off, blocked off the front foot. 244/9

82.2 M Ali to Lakmal, Goes deep inside the crease, plays with the spin and turns it in front of square leg for a single. 244/9

82.1 M Ali to Herath, A little too full in length, Herath goes against the spin and works it to backward square leg for a run. 243/9

81.6 A Rashid to Lakmal, Flicks it straight to the same fielder again. End of the over. 242/9

81.5 A Rashid to Lakmal, Uses the depth of the crease and wrists it to the man at short mid-wicket. 242/9

81.4 A Rashid to Lakmal, Stays on the back foot and keeps it out. 242/9

81.3 A Rashid to Herath, Short ball, turning in on middle, Herath goes on the back foot and pulls it through square leg. One run to the total. 242/9

81.2 A Rashid to Lakmal, The googly, spinning down, worked fine down to fine leg for one. 241/9

81.1 A Rashid to Lakmal, A lot of flight on this one, it lands short and turns away outside off. Lakmal looks to hit it away but misses. 240/9

80.6 M Ali to Herath, Outside off this time, Herath fails to put bat on ball. 240/9

80.5 M Ali to Herath, Comes on the front foot and dead-bats it. 240/9

80.4 M Ali to Herath, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 240/9

80.3 M Ali to Herath, Another one full in length, safely guarded out. 240/9

80.2 M Ali to Herath, Comes forward to this fuller length ball and keeps it out. 240/9

80.1 M Ali to Herath, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 240/9

79.6 A Rashid to Herath, He's off the mark! Short ball and Herath pulls it down to fine leg for a single. 240/9

79.5 A Rashid to Herath, Full and outside off, blocked off the front foot. 239/9

79.4 Rashid to Herath, Safe. Rangi avoids a duck in his last ever outing. For now at least. Loopy leg break on middle and leg, it spins in as Herath gets low to sweep. Foakes moves to his right, takes the catch and appeals. The finger goes up too. The Lankan veteran reviews it and replays show there's no bat or glove involved. Good call from him. 239/9

The DRS has been taken. Herath has been given out caught behind and he's immediately reviewed it.

Rangana Herath, for the last time in his international career, walks out to the middle. He is greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd and an applause from the English team too.

79.3 A Rashid to D Perera, OUT! The leggie strikes. Once again, a superb delivery. Bowls it full and with a lot of loop around off, Perera plays away from his body and gets an edge as the ball turns away. It goes to Ben Stokes at first slip who takes a simple catch. 239/9

79.2 A Rashid to Lakmal, Plays through the line and eases this through the covers for a single. 239/8

79.1 A Rashid to Lakmal, Rashid takes a lot of pace off it, bowls it really slow around off. Lakmal waits a long time to cut it, but then fails in doing so. 238/8

78.6 M Ali to Lakmal, Goes with the spin and works it through mid-wicket for one run. 238/8

78.5 M Ali to Lakmal, SIX! That's outta here! Seeing the flight on this one, Lakmal decides to put this away. He throws his front leg out of the way and smokes it over long on for a biggie. 237/8

78.4 M Ali to Lakmal, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 231/8

78.3 M Ali to Lakmal, Spinning in sharply from around off, catches Lakmal high on the thigh pad as he tries to play at it. 231/8

78.2 M Ali to Lakmal, Eases this back down the ground towards mid off. 231/8

78.1 M Ali to Perera, Looped up delivery outside off, driven through the covers for a single. 231/8

Some medical treatment for Dilruwan Perera.

77.6 A Rashid to Lakmal, Ouch! That's got to hurt! Tossed up on the stumps, Lakmal clears his front leg out of the way and thumps it at Dilruwan. It hits his left arm and he falls down. 230/8

77.5 A Rashid to Lakmal, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 230/8

77.4 A Rashid to Perera, The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single. 230/8

77.3 A Rashid to Perera, Stays right behind the line and defends it out. 229/8

77.2 A Rashid to Perera, Lovely piece of bowling. Rashid really slows this one up and bowls it on off, it turns away as Perera leaves it alone. 229/8

77.1 A Rashid to Perera, Fuller and around off, driven to the covers. 229/8

Suranga Lakmal is the next batsman in.

76.6 M Ali to A Dananjaya, OUT! Another one bites the dust and that is Ali's 4th wicket. Top nut! This is floated on middle, it pitches and then turns away. The ball takes the outside edge and goes to Ben Stokes at first slip who takes another catch. 2 away now England from taking a 1-0 lead. 229/8

76.5 M Ali to Perera, Works it around the corner for a run. 229/7

76.4 M Ali to Perera, Floats it up on off, it is kept out. 228/7

76.3 M Ali to Perera, FOUR! Poor ball and it is put away! Short and on middle, Dilruwan goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 228/7

76.2 M Ali to Perera, Floats it up on off, the batsman strokes it to covers. 224/7

76.1 M Ali to Perera, SIX! That has been hit a long way! Uses his feet and takes it on the full. He tonks it over the long on fence. 224/7

75.6 A Rashid to Perera, Floats it up on off, it is worked through mid-wicket for a run. 218/7

75.5 A Rashid to A Dananjaya, A full toss outside off, Akila hits it through covers for three. 217/7

75.4 A Rashid to Dananjaya, Short but vicious turn into the batsman, he guides it to point. 214/7

75.3 A Rashid to Dananjaya, Short and width opn offer, it is cut through point for a couple. 214/7

75.2 A Rashid to Dananjaya, Flighted ball outside off, Akila keeps it out off the back foot. 212/7

75.1 A Rashid to Dananjaya, Works it with the turn to mid-wicket. 212/7

74.6 M Ali to Perera, On the stumps, it has been defended. 212/7

74.5 M Ali to Perera, On off, kept out. 212/7

74.4 M Ali to Perera, The batsman appears to have been struck on the thigh pad. 212/7

74.3 M Ali to Perera, Was that of the glove? No. A short ball on the leg stump, Perera tries to pull but it hits the pads and then hits the elbow. Foakes from behind dives in front and collects it but no appeal. 212/7

74.2 M Ali to Perera, Another floated ball outside off, it is defended. 212/7

74.1 M Ali to Perera, Tosses it up outside off, the batsman keeps it out. 212/7

73.6 A Rashid to Perera, The slider to end on middle, Dilruwan works it through square leg for a run. 212/7

73.5 A Rashid to Perera, Gives it air on off, the batsman comes forward and defends it. 211/7

73.4 A Rashid to Dananjaya, Plays the sweep towards deep backward square leg for a run. 211/7

73.3 A Rashid to Dananjaya, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 210/7

73.2 A Rashid to Dananjaya, Top edge but safe! This is tossed up outside off, Akila tries to play the paddle but the ball takes the top edge and goes over first slip for a couple. 210/7

73.1 A Rashid to Dananjaya, Flighted ball outside off, Akila somehow defends it. 208/7

72.6 M Ali to Perera, FOUR! Too full and down the leg side, Perera sweeps it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 208/7

72.5 M Ali to Perera, Short, flat and down the leg side, Dilruwan looks to hit it big but fails to make connection. 204/7

72.4 M Ali to Perera, Full and straight, blocked from within the crease. 204/7

72.3 M Ali to Perera, Coming back into the batsman, stonewalled. 204/7

72.2 M Ali to Perera, Spinning in on middle and leg, Perera goes on the back foot and works it past the diving short leg fielder off the thigh pad. 204/7

72.1 M Ali to Perera, Turning in from outside off, worked down on the leg side. 204/7

71.6 A Rashid to Dananjaya, Straighter one outside off, full in length, it's pushed away from the body to the man at cover. 204/7

71.5 A Rashid to Perera, Wrists this away towards wide long on and takes one. 204/7

71.4 A Rashid to Perera, Beaten! Superb stuff from the leggie. Lands this on off and it turns away once more, Dilruwan is half forward to play at it but fails to connect. 203/7

71.3 A Rashid to Perera, Quicker one on the pads, worked away to square leg. 203/7

71.2 A Rashid to Perera, Another good delivery. Floats it on off this time and it goes away, this time the batsman lets it be. 203/7

71.1 A Rashid to Perera, Really slow through the air, on middle and leg, turns sharply past Dilruwan's outside edge and thuds into the keeper's gloves. 203/7

70.6 M Ali to Dananjaya, Floats it up on off, it is kept out. 203/7

70.5 M Ali to Dananjaya, Shorter and around off, it is pushed towards covers. 203/7

70.4 M Ali to Dananjaya, On middle, kept out. 203/7

70.3 M Ali to D Perera, Eases this down to long on for a run. 203/7

70.2 M Ali to D Perera, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads. 202/7

70.1 M Ali to Perera, FOUR! A very full ball outside off, the turn is out of contention and hence Perera can play against the spin. He times it through covers. Rashid hares behind it and it just about reaches the fence. 202/7

69.6 A Rashid to Dananjaya, Loopy ball outside off, Akila defends it again. 198/7

69.5 A Rashid to Dananjaya, Loopy ball outside off, Akila lunges and defends it. 198/7

69.4 A Rashid to Perera, On the shorter side, Perera has enough time to go back and work it through square leg for a run. 198/7

69.3 A Rashid to Perera, Slower through the air on off, defended. 197/7

69.2 A Rashid to Perera, Flatter around off, the batsman keeps it out. 197/7

69.1 A Rashid to Perera, Slower through the air on middle, it is kept out. 197/7

68.6 M Ali to Dananjaya, Flatter on middle, the batsman defends it onto the ground. 197/7

68.5 M Ali to A Dananjaya, A full toss to Akila. He strokes it to mid off. 197/7

Akila Dananjaya walks into the middle next.

68.4 M Ali to Mathews, OUT! Soft, very soft dismissal. Once again Mathews departs shortly after getting to his half ton and that is probably the final nail in the coffin. It is tossed up on middle, the ball sticks into the surface and also turns back in. Mathews tries to check his shot but ends up chipping an easy catch to Buttler at mid-wicket. Moeen Ali gets his third and his second in this session. 197/7

68.3 M Ali to Perera, This is worked around the corner for a run. 197/6

68.2 M Ali to Perera, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 196/6

68.1 M Ali to Mathews, Plays the sweep shot through square leg to collect a single. 196/6

67.6 A Rashid to Perera, Slow leg break to end the over, it is outside off, left alone. 195/6

67.5 A Rashid to Perera, The googly but it is down the leg side, Foakes dives to his left and makes a half-stop. 195/6

67.4 A Rashid to Perera, Floats it full outside off, the batsman strokes it to covers. 195/6

67.3 A Rashid to Perera, On the shorter side and it is worked through mid-wicket for a couple. It was in the gap. 195/6

67.2 A Rashid to Perera, On middle, the batsman tries to defend but it goes off the inner half towards short leg. 193/6

67.1 A Rashid to Mathews, Flatter and outside off, it is cut through point for a run. 193/6

66.6 M Ali to Mathews, Uses his feet and then tries to play it with a straight bat but the ball turns, goes off the inner half towards square leg for a run. 192/6

66.5 M Ali to Perera, This is worked around the corner for a single. 191/6

66.4 M Ali to Perera, Another tossed up ball around off, this one turns back in. Perera tries to defend but it goes off the inner half towards square leg. 190/6

66.3 M Ali to Perera, Flatter on off, the batsman goes back and blocks it out. 190/6

66.2 M Ali to Perera, Slower ball outside off, it turns back in. Dilruwan defends it onto the ground. 190/6

Dilruwan Perera is the new man in.

66.1 M Ali to N Dickwella, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! A wicket off the very first ball after the break! It was Moeen who got Mathews in the first innings immediately after Tea and now he gets Dickwella. Ideal start to the session for England. This is tossed up outside off, it pitches and then turns away. Dickwella could have left it but he goes after it with hard hands. The ball takes an outside edge and goes to the left of Stokes who takes it with one hand. England 4 wickets away now. 190/6

We are back for the final session of today, it could also be the final session of the game. Mathews and Dickwella will resume their innings. Moeen Ali to start the proceedings for England. Here we go...

... Day 4, Session 3 ...

92 runs for 2 wickets in this session. England are slowly inching away towards a famous win. Sri Lanka were motoring along well when Mendis and Mathews were together, but then Leach removed the former and then got the skipper Chandimal too rather quickly. Mathews is still out there, having scored a fifty, and has Dickwella to partner him. Though, you would think, a wicket to break this pair and England will run through the lower order. How long will the hosts be able to hold them off? We shall find out in the final session of the day.

65.6 A Rashid to Mathews, Short and flat outside off, cut away off the back foot to backward point. TEA ON DAY 4! 190/5

65.5 A Rashid to Mathews, Oh, dear! That was agonizingly close. Yikes! Pretty sure Mathews would have had a few heartbeats skipped. Rashid lands it on middle, the batsman leaves, thinking it will turn. It does, but not as much as he expects it to. The ball barely misses the off stump. 190/5

65.4 A Rashid to Mathews, Some flight on this, outside off, blocked. 190/5

65.3 A Rashid to Mathews, FOUR! 31st Test fifty for Angelo Mathews! The second one in this Test match. A nice way to get there. It's tossed right up there, Mathews flicks it well through mid-wicket and gets to the milestone. He'll want to make this into a big one now. 190/5

65.2 A Rashid to Mathews, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 186/5

65.1 A Rashid to Mathews, Coming in on middle and leg, blocked with the full face. 186/5

64.6 M Ali to Dickwella, Pushes it away to the covers with soft hands. Another dot. 186/5

64.5 M Ali to Dickwella, Full ball attacking the stumps, drilled towards mid on. No run taken. 186/5

64.4 M Ali to Dickwella, Stays right behind the line and keeps this one out. 186/5

64.3 M Ali to Dickwella, Plants his front foot forward, gets close to the pitch and defends. 186/5

64.2 M Ali to Mathews, Straighter one outside off, Angelo initially plays for the turn but then adjusts well to tap it square on the off side for a brisk single. 186/5

64.1 M Ali to Mathews, Off break on off, full in length, swept along the turf through square leg for a couple. 185/5

63.6 A Rashid to Dickwella, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 183/5

63.5 A Rashid to Dickwella, FOUR! Finds the fence this time. Good timing on the shot. Sees the flight, so Dickwella leans into the drive and creams it through the covers. 183/5

63.4 A Rashid to Dickwella, Well done. Loopy and full outside off, Dickwella positions himself for the reverse sweep early. Gets low and finds the gap through point for a brace. 179/5

63.3 A Rashid to Mathews, Some extra bounce on offer, punched off the back foot to sweeper cover for one. 177/5

63.2 A Rashid to Mathews, Served on off and then it turns a long way away, Mathews lets it be. 176/5

63.1 A Rashid to Dickwella, Spinning in from around off, Dickwella fetches the sweep and drags it to square leg for a single. 176/5

62.6 M Ali to Mathews, Close one. Mathews gives the charge to this one around off, looks to drive it away but gets an inside edge onto his pads instead. 175/5

62.5 M Ali to Dickwella, Around off, Niroshan is forward and across before sweeping this down towards fine leg for a single. 175/5

62.4 M Ali to Dickwella, Dickwella watches the ball as it's landed on a driving length and then defends. 174/5

62.3 M Ali to Mathews, Touch quicker in pace, it's swept square on the leg side for a run. 174/5

62.2 M Ali to Mathews, Comes well forward to this fuller ball, gets close to the pitch and stonewalls it. 173/5

62.1 M Ali to Mathews, Moeen slows this up as he lands it around off, Mathews negotiates with the turn well. 173/5

61.6 A Rashid to Dickwella, Some heavy turn on that. Wow. Rashid lands it well outside off and it comes in a long way, Dickwella backs away to punch it on the off side but is caught by surprise. Barely is able to fend it away. 173/5

61.5 A Rashid to Dickwella, Spinning in from outside off, blocked by coming on the front foot. 173/5

61.4 A Rashid to Mathews, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 173/5

61.3 A Rashid to Mathews, Spinning away from around off, Mathews has nothing to do with that one. 172/5

61.2 A Rashid to Dickwella, Brings the broom out and sweeps it through the vacant square leg area for a run. 172/5

61.1 A Rashid to Dickwella, Looped up leg break close to off, blocked with the full face. 171/5

Adil Rashid returns. He didn't get his radar right in his first spell, so he'll hope to do better this time.

60.6 M Ali to Dickwella, Short, flat and outside off, the left-hander backs away and offers a firm punch to sweeper cover for one run. 171/5

60.5 M Ali to Mathews, Goes with the spin and turns it in front of square leg for a run. 170/5

60.4 M Ali to Dickwella, Just behind a driving length, on off, Dickwella gets low to this one and sweeps it behind square leg for a single. 169/5

60.3 M Ali to Dickwella, Pushes this by coming forward and finds the man at mid off. 168/5

60.2 M Ali to Dickwella, Quite slow through the air, on off stump, Dickwella defends it off the outer half on the off side. 168/5

60.1 M Ali to Mathews, Looped up off spinner on the stumps, Mathews wrists it down to long on. Single collected. 168/5

Moeen Ali is called back on.

59.6 J Anderson to A Mathews, Cuts it squarer this time, through point, for just a single on this occasion. 167/5

59.5 J Anderson to Mathews, FOUR! A little bit of width on offer and Mathews punishes Anderson. Back of a length outside off, it's cracked a bit square through cover-point for a boundary. 166/5

59.4 J Anderson to Mathews, Stays inside the crease and pats it away to covers. 162/5

59.3 J Anderson to Mathews, Shaping back in on middle and off, some reverse, wristed from the inner portion to short mid-wicket. 162/5

59.2 J Anderson to Dickwella, Short of a good length outside off, Dickwella dabs it square to point and both batsmen cross over. 162/5

59.1 J Anderson to Dickwella, Full length delivery just outside off, driven to mid off. Dot ball. 161/5

58.6 J Leach to Mathews, Floats it up outside off, Mathews tamely pushes it away to covers. 161/5

58.5 J Leach to Mathews, Presses well forward and guards it out safely. 161/5

58.4 J Leach to Mathews, Leach keeps tossing this one up, attacks the stumps, kept out from inside the crease. 161/5

58.3 J Leach to Mathews, A full toss, it's hit back to the bowler. 161/5

58.2 J Leach to Mathews, Slower through the air, full on off, pushed to the cover fielder for nothing. 161/5

58.1 J Leach to Mathews, Short and wide outside off, cut away through backward point for a couple of runs. 161/5

57.6 J Anderson to Dickwella, Length delivery from around the wicket, angling in and then straightening up off the seam, Dickwella keeps it out from inside the crease. 159/5

57.5 J Anderson to Mathews, Outside off on a good length, run down to third man for a single. 159/5

57.4 J Anderson to Mathews, Fullish in length, on middle and off, the batsman presents the full face of the bat. 158/5

57.3 J Anderson to Mathews, With the keeper right up to the stumps, Anderson bowls a length ball on the stumps, Mathews gets behind the line and defends. 158/5

57.2 J Anderson to Dickwella, Going away on a good length, Dickwella dabs it with an open face to point and gets to the other end. 158/5

57.1 J Anderson to Dickwella, Good length delivery on the fourth stump line, Dickwella fails to put bat on ball. 157/5

56.6 J Leach to Mathews, Good delivery. Served just outside off, drifting in and then spinning away, Mathews falls over as he fails to defend. Doesn't raise his back leg, which is good, as Foakes whips the bails off. 157/5

56.5 J Leach to Mathews, Slower through the air, fullish in length, waits for the ball to come before pushing it away to covers. 157/5

56.4 J Leach to Mathews, Tossed up delivery on off stump, blocked off the front foot. 157/5

56.3 J Leach to Mathews, Angelo Mathews has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 157/5

56.2 J Leach to Mathews, Positions himself well behind the line and keeps it out. 157/5

56.1 J Leach to Mathews, Spinning away from around off, met with a defensive blade in response. 157/5

55.6 J Anderson to Dickwella, Coming in at first and then going away, full in length, Niroshan plants his front foot forward and meets it with the full face. 157/5

55.5 J Anderson to Dickwella, Pushes this through the covers for a double. 157/5

55.4 J Anderson to Dickwella, Drives this full delivery to mid off. Dot ball. 155/5

55.3 J Anderson to Dickwella, Just behind a length, outside off, Dickwella stays on the back foot and defends. 155/5

55.2 J Anderson to Dickwella, Touch ahead of a length, outside off, pushed to the covers. 155/5

55.1 J Anderson to Dickwella, Anderson comes from around the wicket and bowls a good length delivery around off, Dickwella keeps it out off the back foot. 155/5

54.6 J Leach to Dickwella, Off the mark. Flicked through the mid-wicket region for a single. 155/5

54.5 J Leach to Dickwella, Looped up in line of the stumps, Dickwella is half forward as he blocks it out. 154/5

Niroshan Dickwella is the new man in.

54.4 J Leach to D Chandimal, OUT! That is an absolute peach from Jack Leach. Golden delivery. What a ripper! He continues from around the wicket and gives this a lot of air. Pitches it on middle and leg and it turns away just enough. Beats the outside edge of Dinesh Chandimal's hanging bat and takes the off stump. No chance for the Sri Lankan skipper to do anything about that. Superb stuff from the left-arm spinner. The hosts slip further. Half the side back in the dressing room now. 154/5

54.3 J Leach to Chandimal, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 154/4

54.2 J Leach to Mathews, Leans into the tossed up ball and eases it to long off for one. 154/4

54.1 J Leach to Mathews, Quite slow through the air, fuller in length and around off, Mathews is on the front foot as he blocks. 153/4

53.6 J Anderson to Chandimal, Shaping away from around off, left alone to end the over. 153/4

53.5 J Anderson to Mathews, Spills it on the pads, Mathews flicks it in front of square leg and gets to the other end. 153/4

53.4 J Anderson to Mathews, Good length delivery cutting back in from outside off, the batsman hangs his bat inside the line and gets beaten. 152/4

53.3 J Anderson to Mathews, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 152/4

53.2 J Anderson to Mathews, Fires it full and wide outside off, Angelo tries to squeeze it out on the off side but fails to do so. 152/4

53.1 J Anderson to Mathews, Full ball shaping back in, Mathews defends from the front foot. 152/4

52.6 J Leach to Chandimal, Chandimal prods forward to this tossed up ball and dead-bats it. 152/4

52.5 J Leach to Chandimal, Stays back to this flatter ball and defends with the full face. 152/4

52.4 J Leach to Chandimal, Arm ball coming in with the angle, catches Dinesh low on the pads as he tries to play at it. 152/4

52.3 J Leach to Mathews, Spinning away from outside off, shorter in length, cut away square on the off side for a single. 152/4

52.2 Leach to Mathews, FOUR! One bounce and that's across the rope. Tossed right up there, in the slot, Mathews stands his ground and just bashes this straight back over the bowler's head for a boundary. 151/4

52.1 J Leach to Mathews, A hint of turn away from around off, blocked off the front foot. 147/4

51.6 J Anderson to Mathews, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 147/4

51.5 J Anderson to Chandimal, Full and angling in on the pads, flicked away into the leg side for a run. 146/4

51.4 J Anderson to Chandimal, Outside off on a good length, no shot offered. 145/4

51.3 J Anderson to Chandimal, Another dropped chance! What are England doing out there? They will be thoroughly disappointed with this. Anderson gets a bit of reverse as he lands it on a length on middle and off, it comes back in and takes the inside edge of Chandimal's hanging bat. Foakes dives to his left but can't hold on to it. 145/4

51.2 J Anderson to Chandimal, Fuller outside off, pushed to covers for nothing. 145/4

51.1 J Anderson to Mathews, Full in length on the stumps, flicked off the inner half through mid-wicket for a single. 145/4

James Anderson is back on.

50.6 J Leach to Chandimal, Tosses it up on the stumps, kept out. 144/4

Drinks break. Also, injured captain Dinesh Chandimal is the new man in. Let's see if he's able to play through the injury and bat well for his side.

50.5 J Leach to Mendis, OUT! In the air... gone! Talk about a commentator's curse. Just as I wrote, they are looking good, Mendis has thrown it away. England are ecstatic but Mendis should be very disappointed. He tries to repeat the feat of the last ball. Comes down the track and tries to go over mid off again. This time though Leach slows it up and bowls it wide outside off. Mendis ends up mistiming it towards Moeen Ali at mid off, a deepish mid off, you can say. The fielder moves to his left and takes a good catch. England now 6 wickets away from victory. 144/4

50.4 J Leach to Mendis, FOUR! No man at long on and Mendis picks his spot. Uses his feet and lifts it over mid off for a boundary. This is a good partnership building between the two. 144/3

50.3 J Leach to Mendis, On middle, it is defended. 140/3

50.2 J Leach to Mathews, On the middle, Mendis pushes it through covers for a run. 140/3

50.1 J Leach to Mathews, Tosses it up on off, the batsman drives it to covers. 139/3

49.6 Ben Stokes to Mendis, On off, kept out. 139/3

49.5 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Another bouncer, ducked under. 139/3

49.4 Ben Stokes to Mathews, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 139/3

49.3 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Another bumper, it is worked around the corner for a run. 138/3

49.2 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Another bumper, Mathews pulls it down to fine leg for a run. 137/3

49.1 Ben Stokes to Mathews, DROPPED! In and out! The ploy of bowling short almost paid off. That should have been taken. Yes, it was travelling but it was straight at him. Mathews pulls it right off the middle but towards Anderson who is at mid-wicket. He gets two hands to it but fails to hang on. Not been the best of days for England in the field. Their second drop. 136/3

48.6 J Leach to Mathews, Clips it with the angle towards mid-wicket for a run. 136/3

48.5 J Leach to Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 135/3

48.4 J Leach to Mathews, Inside edge saves him there! This is once again angled into the batsman. Angelo tries to defend it out but he gets an inside edge onto his pads. 135/3

48.3 J Leach to Mathews, Fired on the pads, Mathews fails to put bat on ball and it hits him on the pads. 135/3

48.2 J Leach to Mathews, Floats it up on middle, Mathews is solid in defense. 135/3

48.1 J Leach to Mathews, Flatter and it is the straighter one. Mathews goes back and punches it to mid off. 135/3

47.6 Ben Stokes to Mendis, And he gets one more, was ready for it. Hops and keeps it out. 135/3

47.5 Ben Stokes to Mendis, A bouncer now and Mendis ducks under it. You can expect one more. 135/3

47.4 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Goes full this time around off, Mendis defends it with not a lot of foot movement. 135/3

47.3 Ben Stokes to Mathews, The rib-tickler this time, Mathews helps it on its way towards fine leg for a run. 135/3

47.2 Ben Stokes to A Mathews, FOUR! Stokes is overdoing it now, I feel! Another short ball, Mathews is in position early and he pulls it through mid-wicket. The ball races away. 134/3

47.1 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Continues bowling the short ball, the batsman ducks under it. 130/3

46.6 J Leach to Mendis, On the stumps, it is kept out. 130/3

46.5 J Leach to Mendis, Another tossed up ball on middle, it is defended. Leach has not got the turn he would have liked. The ball is going straight on and it is too easy for the batsman at the moment. 130/3

46.4 J Leach to Mendis, Slower through the air and on the stumps, it is kept out. 130/3

46.3 J Leach to Mendis, SIX! All the way! He has played this shot with a lot of authority! Once again Mendis goes down on one knee and sweeps it. The connection is very good and sails over the square leg fence. 130/3

46.2 J Leach to Mendis, Loopy ball on middle, it is blocked. 124/3

46.1 J Leach to Mendis, Flatter on off, it is kept out. 124/3

45.6 Ben Stokes to Mathews, JUST WIDE AND FOUR! Another short ball down the leg side, Mathews goes for the pull. It goes off his gloves and away from the keeper, down to the fine leg fence. 124/3

45.5 Ben Stokes to Mathews, The batsman works it down the leg side. 120/3

45.4 Ben Stokes to A Mathews, Ouch! That might have hurt! Mathews has hit the pull right off the middle but it hits the man at short leg. 120/3

45.3 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Another very good short ball. It comes quickly onto the batter. He tries to get out of the way but is hit on the glove. It goes towards fine leg, a run is taken. It was off the elbow actually, so a leg bye signaled. 120/3

45.2 Ben Stokes to Mendis, In the air... safe! The short ball ploy almost does the trick. Stokes continues to bang it short. Mendis tries to defend but the ball hits the top portion of his bat and goes uppishly but wide of short leg. 119/3

45.1 Ben Stokes to Mendis, A bumper but Mendis easily ducks under it. 119/3

44.6 J Leach to Mathews, On the stumps, defended. 119/3

44.5 J Leach to Mendis, On the shorter side, the batsman pushes it back through covers and rotates strike. 119/3

44.4 J Leach to Mendis, Flatter and on the pads, Mendis works it to short leg. 118/3

44.3 J Leach to Mendis, FOUR! This time he picks the gap with the slog sweep. Goes down on one knee and hits it through mid-wicket. Boundary. 118/3

44.2 J Leach to Mathews, Angles this one into the batter, he works it towards mid-wicket for a run. 114/3

44.1 J Leach to Mathews, Very full, almost a yorker. Mathews jams it out to mid on. 113/3

43.6 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Sharp bouncer. Banged in short, it straightens up after angling in at first. Mendis looks to defend but gets beaten past the outside edge. That wasn't far away. 113/3

43.5 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Short of a good length angling in, Mendis gets on top of the bounce and defends it down on the leg side. 113/3

43.4 Ben Stokes to Mendis, The bumper again, outside off, Mendis gets low and looks to ramp it over the slip cordon. Some impatience creeping in from the looks of it. 113/3

43.3 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Angling in at first and then straightens off the seam, on a good length on off. Mendis is a bit squared up as he defends this down on the off side. 113/3

43.2 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Full in length and outside off, a mistimed drive finds the cover fielder. 113/3

43.1 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Angles in the bouncer on middle and leg, Mathews with a little swivel pulls it along the carpet to fine leg. One run added to the total. 113/3

42.6 J Leach to Mendis, On the shorter side, Mendis cuts it to point. 112/3

42.5 J Leach to Mendis, FOUR! Swept nicely! Down the leg side, Mendis sits on one knee and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. 112/3

42.4 J Leach to Mathews, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 108/3

42.3 J Leach to Mathews, Flighted ball again on off, kept out. 107/3

42.2 J Leach to Mathews, Tossed up on off, Mathews drives it to covers. 107/3

42.1 J Leach to Mendis, This is flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 107/3

41.6 Ben Stokes to Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 106/3

41.5 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Slower ball on off, Mathews drives it to mid off. 106/3

41.4 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Hits the length hard around off, the batsman gets behind the line and keeps it out. 106/3

41.3 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Too easy as Mathews gets it on his pads, he flicks it through mid-wicket and a brace is taken. 106/3

41.2 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Down the leg side, AM misses the flick. 104/3

41.1 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Back of a length around off, Mathews keeps it out off the back foot. 104/3

40.6 J Leach to Mendis, Slower through the air on off, Mendis gets behind the line and blocks it out. 104/3

40.5 J Leach to Mathews, Mathews eases it down to long off and another run is taken. 104/3

40.4 J Leach to Mendis, Sweeps it nicely but there is a fielder in the deep at the mid-wicket fence. A run taken. 103/3

40.3 J Leach to Mendis, Gives it air on middle, Mendis keeps it out. 102/3

40.2 J Leach to Mathews, On the pads, this is worked around the corner for a run. 102/3

40.1 J Leach to Mathews, Slower through the air on off, Mathews guides it to point. 101/3

39.6 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Way wide outside off, left alone. 101/3

39.5 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Needless, a very needless shot that. It was another short ball by Stokes outside off, Mendis tries to ramp it over the keeper at the very last moment. The ball misses his bat. 101/3

39.4 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Slower ball on middle, Stokes bringing all his variations into play. Mendis is right behind the line of the delivery and he keeps it out. 101/3

39.3 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Angles this into the batter, Mendis works it towards mid on. He wants a run but is sent back by his partner. 101/3

39.2 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Good bowling! A bouncer and at a good pace. Mendis, in time, ducks under it. 101/3

39.1 Ben Stokes to Mendis, On a length and the ball skids through after pitching. It is kept out. 101/3

38.6 J Leach to Mathews, Gives it air on off, the batsman pushes it to covers. 101/3

38.5 J Leach to Mendis, Flatter and on off, the batsman pushes it towards cover for a run. 101/3

38.4 J Leach to Mendis, Lovely line and length, around middle, just behind a driving length. Kept out. 100/3

38.3 J Leach to Mendis, Sweeps but finds the fielder at square leg. Down the leg side was the delivery. 100/3

38.2 J Leach to Mathews, 100 up with that single! This is worked with the angle through mid-wicket. 100/3

38.1 J Leach to K Mendis, Nice start by him! He slows it up and lands it around middle, it straightens a little. Mendis tries to defend but gets an outside edge towards short third man for a run. 99/3

Jack Leach to bowl from the other end.

37.6 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Goes wide of the crease and bowls it wide outside off, another leave. 98/3

37.5 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Slightly fuller on off, Mathews strokes it to covers. 98/3

37.4 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Goes back to bowling on a length around off, Angelo makes a leave. 98/3

37.3 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Welcomes Mathews with a snorter! A bumper and a well-directed one. Mathews does well to evade it. 98/3

We are back for the afternoon session. The English players are seen in a huddle and now they make their way out to the middle. Kusal Mendis walks out with Angelo Mathews who is the new man in. He will face Ben Stokes who has 4 balls to go.

... Day 4, Session 2 ...

England in the driving seat yet again, they've picked up three wickets this morning and the overrate has been good too with just under 31 overs bowled. Sri Lanka started well as they saw the first hour out without any trouble, but have since been rocked as Leach, Moeen, then Stokes got one wicket each, and the afternoon session could bring more trouble for them if they don't buck up. Irrelevant right now, but they trail by 364 runs. Let's see how they do in the second session.

Sri Lanka have slipped further than they'd have liked, and their undoing has come because of a mere 30 seconds. 30 seconds. You could argue had Mendis been smart enough to ensure Root's was the last over, then de Silva would have survived. A game of fine margins. It can do you in.

37.2 Ben Stokes to Silva, OUT! GONE THIS TIME! Ben Stokes gets his man eventually. What a player. Bowls a superb length delivery on off, de Silva hangs his bat out to defend but there's some slight movement away. All that's needed to do him in. The ball takes the edge and flies to Joe Root at first slip, who gets low and takes the catch. LUNCH ON DAY 4! 98/3

37.1 Ben Stokes to Silva, Not out! No spike on Snicko. But there was some noise heard in real time as the ball went past the bat. Strange. Full and outside off from Stokes, inviting de Silva into the drive and the batsman gets sucked in. Plays at it loosely and Foakes takes the catch. England appeal, umpire Erasmus raises his finger after a thought. Dhananjaya, however, takes it upstairs and replays show there's no edge. 98/2

And would you look at that! England might just have a wicket here. Dhananjaya de Silva has been given out caught behind and he's reviewed the decision.

No. We will have one more. Stokes will bowl that. Had about 30 seconds remaining. So close.

36.6 Joe Root to Mendis, Stays right behind the line of the straighter delivery to defend. 98/2

36.5 Joe Root to Mendis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 98/2

36.4 Joe Root to Mendis, The leg break outside leg, quite short in length, it's padded away. 98/2

36.3 Joe Root to Mendis, Short, flat and down leg, kept out on the leg side from the back foot. 98/2

36.2 Joe Root to Mendis, That was in the air for a fair bit but it's landed safely. Spinning in on middle and off, Mendis comes forward and flicks it aerially. Falls just short of short mid-wicket. 98/2

36.1 Joe Root to Silva, Looped up delivery on middle and off, eased down to long on for a single. 98/2

Joe Root to bowl what should be the last over before Lunch.

35.6 Ben Stokes to Mendis, The bumper on off, Mendis keeps his eyes on the ball as he ducks under it. 97/2

35.5 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Hits the deck hard and pounds it short on middle, Mendis stays behind the line and blocks. 97/2

35.4 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Back of a length outside off, pushed away on the off side. 97/2

35.3 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Brings it in closer to off, Kusal keeps it out off the back foot. 97/2

35.2 Ben Stokes to Mendis, In the channel outside off, on a good length, left alone. 97/2

35.1 Ben Stokes to Silva, Short of a good length outside off, de Silva steers it behind point and takes a run. 97/2

Ben Stokes is brought on for a little burst before the Lunch break.

34.6 A Rashid to Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 96/2

34.5 A Rashid to K Mendis, Finds the gap through the cover region and takes a run. 95/2

34.4 A Rashid to Mendis, Hangs back, waits for the ball to turn away and finds short third man. 94/2

34.3 A Rashid to Silva, Stays leg side to this tossed up ball and knocks it through to long off for one. 94/2

34.2 A Rashid to Mendis, Flicks it against the turn and finds deep mid-wicket for a single. 93/2

34.1 A Rashid to K Mendis, FOUR! Poor delivery and it's been duly punished. Short and well down leg, Mendis just lofts this over short fine leg to send it across the boundary line. 92/2

33.6 J Leach to Silva, Quicker through the air, the batsman stays inside the crease and keeps it out safely. 88/2

33.5 J Leach to Silva, Another front foot defense presented by the batsman. 88/2

33.4 J Leach to Silva, Tossed up delivery on off, going away, Dhananjaya comes forward and blocks before the ball can even turn. 88/2

33.3 J Leach to Mendis, Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single. 88/2

33.2 J Leach to Silva, De Silva does the same, goes down the ground towards long off and changes ends. 87/2

33.1 J Leach to K Mendis, A lot of air on this one from Leach, pitches it full on the stumps, it's driven through mid off for a single. 86/2

32.6 A Rashid to Silva, Short once more, blocked back down the track from the back foot. 85/2

32.5 A Rashid to Mendis, Short, flat and quick on middle, Mendis goes back and helps the pull along the ground through mid-wicket. Just the single. 85/2

32.4 A Rashid to Mendis, Strays it on the pads, it's nudged to short fine leg. 84/2

32.3 A Rashid to Mendis, FOUR! A juicy full toss from the leggie, Mendis accepts it with glee as he gets low and slog sweeps it over square leg for a boundary. Nobody out there in the deep. 84/2

32.2 A Rashid to Mendis, Gets his front leg out of the way and pushes it towards mid off. 80/2

32.1 A Rashid to Mendis, Nice and full from Adil Rashid, keeps it in line of the stumps, Mendis is forward as he defends it off the inner half on the leg side. 80/2

31.6 J Leach to Silva, Comes a little forward to this fuller length delivery and blocks. 80/2

31.5 J Leach to Silva, Quite slow through the air but a touch shorter in length, de Silva goes back and guards it out. 80/2

31.4 J Leach to Mendis, Off the outer half, it runs down to third man and the batsmen cross over. 80/2

31.3 J Leach to Silva, Drives this through the right of the point fielder and gets to the other end. 79/2

31.2 J Leach to Silva, Full and straight, another block. 78/2

31.1 J Leach to de Silva, Quite full and spinning away, outside off, Dhananjaya opens his body up, along with the bat face and pushes it to point. 78/2

30.6 A Rashid to Mendis, FOUR! A freebie from Rashid to finish the over. Bowls a half tracker and Mendis rocks back to this. Muscles the pull through mid-wicket and finds the fence. 78/2

30.5 A Rashid to Mendis, Looped up leg break on middle, spinning away, Mendis comes half forward and defends it right under his nose. 74/2

30.4 A Rashid to Mendis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 74/2

30.3 A Rashid to Mendis, Positions himself perfectly behind the line and then defends. 74/2

30.2 A Rashid to Mendis, Touch quicker and close to off, Mendis is watchful in his defense. 74/2

30.1 A Rashid to Mendis, Tossed up leg spinner on the stumps, eased away towards mid on. 74/2

29.6 J Leach to Silva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 74/2

29.5 J Leach to Silva, Already asking questions. This is a good move from Joe Root to bring the left-armer on. Slow and around off, spinning away, de Silva pushes away from his body and gets it off the outer half towards point. 74/2

29.4 J Leach to K Mendis, Mendis plays through the line and drives it through the covers for a single. 74/2

29.3 J Leach to Mendis, Beauty! Excellent delivery from Jack Leach. Slows this one up as he lands it on a driving length on off. There's drift in and then turn away after pitching. Beats the defensive bat of Kusal Mendis and goes into the keeper's gloves. 73/2

29.2 J Leach to K Mendis, Full and loopy, pushed to covers. 73/2

29.1 J Leach to Silva, From around the wicket, it's quicker and flatter around off, de Silva from the back foot punches it to long off for a single. 73/2

Change of ends for Jack Leach.

28.6 A Rashid to Mendis, Loopy and full in line of the stumps, Mendis presents a straight bat in defense. 72/2

28.5 Rashid to Mendis, Flights it right up there, on off, Mendis jams it out to the left of the cover fielder. 72/2

28.4 A Rashid to Silva, Touch short in length, backs away and punches it through mid off. One run taken. 72/2

28.3 A Rashid to Silva, Stays right behind the line of this one and blocks. 71/2

28.2 A Rashid to Silva, Tossed up leg break, Dhananjaya prods forward and pushes it back to the bowler. 71/2

28.1 A Rashid to Silva, Spinning away from outside off, on a shorter length, cut away square to point. 71/2

Adil Rashid is brought into the bowling attack. The real challenge begins now.

27.6 M Ali to Silva, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 71/2

27.5 M Ali to Mendis, Coming back in on middle, wristed away towards the mid-wicket region for an easy single. 70/2

27.4 M Ali to Silva, Driven through mid on by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 69/2

27.3 M Ali to Silva, Flatter and shorter ball, outside off, pushed away from the back foot. 68/2

27.2 M Ali to Silva, Spinning in on middle and leg, de Silva comes forward and pushes it with the spin to mid on. 68/2

27.1 M Ali to Silva, SIX! Gives the charge and gets the desired result. Steps out to this tossed up delivery and hammers it straight back over the bowler's head. A maximum results. 68/2

26.6 J Leach to Silva, Leans forward to this full delivery and eases it down to long off for a single. 62/2

26.5 J Leach to Silva, The ball is way wide on the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. 61/2

26.4 J Leach to Silva, Flatter ball on the pads, goes on the back foot and keeps it out on the leg side. 61/2

26.3 J Leach to Silva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 61/2

26.2 J Leach to Silva, Floats it right up there, defended by pressing right forward. 61/2

26.1 J Leach to Silva, Spinning away from around off, Silva goes on the back foot and keeps it out. 61/2

25.6 M Ali to Silva, Flicked away past short leg again, a run results on this occasion. 61/2

25.5 M Ali to Silva, Uses the depth of the crease, goes deep inside and plays it with the turn past short leg. 60/2

25.4 M Ali to Silva, Shorter and rising off the deck a bit, de Silva blocks off the back foot. 60/2

25.3 M Ali to Mendis, Mendis gets off the mark by wristing this full ball down to long on for a single. 60/2

Kusal Mendis walks in at no.4.

25.2 Ali to Karunaratne, OUT! GONE! Moeen Ali finally gets his man. This is also his 150th wicket in Test cricket. Karunaratne couldn't resist the temptation, just went for it and paid the price. Moeen tosses it up on the stumps, Dimuth gives the charge, looks to smack it over the bowler's head but can't get anywhere near the desired elevation as he doesn't get close to the pitch enough. Hands a sharp catch back to Ali who takes it well. Both the openers are back in the dressing room after doing all the hard work in the first hour. 59/2

25.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, Drifting in from around the wicket, full in length, pushed away defensively towards covers. 59/1

24.6 J Leach to D Karunaratne, Eases it down to long on for a run. 59/1

24.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, Clips it to mid-wicket with the turn. 58/1

24.4 J Leach to de Silva, A little turn there. It is flatter and around off, pitches and turns, also it is quick turn. Dhananjaya tries to defense but gets an outside edge towards short third man. A run. 58/1

24.3 J Leach to Silva, Another tossed up ball and it is kept out. 57/1

24.2 J Leach to Silva, The straighter one on middle, the batsman defends it onto the ground. 57/1

24.1 J Leach to Karunaratne, Dances down the track and hits it to long on for a single. 57/1

23.6 M Ali to de Silva, Another tossed up ball on off, Dhananjaya reaches out to it and strokes it to mid off. 56/1

23.5 M Ali to Silva, Loopy ball on off, Silva lunges and defends it out. 56/1

23.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, Flatter and fired on the pads, Karunaratne flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 56/1

23.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, Gives it air on middle, it is kept out. 55/1

23.2 M Ali to Silva, Dhananjaya now does the same but this one bounced a little more. The batter does well to play it with soft hands and away from the short leg fielder. 55/1

23.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, Works it around the corner and takes a single. 54/1

22.6 J Leach to Karunaratne, Uses his feet and times it to long on for a run. 53/1

22.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, Floats it up around off, it is kept out. 52/1

22.4 J Leach to Silva, On the shorter side, it is pushed down to long off for a run. 52/1

Dhananjaya de Silva walks out to bat.

22.3 J Leach to Silva, OUT! Three reds and Kushal has to continue his walk back, he takes a review with him. It was a poor one to be honest, looked out. England draw first blood. They could have had both the openers had Stokes taken the catch. They though would be relieved to get their first. Leach strikes. He tosses this up on middle, it straightens a touch. Silva gets down on one knee to play the sweep but misses. It hits him on the pads. An appeal follows, the umpire agrees. Silva walks up to his partner and after a chat decides to review. Replays roll in and it shows the on-field call is the correct one. Silva does not make much of the start he got. 51/1

Have England got their first? Silva has been judged LBW but he has opted to review it. Looks out.

22.2 J Leach to Silva, Goes straight on with the arm, Silva covers the line and keeps it out. 51/0

22.1 J Leach to Silva, Flatter and around middle, it is kept out. 51/0

Drinks are on the field.

21.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, Gives it air on middle, it is defended onto the ground. 51/0

21.5 M Ali to Silva, Floats it up outside off, Silva gets his feet outside the line and sweeps it through square leg for a run. 51/0

21.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, The arm ball on middle, Karunaratne tries to defend but gets it off the inner half through square leg for a run. 50/0

21.3 M Ali to Silva, Swept and swept well through square leg for a run. 49/0

21.2 M Ali to Karunaratne, Flatter and shorter outside off, it is guided through point for a single. 48/0

21.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, Gives it air on middle, the batsman defends it out. 47/0

20.6 J Leach to Silva, On the middle pole, the batsman keeps it out. 47/0

20.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, Uses his feet and takes it on the full, eases it down to long on for a run. 47/0

20.4 J Leach to Karunaratne, Flatter and on off, Karunaratne keeps it out. 46/0

20.3 J Leach to Silva, Works it with the angle through mid-wicket, a single taken. 46/0

20.2 J Leach to Karunaratne, On the pads, Dimuth works it through square leg and takes a run. 45/0

20.1 J Leach to Karunaratne, Uses his feet but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He works it to mid-wicket. 44/0

19.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, Eases this down to long off for a run. 44/0

19.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 43/0

19.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, Very full now, the spin is out of contention. DK pushes it back to the bowler. 43/0

19.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, A little too full this time, Karunaratne defends it onto the ground. 43/0

19.2 M Ali to D Karunaratne, DROPPED! The change of bowling almost did the trick there. Who has dropped it? A man you would expect to gobble it up - Ben Stokes. This is tossed up around off, it pitches and then turns away. Takes the outside edge of Karunaratne's bat and goes towards Stokes at first slip. He gets two hands to it but fails to hang on. Not easy creating chances on this wicket and you have to take the ones which are being created. A life for Dimuth. 43/0

19.1 M Ali to Silva, Brings out the sweep shot and plays it down to fine leg. A run is taken. 43/0

Moeen Ali is into the attack.

18.6 J Leach to Karunaratne, The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground. 42/0

18.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, Flatter again from around the wicket. DK flicks it to mid-wicket against the angle. 42/0

18.4 J Leach to Silva, Works it with the angle towards mid-wicket and a run is taken. 42/0

18.3 J Leach to Silva, Floats it on middle, Silva lunges and blocks it out. 41/0

18.2 J Leach to Silva, On off, the batsman keeps it out. 41/0

18.1 J Leach to Karunaratne, On the shorter side on middle, Karunaratne flicks it through square leg and a run is taken. 41/0

17.6 J Anderson to Silva, On a length and around off, Silva defends it onto the ground. 40/0

17.5 J Anderson to Silva, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 40/0

17.4 J Anderson to Silva, On a length again around off, Silva once again uses the width and guides it down towards third man for a couple. 40/0

17.3 J Anderson to Silva, Back of a length again around off, Silva is once again solid in defense. 38/0

17.2 J Anderson to Silva, Shortens his length and lands it on off, Silva gets behind the line and defends it onto the ground. 38/0

17.1 J Anderson to Silva, Slightly fuller and it is a little outside off, enough for the batsman to open the face and guide it through point for a couple. 38/0

16.6 J Leach to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 36/0

16.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, Down the leg side, DK misses the flick and the keeper too fails to collect it cleanly. 36/0

16.4 J Leach to Karunaratne, Gives it air and lands it on off, Karunaratne is solid in defense. 36/0

16.3 J Leach to Karunaratne, Dances down the track but yorks himself. Jams it out to the bowler. 36/0

16.2 J Leach to K Silva, Slows it up a touch, the batsman strokes it through covers and takes a run. 36/0

16.1 J Leach to Silva, Flatter and around middle, a little bit of turn. Silva defends it. 35/0

Jack Leach is into the attack.

15.6 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Outside off, Karunaratne first thinks of playing at it but then shoulders arms. 35/0

15.5 J Anderson to Karunaratne, On the off pole, it is kept out off the front foot. 35/0

15.4 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 35/0

15.3 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Lands it on off, Karunaratne keeps it out. 35/0

15.2 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Good length and around off, Karunaratne defends it onto the ground. 35/0

15.1 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Nicely timed! This is on the fuller side around off, Karunaratne times it through mid off and runs two. 35/0

14.6 Sam Curran to Silva, On middle, Silva with the angle pushes it to mid on. 33/0

14.5 Sam Curran to Silva, Fuller again on middle, it is stroked down to mid on. 33/0

14.4 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 33/0

14.3 Sam Curran to Silva, On the pads, it is clipped to fine leg for a single. 32/0

14.2 Sam Curran to Silva, Goes fuller in length and there is no movement at all. Too easy for the batsman as he strokes it through covers for a couple. 31/0

14.1 Sam Curran to Silva, Back of a length on off, Silva gets behind the line and keeps it out. 29/0

13.6 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 29/0

13.5 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone. 29/0

13.4 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 29/0

13.3 J Anderson to Karunaratne, On the off pole, kept out. 29/0

13.2 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Well played! Karunaratne plays that with soft hands, the ball takes the outside edge and lands well short of third slip. 29/0

13.1 J Anderson to D Karunaratne, On the fuller side on middle, it is flicked through mid-wicket and a brace results. 29/0

12.6 Sam Curran to Silva, Back of a length delivery to end. Silva gets right behind the line and keeps it out. 27/0

12.5 Sam Curran to Silva, Beats the right-hander now! Length around off, it slants away. Silva tries to block it out but is beaten. 27/0

12.4 Sam Curran to Silva, FOUR! Despite the overnight rain, the outfield is quite quick. On a length and around off, Silva at the very end, opens the face of the bat and guides it down to the third man fence. First boundary today. 27/0

12.3 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Full and on the pads, it is clipped to mid-wicket for a run. 23/0

12.2 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, No swing this time and the length and the line are similar to the last ball. Karunaratne blocks it out. 22/0

12.1 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, BEATEN! Good delivery, that! On a length and around off, it is angled in at first. Karunaratne plays for the original trajectory but is beaten by the away movement. 22/0

11.6 J Anderson to K Silva, Length again but Silva is guilty of playing away from his body. He gets an inside edge onto his pads. 22/0

11.5 J Anderson to Silva, On the off pole again, Silva guides it to point. 22/0

11.4 J Anderson to Silva, Back of a length on off, Silva blocks it out. 22/0

11.3 J Anderson to Silva, The bounce saves him there! This one comes back in after pitching around off, Silva is beaten on the inside edge and the ball hits him high on the pads. A little lower and that was plumb. 22/0

11.2 J Anderson to Silva, Around the off pole. The batsman blocks it out. 22/0

11.1 J Anderson to Karunaratne, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 22/0

10.6 Sam Curran to Silva, The effort ball from Curran. It is short and on the body. Silva is a little hurried onto the pull and it rolls through mid-wicket for a couple. 21/0

10.5 Sam Curran to Silva, Closer to the off pole this time, Silva guides it to point. Both have looked at ease this morning. There is nothing on this wicket for the seamers. 19/0

10.4 Sam Curran to Silva, On the fuller side and outside off, Curran wants Silva to go after it away from his body but the latter resists and makes another leave. 19/0

10.3 Sam Curran to K Silva, On the fuller side again, no swing at all for the bowler. Silva pushes it to mid off. 19/0

10.2 Sam Curran to Silva, Pitches it on off and angles it away. Silva guides it to the man at point. 19/0

10.1 Sam Curran to Silva, Length but the line is way too outside off, the batsman need not play at those. 19/0

9.6 J Anderson to Karunaratne, This one comes back in a touch from around off. Dimuth makes a leave and gets hit high on the pads. 19/0

9.5 J Anderson to D Karunaratne, EDGED BUT SHORT! Around off and slanting away. Karunaratne tries to defend but he gets an outside edge which goes on the bounce to first slip. That did not carry due to the slowness of the wicket. 19/0

9.4 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Middle and it straightens a touch. Karunaratne tries to defend but gets an outside edge to point. 19/0

9.3 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Good length and around off, the batsman lunges and keeps it out. 19/0

9.2 J Anderson to Karunaratne, A loud shout but it has been pitched outside the leg pole. On a length and around leg. Karunaratne tries to put bat on ball but misses. It hits him on the pads. An appeal follows but it is not given. 19/0

9.1 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Good length and on off, Karunaratne gets behind the line and blocks it back to the bowler. 19/0

8.6 Sam Curran to Silva, A little too wide outside off, arms are shouldered to it. 19/0

8.5 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Down leg again, it is flicked to fine leg for a run. 19/0

8.4 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Around off and on a length, it is kept out. 18/0

8.3 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Well kept! This is down the leg side, Karunaratne misses the flick, the ball brushes his pads and goes to the right of Foakes. He dives and stops it. 18/0

8.2 Sam Curran to Silva, Very full and outside off, Silva jams it towards point and takes another run. 18/0

8.1 Sam Curran to Silva, First runs for today! Full and around off, Silva leans into it and strokes it through covers for a couple. 17/0

Sam Curran to bowl from the other end. Seam bowlers from both the ends now.

7.6 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Starts off with a maiden as he lands it on a length around off, gets it to move away, Karunaratne is solid in defense. 15/0

7.5 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Slightly straighter this time and Karunaratne flicks it to mid-wicket. 15/0

7.4 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Once again it is landed on a length and around off, angling away. Left alone. 15/0

7.3 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Closer to the off pole this time and the batsman has to play at it. He does as he prods forward and defends it confidently. 15/0

7.2 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Hint of swing there but the line is outside off, the batsman need not play at those. 15/0

7.1 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Starts off with a loosener at 128 kph. He lands it on a length around off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 15/0

The players make their way out to the middle. Dimuth Karunaratne and Kaushal Silva will resume their innings. The question is, who will England start with? A spinner or a pacer? It is pace to begin with as James Anderson has the ball in his hand. He will be bowling to the left-hander. Three slips in place. Here we go...

Pitch report - Mike Atherton and Brad Hogg say there are rough patches outside the left-handers off pole and they expect it to turn from those areas. Feel the wicket is dry and there is not a lot of grass covering. Reckon the off spinners should get good assistance from outside the right-handers off pole.

England are miles ahead in this Test match and that's largely down to Keaton Jennings' sublime 146 in the third innings. It enabled the away side to set a target of 462 for for the hosts, seriously slimming their chances of getting anything from this game. A fighter's chance is always there, they still have 10 wickets in hand, mind. But Day 4 and Day 5 are always a nightmare for the batsmen here. Let's see how things go today.

Have to salute Galle. Almost 12 hours of rain makes no difference to the cricketing action in this place. It rained heavily through the night and at any other place it would have seriously affected play, but not here. The covers are already off and the action is set to begin on time. Amazing.

... Day 4, Session 1 ...

Nothing much to write about England's bowling because they hardly got a bowl. They will look to come out fresh on Friday and try and finish off the game. Can Sri Lanka offer a fight? They have 180 overs to try and eke out a draw. If they can get some help from the heavens, nothing like it. The pitch still looks good to bat but Days 4 and 5 are nightmares for batsmen in Galle. The Lankans would like to at least draw this game for their beloved legend, Rangana Herath. Join us on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 1000 local (0430 GMT) for all the action from Day 4. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

A day which has belonged to Keaton Jennings. Is this the time when his career takes a U-turn? He started well in his first innings only to fade, almost on the verge of being dropped. But this knock might just revive his Test career.

Safely negotiated then, the tricky period of 7 overs by Sri Lanka. In hindsight, one feels that Root could have declared half an hour earlier or probably tomorrow. 7 overs are way too less to get a breakthrough, though stranger things have happened in cricket. But for now, the Lankans enter Friday will all wickets intact.

6.6 J Leach to Karunaratne, Fuller length on his pads, the batsman sweeps it towards fine leg for a single. STUMPS ON DAY 3! 15/0

6.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, Flighted on middle, Karunaratne comes down the track and tucks it to mid on. 14/0

6.4 J Leach to Karunaratne, Full outside off, the batsman leaves it alone. 14/0

6.3 J Leach to Karunaratne, Quicker on middle, Karunaratne watchfully blocks it. 14/0

6.2 J Leach to K Silva, CLOSE BUT SAFE! Tossed it up on middle, the batsman prods forward and gets an inside edge of the bat but it falls just short of the short leg fielder, Keaton Jennings. 14/0

6.1 J Leach to Silva, Starts of with a quicker delivery on middle, Kaushal defends it on the back foot. 13/0

Jack Leach to bowl the final over of the day.

5.6 A Rashid to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, watchfully pushed back. 13/0

5.5 A Rashid to Silva, Outside off, punched towards cover for a single. 13/0

5.4 A Rashid to Silva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 12/0

5.3 A Rashid to Silva, NOT OUT! Just for a moment, Silva's heart would have been in his mouth. On middle, Kaushal plays it towards short leg and in that momentum, comes out of the crease. However, Keaton Jennings at short leg reacts swiftly to stop the ball and throw it back to the keeper, who equally does well to remove the bails. It is referred upstairs and replays show that KS plonked his bat in and is safe. Direct hit would have got him. 12/0

Superb piece of fielding! Is Silva run out? Referred upstairs...

5.2 A Rashid to Silva, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 12/0

5.1 A Rashid to Silva, Yes-yes, no-no, yes-yes, no-no! Wonder whether both openers talk the same language. 'It is that time you want to bat from the non-striker's end', says Russel Arnold on air. Full and outside off, Silva pushes it towards point and takes a couple of steps. However, he does not see Karunaratne move and hence goes back. Now, Dimuth sees his partner halfway down the crease and starts to run as well, before going back. 12/0

4.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, Quicker outside off, the batsman leaves it alone. 12/0

4.5 M Ali to D Karunaratne, FOUR! First boundary of the innings. Half tracker from Ali. Karunaratne hangs back and cuts it through point for a boundary. 12/0

4.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, The batsman has driven it straight to the mid on fielder. 8/0

4.3 M Ali to Silva, Bowls a bit quicker, the batsman pushes it to off side for a run. 8/0

4.2 M Ali to Silva, Floats it up on off, the batsman defends it from within the crease. 7/0

4.1 M Ali to Silva, Tossed up on middle, Kaushal prods forward and defends it on front foot. 7/0

3.6 A Rashid to Karunaratne, A touch short outside off, punched towards point. 7/0

3.5 A Rashid to Karunaratne, On middle and off, defended back to the bowler. 7/0

3.4 A Rashid to Karunaratne, Full and around off, DK comes down the track and pushes it towards cover. 7/0

3.3 A Rashid to Karunaratne, Another piece of miscommunication! Sri Lanka do not need a run out at this stage. Outside off, Dimuth pushes it towards cover and this time Kaushal wants the single, only to be sent back. 7/0

3.2 A Rashid to Karunaratne, On middle and leg, helped towards mid-wicket. Should have been an easy single and Karunaratne sets off but Siva sends him back. 7/0

3.1 A Rashid to Silva, Outside off, punched wide of cover for a single. 7/0

Adil Rashid to bowl now. The light has faded very quickly. 4 overs left.

2.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, Quicker outside off, the batsman lets it be. 6/0

2.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by presenting the full face of the bat. 6/0

2.4 M Ali to Silva, Bowls it a bit flatter on his pads, the batsman tucks it to the on side for a run. 6/0

2.3 M Ali to Silva, Tossed up on middle, Kaushal defends it on front foot and into the ground. 5/0

2.2 M Ali to Karunaratne, Loosner from Ali, this time the batsman punches it to the point region for a single. 5/0

2.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, Starts off with a juicy full toss, Karunaratne pushes it striaght to the cover fielder. 4/0

The light seems to be getting dim and the fourth umpire is out with the light meter. The umpires seem to be happy with the reading as of now but an indirect message seems to have gone to Joe Root. No more seamers then. Here comes Moeen Ali.

1.6 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Fuller on middle, flicked wide of mid on for a run. 4/0

1.5 J Anderson to Silva, Outside off, pushed towards cover for a single. 3/0

1.4 J Anderson to Silva, Similar ball, this time Silva pushes it towards cover watchfully. 2/0

1.3 J Anderson to Silva, That is a beauty. On a length outside off, KS looks to defend but the ball pitches and then deviates off the seam to completely square the batsman and beat the outside edge. 2/0

1.2 J Anderson to Silva, Full and outside off, Kaushal prods it through the covers and gets a couple. Moeen Ali gives it a chase from cover, gets to the ball but while picking it up to throw, his knee gets jarred in the ground and he is a bit uncomfortable. 2/0

1.1 J Anderson to Silva, Full and outside off, Silva gets across and then takes the bat out of the way. Very risky. Could have easily dragged it on. 0/0

James Anderson to bowl from the other end.

0.6 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Similar delivery, the batsman leaves it alone. 0/0

0.5 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Length delivery outside off, the batsman lets it go. 0/0

0.4 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Fullish length coming back in, Karunaratne flicks it straight to the mid on fielder. 0/0

0.3 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, An outswinger from Sam, the batsman watchfully defends it. 0/0

0.2 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, The batsman prods forward and defends it on front foot and into the ground. 0/0

0.1 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Starts off with full delivery on middle, Karunaratne tucks it to the leg side region. 0/0

