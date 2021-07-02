Sri Lanka vs England 2021: Graham Thorpe Highlights the IPL Factor in Sam Curran's Rise

England batting coach has heaped praise on Sam Curran after the young all-rounder got his maiden fifer to derail Sri Lanka at the Oval in the 2nd ODI. Curran went onto take figures of five for 42 as the visitors were restricted to 241/9. Graham Thorpe credited IPL behind the 23-year-old’s rise.

“I think it’s helped him enormously," Thorpe said of Curran’s IPL stint. “Every environment Sam has gone into, he’s shown that ability to compete and an ability to find a way of putting performances in. From that perspective, playing in the IPL has put him in high-pressured situations and pushed him."

“His T20 cricket has progressed really well, but I think establishing himself as a 50-over player as well is a really important part of it," Thorpe observed. “He’s got to try and be in the mix as well for Test cricket. It sounds like quite a lot of cricket. As you know, with someone like Ben Stokes, the amount of work and fitness levels that are required for that is huge."

He added that the challenge for Curran is to excel at multiple format and be consistent at the same time. He added that as a support staff it is their job to keep encouraging this young talent.

“So the challenge for Sam to be a multi-format cricketer is delivering that consistency as well for England time and time again. That’ll be one of the bigger challenges for Sam going forward. But that very much lies on his shoulders to do that. We know we’ve got a very exciting cricketer with us, and we just have to keep encouraging him to improve and keep getting better as a player all the time."

