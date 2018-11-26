Sri Lanka vs England, 3rd Test, Day 4 in Colombo, Highlights: As It Happened

(Twitter)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

It has been a lot of fun covering all these matches and there was a good contest between bat and ball. That's all for now! Adios and take care! Do switch tabs to follow up on the other crazy Test match going on between Pakistan and New Zealand where Yasir Shah has picked up his best figures in Test cricket. Cheers!

So, we have come to the end of what has been a long, drawn out tour for England to Sri Lanka. 1-0 in the T20, 3-1 in the ODIS and 3-0 in the Tests. Though the scorelines look one-sided, the games have been closer than the results suggest. Sri Lanka fought valiantly but didn't have that extra bit in them to go over the line. But what's done is done. Onward and upward as they say, Sri Lanka travel to New Zealand next to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 1 T20I. From dustbowls to fast, pacy pitches. They will have to sort out their batting and look to do better. As for England, they have a good break before they travel to the Windies in the end of January for 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is. They should be pretty upbeat and look to travel well and challenge India for the no. 1 spot in Tests.

Victorious England skipper, Joe Root says that he is really proud of everyone and terms it as a team effort. Adds that they knew they had the ability and hopes to keep improving from here on. Mentions about the squad depth which has been their biggest strength as they can bring in different guys who can pick 20 wickets and post scores to put pressure on the opponents. Feels it's been a good experience for the group. As a captain, Root replies that 'you are only as good as your team'. Credits his boys for stepping up and praises the experienced players for sharing the burden. Praises the team management as well. Signs off by saying that it's been a great tour for them and he looks forward to coming back again. Thanks his fans for all the support.

Man of the Series, Ben Foakes says it's been crazy few weeks. Adds that the Sri Lankan guys played really well in this match. Feels that the conditions were tough and he is happy to acclimatize. Informs that this is his second tour here and the past experience helped him. He is delighted to contribute in England's success and says that he didn't do anything extra and just went with the flow.

Sri Lanka's skipper, Suranga Lakmal says that it was a strong and tough game. On learning from the series, he replies that small things went wrong and they need to rectify that. Mentions that everyone did their best and they will have to show improvement in future.

Man of the Match, Jonny Bairstow is all smiles and says that it's not often that they come in the subcontinent and win the series. Admits that for him, it's been up and down, getting injured in between and then coming back into the team. On batting at number 3, he says that he is pleased with the start. Mentions that he's looking forward to the West Indian tour.

Jack Leach also gives a quick interview. Says that it's a special feeling. Credits Sri Lanka for pushing them. On the last wicket, he mentions that he wanted the new ball so he could just skid one through. On the run out, he reckons that it was a big moment in the game and is very happy to be a part of it. Please hold on for the final presentation of the series.

Ben Stokes is caught down for a chat. He says that Sri Lanka put them under pressure with that early partnership. On being asked what was said during the break, he says that they knew it was just a matter of one wicket. Thanks Leach for getting them over the line. On the series, he says it was quite tough and also the weather was quite hot. Mentions that his role in the squad is to be the enforcer. On achieving a whitewash, he replies that Sri Lanka are not easy to beat at home and he is proud that they won it 3-0.

All in all, England will be very happy with this tour result. Every format has been dominated and every format has been won. Tests especially have been a great run for the Brits. Ben Foakes has been a great find and in the last Test, Bairstow seems to be an answer to their no. 3 issue. Despite being favorites, such a comprehensive win for a team that has been historically not so good in the subcontinent is a big achievement. Sri Lanka will have to go back to their drawing board and look at their batting. Not a single century in the Test series by them. One of the major disappointment for them was the batting form of Kusal Mendis, who barring the last innings, failed to contribute much. Also, the senior players didn't apply themselves to bat long.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be disappointed because they have played good cricket in patches but just not done enough to win a game. The little extra was what was lacking as they lost yet another close game. On the positive side though, Dilruwan Perera was the leading wicket-taker of this series with 22 wickets. Dimuth Karunaratne looked good whenever he batted. Even today, there was a good fight from Kusal Mendis and Roshen Silva as they had a par 100 stand but got out at a key stage in the game. The complete performance was lacking. All three departments never fired together. In the end, it has to be said that they will be very disappointed with the scoreline as they always pride themselves playing at home.

So that's that and Sri Lanka have been whitewashed at home. England have done it, with their own brand of spin bowling. They were always ahead in the game one felt, and despite the tough fight that the hosts showed from time to time over the duration of the Test, England were still favorites to win. The trio of spinners did it again for them in this Test, just as in the previous two. Adil Rashid in the first innings with a five-for and Moeen Ali, Jack Leach with four each in the second innings. The batsmen have to be applauded too, Bairstow, in particular, standing out with a century in tough conditions and supported by Ben Stokes. Jos Buttler for his 64 in the second essay. The tail also did its bit and it could be argued, was the difference in the end.

86.4 Leach to Lakmal, OUT! England have done it! It's clipping the leg pole and the umpire's call stays! England win by 42 runs and whitewash Sri Lanka 3-0, an achievement for them outside home after 56 long years. This one is flatter and on middle and off. Lakmal misses the forward defense and gets hit low on the pads. They appeal and the umpire raises his finger after thinking for a while. Lakmal has no other option but to opt for the DRS. The ball is sliding down but Ball Tracker feels that it would have clipped the leg stump. That's what matters then and the hosts have fallen, but not without a fight. Jack Leach was the one who started it off today with a great direct hit and he is the one to end it with an LBW. His fourth wicket of the innings. Also, one for the records - It was the 100th wicket by a spinner in this series. 284/10

GIVEN OUT! Suranga Lakmal has been adjudged lbw. Sri Lanka take the review. Looks quite adjacent. Let's see...

86.3 J Leach to Lakmal, Flighted ball, Lakmal comes ahead and defends it towards cover. 284/9

86.2 J Leach to Lakmal, This one is short and on the pads, flicked away to square leg off the back foot. 284/9

86.1 J Leach to Lakmal, Flatter on middle, Lakmal defends it off the back foot. 284/9

Welcome, we are back. Jack Leach to bowl the first over. Lakmal to face.

... Day 4, Session 3 ...

Well, well! Can't believe we are here! Somehow, Sri Lanka have managed to bring the deficit down to just 43 and there is very slight glimmer of hope. Four wickets went down in this session but don't fool yourselves, the last pair has been batting for close to 12 overs. They have played bravely and lived on so far. England seem to be a tad bit worried. The luck seems to have run out as have their reviews. Will we witness a crazy jailbreak from the hosts or will we see the fall of the last wicket after the break? Join us in a bit for the last session of play.

85.6 S Broad to Pushpakumara, Very well played! Gets behind the ball and plays this with a straight bat. That will be Tea on Day 4. 284/9

85.5 S Broad to Pushpakumara, Fuller ball on off, Pushpakumara swings hard but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 284/9

85.5 S Broad to M Pushpakumara, WIDE! Short ball over the head height of Pushpakumara. Wide given by the umpire. 284/9

85.4 S Broad to Lakmal, Length ball around off, cut towards backward point for a quick single. 283/9

85.3 S Broad to Pushpakumara, Well played. Gets behind this fuller ball and drives it towards covers for one. 282/9

85.2 S Broad to Pushpakumara, No mercy! Broad goes short again on the body. Pushpakumara ducks under it. 281/9

There will be a slight halt in play. The physio is out in the middle and examining Malinda Pushpakumara. He is good to go. Good sign this.

85.1 Broad to Pushpakumara, Nasty! very nasty! Short ball, keeps a bit low. Pushpakumara tries to duck underneath it by taking his eyes off the ball. He takes a blow on the back of his helmet and is looking shaken up. 281/9

Stuart Broad into the attack now.

84.6 M Ali to Lakmal, So close yet so far. Off spinner on off, Lakmal goes for the booming drive but misses it. The ball just passes the stumps. 281/9

84.5 M Ali to Pushpakumara, MP has worked it off his pads behind square. One run added to the total. 281/9

84.4 M Ali to Pushpakumara, FOUR! Another boundary to Pushpakumara and under 50 needed now for a win. This is getting close. Down the leg side, Malinda sweeps it fine through the leg side for a boundary. 280/9

84.3 M Ali to Pushpakumara, On leg, Jennings at short leg takes the catch but it goes off the thigh pad. 276/9

84.2 M Ali to Lakmal, Down the leg side, Lakmal flicks it away through square leg for a run. That brings up the 50-run stand between these two. Boy, they have played well. 276/9

New ball has been taken now.

84.1 M Ali to Lakmal, FOUR! Terrific shot! Short ball outside off, Lakmal rocks back and cuts it through backward point for a boundary. Partnership worth 49 now. 275/9

83.6 A Rashid to Pushpakumara, Full and outside off, Pushpakumara comes ahead and defends it onto the off side. 271/9

83.5 A Rashid to Pushpakumara, Looped up on middle, Malinda doesn't let the ball turn as he sweeps it away fine and comes back for two. 271/9

83.4 A Rashid to Pushpakumara, Big loopy delivery outside off, Malinda looks to go for the expansive drive and gets beaten by the turn. 269/9

83.3 A Rashid to Lakmal, Flatter ball on middle, Lakmal flicks it away to square leg for a run. 269/9

83.2 A Rashid to S Lakmal, Flighted outside off, hit straight back to Rashid by Lakmal. 268/9

83.1 A Rashid to Pushpakumara, Flatter outside off, Malinda cuts it away to sweeper for a single. 268/9

82.6 Ali to Lakmal, NOT OUT! No inside edge and it's going down leg. Tossed up ball around off, Lakmal looks to work it away but is hit on the pads. The ball lobs and Foakes takes the catch. The players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Sri Lanka go for the review. Replays show us that there was no inside edge and the ball would have gone on to miss the leg stump. 267/9

Lakmal has been given out caught behind. Sri Lanka have reviewed against the decision.

82.5 M Ali to Lakmal, Defended off the front foot by Suranga presenting the full face of the bat. 267/9

82.4 M Ali to Lakmal, Down leg, Lakmal is hit low on the pads but too much spin on it. 267/9

82.3 M Ali to Lakmal, Rocks back and cuts this towards point for one. 267/9

82.2 M Ali to Lakmal, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 267/9

82.1 Ali to Pushpakumara, Chips this over the bowler's head to the vacant mid on region for just one. 267/9

81.6 A Rashid to Pushpakumara, The batsman gives this a full swing of the bat, down on one knee. They have run through for a single. 266/9

81.5 A Rashid to Pushpakumara, Outside off, Pushpakumara fails to put bat on ball. 265/9

81.4 A Rashid to Pushpakumara, Googly. Pushpakumara comes ahead to block it but does not read it. Gets caught in front. England appeal but that was going down leg. 265/9

81.3 A Rashid to Pushpakumara, FOUR! Shot! 39 partnership up and Sri Lanka need 62 more runs. Charges down the wicket and lofts this past the left hand of Rashid for a boundary. 265/9

81.2 A Rashid to Pushpakumara, Gets to the pitch of the ball and keeps this one out. 261/9

81.1 A Rashid to Lakmal, On middle and leg, flicked away to the on side. 261/9

80.6 M Ali to Lakmal, Short ball down leg, flicked away towards square leg. Rashid misfields and they steal a run. 260/9

80.5 M Ali to Lakmal, Charges down the wicket and hits this back to the bowler. 259/9

80.4 M Ali to Lakmal, Loopy ball on off, driven to covers. 259/9

80.3 M Ali to Pushpakumara, Gets low and sweeps this uppishly towards deep square leg for a run. 259/9

80.2 M Ali to Pushpakumara, Holds his stance as he blocks this one in front of him. 258/9

80.1 M Ali to Pushpakumara, Outside off, guided to third man for a couple of runs. 258/9

79.6 A Rashid to Lakmal, Covers his stumps and blocks this with a straight bat. We are now going into the extended time as scheduled Tea time is here and only one wicket is left to be taken. Another half an hour will be played or till the wicket, whichever earlier. 256/9

79.5 A Rashid to Lakmal, No googly. Lakmal rocks back and bunts this down. 256/9

79.4 A Rashid to Lakmal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 256/9

79.3 A Rashid to Lakmal, Leg spin outside off, left alone. 256/9

79.2 A Rashid to Lakmal, Floated leg spin outside off, well blocked by Lakmal. 256/9

79.1 A Rashid to Pushpakumara, Outside off, driven to extra cover to give Lakmal the strike. 256/9

Adil Rashid into the attack.

78.6 M Ali to Lakmal, Four byes! Outside off, Lakmal swings hard but cannot connect with the ball. Foakes fails to make contact and the ball races away to the third man fence. 255/9

78.5 M Ali to Lakmal, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 251/9

78.4 M Ali to Lakmal, Lakmal blocks this ball in front of him. 251/9

78.3 M Ali to Pushpakumara, Full and on off, Pushpakumara looks to go downtown but gets a bottom edge towards short leg. Jennings puts his right hand out but the ball is away from him. They cross. 251/9

78.2 M Ali to Pushpakumara, Looped up outside off, Malinda keeps it out off the front foot. 250/9

78.1 M Ali to Lakmal, Flighted on off, Lakmal walks down the wicket and pushes it to wide mid on for a single. 250 is up for the hosts. 250/9

77.6 J Leach to Pushpakumara, Watches this ball and bunts it down. 249/9

77.5 J Leach to Pushpakumara, Waits for it and cuts it late to the off side. 249/9

77.4 J Leach to Pushpakumara, SIX! Best of the lot! 14 runs of three balls. Comes down the track and lofts this over the bowler's head for a huge hit. Having fun out there. 249/9

77.3 J Leach to Pushpakumara, FOUR! Lovely! Short ball outside off, Malinda cuts it late through backward point for back-to-back boundaries. 243/9

77.2 J Leach to Pushpakumara, FOUR! Down leg, Pushpakumara gets low and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. 239/9

77.1 J Leach to Pushpakumara, Loopy ball around off, Pushpakumara prods forward but gets beaten. 235/9

76.6 M Ali to Lakmal, Another appeal from England but the umpire shakes his head. Lakmal who was ahead to defend it misses the ball and gets hit on the pad. This one is similar to the previous one except that it bounced even more. 235/9

76.5 Ali to Lakmal, Lakmal failed to make contact and was hit low on the pads. England are asking the umpire the question. But he says no again. Replays show that the ball would have been going over the stumps. 235/9

76.4 M Ali to Lakmal, In the air but just short of Broad at long-on. Lakmal sees this one tossed up and goes for a huge loft but doesn't connect well and perhaps, that's what saved him. 235/9

76.3 M Ali to Lakmal, Lakmal has played this fuller length ball off the front foot and into the ground. 235/9

76.2 M Ali to Lakmal, Looped up on off, Lakmal keeps it out on the front foot. 235/9

76.1 M Ali to Lakmal, Looped up and hits Lakmal on his pad. Moeen goes for an appeal and the umpire shakes his head. Replays show that there is an inside edge on this one as well. Anyway, there are no reviews left for England. 235/9

75.6 J Leach to Pushpakumara, Reads the spin well and leaves it alone outside his off stump. 235/9

75.5 J Leach to Pushpakumara, FOUR! Full and down leg, Pushpakumara swipes it fine through fine leg for a boundary. 235/9

75.4 J Leach to Pushpakumara, Gets behind the ball and blocks this one out. 231/9

75.3 J Leach to Pushpakumara, Down the leg side, flicked away to the on side. 231/9

75.2 J Leach to Pushpakumara, Arm ball on off, MP tries to put bat on it but fails. 231/9

75.1 J Leach to Lakmal, Punched off the back foot by Lakmal. They pick up a single. 231/9

74.6 Ali to Pushpakumara, NOT OUT! The on-field decision will remain and England lose their last review. The replays and the Snickometer show that there is a massive inside edge on this one as Malinda is half forward to defend it. Sri Lanka survive for one more over at least. Foakes persuaded Root to go up it seems. Waste of a review but England don't seem too bothered about it. 230/9

Another LBW decision taken up. Looks like there was an inside edge on this one.

74.5 M Ali to Pushpakumara, Looped up outside off stump, Malinda comes down and keeps it out towards cover. 230/9

74.4 M Ali to Pushpakumara, Flighted outside off, the batsman comes ahead and defends it to short cover. 230/9

74.3 M Ali to Pushpakumara, Shorter ball at the pads, Malinda stays tall and plays it to leg slip. 230/9

74.2 M Ali to Pushpakumara, FOUR! Flighted outside off, Malinda puts his foot ahead for the drive and gets a thick outside edge for four towards deep backward point. 230/9

Malinda Pushpakumara is the last batsman in.

74.1 M Ali to Silva, OUT! YES! Bat first! England get another review right! Excellent use of the technology. A bit short around off, spins back in. Roshen tries making room and cutting it. But it appears that it has brushed his pads first and then the bat. England appeal as they think it is pad first. Root asks Moeen and he nods his head. They take it up. Replay shows us that it was pad first and Ball Tracker displays three reds. Roshen departs after a well played innings but the end is nigh for them now. 226/9

A review for LBW! England think it is pad first.

73.6 J Leach to Silva, Takes it on the full and flicks this through mid-wicket for a run. Will keep the strike for the next over. 226/8

73.5 J Leach to Silva, Full and down leg, played towards mid-wicket. 225/8

73.4 J Leach to Silva, Around off, cut to point. 225/8

73.3 J Leach to Silva, Quicker one on off, Roshen on his back foot keeps it out. 225/8

73.2 J Leach to Silva, Loopy ball on off, tapped in front from the front foot. 225/8

73.1 J Leach to Silva, Full and on off, driven to covers. 225/8

72.6 M Ali to Lakmal, This one is flatter and the ball is on the pads, Lakmal flicks it to square leg. 225/8

72.5 M Ali to Lakmal, Fuller and looped up on off, Lakmal uses his long legs to come ahead and defend this one. 225/8

72.4 M Ali to Lakmal, Full and the ball spins to go through the gap in between bat and pad. 225/8

Suranga Lakmal is in at no. 10.

72.3 M Ali to D Perera, OUT! England need 2 more! Another catch for Jennings at short leg, his eighth in this series. Short ball on middle and turns inward, takes the inside edge and goes to short leg off the thigh pad. Jennings is going down but holds on to the catch rolling towards his right. He is having a great Test in the field. Dilruwan couldn't do much about this, caught on the back foot and nothing else to do. Sri Lanka seem to have again brought the hopes of their fans up and going down in the end. 225/8

72.2 M Ali to Perera, Short ball and on the pads, the ball hits the thigh pad and just rolls beside leg stump. 225/7

72.1 M Ali to Silva, Flatter delivery at the pads, Roshen pushes it to mid-wicket for a run. 225/7

71.6 J Leach to Perera, On off, Perera keeps it out. 224/7

71.5 J Leach to Perera, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 224/7

71.4 J Leach to Perera, Missed out. Looks to cut it but cannot get it past point. 224/7

71.3 J Leach to Perera, Down the leg side, turned to the on side for nothing. 225/7

71.2 J Leach to Perera, Around off, kept out solidly. 225/7

71.1 J Leach to Perera, On off, Dilruwan is looking solid in his defense. 225/7

70.6 M Ali to Silva, On middle and leg, played with a straight bat. 225/7

70.5 M Ali to Silva, Around leg, Roshen comes forward and pads it out. 225/7

70.4 M Ali to Silva, Outside off, Perera gives room and cuts it through point for a brace. 225/7

70.3 M Ali to Silva, Down the leg side again, Perera looks to tuck it away but misses again. 223/7

70.2 M Ali to Silva, Loopy ball on leg, Dilruwan gets hit on his thigh pad but outside the line of leg stump. 223/7

70.1 M Ali to Silva, Full and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket. 223/7

69.6 J Leach to Perera, Dilruwan stays inside the crease and bunts another one out. 222/7

69.5 J Leach to R Silva, Driven through mid off by the batsman. One run added to the total. 222/7

69.4 J Leach to Silva, This time goes behind the ball and plays it to off side. 221/7

69.3 J Leach to Silva, Beautiful bowled. Given air on off, Silva is beaten as he missed the line of the delivery. 221/7

69.2 J Leach to Silva, Covers his stumps and taps this in front of him. 221/7

69.1 J Leach to Silva, Slower ball down the leg side. Leach gets the better of Dilruwan to hit his leg. But it was going down leg. 221/7

James Anderson comes onto the field as a substitute for Moeen Ali, who has gone off.

68.6 M Ali to Perera, Around off, Perera keeps it out. 221/7

68.5 M Ali to Perera, Goes on his back foot and defends this one solidly. 221/7

68.4 M Ali to Perera, FOUR! Nicely done! Full and on off, Perera comes out and lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 221/7

68.3 M Ali to Silva, Roshen works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 217/7

68.2 M Ali to Silva, Fuller ball on middle and off, keeps low. Perera looks to flick it but misses his shot. England put in an appeal but Ravi stays put. Good review that as the ball would have gone to miss the leg pole. 216/7

68.1 M Ali to Perera, Fuller ball on off, driven back to the bowler. 216/7

67.6 J Leach to Silva, Arm ball outside off, Silva fails to get bat to ball. Perera will face the next over. 215/7

67.5 J Leach to R Silva, Outside off, driven to covers. 215/7

67.4 J Leach to Silva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 215/7

67.3 J Leach to Silva, Full and on off, blocked out with a straight bat. 215/7

67.2 J Leach to Silva, Full on leg, worked away to the on side. 215/7

67.1 J Leach to Silva, Covers his stumps and blocks this one. 215/7

66.6 M Ali to Perera, Quicker one down leg, Perera misses his flick. 215/7

66.5 M Ali to Perera, Taken but not off the bat. Similar line down leg, Dilruwan looks to flick it but it goes off his pad to Stokes at leg slip who takes it with his right hand. 215/7

66.4 M Ali to Perera, On the pads, Perera gets it off something over the leg slip fielder. Replay shows us that came off the thigh pad. 215/7

66.3 M Ali to Perera, Full and on off, hit back to the bowler. 215/7

66.2 M Ali to D Perera, A tad short outside off, Perera goes back to cut it but gets a bottom edge towards the keeper. 215/7

66.1 M Ali to Silva, Loopy ball outside off, Roshen walks ahead and whips it through square leg for a run. 215/7

65.6 J Leach to Perera, Flighted on the pads, Perera prods ahead and dead bats it. 214/7

65.5 J Leach to Perera, Short and spinning away outside off, Dilruwan cuts it but straight to cover. 214/7

65.4 J Leach to Perera, Full and quick on middle, Dilruwan comes ahead to defend it. 214/7

65.3 J Leach to Perera, Flatter ball on off, Perera waits on the back foot and defends it. 214/7

Dilruwan Perera is the new batsman in at no. 9.

65.2 J Leach to Dickwella, OUT! The bowling change has worked. Jack Leach gets his wicket and the counter-attacking Dickwella has to go. Bowls this flatter on the off. Dickwella looks to tuck it away but gets it off his glove towards backward short leg. Who else but Jennings dives forward and takes a good catch. Dickwella walks and that takes the spinners tally to 97 wickets in this series. England need 3 more wickets to win this game. 214/7

65.1 J Leach to Dickwella, FOUR! SHOT! Steps out of his crease and smokes this over the bowler's head for a one-bounce boundary. 214/6

Jack Leach to replace Adil Rashid.

64.6 M Ali to Silva, Stays inside and bunts this one out. 210/6

64.5 M Ali to Dickwella, Sweeps this along the turf through square leg for a single. 210/6

64.4 M Ali to Dickwella, FOUR! Reverse sweep! Full on middle, Dickwella reverse sweeps it over the slip fielder for a boundary. Risky. 209/6

64.3 M Ali to Silva, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single. 205/6

64.2 M Ali to Silva, Long appeal but spinning down leg then. Off spinner on off, Roshen is forward to block it but gets beaten to hit the pads. England appeal but the umpire stays put. Foakes has a chat with Root but then they decide against it. Right decision as replays show us that it would have gone above the stumps and also the impact was outside off. 204/6

64.1 M Ali to Dickwella, On off, Dickwella gets low and sweeps it towards square leg for a run. 204/6

63.6 A Rashid to Silva, Tossed up ball outside off, Roshen tries to defend but is beaten by the away spin. Drinks break. 203/6

Another partnership settling in for Sri Lanka. It will be interesting to see England's approach once the required runs come under 100.

63.6 A Rashid to Dickwella, Allows the ball to spin back in and then helps it behind square leg for one. Called a no ball. 203/6

63.5 A Rashid to Silva, Short and wide outside off, Silva chases it and cuts it through point for one. 202/6

63.4 A Rashid to Silva, Very full and in line of the stumps, Silva brings his bat down at the last moment to keep it out. There was a stifled appeal for an lbw but not given for obvious reasons. 201/6

63.3 A Rashid to Dickwella, Full again, sliding down, it's nudged to deep square leg for a run. 200 up for Sri Lanka. 201/6

63.2 A Rashid to R Silva, Bowls it short this time and it has been pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run. 200/6

63.1 A Rashid to R Silva, Flighted and full on off, defended off the front foot. 198/6

62.6 Ali to N Dickwella, DROPPED! What has suddenly gotten into the Sri Lankan batsmen? Going along so well with the singles and doubles, want to go for the boundaries now. Dickwella sweeps it but gets a top edge due to the extra bounce on this full loopy ball from Ali. Jennings at a very fine, fine leg comes in for the catch, dives but drops it and can't complete the take. Reprieve for Dickwella. Need to concentrate again and just keep it simple. 198/6

62.5 M Ali to Silva, Swept away by Roshen to deep backward square leg for a single. 198/6

62.4 M Ali to Silva, Full and on middle, Silva comes ahead and defends it with a straight bat. 197/6

62.3 M Ali to Silva, In the air and safe! What a rush of blood from Silva! This one was flighted outside off and the batsman comes down and looks to lift it over mid on but gets the inside half of the bat. The ball has enough on it just to beat a deepish mid on. Lucky for Silva. A run taken. 197/6

62.2 M Ali to Silva, Flighted on off, Roshen takes a large stride ahead and smothers the spin. 195/6

62.1 M Ali to Dickwella, Full toss on the pads, Dickwella whips it away to deep mid-wicket for a single. 195/6

61.6 A Rashid to Silva, Well wide of off stump, Roshen shoulders his arms to it. 194/6

61.5 A Rashid to Silva, Looped up just outside off, Roshen comes ahead and defends it into the ground. 194/6

61.4 A Rashid to R Silva, Looped up and overpitched on off, Silva drives it straight to cover. 194/6

61.3 A Rashid to Silva, Outside off and turning further away, no shot offered. 194/6

61.2 A Rashid to Silva, Full and wide outside off, left alone easily. 194/6

61.1 A Rashid to Silva, Huge turn on this one, Silva lets it go at the last moment. 194/6

60.6 M Ali to Dickwella, Flatter delivery, Dickwella opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. 194/6

60.5 M Ali to Dickwella, The reverse sweep is out again but this time, Rashid makes a good diving stop at short third man and prevents any run. 194/6

60.4 M Ali to Silva, Comes down the wicket this time and flicks it away to deep square leg for a run. 194/6

60.3 M Ali to Silva, Another similar delivery and again not a good defense by Silva. It could have easily lobbed to short leg off the inside edge or the glove. 193/6

60.2 M Ali to Silva, Flighted outside off, Roshen comes ahead to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. The impact was well outside off though. 193/6

60.1 M Ali to Dickwella, Around the wicket, looped up on middle. Dickwella reverse sweeps it away to deep backward point and gets to the other end. 193/6

Moeen Ali is given another burst.

59.6 A Rashid to Silva, Looped up on off, Roshen comes ahead and dead bats it. 192/6

59.5 A Rashid to Dickwella, Another flick to square leg for a single. 192/6

59.4 A Rashid to N Dickwella, This is short and Dickwella rocks back and pulls it away to the left of fine leg. Broad comes around and dives to stop it. Keeps it down to two. Wonderful effort from the tall bloke. 191/6

59.3 A Rashid to Silva, Flatter delivery on middle and leg, Silva plays it to mid-wicket and runs through for one. 189/6

59.2 A Rashid to Dickwella, This ball is on the pads, Dickwella is on his back foot and whips it away to deep square leg for a run. 188/6

59.1 A Rashid to Dickwella, Woah! What has happened here? The helmet flap seems to have come off. The ball which was flighted outside off, takes off from nowhere and spins into Dickwella who was trying to sweep. He misses it and gets hit on the front part of the helmet but the impact makes the flap fall off. He is fine to continue though as there is no problem. 187/6

58.6 J Leach to Silva, Flighted ball on off, Roshen taps it in front of him. 187/6

58.5 J Leach to Silva, Outside off, played to the point region. 187/6

58.4 J Leach to Silva, Roshen covers his stumps and defends this one down. 187/6

58.3 J Leach to Dickwella, Loopy ball down leg, Dickwella gets a inside edge towards leg slip. No fielder there and they cross as the ball goes further down. 187/6

58.2 J Leach to Dickwella, Arm ball on middle and off, Dickwella blocks it out. 186/6

58.1 J Leach to Silva, Full and on off, pushed through covers for one. Brings up his 5th Test fifty. Forget the run out for a moment, he has played well. 186/6

57.6 A Rashid to Dickwella, The ball is way wide on the leg side and Dickwella who tries to flick it away cannot make contact. 185/6

57.5 A Rashid to Silva, Flatter delivery on the pads, flicked away by Roshen for a single. 185/6

Niroshan Dickwella walks out to bat.

57.4 A Rashid to Mendis, OUT! Run out! Absolutely unnecessary and fatal from the Sri Lankan batsmen. What a splendid throw from Jack Leach! He bowls left-handed but throws with his right. A bullet throw from deep square leg and it hits the stumps directly at the non-striker's end to find Mendis short of his crease. Third time unlucky for Mendis. The ball was a wrong 'un and worked away off the pads by Silva to deep square leg. Mendis is slow to take off on the first run and also slightly slips at the striker's end while turning for the second. But it wouldn't have made much of a difference as he was well short. Slaps his pad with his bat in disgust as he walks off. Just the next ball after getting to a 100-run stand and with so much time left, there was no need for this. Anyway, Sri Lanka still require 143 while England are 4 wickets away. 184/6

57.3 A Rashid to R Silva, A bit short outside off, Roshen cuts it to deep backward point for a couple. The 100-run stand is up. What a stand this has been! Showing plenty of fight. 183/5

57.2 A Rashid to Silva, Leg spinner around off, spins away. Silva lets it be. 181/5

57.1 A Rashid to Silva, Floated ball on middle and leg, Roshen is solid in his defense. 181/5

56.6 J Leach to Mendis, Flatter delivery, Mendis manages to defend it showing the full face of the bat. 181/5

56.5 J Leach to Mendis, Another flighted delivery on middle, Kusal takes a big stride and defends it. 181/5

56.4 J Leach to Mendis, Mendis comes ahead and smothers the spin on this full one. 181/5

56.3 J Leach to K Mendis, Oh my God, what happened there? All kinds of misunderstanding between the two batsmen. Mendis drives towards mid off and sets off for the run but the non-striker is ball-watching. Broad at mid off picks up the ball and throws it very wide at the striker's end and Mendis who was more than halfway down the pitch manages to get back in the nick of time. Even a half decent throw there would have had him. 181/5

56.2 J Leach to Mendis, Outside edge but drops short of Stokes at slip. Kusal was ahead to defend this loopy ball outside off, gets the outside edge that doesn't carry. 181/5

56.1 J Leach to Mendis, Flighted and on middle, Kusal comes ahead and dead bats it. 181/5

55.6 A Rashid to Silva, Googly for the last ball of the over, Silva gets hit on the pads but the ball was going down leg. 181/5

55.5 A Rashid to Silva, Wide outside off, Silva pushes it off the back foot to point. 181/5

55.4 A Rashid to Silva, Well outside off, Roshen decides to let this ball go. 181/5

55.3 A Rashid to Silva, Flatter delivery on middle, Silva stays back and defends it. 181/5

55.2 A Rashid to Mendis, Short and slow, pulled away by Kusal for a single to deep mid-wicket. 181/5

55.1 A Rashid to Mendis, Outside off and flighted, Mendis offers no shot as he puts his pad in front. 180/5

54.6 J Leach to Silva, NOT OUT! Waste of time honestly, Roshen's foot was on the ground the entire time. The ball was shorter and quicker outside off, Silva looks to punch the ball but misses again and Foakes removes the bails and asks the leg umpire the question. 180/5

Another stumping appeal taken upstairs.

54.5 J Leach to Silva, Shorter ball outside off, Roshen goes for the cut but misses and the ball skids through to the keeper. 180/5

54.4 J Leach to Silva, Flatter ball starting on leg, Roshen covers the spin and defends it. 180/5

54.3 J Leach to Mendis, Shorter ball outside off, Mendis cuts it away to sweeper and runs to the other end. 180/5

54.2 J Leach to Silva, Looped up outside off, Silva gets off strike with a single to deep cover. 179/5

54.1 J Leach to Silva, Flatter and quicker at the pads, Roshen just drops it with soft hands onto the leg side. 178/5

53.6 A Rashid to Mendis, Around off, played to the off side. Dot ball. 178/5

53.5 A Rashid to Silva, Loopy ball down leg, turned away around the corner for a single. That also brings up 8000 First Class runs for Roshen Silva. He averages exactly 50 at the moment. 178/5

53.4 A Rashid to Silva, Short and outside off, Silva reaches for it and cuts it to point. 177/5

53.3 A Rashid to Silva, Silva plays the square cut to point again. 177/5

53.2 A Rashid to Silva, Leg spinner outside off, Silva leaves it alone. 177/5

53.1 A Rashid to Silva, Tossed up ball outside off, driven to covers. 177/5

52.6 J Leach to Mendis, Full and outside off stump, Mendis pads it away. 177/5

52.5 J Leach to Mendis, This is full and flighted on off, Kusal is ahead and defends it into the ground. 177/5

52.4 J Leach to Mendis, This one is flatter and on middle, Mendis gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 177/5

52.3 J Leach to Mendis, NOT OUT! Seems more like a desperation review from the visitors. Mendis was ahead to the full one on middle but the ball like on many occasions before, spins away sharply and beats the outside edge. Foakes collects it and remains calm whereas slip and the close-in fielders go up in appeal along with Leach. Root takes a long while before going upstairs. Replays show that there is absolutely nothing on it. England lose a review. 177/5

Shout for a caught behind. Not given. Only Ben Stokes at first slip and the bowler are looking interested. They convince Root and England take the DRS.

52.2 J Leach to Mendis, Short delivery again, Mendis defends the ball and pushes it back to the bowler from within the crease. 177/5

52.1 J Leach to Silva, Flatter and quicker on the middle, Silva is late as he works it away to square leg and picks up a single. 177/5

51.6 A Rashid to Mendis, Well outside off and turning away, Mendis puts his pad ahead and leaves it alone. 176/5

51.5 A Rashid to Mendis, Flatter delivery on off, Mendis punches it back straight off the back foot. 176/5

51.4 A Rashid to Mendis, Lands outside off and spins further away, left alone by the batsman. 176/5

51.3 A Rashid to Mendis, FOUR! Full toss and put away this time. Mendis goes down on one knee and swipes it away wide of deep mid-wicket and to the fence. Sri Lanka 151 away now. 176/5

51.2 A Rashid to Mendis, Looped up on off stump, Mendis comes ahead and defends it into the ground on the off side. 172/5

51.1 A Rashid to Silva, Shorter outside off, Silva cuts it away off the back foot for a single. 172/5

50.6 J Leach to Mendis, Full ball and outside off, Mendis comes onto his front foot and dead bats it. 171/5

50.5 J Leach to Mendis, Appeal for a stumping, referred upstairs. Did Mendis lift his back leg? Not out signals the third umpire. The ball spun sharply after landing on middle, Mendis is beaten as he tries to defend it with a big stride forward. Foakes collects it and waits for a long time before removing the bails. Mendis' back foot though is grounded the whole time. Smart thinking by the English keeper. 171/5

50.4 J Leach to Mendis, Looped up on middle, Mendis comes ahead and defends it. 171/5

50.3 J Leach to Mendis, Full toss and Mendis misses out on this one as he punches it straight to mid on. 171/5

50.2 J Leach to Mendis, Slower ball and turns away after landing on middle. Just enough to beat the outside edge again. 171/5

50.1 J Leach to Silva, Flatter and full outside off, driven away to sweeper cover for a single. 171/5

49.6 A Rashid to Mendis, Flatter delivery on middle, Mendis pushes it in the gap between long on and deep mid-wicket for a couple. Good running, this! 170/5

49.5 A Rashid to Mendis, Flighted ball on middle, Mendis comes ahead and defends it into the ground. 168/5

49.4 A Rashid to Silva, Looped up on middle, Silva makes room and plays it to cover point for a single. 168/5

49.3 A Rashid to Silva, Flatter delivery outside off, Roshen is back in his crease and punches it to point. 167/5

49.2 A Rashid to Silva, Great flight outside off, draws Roshen into the drive and beats his outside edge. 167/5

49.1 A Rashid to Mendis, Full toss and smacked away off the front foot by Mendis through mid-wicket for a single. 167/5

Adil Rashid to bowl from the other end.

48.6 J Leach to Silva, Flighted outside off, Roshen is beaten by the turn and just misses the outside edge. 166/5

48.5 J Leach to Silva, Similar ball as the previous one, Silva plays it with soft hands again. 166/5

48.4 J Leach to Silva, Flighted on middle, Roshen comes ahead and defends it back to the bowler. 166/5

48.3 J Leach to Silva, Good loop outside off, Roshen goes for the drive and is beaten by the turn. 166/5

48.2 J Leach to Silva, Too full and Roshen paddles it away fine on the leg side for a couple. 166/5

48.1 J Leach to Silva, Looped up on middle, Roshen defends it with soft hands. 164/5

The players are back for the post-Lunch session. Jack Leach has the ball in his hand and facing him will be Roshen Silva.

... Day 4, Session 2 ...

Sri Lanka will start to believe, especially with Niroshan Dickwella still to bat. They just need 163 runs more to win. For England though, the Lunch break couldn't have come at a better time. The visitors know that it is all about a wicket or two before the game is back in their favor. But also need to remember that they will need to come back and pile the pressure or else the game could swing back wide open. Should be a good contest. Join us back for the post-Lunch session!

What a session for the hosts! One would be lying if they said they expected this kind of a resistance from them this morning, especially after how easily their top order crumbled last evening. But Kusal Mendis, along with Lakshan Sandakan and Roshen Silva have blunted the England attack, both spin and pace. He has shown patience and maturity, also punishing the bad balls at the same time. Sri Lanka have cut the runs required too and are surely in with a chance here, albeit a very slim one right now. The visitors' spinners have been inconsistent and bowled too many loose deliveries. The pressure never built up and runs have come easily. But that doesn't take anything away from the way Kusal Mendis and Roshen Silva have batted.

47.6 M Ali to Mendis, APPEAL FOR LBW! NOT OUT! Flighted delivery on off, Mendis looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. THAT IS LUNCH ON DAY 4. 164/5

47.5 M Ali to Mendis, Tossed up again on middle, Mendis keeps it out. 164/5

47.4 M Ali to Mendis, FOUR! Poor delivery from Moeen Ali. Short on middle, Mendis pulls it through square leg for a boundary. 164/5

47.3 M Ali to Mendis, Tossed up on middle, Mendis gets an inside edge onto the pads and it goes past short leg. 160/5

47.2 M Ali to Silva, Flighted delivery on middle, Silva flicks it towards mid on for a single. 160/5

47.1 M Ali to Silva, FOUR! Good shot. Tossed up on off, Silva plays a reverse sweep through third man for a boundary. 159/5

Moeen Ali to quickly sneak in one over before the Lunch break, can he manage to pick up a wicket?

46.6 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, the batsman blocks it well. 155/5

46.5 Ben Stokes to Silva, Length delivery on middle, Silva looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads and it goes to short mid-wicket. They pick up a single. 155/5

Moeen Ali is loosening up. Can England sneak in one more over before Lunch?

46.4 Ben Stokes to Silva, Third consecutive leave for Silva. Good length delivery outside off, Silva lets it go. 154/5

46.3 Ben Stokes to Silva, Again on a good length outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to this one. 154/5

46.2 Ben Stokes to Silva, Good length delivery outside off, Silva offers no shot. 154/5

46.1 Ben Stokes to Silva, Full outside off, Silva drives it to covers. 154/5

45.6 J Leach to Mendis, Full ball again on middle, Mendis is ahead to defend this ball into the ground. 154/5

45.5 J Leach to Mendis, Looped up on middle, Mendis prods ahead and dead bats it. 154/5

45.4 J Leach to Mendis, Wide and outside off, the batsman chooses to let this one go. 154/5

45.3 J Leach to Mendis, Flatter ball on the pads, Mendis flicks it to square leg. 154/5

45.2 J Leach to Mendis, Flighted outside off, Mendis comes down and defends it. 154/5

45.1 J Leach to Mendis, FOUR! Beautifully placed behind square leg by Mendis. Moves into the 70s now! Shorter on middle, Mendis rocks back and pulls this away in slow motion for a four. 154/5

44.6 Ben Stokes to Silva, Length delivery on off, Silva cuts it to point. 150/5

44.6 Ben Stokes to R Silva, NO BALL! FOUR BYES! 150 up for Sri Lanka. Bowls a quick bouncer, Silva does well to duck under it and it goes over the keeper for a boundary. Called a no ball because it was the third bouncer of the over. 150/5

44.5 Ben Stokes to Silva, Short again on the body, Mendis manages to defend off the back foot. 145/5

44.4 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Short of a length delivery again, Mendis pulls it towards square leg for a single. 145/5

44.4 Ben Stokes to K Mendis, WIDE! Bowls a bouncer over the wicket, Mendis does well to duck under it. 144/5

44.3 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Length delivery on off, Mendis blocks it well. 143/5

44.2 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Short of a length delivery, Mendis defends off the back foot and it goes past short leg. 143/5

44.1 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Bowls a bouncer, Mendis does well to duck under it. 143/5

43.6 J Leach to Silva, Tossed up again on off, Silva blocks it well. 143/5

43.5 J Leach to Mendis, Floated on middle, the batsman cuts it towards point for a single. 143/5

43.4 J Leach to Mendis, Flighted delivery on off, Mendis defends off the front foot. 142/5

43.3 J Leach to Silva, Tossed up on middle, Silva looks to defend but gets an outside edge away from slip and towards short third man. The batsmen take a run. 142/5

43.2 J Leach to Mendis, Tossed up on off, Mendis cuts it towards point for a single. 141/5

43.1 J Leach to Mendis, Short on middle, Kusal pulls it to mid on. 140/5

Jack Leach is in for another spell.

42.6 Ben Stokes to Silva, Outside off, Silva blocks it out carefully. 140/5

42.5 Ben Stokes to Silva, Back of a length ball on the hips, Silva looks to tuck it but gets hit on his thigh pad. 140/5

42.4 Ben Stokes to Silva, Good length ball outside off, Roshen shoulders his arms to it. 140/5

42.3 Ben Stokes to Silva, FOUR! Full and on off, Roshen gets to the pitch of it and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 140/5

42.2 Ben Stokes to Silva, Short ball down the leg side, Roshen watches it go through to the keeper. 136/5

42.1 Ben Stokes to Silva, Fuller length on middle, hit to mid on. 136/5

41.6 A Rashid to Silva, Around off, played with a straight bat to the off side for a single. 136/5

41.5 A Rashid to Silva, Covers his stumps and blocks this into the ground. 135/5

41.4 A Rashid to Mendis, Down the leg side, worked away to the leg side. They pick up a single. 135/5

41.3 A Rashid to Silva, Flatter ball around off, punched towards covers for another run. 134/5

41.2 A Rashid to Silva, Pushed to the cover region by Roshen. 133/5

41.1 A Rashid to Mendis, Outside off, punched off the back foot towards extra cover for a single. 133/5

40.6 Ben Stokes to Silva, Pitches it up further on a good length, Silva pokes at it but gets beaten. 132/5

40.5 Ben Stokes to Silva, Comes in from over the wicket and bangs it short outside off, Silva ducks under it. 132/5

40.4 Ben Stokes to Silva, Better from Stokes and well played from Roshen. Shorter length over the stumps, Roshen sways away from it. 132/5

40.3 Ben Stokes to Silva, With no surprise Stokes goes short outside off, Roshen gets low. 132/5

40.2 Ben Stokes to Silva, Short ball down the leg side, Silva ducks under it happily. 132/5

40.1 Ben Stokes to Silva, Back of a length ball on the pads of Roshen who tucks it away to deep square leg. Bairstow hares to his left and sweeps it up. They pick up two and bring up the 50-run stand. This has come at a good time too. 132/5

39.6 A Rashid to Silva, Plays this with soft hands towards point and picks up a run. Clever batting. 130/5

39.5 A Rashid to Silva, On middle and off, played to silly point. 129/5

39.4 A Rashid to Silva, Similar line and length, Roshen cannot get it past short covers. 129/5

39.3 A Rashid to Silva, Flighted ball on middle, well blocked by Roshen. 129/5

39.2 A Rashid to Silva, Loopy ball in line of the stumps, driven to covers. 129/5

39.1 A Rashid to Mendis, Leg spinner outside off, cut behind point to change ends. 129/5

38.6 Ben Stokes to Silva, You bet! Short and outside off, Silva sways away from it. 128/5

38.5 Ben Stokes to Silva, Five in a row, Roshen ducks to evade it. Six in a row incoming? 128/5

38.4 Ben Stokes to Silva, Short again down the leg side, this time Roshen ducks under it. 128/5

38.3 Ben Stokes to Silva, Bangs this short on the hips, Roshen gets it off his glove onto the ground. 128/5

38.2 Ben Stokes to Silva, Over the stumps, Silva jumps and bunts it down. 128/5

38.1 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Like we expected starts with a bouncer down leg, Mendis pulls it through square leg for a single. The target now is below 200. 128/5

Ben Stokes is now on for a bowl.

37.6 A Rashid to Mendis, Good ball followed by a bad one. Short and outside off, pulled to cow corner for a run. 127/5

37.5 A Rashid to Mendis, Beauty! Good take too. Pitched on off, spins away from Mendis who is ahead to block it. Misses it and it goes at a good height to Foakes. 126/5

37.4 A Rashid to Mendis, Leg spinner outside off, Kusal shoulders his arms to it. 126/5

37.3 A Rashid to Mendis, Yorker in line of the stumps, Mendis does well to hit it back to the bowler. 126/5

37.2 A Rashid to Mendis, On the pads, Kusal gets behind it and blocks it. 126/5

37.1 A Rashid to Silva, Full and around off, Silva carves it through cover-point for just a run. 126/5

36.6 J Leach to Silva, Another single for Roshen and he keeps the strike. Plays this full ball towards cover point and gets a run. Six runs off the over and no risks taken. 125/5

36.5 J Leach to Mendis, Full ball outside off, Mendis pushes it to sweeper cover for a single. It is looking easy for Mendis now against Leach. 124/5

36.4 J Leach to Mendis, Another shorter one on the pads, Mendis flicks it away in the gap between mid-wicket and square leg. Picks up a couple! Good running that. 123/5

36.3 J Leach to Silva, Easy single for Roshen as the ball is quicker and on his pads. He flicks it away to square leg and gets to the other end. 121/5

36.2 J Leach to Mendis, Flatter delivery outside off, Mendis rocks back and steers it to deep cover for a single. 120/5

36.1 J Leach to Mendis, Very full and Mendis smothers the ball right into the ground. 119/5

35.6 A Rashid to Silva, A few steps down the track and this flatter ball on middle is defended back to the bowler. 119/5

35.5 A Rashid to Silva, Roshen opens the face of his bat and helps this loopy ball outside off to short third man. 119/5

35.4 A Rashid to R Silva, This is a poor follow up delivery! Short and pulled away wide of mid on for four runs. Roshen Silva will be hoping for more of these. 119/5

35.3 A Rashid to Silva, Ripper from Adil! This ball turns square after landing on leg. Beats the outside edge of the defending Silva. Beautiful loop! 115/5

35.2 A Rashid to Mendis, Full ball outside off, Mendis pushes it defensively to point and picks up a single. 115/5

35.1 A Rashid to K Mendis, Takes the outside edge but just drops short of slip! Flatter ball on leg stump, Mendis is ahead to defend but gets the edge that luckily for him, doesn't carry to Stokes at slip. 114/5

34.6 J Leach to Silva, Arm ball outside off, Silva looks to block this but it goes past the outside edge. 114/5

34.5 J Leach to Silva, On middle and leg, Silva goes down and pulls it to deep square leg for an easy couple. 114/5

34.4 J Leach to Mendis, Off spinner outside off, Mendis reaches for it and cuts it past point for one. 112/5

34.3 J Leach to Mendis, Pushed to the cover region by Kusal. 111/5

34.2 J Leach to Mendis, On the pads, bunted down. 111/5

34.1 J Leach to Mendis, Loopy ball around off, Mendis defends it towards silly point. 111/5

Drinks! Surprisingly, the hosts are showing some patience and applying themselves. This was needed last evening and one can feel it has come too late. Having said that, anything is possible in cricket. Kusal Mendis is on the counter and is looking good for a big score. Roshen Silva has shown that he has the composure to carry on. To be honest, England have looked flat this morning and have just not got it right so far. Can they improve in the second hour?

33.6 A Rashid to Silva, FOUR! This is overpitched outside leg. Roshen doesn't let the ball rise as he sweeps it very fine on the leg side and all along the ground to the fence. 111/5

33.5 A Rashid to Mendis, Mendis stands tall and punches this one to sweeper for a single. 107/5

33.4 A Rashid to Mendis, Too much turn outside off, Kusal decides not to chase after it as it was way, way outside off. 106/5

33.3 A Rashid to Silva, Silva connects the flick this time to a short ball and gets a single toward mid-wicket. 106/5

33.2 A Rashid to Silva, Flatter ball again but keeps straight. Silva is back in his crease and wants to flick it but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball was too high so there is not much of an appeal. 105/5

33.1 A Rashid to Silva, Flatter delivery and spinning away, Roshen pushes it toward short cover. 105/5

32.6 J Leach to Mendis, Mendis covers the line of this ball and defends it on the front foot. 105/5

32.5 J Leach to Silva, Shorter ball, Silva rocks back and plays it toward point for a run. 105/5

32.4 J Leach to Silva, Roshen comes ahead to this flighted ball outside off and bunts it down to silly point. 104/5

32.3 J Leach to Silva, Flatter delivery, kept out on the front foot. 104/5

32.2 J Leach to Silva, Where was Roshen going? Defends this onto the leg side and sets off. Mendis sends him back wisely as Ben Foakes is quick to the ball and it would've been a suicidal run in case they had gone for it. The England keeper throws it too high and the batsman gets back in. Sri Lanka can ill-afford a run out at this stage. 104/5

32.1 J Leach to Silva, Full and on middle, Roshen comes ahead and defends it. 104/5

31.6 A Rashid to Mendis, Dead batted by Kusal coming half ahead. 104/5

31.5 A Rashid to Silva, Flatter delivery on middle and leg, Roshen works it away to square leg for a run. 104/5

31.4 A Rashid to K Mendis, Shorter delivery on middle, Mendis pulls it in front of square leg for a single. 103/5

31.3 A Rashid to Silva, Looped up on off, an easy single on offer as Silva drives to sweeper cover. 102/5

31.2 A Rashid to Silva, Another one that turns just enough to beat the outside edge of Silva who was ahead to defend this full one outside off. 101/5

31.1 A Rashid to K Mendis, Fuller ball on middle and leg, Mendis pushes it to long on for a run. 101/5

30.6 J Leach to Silva, This ball is outside off and Roshen looks to defend as the ball spins away and beats his outside edge once more! 100/5

30.5 J Leach to Silva, Full and flighted on middle, Silva defends it coming ahead. 100/5

30.4 J Leach to Mendis, Full toss outside off, Mendis drives it to long off for a single. 100 up for the hosts. 100/5

30.3 J Leach to Silva, Flatter delivery outside off on a fuller length, Silva guides it wide of slip towards short third man and gets a single. Rashid fields and throws it very wide but no overthrows here as Root covers up well. 99/5

30.2 J Leach to Silva, Beaten outside off again! Roshen is ahead to defend but this loopy one on off grips and turns enough to beat his outside edge. 98/5

30.1 J Leach to Mendis, Flatter delivery on middle, Mendis pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for a single. 98/5

29.6 A Rashid to Mendis, 7th Test fifty for Kusal Mendis. Pushes this full one through the covers and gets to the landmark. Might have come a little too late for the Lankans but a fighting innings this in tough times! 97/5

29.5 A Rashid to Mendis, FOUR! 49 now for Mendis! This ball is full and Kusal comes down the track and pushes it in the air and towards the long on fence. Good shot! 96/5

29.4 A Rashid to Silva, Silva pushes this to cover point and picks up a single. 92/5

29.3 A Rashid to Silva, Drawn into the forward defense and beaten by the turn! Good over this time by Rashid. So close to the outside edge. Was full and outside off and late turn beating the forward defense of Silva. 91/5

29.2 A Rashid to Silva, Similar delivery, left alone by Roshen this time. 91/5

29.1 A Rashid to Silva, Good ball starting on off and turns away late. Roshen looks to defend but misses the ball. 91/5

28.6 J Leach to Mendis, Full and outside off, Mendis cannot get it past covers. 91/5

28.5 J Leach to Silva, Silva has punched the ball off the back foot towards covers. One run added to the total. 91/5

28.4 J Leach to Silva, Reads the spin outside off and leaves this alone. 90/5

28.3 J Leach to Silva, Gets behind the ball and blocks this to the off side again. 90/5

28.2 J Leach to Silva, Given air this one outside off, driven to covers 90/5

28.1 J Leach to Silva, Tad short around off, played with a straight bat to the off side. 90/5

27.6 A Rashid to Silva, This ball is shorter and outside off, Silva is off the mark with a punch to sweeper cover. He picks up a single and keeps strike. 8 runs off Rashid's first over. 90/5

27.5 A Rashid to Silva, Woah! Lots of turn on this one. It begins on middle and leg and ends way, way wide of off stump. Roshen leaves it alone but looks puzzled by so much spin. 89/5

27.4 A Rashid to Silva, Beaten first ball! Roshen is ahead to defend this not too full ball and the turn beats his outside edge. 89/5

27.3 A Rashid to Mendis, Great work in the deep by Rory Burns! The ball was another short one, outside off this time. Mendis cuts it away in front of point, towards the cover boundary. Burns puts in a dive and stops the boundary, saving a run for his team. The batsmen pick up three. 89/5

27.2 A Rashid to K Mendis, FOUR! This was a shorter ball outside off, Mendis is very quick onto the back foot and pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Very good shot from the right-hander. 86/5

27.1 A Rashid to Mendis, Flighted and outside off to start with, Mendis is comfortable in defense though. 82/5

Roshen Silva is the new man in. Also, another change in bowling. Adil Rashid replaces Moeen Ali.

26.6 J Leach to L Sandakan, OUT! At last, England have the wicket of the pesky nightwatchman. Sandakan's vigil comes to an end. This was always coming. The ball is looped up on middle and turns away after landing. Sandakan who is well ahead to defend, gets the outside edge and Stokes takes a simple catch at slip. England don't celebrate too much, looks like they mean business and want to finish this off quickly. This is now the 9th catch in the series for Stokes, his second best effort. He has taken 11 against South Africa in 2017. Ben can better this stat! 82/5

26.5 J Leach to Sandakan, Flatter ball on middle and off, Sandakan keeps it out off the back foot. 82/4

26.4 J Leach to Sandakan, Nice flight here and on off, Sandakan defends it solidly. 82/4

26.3 J Leach to Mendis, Looped up outside off, Mendis drives confidently to long off and gets to the other end. 82/4

26.2 J Leach to Mendis, Flighted on middle this time, Mendis defends it into the ground on the off side. 81/4

26.1 J Leach to Mendis, Flatter ball on middle, Mendis is on the back foot and defends it to short leg. 81/4

25.6 M Ali to Mendis, A tad short over the stumps, pulled through mid-wicket to retain the strike. 81/4

25.5 M Ali to Mendis, Looks like Mendis has a plan here. Gets right in front of the stumps and nudges this ball fine towards fine leg. Picks up another couple. 80/4

25.4 M Ali to Mendis, Full and outside off, Mendis gets it off the inner half back to the bowler. 78/4

25.3 M Ali to Mendis, A bit flat on off, Mendis gives it to the short leg fielder. 78/4

25.2 M Ali to Mendis, Loopy ball on off, stonewalled by Kusal. 78/4

25.1 M Ali to Mendis, On middle and leg, Mendis tucks it away to deep square leg for a brace. Nicely done. 78/4

24.6 J Leach to Sandakan, Another one that goes past the outside edge. Sandakan is flirting with danger here as he comes ahead to defend this one which was flighted and on middle, but the ball grips and turns just enough to skim past the outside edge. 76/4

24.5 J Leach to Sandakan, Flatter delivery this time and on middle and leg, Sandakan stays back in his crease and keeps it out. 76/4

24.4 J Leach to Sandakan, Generous flight here, Sandakan takes a large stride and defends it into the ground. 76/4

24.3 J Leach to Mendis, Flatter delivery and Mendis just drops it down towards point off the back foot. Picks up a single. 76/4

24.2 J Leach to Mendis, Mendis prods ahead to this loopy ball on off and bunts it down. 75/4

24.1 J Leach to Mendis, Full ball on middle, Mendis comes ahead and defends it with a straight bat. 75/4

23.6 Ali to Sandakan, Slight appeal from England but they decide not to review. The ball is flatter and on the pads and Sandakan tries to flick. Some noise there as it lobs up to short leg. But there is no bat involved here, shows the replay. Good decision by Root not to go upstairs. 75/4

23.5 M Ali to Sandakan, Shorter ball on middle and turns and bounces to hit the thigh pad. Lobs on to the leg side. No run. 75/4

23.4 M Ali to Sandakan, FOUR! Full toss outside off, Lakshan gets it on the middle of the bat and finds the gap through the covers for a boundary. Nightwatchman doing pretty well so far. 75/4

23.3 M Ali to Sandakan, Around the wicket, flighted on middle. Sandakan defends it back to the bowler. 71/4

23.2 M Ali to Mendis, Slightly short, Mendis is quick to go back and pulls this away to deep square leg for a single. 71/4

23.1 M Ali to Mendis, Flighted outside off, Mendis comes forward and dead bats it. 70/4

22.6 J Leach to Sandakan, Very full, almost at a yorker length. Sandakan digs it out to covers. 70/4

22.5 J Leach to Sandakan, Quicker delivery on middle and short of a length, Sandakan stays in the crease and plays it back towards the bowler. 70/4

22.4 J Leach to Sandakan, Fuller and loopy on middle, Sandakan is on his front foot and defends it to short cover. 70/4

22.3 J Leach to Sandakan, Flighted but on the pads, Lakshan brings his bat in front of the pads and defends it well. 70/4

22.2 J Leach to Sandakan, Beaten again! Sandakan is lucky not to get an outside edge. 70/4

22.1 J Leach to Sandakan, Flatter ball outside off, Sandakan punches it to cover off the back foot. 70/4

21.6 M Ali to Mendis, FOUR! Short and easily pulled away for four by Kusal. Rocks back and finds the gap towards square leg. 70/4

21.5 M Ali to Sandakan, This time he connects with the ball and drives it to sweeper cover for a run. 66/4

21.4 M Ali to Sandakan, Very full and flighted wide outside off, Sandakan is ahead to drive but fails to make contact with the ball. 65/4

21.3 M Ali to Sandakan, This one is flatter and at the pads, Sandakan flicks it toward mid-wicket. 65/4

21.2 M Ali to Sandakan, Sandakan stays back and wants to flick this one but the ball turns a lot and goes down the leg side. Lots of revolutions on the ball this morning from Ali! 65/4

21.1 M Ali to Mendis, Looped up outside off, Mendis takes a long stride and sweeps it to deep square leg for a run. 65/4

20.6 J Leach to Sandakan, Fuller and outside off, Sandakan drives it wide of mid off but no run taken. 64/4

20.5 J Leach to Sandakan, Flatter ball, defended towards point by Lakshan. 64/4

20.4 J Leach to Sandakan, What a beauty! Too good for Lakshan! The ball is on leg and turns a mile to beat the outside edge and end up outside off. He couldn't have done anything about this one. 64/4

20.3 J Leach to Sandakan, Looped up on middle, Sandakan defends this on the front foot. 64/4

20.2 J Leach to K Mendis, Fuller outside off, Mendis drives to long off and gets to the other end. 64/4

20.1 J Leach to Mendis, Flatter delivery on middle, turns late but Sandakan adjusts well to defend it. 63/4

19.6 M Ali to Sandakan, Spins into Sandakan who looks to leave it but it hits his thigh pad, outside leg. 63/4

19.5 M Ali to Sandakan, Long appeal but nothing from the umpire. On middle and off, goes away from Sandakan who is forward trying to block it. He misses and gets hit on his back leg. England appeal but the umpire stands put. Root thinks about the review but then decides against it. Good move as the replay shows us that the impact was outside off. 63/4

19.4 M Ali to Mendis, Down the leg side, helped away to fine leg for a run. 63/4

19.3 M Ali to Mendis, Defended off the front foot by Kusal presenting the full face of the bat. 62/4

19.2 M Ali to Mendis, SIX! Loose ball and put away. Full toss outside off, Mendis' eyes lit up and he slaps it over mid-wicket for a biggie. Big chance for this lad today to get some runs under his belt. 62/4

19.1 M Ali to Mendis, Loopy ball in line of the stumps, Mendis bunts it down. 56/4

18.6 J Leach to Mendis, Flighted outside off, Mendis drives it to sweeper cover and retains strike. 56/4

18.5 J Leach to Sandakan, This ball is shorter and quicker on middle, Sandakan is back in his crease and brings his bat down in the nick of time to flick it away to square leg for a single. 55/4

18.4 J Leach to Sandakan, Fuller outside off, Sandakan pushes it straight to short cover. 54/4

18.3 J Leach to Sandakan, Arm ball this time, Sandakan is half ahead to defend it. 54/4

18.2 J Leach to Sandakan, Sharp spin and beats the outside edge again! Looped outside off and Sandakan comes ahead to defend but can't make contact as the ball turns and beats him. 54/4

18.1 J Leach to Mendis, Around the wicket, overpitched on middle, Mendis drives it to long off and picks up the first run of the morning. 54/4

Jack Leach to bowl from the other end.

17.6 M Ali to L Sandakan, This is defended on the front foot back to the bowler. Maiden over to start off with. 53/4

17.5 M Ali to L Sandakan, Similar ball a little wider outside off again, beats the outside edge again as Sandakan can't connect. 53/4

17.4 M Ali to L Sandakan, The ball is outside off this time and holds its line as Lakshan comes ahead to defend it. Just beats the outside edge. 53/4

17.3 M Ali to L Sandakan, Looped outside off, Sandakan tries to drive but gets the inner half of the bat to mid on. 53/4

17.2 M Ali to L Sandakan, Fuller this time, the ball is pushed to short mid-wicket. 53/4

17.1 M Ali to L Sandakan, Turn and bounce on the first ball! Looped outside off, Sandakan comes ahead but the ball beats him and hits him on his chest. 53/4

The players are out in the middle. Lakshan Sandakan to face the first ball of the day from Moeen Ali.

PITCH REPORT - Day 4 - Russel Arnold says that it is hotter than yesterday and informs that there is no rain threat around till evening. Adds that the pitch has become even drier and there are lots of cracks. Reckons that there will be plenty of doubt in the batsmen's head about what the pitch will do. Lots of rough areas have been created by the fast bowlers in their followthrough. Brad Hogg gives his inputs as well and says that it's not only about the spinners as he feels that the Sri Lankan batsmen are having troubles with the quicker bowlers as well, especially against the short balls.

Dimuth Karunaratne in an interview now. Says that he feels better today after the ball hit him on his ribs last evening. Regarding their game plan for Day 4, he mentions that they are looking for a batsman to get set and score big and look where things go, and take it session by session. Also adds that they are looking to fight their way out and show some resistance. States that when someone is in and set, he needs to score big. The new batsman finds it a bit difficult to adjust and that is where Sri Lanka have failed in this game in the first innings, allowing England to come back. Expresses his disappointment about not scoring big runs but is feeling good about his batting. Ends by saying he needs to convert his fifties and wants the big hundreds.

Welcome to what could and should most probably be the last day of this England tour to Sri Lanka. With the series being a foregone conclusion even before this Test began, all the hosts had left to play for, was pride and it seems highly unlikely they can salvage that either. They will require a monumental fightback of sorts if they are to win this game by scoring the 274 runs necessary. What seems more likely to happen though, is the tourists picking up the six wickets and going on to complete the whitewash. The pitch was a rank turner from Day One itself and the degree of spin has just gone on to increase as the days progressed. Batting has only become more difficult. So yes, the question will be, how long? Join us for the first ball which is not far away!

... Day 4, Session 1 ...

The top and upper middle order have already been removed and England are well on their way to complete the whitewash. They will be looking to come and finish off the proceedings as early as possible. Will they do so in a hurry or will Sri Lanka show that there is more in them? Join us then for all the action on Day Four, beginning at 1000 local (0430 GMT). Cheers!

Coming to the day's play, England began by losing wickets in a hurry in their second essay. Sri Lanka looked like making a comeback but their hopes were shattered by Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler who steered the England ship out of troubled waters. However, the no balls did not aid their cause. Even as they fell, the tail continued what it has done on most occasions this series, frustrate the hosts and score more runs. By the time the last England wicket was taken, the visitors had a really big lead that made them firm favourites.

England firmly in control of this Test at the end of Day 3. Sri Lanka were always going to have a tough time in this chase of 327 but their approach has been questionable. They came out and have shown no sign of patience or wanting to play long. They have lost four wickets in just 17 overs. The writing seems to be on the wall and in all probability, the Test should end on Monday if the same stuff continues and nature doesn't cause any interruptions.

16.6 Ben Stokes to L Sandakan, What brilliant commitment from Ben Stokes. This is what we need. Bowls a fuller ball on middle, Sandakan pushes it along the turf towards long on. Stokes, who is further up the pitch in his followthrough runs behind the ball, dives near the rope and saves three runs for his side. Athletic stuff. That will also be STUMPS on Day 3 as the rain comes down. 53/4

16.5 Ben Stokes to Sandakan, Goes short again, Sandakan is happy to duck under it. 52/4

16.4 Ben Stokes to Sandakan, Lakshan doesn't forget where his stumps are. Stokes bowls a good length ball on middle, Sandakan blocks it out. 52/4

16.3 Ben Stokes to Sandakan, Wide down the leg side, no trouble at all for Sandakan. 52/4

16.2 Ben Stokes to Sandakan, No mercy. Bangs one short over the head of Sandakan who ducks under it. 52/4

Lakshan Sandakan is being sent in as a nightwatchman.

16.1 Ben Stokes to Mathews, OUT! It is clean and Mathews has to walk back. The short ball ploy from Stokes has worked. But this is some poor batting from the experienced Mathews. Ben digs it short outside off, Mathews for some reason goes for the pull instead of leaving it alone. Can't connect it well and the ball goes towards mid-wicket where Broad runs in and takes a very good catch. The umpires check for the catch and it is a clean one. Angelo falls right in the trap and England are making the most of these last few minutes of the day. 52/4

OUT! The umpires are just checking weather the catch is a clean one. The soft signal is out.

16.1 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Wide. Angelo picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper. The umpire has signalled a wide. 52/3

15.6 J Leach to Mendis, Mendis reads the spin and taps this in front of him. 51/3

15.5 J Leach to Mendis, A bit flat on off, defended off the back foot by the batsman. 51/3

15.4 J Leach to Mendis, Full on the pads, worked away to deep square leg for a brace. 51/3

15.3 J Leach to A Mathews, A bit short outside off, Mendis cuts it past backward point for a run. 49/3

15.2 J Leach to Mathews, Kusal has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 48/3

15.1 J Leach to Mathews, Arm ball on off, played towards covers. 48/3

Jack Leach is in for another spell.

14.6 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Length on off, Mendis pushes it the off side. 48/3

14.5 Ben Stokes to Mendis, For a change bowls a good length ball around off, Mendis is solid in defense. 48/3

14.4 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Stokes continues with his short ball ploy. Mendis does the right thing by ducking under it. 48/3

14.3 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Back of a length ball on off, Kusal is happy to play it to the off side. 48/3

14.2 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Outside off, Mendis cannot get it past the point fielder. 48/3

14.1 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Too short, Mendis ducks under it. 48/3

13.6 M Ali to Mendis, Kusal works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 48/3

13.5 M Ali to Mendis, Full on off, Mendis plays it onto the ground. 47/3

13.4 M Ali to Mendis, On leg, flicked away with a wristy shot. 47/3

13.3 M Ali to A Mathews, Full and on middle, hit through mid on to rotate strike. 47/3

13.2 M Ali to Mathews, Arm ball outside off, Mathews goes fishing but cannot get bat to ball. 46/3

13.1 M Ali to Mathews, Angelo defends it from within the crease. 46/3

12.6 Ben Stokes to Mendis, FOUR! Shot! Back of a length ball on off, Kusal punches the ball through covers for back-to-back boundaries. 46/3

12.5 Ben Stokes to Mendis, FOUR! Another banged in ball from Stokes. Kusal goes for the hook but gets a top edge over the keeper's head for a boundary. 42/3

12.4 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Stokes goes short again outside off, Angelo flat-bats it past Stokes towards long on. The ball does not go all the way but they take three. 38/3

12.3 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Bouncer!Mathews ducks under it and is in no mood to play at it. 35/3

12.2 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Similar line and length, this time Mendis tucks it fine towards fine leg for a single. 35/3

12.1 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Back of a length ball on the hips of Mendis who hops and tucks it down. 34/3

Ben Stokes is in for a burst.

Angelo Mathews is next.

11.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, OUT! Bowled 'em! This one has gone right through the gate and hits the middle and off stump. The batsman who had been holding Sri Lanka's batting together all series long is gone now. In deep, deep trouble now are the hosts. The ball was a drifter landing just outside off and comes in with the angle. Karunaratne looks to block it out but leaves a big gap. The ball goes in the space between bat and pad. England need 7 more wickets to win now. 34/3

11.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, Dimuth drives it to the cover fielder. Good timing but no placement. 34/2

11.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, This one is slightly looped up and Dimuth comes ahead and dead bats it. 34/2

11.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, Another flatter ball and another defensive shot. 34/2

11.2 M Ali to Karunaratne, Flatter delivery on middle and Dimuth covers the spin and defends the ball. 34/2

11.1 Ali to D Karunaratne, NOT OUT! Inside edge indeed. Loopy ball on middle, Dimuth gets low to sweep but the ball goes on to hit leg. Ali appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Karunaratne at once takes it up. Replays show us that there was a clear bottom edge. Sri Lanka retain their review. 34/2

Given out! But looks like there was an inside edge as Dimuth Karunaratne stays it up straightaway.

10.6 J Leach to D Karunaratne, Full on middle, Karunaratne hits it through mid on to keep the strike. 34/2

10.5 J Leach to Mendis, On the pads again, turned away behind square for a single. 33/2

10.4 J Leach to Karunaratne, Full and on middle and leg, milked through mid-wicket for a run. 32/2

10.3 J Leach to D Karunaratne, FOUR! Flatter ball on middle, Dimuth goes back and pulls this with disdain through square leg for a boundary. 31/2

10.2 J Leach to Mendis, Pushed to the cover region by Kusal. The batsmen have run through for a single. 27/2

10.1 J Leach to Mendis, Gives this air on off, driven to the off side. 26/2

9.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, Tossed up ball in line of the stumps, played onto the ground. 26/2

9.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, On middle, played back to the bowler. 26/2

9.4 M Ali to Mendis, Mendis is off the mark. Turns this fine to fine leg for a single. 26/2

9.3 M Ali to Mendis, Stays inside and drives this to short covers. 25/2

9.2 M Ali to Mendis, Around off, Mendis pushes it to the off side. 25/2

9.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, On the pads of Dimuth who flicks it away through mid-wicket for a run. 25/2

8.6 J Leach to Mendis, Lovely loop on off, Mendis bunts it out. 24/2

8.5 J Leach to Mendis, Gets behind this one and keeps this one out as well. 24/2

8.4 J Leach to Mendis, On off, well blocked by Mendis. 24/2

Kusal Mendis is the new man in.

8.3 Leach to Silva, OUT! Great review! Excellent use of the technology. Pitched around leg, coming into the right-hander. He looks to block it but gets rapped on the pads. England appeal but the umpire stays put. After a long chat, Root signals a 'T'. Replays roll in and says that the ball straightened enough. Three reds and de Silva is out of here. England rejoice as they watch it on the giant screen. 24/2

Review time! England have taken an LBW decision given in favor of Dhananjaya de Silva.

8.2 J Leach to Silva, Some turn. Outside off, de Silva keeps it out. 24/1

8.1 J Leach to Karunaratne, Down the leg side, turned away towards fine leg for one. 24/1

Jack Leach is into the attack.

7.6 M Ali to Silva, Outside off, Dhananjaya comes across and looks to swipe but cannot make contact. 23/1

7.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, Short again on middle and leg, Dimuth makes room and cuts it through covers for one more. 23/1

7.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, FOUR! Lose ball outside off, Karunaratne picks his spot and cuts it through point for a boundary. 22/1

7.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, Outside off, kept out to the off side. 18/1

7.2 M Ali to Karunaratne, Loopy ball outside off, driven uppishly towards covers. 18/1

7.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, Looped up on middle, Dimuth defends it back to the bowler. 18/1

6.6 S Broad to Silva, Good length ball on off stump again, safely defended by de Silva. 18/1

6.5 S Broad to Silva, Good length ball outside off, Dhananjaya defends it back to mid off. 18/1

6.4 S Broad to Silva, De Silva works it down the leg side. No run available. 18/1

6.3 S Broad to Karunaratne, Pitches this one further up on the leg side, turned away through square leg for one. 18/1

6.2 S Broad to Karunaratne, Bangs this one short outside off, Karunaratne ducks under it. 17/1

6.1 S Broad to Karunaratne, Overpitched on middle and leg, beautifully flicked through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 17/1

5.6 M Ali to Silva, De Silva gets behind the ball and presents a full face of the bat. 15/1

Dhananjaya de Silva is in at no. 3.

5.5 M Ali to Gunathilaka, OUT! There goes the first one. Regulation off spinner dismissal that. Pitched on middle and off, it goes away from Karunaratne who feels for it. Gets a genuine outside edge which goes at a good height to Stokes at slip. Takes a good catch. First one for Moeen and Sri Lanka need another 312 runs. 15/1

5.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, Driven through the covers by DK. The batsmen have run through for a single. 15/0

5.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, Dimuth has punched that ball through the offside. 14/0

5.2 M Ali to Karunaratne, Turning in on leg, skids and hits Karunaratne on the leg side. Half-hearted appeal. 14/0

5.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, Fuller ball on off, played to the off side. 14/0

4.6 S Broad to Karunaratne, Fuller ball on the leg side, flicked to mid-wicket for a run. 14/0

4.5 S Broad to Karunaratne, Way outside off, easy leave for Karunaratne. 13/0

4.4 S Broad to Karunaratne, The ball is down the leg side but Dimuth still goes after it, only to miss his flick. 13/0

4.3 S Broad to Karunaratne, On the leg side, flicked away to the square leg region. 13/0

4.2 S Broad to Karunaratne, On a good length around off, Karunaratne taps it to the off side. 13/0

4.1 S Broad to Karunaratne, Back of a length ball around middle and leg, Karunaratne bunts it out. 13/0

3.6 M Ali to Gunathilaka, On off, Gunathilaka plays it with a straight bat. 13/0

3.5 Ali to Gunathilaka, Spinning into Gunathilaka who misses the line of the ball. Gets hit on his pad down the leg side. 13/0

3.4 M Ali to Gunathilaka, Stays inside and stonewalls this one. 13/0

3.3 M Ali to Gunathilaka, Covers his stumps and hits this one onto the ground. 13/0

3.2 M Ali to Gunathilaka, On off, driven to mid off. 13/0

3.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, Dimuth opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. One run added to the total. 13/0

2.6 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Another good length ball on off, DG defends it out. 12/0

2.5 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Gets behind this length ball and taps it out. 12/0

2.4 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Down the leg side, Gunathilaka flicks it away square behind square for a brace. 12/0

2.3 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Better from Broad, On a good length on that fourth stump line. Gunathilaka feels for it but gets beaten. 10/0

2.2 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Outside off, the batsman lets it go. 10/0

2.1 S Broad to Gunathilaka, On a fuller length around off, driven to mid off. 10/0

1.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, Very full, almost yorker length. The ball is played towards mid on. 10/0

1.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, Looped up on middle, Dimuth defends it on the front foot. 10/0

1.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, FOUR! Full toss outside off, Dimuth comes down the track and cover drives it for four runs. The hard new ball runs away quickly to the fence. Off the mark with four! 10/0

1.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, Karunaratne defends this full one on middle, back to the bowler. 6/0

1.2 M Ali to D Gunathilaka, Full on off, Danushka drives it long off and gets off strike. 6/0

1.1 Ali to Gunathilaka, Flighted on middle, drifts on with the angle of the ball and hits Danushka on the pads. England appeal but the ball was definitely going down leg. 5/0

Moeen Ali to bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Sri Lanka are off the mark with three runs. Gunathilaka punches the wide ball outside off towards cover and come back for three by the time deep point comes around and throws it back. Wayward over by Stuart Broad, all over the place. 5/0

0.5 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Again well outside off, left alone pretty comfortably by Gunathilaka. 2/0

0.4 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Danushka lets this ball go outside his off stump. 2/0

0.3 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Good ball this time! Danushka tries to defend and the ball just moves away to beat the outside edge of Danushka. Root considering the review but decides against it. 2/0

0.3 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Another wide, this is even wider than the first ball. The ball is collected at second slip by Foakes. 2/0

0.2 S Broad to Gunathilaka, The ball was outside off again and moves away after landing. Danushka leaves it alone. 1/0

0.1 S Broad to Gunathilaka, This time it is down the leg side, Danushka tries to flick it but misses the ball. 1/0

0.1 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Too wide outside off stump, even in Tests. Umpire signals it as wide. Broad is a little disappointed with the call. 1/0

First Published: November 26, 2018, 10:24 AM IST