Angry Fans Force England to Issue Statement on Rain-Affected Sri Lanka Tour

That is exactly what has happened thus far during England’s tour of Sri Lanka. The first practice match saw the game reduced to the rain while the second was entirely washed out.
The first ODI of the series also couldn’t get underway due to rain whereas the second match – which England won by 31 runs – was also curtailed by showers.
The third ODI at Pallekele has also seen its start delayed due to incessant rains and this didn’t go down well with English cricket fans on Twitter, who questioned the logic of holding a series in a country at a time when rain is expected.
The backlash eventually led to the England cricket team’s official Twitter handle issuing a statement on why the tour was scheduled at this time.
“In respect of touring Sri Lanka at this time of year: The Future Tours Programme is congested involving 13 Boards whose schedules all interconnect, so there are unfortunately a number of tours that have to take place outside prime match-staging periods,” @englandcricket tweeted.
“After hosting England, Sri Lanka spend the rest of the 18-19 season touring New Zealand, Australia & South Africa. They play their first match in New Zealand on Dec 8, which left very little wriggle room given our final Test in Sri Lanka is finishes on Nov 29.”
The explanation cut no ice with fans, who lamented the fact that people spent their hard-earned money to watch a game which was never likely to take place.
The final two ODIs will be played on October 20 and 23, respectively. This will be followed by a lone T20I on October 27 and a three-match Test series starting November 6.
