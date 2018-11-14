Sri Lanka vs England, Day 1 of 2nd Test in Pallekele Highlights - As It Happened

(AP Image)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

The story of today was quite similar to the one of the first day of the first Test. And on Day 2 we saw the English side blow the hosts away. Will we see the same on Thursday or will Sri Lanka fight back? Judging by how the wicket played right at the end, one would say England will continue their dominance. We will find out at 1000 local (0430 GMT). Do join us.

Earlier in the day, England elected to bat after winning the toss. They were in trouble at 89-4 but Buttler's counter-attacking innings took them to safer shores. Sri Lanka did manage to fight back and they once again had England down and out at 171 for 7 but could not capitalize and the tourists, courtesy Curran's brilliance, got somewhere close to 300.

England's session and you can also say it will be the visitors who will sleep better tonight. After Sam Curran's heroics, the English bowlers had 12 overs to have a go at the Lankan batsman today and they haven't come out empty-handed. They have got the wicket of Silva and it is Leach who has provided the breakthrough by bowling a beauty. However, Pushpakumara and Karunaratne then ensured there were no more wickets to fall and played the day out.

11.6 J Leach to Pushpakumara, And that has been negotiated, not convincingly though. Floats it on off, this one pitches and turns away. Malinda tries to defend but once again is beaten. THAT IS STUMPS ON DAY 1! 26/1

11.5 J Leach to Pushpakumara, Outside off, left alone. One ball to go. 26/1

11.4 J Leach to Pushpakumara, BEATEN! What a beauty! On middle and turns square. Pushpakumara tries to block it out but is beaten by the away turn. The keeper too fails to collect it but Stokes behind the stumps dives and makes a decent stop. Not cleanly but does not concede any run. 26/1

11.3 J Leach to Pushpakumara, Uppish but safe! Luckily for Malinda that hit Buttler. This was driven uppishly on the off side. Buttler at silly point tries to cling onto it but can't. Had he moved out of the way, that might just have carried to short covers. 26/1

11.2 J Leach to Pushpakumara, BEATEN! Floats it up on off, this pitches and turns away, MP gets beaten. 26/1

11.1 J Leach to Karunaratne, Uses his feet and it is driven down to long on for a run. Malinda now has to do what he has been sent out to. Play out the 5 balls remaining and protect the batsman. 26/1

10.6 M Ali to Pushpakumara, Flatter and on middle, it is worked to mid-wicket. 25/1

10.5 M Ali to Pushpakumara, Plays the sweep towards deep square leg but does not take a run. Actually, Karunaratne declines the single. Maybe he does not want to face the offie. 25/1

10.4 M Ali to Pushpakumara, Gives it air and bowls it on a length just behind the last one. Malinda prods forward and tries to defend but the ball turns back in and hits his gloves. 25/1

10.3 M Ali to Pushpakumara, Another tossed up ball outside off, it pitches and comes back in. MP lunges and blocks it. 25/1

10.2 M Ali to M Pushpakumara, Flighted ball outside off, it turns back in. Pushpakumara lunges and blocks it out. 25/1

10.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, Works it against the turn through mid-wicket for a run. 25/1

9.6 J Leach to Pushpakumara, On middle, the batsman defends it from within the crease. 24/1

9.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, Quicker and fuller on middle, Karunaratne tucks it to the fine leg for a run. 24/1

9.4 J Leach to Karunaratne, Floats it up on middle, DK defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 23/1

9.3 J Leach to Karunaratne, Full on middle, Karunaratne works it to mid-wicket. 23/1

9.2 J Leach to Pushpakumara, Flighted on middle, the batsman plays a sweep shot towards fine leg for a run. 23/1

9.1 J Leach to Pushpakumara, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 22/1

8.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 22/1

8.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, Quicker on leg, the batsman rocks back as he was struck on the pads. But looks like it was going down leg. 22/1

8.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, On middle, the batsman watchfully defends it. 22/1

8.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, Tosess it up on middle, the batsman leans forward and defends it but the ball goes towards short third man. 22/1

8.2 M Ali to Karunaratne, Flighted on middle, Karunaratne defends it with a striaght bat. 22/1

8.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, Full on middle, DK blocks it out. 22/1

7.6 J Leach to Pushpakumara, Floats it up on middle, Pushpakumara strokes it back to the bowler. 22/1

7.5 J Leach to Pushpakumara, Another beauty! Once again gets it to drift into the batsman and the gets it to turn away. Pushpakumara tries to defend but is beaten. 22/1

Malinda Pushpakumara is in at no. 3. Nightwatch man.

7.4 J Leach to Silva, OUT! JAFFA! Just how do you play those? Silva had no asnwers to that. England draw first blood through Leach. This is tossed up around middle, Silva lunges and plays the original trajectory. The ball turns away sharply, beating the outside edge and hitting the top of off. England are ecstatic. They still have a few overs to go today. They would love a couple more. 22/1

7.3 J Leach to Silva, Floats it up on off, Silva drives it to covers. 22/0

7.2 J Leach to Silva, Tossed up on middle, kept out. 22/0

7.1 J Leach to Karunaratne, Almost! This is tossed up on middle, it turns back in. Karunaratne tries to defend but the ball goes off the inner away from the leg slip fielder for a run. 22/0

6.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, Shorter in length outside off, Karunaratne pushes it through covers for a run. 21/0

6.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, Flighted ball on off, the batsman keeps it out. 20/0

6.4 M Ali to D Karunaratne, EDGED BUT DOES NOT CARRY! This is flatter and around off, it pitches and turns away. Karunaratne tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge but does not carry to first slip. Stokes there fails to stop it, it goes down towards the third man fence but is pulled back in. Two taken. 20/0

6.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, Flatter on off, it is kept out. 18/0

6.2 M Ali to Karunaratne, FLoats it up on middle, it is driven back to the bowler. 18/0

6.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, This is floated around off, Karunaratne strokes it through covers and the batsmen take two. 18/0

Moeen Ali is into the attack now.

5.6 J Leach to Karunaratne, On middle, Karunaratne works it towards mid-wicket. Batsmen rotate strike. 16/0

5.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, Flighted on middle, Dk drives it straight to mid on. 15/0

5.4 J Leach to Karunaratne, Fullish length on middle, Karunaranrte flicks it through mid-wicket. 15/0

5.3 J Leach to Silva, Full on middle, Silva drives it through mid off for a single. 15/0

5.2 J Leach to Karunaratne, Flighted on middle, DK worked off his pads behind square. They get a run. 14/0

5.1 J Leach to Karunaratne, Tossed it up on middle, it hits the pad of the batsman. The bowler appeals but looks like its missing leg. Root was thinking of going for the review but did not go for it in the end. 13/0

Jack Leach is called to bowl.

4.6 J Anderson to Silva, Full delivery angling it. It hits the thigh pad but its going down leg. 13/0

4.5 J Anderson to Silva, Good length delivery around off, the batsman defends it of the back foot. 13/0

4.4 J Anderson to Silva, Play and miss. Good delivery from Jimmy. Length delivery around off, swings away and the batsman gets lucky as it did not get the outside edge. 13/0

4.3 J Anderson to Silva, FOUR! Streaky but effective. Fuller length swings a bit, Kaushal leans forward and tries to defend it but gets a thick outside edge and the ball goes in between the third slip and gully to the boundary. 13/0

4.2 J Anderson to Silva, Length delivery on off, Kushal defends it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 9/0

4.1 J Anderson to Silva, Full delivery on middle, Silva leans forward and defends it off front foot and into the ground. 9/0

3.6 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Back of a length on off, Karunaratne defends it onto the ground. 9/0

3.5 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Down the leg side, the batsman tries to flick but misses. 9/0

3.4 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Goes full again but no movement for the bowler. It comes in with the angle and Karunaratne works it to mid-wicket. 9/0

3.3 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, FOUR! Nicely timed! Full and on middle, Karunaratne plays it with a straight bat past the bowler and into the long on fence. 9/0

3.2 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Around off, Karunaratne keeps it out off the front foot. 5/0

3.1 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, On the off pole, it is kept out by the batsman. 5/0

2.6 J Anderson to Silva, On off again, Silva gets right behind the line and defends it onto the ground. 5/0

2.5 J Anderson to Silva, On a length and around off, the batsman defends it out. 5/0

2.4 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Around off, Karunaratne guides it through point for a single. 5/0

2.3 J Anderson to Karunaratne, A little too wide outside off, left alone. 4/0

2.2 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Another muted appeal! Down the leg side, Karunaratne tries to flick but the ball goes off the thigh pad to the keeper. 4/0

2.1 J Anderson to Karunaratne, An appeal but not given! A delayed decision there by Karunaratne to play at it. It was on a length and around off, DK first thinks of leaving it but at the very end tries to block. He though is late to get his bat down. It goes into the mitts off the keeper. He appeals but the umpire shakes his head. 4/0

1.6 Sam Curran to Silva, Similar delivery, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 4/0

1.5 Sam Curran to Silva, In the channel outside off, Silva lets it be. 4/0

1.4 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, On middle and leg, Karunaratne tucks it to the leg side. The batsmen then rotate strike. 4/0

1.3 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Good length delivery on off, the batsman leans forward and drives it to mid-on. 3/0

1.2 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Good delivery from Sam, Full length swings away and beats the outside edge of the bat. 3/0

1.1 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Length delivery on middle, Karunaratne works it to the leg side. 3/0

Sam Curran to bowl from the other end.

0.6 J Anderson to Karunaratne, On middle, DK worked the ball off his pads. The batsmen rotate strike. 3/0

0.5 J Anderson to Silva, Fullish length on off, Silva leans forward and tries to defend it but the ball hits the inside half of the bat and it rolls towards fine leg. They get a single. 2/0

0.4 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Full delivery on middle, the batsman has pushed it to the point region for a single. First runs for the Lankans. 1/0

0.3 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Errs in line and length again. Full and wide down leg. Karunaratne goes for the flick but misses it. The keeper collects it nicely behind the stumps. 0/0

0.2 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Identical delivery swinging away. Fokaes collects it brilliantly behind the stumps. 0/0

0.1 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Starts off with a delivery wide down leg. The batsman does not need to play at those. 0/0

First Published: November 14, 2018, 9:32 AM IST