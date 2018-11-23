Sri Lanka vs England, Day 1 Third Test in Colombo, Highlights: As it Happened

(Image: ICC)

Commentary (England innings)

So that is how it stands then. England still have 3 wickets left and all can bat. They will hope that the pair of Moeen and Rashid can get another 30-40 and then Leach and Broad tee off. 350 will be a minimum expectation but 400 could also be a possibility. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will hope to dismiss the visitors under 350 and then settle down to bat long. The pitch has started to take turn but Day 3 will be the one which will make the batsmen think twice. Join us for all the action from Day 2 at 1000 local (0430 GMT). Until then, ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

Eventually, the Lankans have managed to pick up 7 wickets in the day as England kept going for runs. The run rate is a pretty decent one, at almost 3.5 an over. Sri Lanka started promisingly, but then could not quite get much out of the surface consistently. Lakshan Sandakan was honest and picked up 4 wickets while Pushpakumara took a couple.

A topsy-turvy day. Just as England had predicted they would play - bold cricket. They started shakily, losing their openers cheaply but then the 100-run stand between Bairstow and Root shored them up. That set the base as meaningful partnerships kept the Lankans at bay. Jonny boy went on to get to his hundred while Root and Stokes gave him good company. Not to forget, Ben Stokes was plumb LBW on 0 - but it was not given and Sri Lanka had exhausted their reviews.

Well, the umpires are not quite happy with the light out there. They take a reading and then offer it to the batsmen. No prizes in guessing that they are off. It is beyond 5 pm local time, so that will also be STUMPS ON DAY 1!

88.1 D Perera to M Ali, MOEEN SURVIVES AN LBW REVIEW! Wow. Just wow. Just when Sri Lanka thought they could have put the pressure on England and get a wicket, it has been overturned. The arm ball, on middle, Ali looks to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. Dilruwan appeals and umpire Ravi raises his finger! As the last time, Moeen once again goes for the review. And lo behold! An inside edge is shown on the Ultra Edge! Boy o boy... Moeen Ali indeed has nine lives. 312/7

87.6 S Lakmal to Rashid, Goes back and works it through the leg side for a couple. 312/7

87.5 S Lakmal to A Rashid, FOUR! Beautiful shot. England keep getting boundaries. Full and outside off, Rashid comes forward and drives it through the covers! 310/7

87.4 S Lakmal to Rashid, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 306/7

87.3 S Lakmal to Rashid, One more leave outside off. 306/7

87.2 S Lakmal to Rashid, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 306/7

87.1 S Lakmal to Rashid, Landed outside off, left alone. 306/7

86.6 D Perera to Ali, Reads the off spinner and shoulders his arms. 306/7

86.5 D Perera to Ali, Arm ball on off, Ali goes fishing at blocks it out. 306/7

86.4 D Perera to Rashid, AR has played it towards the point region. They pick up a single. 306/7

86.3 D Perera to Rashid, Adil lets the ball go outside his off stump. 305/7

86.2 D Perera to Rashid, On leg, Rashid looks to block it but gets it off his glove. 305/7

86.1 D Perera to Ali, Down leg, Ali turns it around the corner for one. Leg bye given by the umpire. 305/7

85.6 M Pushpakumara to Rashid, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 304/7

85.5 M Pushpakumara to Rashid, Down the leg side, flick shot missed. 304/7

85.4 M Pushpakumara to Rashid, On middle, pushed through mid on for a brace. 304/7

85.3 M Pushpakumara to A Rashid, Floated outside off, this is eased through the covers for a couple. 302/7

85.2 M Pushpakumara to Rashid, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 300/7

85.1 M Pushpakumara to M Ali, Driven towards the mid off region. They pick up a single. 300/7

84.6 D Perera to Rashid, Beaten! Adil comes forward to defend this one and plays for the spin. But the ball holds its line and beats the outside edge. Good bowling by Dilruwan. 299/7

84.5 D Perera to Ali, Full and straightens after landing, Ali gets an inside edge as he tries to defend on the front foot. The ball runs towards square leg for a single. 299/7

84.4 D Perera to Rashid, Full and flighted on the pads, worked away by Adil to deep square leg for a run. 298/7

84.3 D Perera to Rashid, Looped up on middle, Rashid tries to defend but gets the inside edge onto the pads. 297/7

84.2 D Perera to Rashid, Flighted on off, Rashid comes ahead to defend. 297/7

84.1 D Perera to Ali, Flatter and drifting into the pads, Moeen pushes it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single. 297/7

83.6 M Pushpakumara to Ali, Ali comes down the wicket and flicks it away towards mid-wicket for a single. 296/7

83.5 M Pushpakumara to Ali, Flatter on off and the ball spins into Ali, he jams it out to short mid-wicket. 295/7

83.4 M Pushpakumara to Rashid, Full and Rashid comes down the wicket and pushes it to long off for a single. 295/7

83.3 M Pushpakumara to Rashid, Flighted outside off, Rashid defends it towards point. 294/7

83.2 M Pushpakumara to Rashid, Flighted on off, Adil comes ahead and defends. 294/7

Adil Rashid is the new batsman.

83.1 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, OUT! Dickwella holds onto one and Foakes has to depart. A bit on the shorter side outside off, Foakes looks to cut it way. Extra bounce on this one and he gets a nick to the keeper who makes no mistake. They appeal and the umpire raises his finger. England lose their seventh wicket and some smiles for the hosts towards the end of the day. 294/7

82.6 Perera to Ali, NOT OUT! Ali survives. The ball was full and drifting down leg. Ali comes ahead to defend and gets rapped on the front pad. The umpire raises his finger but Ali goes upstairs immediately. The Ball Tracker shows us that the ball would've missed leg stump and the decision has to be reversed. Sri Lankans are disappointed. 294/6

Review time. Ali has been given out LBW but goes upstairs immediately.

82.5 D Perera to Ali, Ali goes for the sweep shot and the ball goes off the under edge towards fine leg for two runs. 294/6

82.4 D Perera to Ali, This one is outside off, and turns away to beat the outside edge this time. 292/6

82.3 D Perera to Ali, Full on off and driven to short cover. 292/6

82.2 Perera to M Ali, DROPPED! Ali has been put down for the second time today. This was an easy catch but put down by Dimuth Karunaratne. Flighted outside off and the ball takes the outside edge and goes for a regulation catch to slip who grasses the chance. 292/6

82.1 D Perera to Ali, Drifting down the leg side, Ali lets it go through. 292/6

81.6 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, FOUR! This one is swept away and it is back to back boundaries for Foakes. It is in front of square leg this time. 292/6

81.5 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, FOUR! Short and pulled away behind square on the leg side for four. No fielder present there. 288/6

81.4 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Full and on off, defended to short cover by Foakes. 284/6

81.3 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Flatter on the pads, Ben looks to work it on leg but only goes as far as short leg. 284/6

81.2 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Full on off, Foakes keeps it out on the front foot. 284/6

81.1 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Yorker length ball on middle, jammed out to cover by Ben. 284/6

80.6 D Perera to M Ali, Full and outside off, driven to cover. 284/6

80.5 D Perera to Ali, Good spin on this one. Grips on a good length and turns away enough to beat the outside edge of Ali who was looking to defend it. 284/6

80.4 D Perera to Ali, FOUR! Ali comes down the wicket to this ball which was full on middle. He lifts it over mid on and fetches himself four runs. 284/6

80.3 D Perera to Ali, Flatter and outside off, Ali punches back to the bowler. 280/6

80.2 D Perera to Ali, Good drift on this ball starting on off, Ali prods ahead and defends. 280/6

80.1 D Perera to Ali, Flighted on middle, Ali drives it straight back to the bowler. 280/6

Dilruwan Perera changes ends. The second new ball has also been taken.

79.6 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Maiden over. Foakes defends this flatter one on off, off the back foot again. 280/6

79.5 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, This is shorter and on off, Foakes punches it straight back off the back foot. 280/6

79.4 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Flatter on middle, defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 280/6

79.3 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Flatter outside off, punched away to cover point where the fielder makes a diving stop to prevent the run. 280/6

79.2 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Flatter ball on off stump, Foakes stays back to this one and plays it to point. 280/6

79.1 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Flighted on middle, Ben defends it cover. 280/6

Malinda Pushpakumara is back on.

78.6 L Sandakan to Ali, Full toss outside off, Ali flicks it away to deep mid-wicket for a couple. 280/6

78.5 L Sandakan to Foakes, Flatter ball on the pads, Ben works it away to deep square leg for a single. 278/6

78.4 L Sandakan to Foakes, Almost yorker length with the flight, Ben pushes it to cover. 277/6

78.3 L Sandakan to M Ali, Nothing ball on the pads, Ali pulls it away to deep square leg for a run. 277/6

78.2 L Sandakan to Ali, Flatter ball on off, Ali stays tall and defends. 276/6

78.1 L Sandakan to Ben Foakes, Wrong 'un to start the over. Ben is ahead and plays his drive to long off slightly in the air but is safe. Gets to the other end. 276/6

77.6 D Perera to Foakes, Shorter and spinning into the pads, Ben turns it fine behind square on the leg side for a single. 275/6

77.5 D Perera to Ali, Slightly overpitched, Ali drives to long off for a run. 274/6

77.4 D Perera to M Ali, Fuller and outside off, Ali is half ahead to this one as he defends it towards point. 273/6

77.3 D Perera to Ali, Flatter outside off, Ali defends it with the full face of the bat. 273/6

77.2 D Perera to Ali, FOUR! Ali gets his first boundary. Flighted outside off, and coming in with the angle. Ali goes down on one knee and sweeps it away in front of square for four. 273/6

77.1 D Perera to Ali, Flatter outside off, Ali drives it to short cover. 269/6

76.6 L Sandakan to Foakes, Outside off and holds its line, Foakes leaves it alone. 269/6

76.5 L Sandakan to Foakes, Flatter ball outside off, Ben defends it back to the bowler. 269/6

76.4 L Sandakan to Ali, Well outside off again, but this time Ali cuts it away for a run to sweeper cover. 269/6

76.3 L Sandakan to Ali, Well outside off, left alone by Ali. 268/6

76.2 L Sandakan to Foakes, Flatter outside off, Ben guides it to the right of slip for a single. 268/6

76.1 L Sandakan to Foakes, Flatter ball on middle, Foakes is behind as he defends it. 267/6

75.6 D Perera to Ali, Full and Ali covers the line of the delivery and defends it. 267/6

75.5 D Perera to Ben Foakes, Ben comes down the wicket and flicks it away to wide mid on for a single. 267/6

75.4 D Perera to Foakes, Full and spinning into the batsman. He plays it with the spin but straight to mid-wicket. 266/6

75.3 D Perera to Foakes, Over the wicket, this one is outside off and quicker. Ben defends it on the off side. 266/6

75.2 D Perera to Ali, Flighted on the pads, Ali pushes it to square leg and picks up a single. 266/6

75.1 D Perera to Ali, Flighted on off, Ali dead bats it. 265/6

74.6 L Sandakan to Foakes, Wrong 'un! This turns enough to beat Foakes' outside edge as he comes ahead to defend it. 265/6

74.5 L Sandakan to Foakes, Full and on middle, Ben plays it to short mid-wicket. 265/6

Ben Foakes is the new batsman in.

74.4 Sandakan to Buttler, OUT! This ones' stuck in Sandakan's hands. The ball is a nothing one on off but holds up slightly in the pitch. Jos is early into his push shot and the ball lobs right back at the bowler. Sandakan in his follow through does well to put his left arm up and the ball gets stuck. This is his fourth wicket. Are Sri Lanka quietly making a comeback in this last session? 265/6

74.3 L Sandakan to Jos Buttler, Full and wide outside off, Jos drives to short cover. 265/5

74.2 L Sandakan to Ali, Quicker and on off, Ali comes ahead to defend but gets the inside edge that falls onto the leg side. The batsmen run a quick single. 265/5

74.1 L Sandakan to Buttler, Full and at the pads, Jos works it away to fine leg for a single. 264/5

73.6 D Perera to Ali, Full and outside off, Ali chooses to let it go through. 263/5

73.5 D Perera to Ali, Beaten outside off! Moeen Ali comes ahead to defend this full one outside off but the ball just spins enough to miss his outside edge. 263/5

73.4 D Perera to Buttler, Flighted on leg, Buttler wants to tuck it down on the leg side but the ball rises and hits the pad. The ball lobs up away from leg slip and the batsmen run through for a leg bye. 263/5

73.3 D Perera to Buttler, This one lands on middle and spins away down the leg side. No need to play at these. 262/5

73.2 D Perera to Buttler, Full and outside off, Buttler drives it hard but straight to mid off. 262/5

73.1 D Perera to Buttler, Short ball on middle, Buttler pushes it to mid-wicket. 262/5

Drinks is now on the field. A couple of wickets for the Lankans has now given them a boost. They will look to get the remaining wickets cheaply, with the new ball due in 7 overs. England have two new batsmen at the crease and will look to bat through with the same till end of play today. Who will come out on top at the end of the day?

72.6 L Sandakan to Ali, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 262/5

72.5 L Sandakan to Ali, Turn and bounce. Another appeal but Sri Lanka have no reviews left. Leg spinner outside off, goes away from Ali who is committed for the drive. He cannot connect it. Dickwella takes it and puts in a soft appeal. 262/5

72.4 L Sandakan to Ali, DROPPED! Moeen does not read the bounce on this. Goes back to play it but gets an outside edge to Dickwella who cannot get low enough to collect it. 262/5

72.3 L Sandakan to Buttler, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 262/5

72.2 L Sandakan to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Very good head position to get a boundary to his name. Drives this from outside off, through covers. The ball races to the fence. 261/5

72.1 L Sandakan to Buttler, A bit on the shorter side, Buttler looks to cut it but gets a bottom edge near him. 257/5

71.6 D Perera to Ali, On middle and off, Ali plays it into the ground. 257/5

71.5 D Perera to Buttler, Short ball down leg, turned away to square leg to give his partner the strike. 257/5

71.4 D Perera to Buttler, Loopy ball on off, front foot defense from Jos. 256/5

71.3 D Perera to Ali, Full and outside off, driven past cover-point for one. 256/5

71.2 D Perera to Ali, Moeen has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 255/5

71.1 D Perera to Ali, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 255/5

Dilruwan Perera is back on for another spell.

70.6 L Sandakan to Ali, Full and outside off, Moeen gets off the mark with a drive through the covers. 255/5

70.5 L Sandakan to Ali, Ali opens the face of the bat and helps it to short third man. 254/5

Moeen Ali is the next batsman in.

70.4 Sandakan to J Bairstow, OUT! Bowled 'em! Leg spinner on off, spins back in. Bairstow gets low and looks to heave this one away. Doesn't get to the pitch of the ball, not in perfect shape, takes his eyes of the ball and finds his stumps broken. Wonder how much fatigue was in that shot? But a wonderful innings comes to an end. Out of the side and made the most of his position to almost cement his spot. Has given England the upper hand with his great 100. Second wicket for Lakshan Sandakan. 254/5

70.3 L Sandakan to Buttler, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single. 254/4

70.2 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Flighted ball on off, Bairstow gets an inside edge to the on side and crosses. 253/4

70.1 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Fuller ball around off, driven straight to covers. 252/4

69.6 de Silva to Buttler, Outside off, punched to covers. Dot ball. 252/4

69.5 de Silva to Buttler, In line of the stumps, played back to the bowler. 252/4

69.4 de Silva to Bairstow, Stays inside and punches this to long on to keep rotating the strike. 252/4

69.3 de Silva to Buttler, Down the leg side, Jonny turns it away to change strike. 251/4

69.2 de Silva to Buttler, Full on off, driven to mid off. 250/4

69.1 de Silva to Buttler, On off, played with a straight bat to the on side. 250/4

Dhananjaya de Silva back into the attack.

68.6 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Sharp turn on off, Bairstow gets a bottom edge to this trying to cut it. 250/4

68.5 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Around off, Jonny blocks it out. 250/4

68.4 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Down leg, Bairstow looks to sweep it but gets hit on his legs. 250/4

68.3 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Tossed up on off, hit back to the bowler. 250/4

68.2 L Sandakan to Buttler, Buttler works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 250 up for the tourists. 250/4

68.1 L Sandakan to Buttler, FOUR! This outfield is really quick. Back-to-back boundaries for England. Buttler has ample of time to rock back and cut it through cover-point. The ball touches the fence. 249/4

67.6 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, FOUR! Short and wide, duly punished. Outside off, Bairstow cuts it late through backward point. The fielder in the deep runs to his left but cannot stop it. 245/4

67.5 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Tossed up ball on middle, blocked with a straight bat. 241/4

67.4 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, Full on middle, driven firmly through covers to change ends. 241/4

67.3 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, Around off, taped towards covers. Dot ball. 240/4

67.2 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, Errs this way down leg, Buttler leaves it alone. 240/4

67.1 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Flighted ball on middle and off, driven to extra cover for one. 240/4

66.6 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Bairstow takes this on the full and paddles it away to fine leg for a single. 239/4

66.5 L Sandakan to Bairstow, YJB has been hit on the pads as he tried to sweep that one. The Lankans are asking the question. The Umpire isn't interested in the appeal. The impact seemed to be outside off. Replays show that it was in line and hitting the stumps as well. Unfotunate for the hosts, no reviews left. 238/4

66.4 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Flatter outside off, Bairstow pushes it towards third man and the batsmen come back for the second. Good running as well as very lazy fielding that. 238/4

66.3 L Sandakan to Bairstow, What happened there? The ball was on a good length and rose a lot more than usual. Bairstow lets it go and was very close to his off pole. 236/4

66.2 L Sandakan to Buttler, Flighted and overpitched on the pads, Buttler flicks it away for a single to deep square leg. 236/4

66.1 L Sandakan to Buttler, Looped up on off, Buttler comes ahead and defends it. 235/4

65.6 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Around off, Bairstow stonewalls it. 235/4

65.5 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, On middle and off, Jonny bunts it out. 235/4

65.4 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Loopy ball in line, well defended by Jonny. 235/4

65.3 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, YJB has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 235/4

65.2 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, On off, Bairstow keeps it out. 235/4

65.1 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Kept a bit low on off, Bairstow does well to get bat on ball. 235/4

Malinda Pushpakumara is in for another spell.

64.6 Sandakan to Buttler, Leg spinner down leg. Buttler goes back to flick it but misses to get hit on the pads outside leg. 235/4

Jos Buttler is next to bat.

64.5 L Sandakan to Ben Stokes, OUT! The stand is broken on 99. Stokes has been drawn on to the front foot and has been caught at slip. Third good ball on the trot from Sandakan and Stokes has come ahead to drive it. Looped up outside off, Ben just manages to get an outside edge which is gobbled up easily by Dhananjaya de Silva at slip. The southpaw is disappointed and Sri Lanka have got another wicket against the run of play. 235/4

64.4 L Sandakan to Stokes, Full and on middle, Stokes defends it back to the bowler. 235/3

64.3 L Sandakan to Stokes, Flighted outside off, Stokes drives it but gets the outside part of the bat to point. 235/3

64.2 L Sandakan to Stokes, FOUR! Short and pulled away for four to deep square leg. Deserved to be punished and is rightly so. 235/3

64.1 L Sandakan to Bairstow, 100 for Jonny Bairstow. His 6th in this format. What an innings. He was ruled out of the first two games cause of an injury, comes in an unfamiliar position at no. 3. and now has scored a very key hundred. Fine, fine innings. Paddles this ball towards short fine leg and to get to the landmark. He removes his helmet and soaks in the applause and roars in delight. 231/3

Lakshan Sandakan back into the attack.

63.6 de Silva to Stokes, Full around off, played back to the bowler. 230/3

63.5 de Silva to Bairstow, Loopy ball on the leg, Bairstow plays it with soft hands to the on side to move to 99. 230/3

Slight stoppage in play as a dog comes onto the field and seems to have lost his way. Finally goes off.

63.4 de Silva to Bairstow, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 229/3

63.3 de Silva to Bairstow, Full on the legs, Bairstow flicks it through square leg. They run the first one hard and come back for the second. Very good running, given that it is hot and Jonny is struggling with his feet. 229/3

63.2 de Silva to Bairstow, Down leg, Bairstow looks to sweep it but cannot get it past the short fine leg fielder. 227/3

63.1 de Silva to Bairstow, Around the wicket on the leg. Jonny taps it to the on side. 227/3

Dhananjaya de Silva back on now.

62.6 D Perera to Bairstow, Stays inside and punches it through mid on. Bairstow will remain on strike for the next over. 227/3

62.5 D Perera to Bairstow, Top edge but safe. Looks to sweep it but gets it above the keeper towards fine leg. They pick up a couple of runs. 226/3

62.4 D Perera to Bairstow, Arm ball down leg, Bairstow looks to tuck it away but gets it off his thigh pad to the leg slip fielder. 224/3

62.3 D Perera to Bairstow, Outside off, Jonny plays it with a straight bat. 224/3

62.2 D Perera to Bairstow, On leg, turned around the corner. 224/3

62.1 D Perera to Stokes, Loopy ball around off, driven past covers for a run. 224/3

61.6 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Quicker and on middle, Bairstow plays it to short mid-wicket. 223/3

61.5 M Pushpakumara to Stokes, Full outside off, Stokes reverse sweeps it for a single. 223/3

61.4 M Pushpakumara to Stokes, Flatter and on middle, Stokes plays it back to the bowler. 222/3

61.3 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Flatter and spinning away outside off, Bairstow pushes it to sweeper cover for another run. 222/3

61.2 M Pushpakumara to Ben Stokes, Almost yorker length, Stokes pushes it to long on for a single. 221/3

61.1 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Looped up on middle, Bairstow looks to defend it back to the bowler but gets the inside edge that rolls onto the leg side for a single. 220/3

60.6 D Perera to Stokes, Flatter ball on middle, Stokes defends it showing the full face of the bat. 219/3

60.5 D Perera to Stokes, Looped up on the pads, flicked away to deep fine leg for a couple. It brings up Ben Stokes' 16th fifty in Test cricket. He was in a bit of trouble early on but has settled beautifully. He has come ahead and not let the spin bowlers dictate terms to him. 219/3

60.4 D Perera to Stokes, Flatter outside off, Stokes plays it towards point. 217/3

60.3 D Perera to Bairstow, Flatter outside off, Bairstow just drops it to the off side towards point and rotates strike. 217/3

60.2 D Perera to Bairstow, Flighted outside off, turns a lot and hits the front pad of JB. But, the ball was too high. 216/3

60.1 D Perera to Bairstow, Outside off and Bairstow moves into the 90s with a paddle toward fine leg. The batsmen come back for two. 216/3

59.6 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Flat and darted at the pads, played away to mid-wicket for a single. 214/3

59.5 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Looped up on off stump, the batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 213/3

59.4 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Flatter on middle, Bairstow defends it straight back to the bowler. 213/3

59.3 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Looped up at the pads, Bairstow gets his bat in front and defends. 213/3

59.2 M Pushpakumara to Stokes, Stokes comes down the wicket to hit it huge but then doesn't connect it well enough. The ball goes to long on for a single. 213/3

59.1 M Pushpakumara to Stokes, Flatter and quicker on off, kept out by Stokes. 212/3

58.6 D Perera to Ben Stokes, Chance! Floated ball on middle and leg, Stokes just chips it to the left of Perera. Dilruwan dives but cannot get to the ball. They cross. 212/3

58.5 D Perera to Stokes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 211/3

58.4 D Perera to Stokes, Goes for the unconventional sweep but gives it straight to the man at point. 211/3

58.3 D Perera to Stokes, SIX! Third of the innings. His second. Picks up the flighted ball and slogs this over cow corner for half a dozen. 211/3

58.2 D Perera to Stokes, Loopy ball on off, Stokes taps it in front of him. 205/3

58.1 D Perera to Bairstow, On off, swept through square leg to get to the other end. 205/3

57.6 M Pushpakumara to Stokes, Covers his stumps and blocks this one out. 204/3

57.5 M Pushpakumara to Stokes, Goes deep inside and negotiates this one. 204/3

57.4 M Pushpakumara to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes gets in position early and reverse sweeps it. Dhananjaya catches it but on the bounce. 204/3

57.3 M Pushpakumara to Stokes, Arm ball on leg, Stokes gets hit low on the pads as he misses his flicks. 204/3

57.2 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Pushed to the cover region by Bairstow. The batsmen have run through for a single. 204/3

57.1 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 203/3

56.6 D Perera to Bairstow, Jonny goes back and tucks this ball to square leg for a single. 203/3

56.5 D Perera to Stokes, Around off, driven past point to rotate strike. 202/3

56.4 D Perera to Stokes, Full and down leg, hit to mid-wicket. 201/3

56.3 D Perera to Bairstow, A bit flat on leg, worked away to the on side for a single. 201/3

56.2 D Perera to Stokes, On the pads of Ben who tucks it away to get one. The 200 is up for the visitors. 200/3

56.1 D Perera to Stokes, On off, Stokes blocks it out with a straight bat. 199/3

Dilruwan Perera to bowl from the other end.

55.6 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Outside off, Jonny drives it to mid off. 199/3

55.5 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, On middle, bunted down. 199/3

55.4 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Tossed up ball on off, blocked to the off side. 199/3

55.3 M Pushpakumara to J Bairstow, On off, a faint outside edge way past the slip cordon for two. 199/3

55.2 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Gives this air on middle, hit once again to the bowler. 197/3

55.1 M Pushpakumara to J Bairstow, Loopy ball in line of the stumps, Bairstow pushes it back to the bowler. 197/3

It was a passing shower and the players and umpire are on the field for the last session of play. Jonny Bairstow will face the first ball after resumption from Malinda Pushpakumara.

... Day 1, Session 3 ...

England's session all the way except for a minor blip where they lost their captain. They have motored along to 197-3 without facing much trouble. Jonny Bairstow has been super solid and played his shots as well. Ben Stokes was looking a little tentative when he came in to bat but once he spent some time in the middle, he too has found it easy and started to open up. Sri Lankan bowlers have been blunt and haven't created as many chances as they would've liked to. But there were a couple of chances which were turned down by the umpire and the replays showed it could've gone either way. But the Lankans have no one but themselves to blame as they wasted the reviews early on. The rain had just started to come down as the players went off for Tea, lets hope its a passing shower and play resumes normally. Join us in a bit for the final session.

54.6 D Perera to Stokes, Flighted ball on off, Stokes defends it out solidly. That will be Tea on Day 1. Also, a slight drizzle out there as the covers come on. 197/3

54.5 D Perera to Stokes, Around off, kept out. 197/3

54.4 Perera to Stokes, SIX! HUGE! What a hit. Loopy ball on middle and leg, Stokes uses his feet and lofts it over long on for a biggie. Playing for Tea? What's that? 197/3

54.3 D Perera to Stokes, Loopy ball on off, driven to covers. 191/3

54.2 D Perera to Stokes, Over the stumps, Stoke plays it with a straight bat. 191/3

54.1 D Perera to Bairstow, Down leg, worked past square leg for an easy run. 191/3

53.6 D Gunathilaka to Bairstow, Shorter in length, JB rocks back and punches it to long on and keeps the strike. 190/3

53.5 D Gunathilaka to Bairstow, Full and on middle, Bairstow comes ahead to defend it. 189/3

53.4 D Gunathilaka to Stokes, This one is flatter on the pads, Stokes flicks it away for single to deep square leg. 189/3

53.3 D Gunathilaka to Stokes, This one is drifting down the leg side, Stokes looks to work it away on the leg side and misses the ball to get hit on the pad. Not too much of an appeal though. 188/3

53.2 D Gunathilaka to Stokes, Looped up outside off, Stokes is half ahead to defend. 188/3

53.1 D Gunathilaka to Stokes, Flatter and on off, Stokes defends off the back foot. 188/3

52.6 D Perera to Bairstow, The ball is down the leg side but Jonny still goes after it. 188/3

52.5 D Perera to Bairstow, Outside off, Bairstow looks to sweep it but gets his on his body. Looks fine to continue. 188/3

52.4 D Perera to Stokes, Full and outside off, driven to long off for an easy run. 188/3

52.3 D Perera to Stokes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 187/3

52.2 D Perera to Stokes, On off, driven to covers. 187/3

52.1 D Perera to Stokes, Length on off, taped to the off side. 187/3

Dilruwan Perera is back on.

51.6 D Gunathilaka to Bairstow, Nice. Flighted ball on off, Bairstow strides forward to block it but it kisses the pads and goes in the mitts of Dickwella. 187/3

51.5 D Gunathilaka to Stokes, Flatter ball on middle and leg, flicked to cow corner to rotate strike. 187/3

51.4 D Gunathilaka to Bairstow, Full this time on leg, milked to long on for a run to bring up the 50-run stand between these two. 186/3

51.3 D Gunathilaka to Bairstow, A bit short on leg, turned to mid-wicket. 185/3

51.2 D Gunathilaka to Stokes, Down the leg side, turned through square leg for an easy run. 185/3

51.1 D Gunathilaka to Stokes, Around off, hit to the leg side. 184/3

Danushka Gunathilaka to bowl some off spin now.

Slight stoppage in play as Bairstow needs some pills and also a little hydration.

50.6 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, A bit of extra bounce on this. Bairstow for some reason goes on the back foot but misses his cut. 184/3

50.5 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 184/3

50.4 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, On off, played into the ground. 184/3

50.3 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, FOUR! The sweep again. Reaches for it from outside off and sweeps through square leg for another boundary. 184/3

50.2 M Pushpakumara to Ben Stokes, Full on off, pushed to long on for another run. 180/3

50.1 M Pushpakumara to Stokes, Loopy ball on middle and leg, Stokes chips it uppishly towards mid on. 179/3

49.6 de Silva to Stokes, Flatter outside off, Stokes cuts it away to sweeper cover for a single. 179/3

49.5 de Silva to Stokes, Flatter on middle, Stokes flicks it to mid-wicket. 178/3

49.4 de Silva to Stokes, Loud appeal but the umpire is unmoved. The ball hits Stokes on the full as he misses his sweep. The impact did seem outside off. Dhananjaya is not too happy with the decision and is almost pleading. 178/3

49.3 de Silva to Stokes, Flatter ball on off, Stokes is on the back foot to defend. 178/3

49.2 de Silva to Stokes, FOUR! Smashed over mid-wicket. This one was full and outside off. Stokes goes down on one knee and lifts it over mid-wicket with brute force and picks up four runs. 178/3

49.1 de Silva to Stokes, Flatter and darted on off, Stokes comes ahead to defend. 174/3

48.6 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Gets to the pitch of the ball and plays this in front of him. 174/3

48.5 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Jonny presents the full face of the bat and blocks another one. 174/3

48.4 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Around off, Bairstow covers his stumps and stonewalls this. 174/3

48.3 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 174/3

48.2 M Pushpakumara to J Bairstow, DROPPED SHORT, AGAIN! Tossed up outside off, Jonny gets an edge towards de Silva at first slip. Dhananjaya gets low but the ball just bounces it front of him. 174/3

48.1 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Loopy ball around off, Bairstow taps it in front of him. 174/3

Malinda Pushpakumara to roll his arm over.

47.6 de Silva to Stokes, Freebie missed out. Short ball on middle, Stokes rocks back to pull it but gets a bottom edge which dies down. 174/3

47.5 de Silva to Stokes, On middle and leg, Stokes turns it to the on side. 174/3

47.4 de Silva to Stokes, Comes down the track and gets to the ball outside off. 174/3

47.3 de Silva to Bairstow, Gives this air on off, tapped with soft hands to the off side. They cross. 174/3

47.2 de Silva to Bairstow, In line of the stumps, hit back to the bowler. 173/3

47.1 de Silva to Stokes, Outside off, reverse swept towards short third man for a run. 173/3

46.6 L Sandakan to Stokes, Wrong 'un outside off, Stokes cuts it through point to retain the strike. 172/3

46.5 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Gets low and sweeps it towards square leg to give his partner the strike. 171/3

46.4 L Sandakan to Stokes, Stokes plays a sweep shot. One run added to the total. 170/3

46.3 L Sandakan to Ben Stokes, JUST SHORT! Good reaction by Dhananjaya but just short. On off, Stokes gets caught on the back foot again. Gets an edge which falls just short of the first slip fielder. 169/3

46.2 L Sandakan to Stokes, Gives this air on off, driven to mid off. 169/3

46.1 L Sandakan to Stokes, FOUR! Effective! Outside off, Stokes reverse sweeps this with some connection past the slip fielder for a boundary. 169/3

45.6 de Silva to Bairstow, On off, played to the on side. 165/3

45.5 de Silva to Stokes, Quicker ball on off, Stokes taps it to the off side with soft hands and rotates strike. 165/3

45.4 de Silva to Stokes, Around off, pushed to covers. 164/3

45.3 de Silva to Stokes, Floated ball on off, driven back to the bowler. 164/3

45.2 de Silva to Stokes, Darts this on the pads of Ben who flicks it away through mid-wicket. Another two runs taken. 164/3

45.1 de Silva to J Bairstow, Off spinner on middle and off, turned away against the spin. 162/3

Dhananjaya de Silva on for a bowl now.

44.6 L Sandakan to Ben Stokes, FOUR! A bit short on middle and leg, Stokes goes back and pulls this over mid-wicket for another boundary. Looks good now. 161/3

44.5 L Sandakan to Stokes, Flighted ball down the leg side, Stokes looks to sweep it but misses. 157/3

44.4 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Loopy ball outside off, Bairstow swipes it to deep square leg for a run. 157/3

44.3 L Sandakan to J Bairstow, Outside off, cut very late to backward point for a brace. 156/3

44.2 L Sandakan to Stokes, On leg, milked through mid-wicket to change ends. 154/3

44.1 L Sandakan to Stokes, Leg spinner around off, Stokes plays it into the ground. 153/3

43.6 D Perera to Bairstow, On off, kept out. 153/3

43.5 D Perera to Bairstow, Comfortably gets behind the ball and blocks it out. 153/3

43.4 D Perera to Bairstow, Drifts this into Bairstow who looks to block it but then his bottom hand just comes off. 153/3

43.3 D Perera to Bairstow, FOUR! Short again. Poor ball. Jonny goes back and cuts it through cover-point to bring up the 150 for the tourists. 153/3

43.2 D Perera to Stokes, Full and on off, Stokes comes down and creams it to long off for one. 149/3

43.1 D Perera to Stokes, On the shorter side on middle and leg, flicked to mid-wicket. 148/3

42.6 L Sandakan to Bairstow, How close was that? Wrong 'un from Sandakan outside off. Spins away. Bairstow coves his off pole and lets it go. 148/3

42.5 L Sandakan to Bairstow, On off, Bairstow leans ahead and stonewalls it. 148/3

42.4 L Sandakan to Bairstow, This one is down the leg side and the batsman leaves it alone. 148/3

42.3 L Sandakan to Stokes, Full and outside off again, driven through covers for one. 148/3

42.2 L Sandakan to Stokes, Stokes read the spin and leaves this ball outside his off stump. 147/3

42.1 L Sandakan to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Too short down leg, Stokes rocks back, needs no second invitation and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. 147/3

41.6 D Perera to Bairstow, On leg, turned away around he corner. 143/3

41.5 D Perera to Stokes, Punched off the back foot by the batsman through mid-wicket. They pick up a single and Stokes is finally off the mark. 143/3

41.4 D Perera to Stokes, Long appeal! But the umpire stays put. Stokes is caught again on the back foot. Short on off, Ben looks to play it with a straight bat but misses. Hits him on the pads. No reviews for Sri Lanka left. Now then, replays show us that the ball would have gone to hit the stumps. Stokes gets away with one. 142/3

41.3 D Perera to Bairstow, A bit short down leg, worked away towards square leg for one more. 142/3

41.2 D Perera to Bairstow, On off, driven to extra cover for a comfortable couple. 141/3

41.1 D Perera to Bairstow, Tossed up on middle and leg, turned to the leg side. 139/3

40.6 L Sandakan to Stokes, Loopy ball on that similar line, Stokes stonewalls it. 139/3

40.5 L Sandakan to Stokes, Around off, Stokes bunts it down. 139/3

40.4 L Sandakan to Stokes, On middle and leg, played with a straight bat. 139/3

40.3 L Sandakan to Stokes, Wrong 'un outside off, Stokes looks to cut it but misses. A shaky start so far from Stokes. 139/3

40.2 L Sandakan to Stokes, Loopy ball around off, Bairstow paddles it softly towards short fine leg for a single. 139/3

40.1 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Loopy ball around off, Bairstow paddles it softly towards short fine leg for a single. 139/3

Drinks!

39.6 D Perera to Stokes, Covers his stumps and bunts this one down. 138/3

39.5 D Perera to Stokes, Short ball over the stumps, Stokes gives it back to the bowler. 138/3

39.4 D Perera to Stokes, On middle and leg, Stokes on the back foot punches it to mid-wicket. 138/3

39.3 D Perera to Stokes, Quicker arm ball outside off, Stokes looks to cut it but misses. 138/3

39.2 D Perera to Bairstow, Flatter ball on leg, flicked to deep square leg for one. 138/3

39.1 D Perera to Bairstow, Played through mid-wicket by JB. 137/3

38.6 L Sandakan to Stokes, Spin on this occasion but Stokes plays it with the spin off the back foot and towards cover. 137/3

38.5 L Sandakan to Stokes, Flatter delivery, Stokes defends it off the back foot towards point. 137/3

38.4 L Sandakan to Stokes, Huge appeal! But given not out again. This ball is flatter and quicker on middle. The ball grips and turns as Stokes tries to jam it away on the leg side but misses to get hit on pads. The Lankans appeal for a long time but the umpire is unperturbed. Replays show that the ball was missing off stump. Good decision. 137/3

38.3 L Sandakan to Stokes, Full and outside off, Stokes defends it to cover. 137/3

38.2 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Short and way outside leg, Bairstow stays back and pulls it away to deep square leg for a single. 137/3

Ben Stokes is the new man in.

38.1 Sandakan to Joe Root, OUT! Wicket against the run of play and at a totally unexpected time. The ball was flighted and going the other way, Root goes for a slog above mid-wicket but top edges this one high in the air. Gunathilaka has all the time in the world to come underneath it and pouches it comfortably. Root will be fuming, misses a fifty but mainly will be sad because of the way he has been dismissed. Nevertheless, a good partnership comes to an end. 136/3

37.6 D Perera to Bairstow, Fuller and flighted a lot more outside off, Bairstow just dead bats it towards mid-wicket. 136/2

37.5 D Perera to Bairstow, Flatter ball on middle, JB plays it short mid-wicket. 136/2

37.4 D Perera to Bairstow, Full and on middle, Bairstow has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 136/2

37.3 D Perera to Root, This ball is full and outside off, Root comes ahead and drives it to long off for a run. It also brings up the 100-run stand between these two. Massive partnership and batting has looked easy. 136/2

37.2 D Perera to Root, This one is outside off and turns in, Root prods forward and defends it. 135/2

37.1 D Perera to Root, Starts with a ball on leg, it is clipped straight to the fielder. 135/2

36.6 L Sandakan to Root, This one is slightly flatter and on middle. The captain plays it through mid-wicket for a single. 135/2

36.5 L Sandakan to Root, Fuller ball on middle, defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 134/2

36.4 L Sandakan to Root, Full ball outside off, Root brings out the reverse sweep and picks up a couple. 134/2

36.3 L Sandakan to Joe Root, Flighted outside off, Root comes ahead to defend but the ball hits the inside edge and the ball rolls onto the leg side. 132/2

36.2 L Sandakan to Root, This one is short outside off, Root goes back in his crease and opens his bat face to the gap wide of slip for four. Well-placed by the skipper. 132/2

36.1 L Sandakan to Root, Full and pushed back to the bowler by Root. 128/2

35.6 D Perera to Bairstow, Flatter ball on off, defended by Bairstow on the back foot to the bowler. 128/2

35.5 D Perera to Bairstow, LOUD APPEAL but turned down by the umpire. The ball was full and on middle. Bairstow goes for the hoick and misses the ball to get hit in front of the stumps. Umpire decides its Not out. Maybe the ball was sliding down and missing off stump. 128/2

35.4 D Perera to Bairstow, Flatter delivery on middle, YJB is ahead in defense. 128/2

35.3 D Perera to Root, Flatter and on middle, Root pushes it to mid-wicket for another run. 128/2

35.2 D Perera to Bairstow, In the air but safely in the gap. This one is full and on middle, Bairstow flicks it away to deep mid-wicket for a single. 127/2

35.1 D Perera to Root, Root comes down the wicket and takes this one on the full and hits it to long on for a single. 126/2

34.6 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Fuller and looped on off stump, Bairstow defends it back to the bowler. 125/2

34.5 L Sandakan to Bairstow, FOUR! Shorter this time, Bairstow stays back in his crease and cuts it away to the point boundary. Deep backward point can't get around in time as the outfield is too quick. 125/2

34.4 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Flighted on off, Bairstow comes ahead and smothers the spin. 121/2

34.3 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Similar ball and JB is well forward to defend it. 121/2

34.2 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Fuller and on middle, Bairstow defends it on the bottom of his bat. 121/2

34.1 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Outside off and flatter. Bairstow goes for the cut but misses it completely. 121/2

Lakshan Sandakan is into the attack now.

33.6 D Perera to Root, Full and on the pads, Root comes down the wicket and flicks it straight to square leg. 121/2

33.5 Perera to Root, Loud appeal but the umpire is unmoved. This one is around the wicket and lands on middle and turns in slightly and hits Root on the front pad as he misses his flick. Looked in line but Sri Lanka have no review left. 121/2

33.4 D Perera to J Bairstow, Flatter trajectory outside off, Root punches it to cover for a single. 121/2

33.3 D Perera to Root, Flatter trajectory outside off, Root punches it to cover for a single. 120/2

33.2 D Perera to Root, Flighted and outside off, Root comes down the wicket and drives to short mid-wicket who fumbles but there's no run conceded. 119/2

33.1 D Perera to Bairstow, Flighted up outside off, Bairstow goes down and sweeps it away to deep fine leg for a run. 119/2

32.6 S Lakmal to Joe Root, Good length ball outside off, Root drives it again but fails to find the gap between cover and mid off. 118/2

32.5 S Lakmal to Root, On a good length outside off, Root drives to mid off. 118/2

New bat comes in for Joe Root.

32.4 S Lakmal to Root, Slower delivery outside off, Root reads it early and drives it but straight to short cover. 118/2

32.3 S Lakmal to Root, In the air but safe! Full delivery on the pads, Joe flicks it uppishly but away from the short mid-wicket fielder. Lucky. 118/2

32.2 S Lakmal to Bairstow, Good length ball outside off, Bairstow defends it onto the ground on the off side and picks up a quick single. 118/2

32.1 S Lakmal to J Bairstow, Full and on off stump, driven to mid off. 117/2

31.6 D Perera to Bairstow, 50 for Bairstow! His 20th fifty in Test cricket. It's come of just 76 balls. Seems like a solution to England's No.3 conundrum. He has looked really positive and comfortable out in the middle. Coming to this ball, it was full and on middle. He sweeps it away for a single. 117/2

31.5 D Perera to Bairstow, Flatter delivery again on middle, played toward mid wicket. 116/2

31.4 D Perera to Bairstow, Flatter delivery on middle and leg, Bairstow goes for the flick and misses the ball to be hit on his thigh pad. 116/2

31.3 D Perera to Bairstow, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Bairstow rocks back and cuts it beautifully in front of square on the off side for a boundary. 116/2

31.2 D Perera to Bairstow, Lots of turn on this occasion but the ball begins on middle and ends up way outside leg. JB looks to play it fine but doesn't get bat on it. 112/2

31.1 D Perera to Root, Flatter ball outside off, Root pushes it to long on off his back foot and picks up a single. 112/2

30.6 S Lakmal to Bairstow, Another effort ball from Lakmal, almost a half-tracker. Bairstow sways outside the way. 111/2

30.5 S Lakmal to Bairstow, Bouncer on middle, Bairstow ducks under this one. 111/2

30.4 S Lakmal to Bairstow, Similar delivery, Jonny covers the line and defends on his front foot. 111/2

30.3 S Lakmal to Bairstow, Slightly overpitched, Bairstow mistimes his drive to short cover. 111/2

30.2 S Lakmal to Bairstow, Outside off and on a length, Bairstow lets it go. 111/2

30.1 S Lakmal to Root, Short of a length and outside off, Root drops it on the off side and sets off for a quick single. Bairstow responds early and is comfortably in as the cover fielder has a shy at the striker's end. 111/2

29.6 D Perera to Root, Root comes down the wicket and plays this to long on for a single. 110/2

29.5 D Perera to Root, Flatter and on off stump, Root remains in his crease and defends. 109/2

29.4 D Perera to Bairstow, Flatter on middle, Bairstow is back and flicks it away on the leg side for a run. 109/2

29.3 D Perera to Bairstow, Flighted on middle, Bairstow gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 108/2

29.2 D Perera to Root, Faster ball outside off, Root comes down the wicket and finds the gap on the leg side towards deep mid-wicket and gets a single. 108/2

29.1 D Perera to Root, Looped on middle, Root pushes it to mid-wicket. 107/2

28.6 S Lakmal to Bairstow, Good length ball just outside off and slightly coming in after landing. Bairstow covers the movement and defends it solidly. 107/2

28.5 S Lakmal to Root, Fuller and outside off, Root finally finds the gap to the left of cover and picks up a single to sweeper cover. 107/2

28.4 S Lakmal to Joe Root, Wide outside off, Root reaches out and drives it. Dhananjaya de Silva at cover dives and makes a good stop and prevents the single again. 106/2

28.3 S Lakmal to Joe Root, Good length ball, Root looks to push it in the gap on the off side but cover comes around and prevents the single. 106/2

28.2 S Lakmal to Joe Root, Outside off and fuller in length, Root cover drives but straight to the fielder. 106/2

28.1 S Lakmal to Joe Root, Full and on middle, Root drives it straight to mid on. 106/2

27.6 D Perera to Root, Flatter and aimed at the pads, Root works it behind square on the leg side, keeps strike with a run. 106/2

27.5 D Perera to Root, Darted in on off, Root stays back and defends this one. 105/2

27.4 D Perera to Root, Flighted on middle, Root comes down the wicket and defends it. 105/2

27.3 D Perera to J Bairstow, Fuller and on middle, Bairstow drives it to long on for a single. 105/2

27.2 D Perera to Bairstow, Flatter and quicker on middle, JB plays it to square leg. 104/2

27.1 D Perera to Bairstow, Flatter delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it to mid-wicket. 104/2

26.6 S Lakmal to Root, Full and outside off, pushed solidly on the front foot to mid off. 104/2

26.5 S Lakmal to J Bairstow, Good length ball outside off, Bairstow is ahead in defense but gets an inside edge that rolls onto the leg side for a single. 104/2

26.4 S Lakmal to Bairstow, Overpitched on the pads, Jonny plays it to mid on. 103/2

26.3 S Lakmal to Root, Fuller and drifting onto the pads, Root flicks it away to deep square leg for a single. 103/2

26.2 S Lakmal to Root, Fuller and outside off, Root goes for the drive and gets a thick inside edge onto the pads. 102/2

26.1 S Lakmal to Root, Starts off with a length delivery on top of off, Root stays tall and defends. 102/2

The players are making their way out after the Lunch break under the scorching sun. Joe Root will face the first ball which will be bowled by Suranga Lakmal.

... Day 1, Session 2 ...

Two contrasting hours of play in one session. The first hour belonged to Sri Lanka and the second hour belonged to the Brits without a doubt. The Islanders picked up both the openers in the first hour but since the drinks break, England have gone on the positive and even though there have been a couple of chances along the way, the two Yorkshire batsmen, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have looked pretty comfortable in the middle adding an unbeaten 66. It has mostly been all spin for the hosts, like we expected. Sri Lanka also lost both their reviews in the process. The runs were flowing towards the last few overs in that session and the hosts will have to come back after the break and hit their straps or else this Test could quickly be going out of their grasp. Join us in a while for the post Lunch session.

25.6 D Perera to Root, Root flicks this through mid-wicket for another run. That will be Lunch on Day 1. 102/2

25.5 D Perera to Bairstow, Sweeps this through square leg for one more. 101/2

25.4 D Perera to Root, 100 up for England. Pushes this towards mid off and gets a run to reach the milestone. 100/2

25.3 D Perera to Bairstow, On off, swept to deep square leg to give Root the strike. 99/2

25.2 D Perera to Bairstow, Down leg. Bairstow leaves it alone staying inside his crease. 98/2

25.1 D Perera to Bairstow, Goes down to sweep but gets it off his glove to the leg slip fielder. 98/2

24.6 M Pushpakumara to Root, Similar ball and similar shot like the previous ball. 98/2

24.5 M Pushpakumara to Root, Loopy ball on off, hit back to the bowler. 98/2

24.4 M Pushpakumara to Root, On off, driven to covers. 98/2

24.3 M Pushpakumara to Root, Cheeky. Paddles it fine to fine leg for a comfortable brace. England doing it all. 98/2

24.2 M Pushpakumara to Root, Waits for the ball and then tucks it away. 96/2

24.1 M Pushpakumara to Root, FOUR! Root is no pushover. Shows Bairstow even he has it in him. Gets low and sweeps it in front of square through mid-wicket for a boundary. 96/2

23.6 D Perera to Bairstow, YJB flicks it away with a wristy shot. 92/2

23.5 D Perera to Bairstow, FOUR! Super shot. Gets on one knee and sweeps it with force through square leg. It won't be cut off and Jonny moves into the 40s. 92/2

23.4 D Perera to Bairstow, Flatter ball on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket. 88/2

23.3 D Perera to Bairstow, Brings out the swipes it through square leg. Some tag-team there in the deep to keep it to two. 88/2

23.2 D Perera to Bairstow, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 86/2

23.1 D Perera to Root, Takes it on the full and milks it through mid-wicket to bring up the 50-run stand. They will look to go into the break without further damage. 86/2

Dilruwan Perera to bowl.

22.6 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Darts this on middle and leg, played with a straight bat. 85/2

22.5 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Arm ball on leg, pushed to covers. 85/2

22.4 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Goes deep in his crease and taps the ball towards cover-point. 85/2

22.3 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, On off, bunted down by Bairstow. 85/2

22.2 M Pushpakumara to Root, Gets low and brings out the broom towards deep square leg for a run. 85/2

22.1 M Pushpakumara to Root, A bit flat on off, turned to square leg. 84/2

21.6 L Sandakan to Bairstow, A bit flat on off, turned to square leg. 84/2

21.5 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Full toss on middle, JB comes down early and paddles it fine and comes back for two. Good running this! 84/2

21.4 L Sandakan to Root, NOT OUT! Sri Lanka lose both their reviews before Lunch. Over excitement, I tell you. Flatter ball outside off, Root looks to cut it late but is struck on his pads outside off. The bowler and the keeper are not quite sure but suddenly after some chat they take it upstairs. Replays roll in and show us that the impact was indeed outside off. They also get a leg bye as the ball went past the keeper. 82/2

Review time! Sri Lanka take a review for an LBW decision given against them. Impact looks outside off.

21.3 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Short ball, Jonny rocks back and punches it towards covers for a run. 81/2

21.2 L Sandakan to Bairstow, On off, Bairstow gets an inside edge onto his pads to the off side. 80/2

21.1 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Leg spinner on middle, flicked but straight to mid-wicket. 80/2

20.6 M Pushpakumara to Root, Looped up just outside off, Root prods ahead and dead bats it. 80/2

20.5 M Pushpakumara to Root, Full and on off stump, Root defends it on the front foot. 80/2

20.4 M Pushpakumara to Root, Overpitched on middle, Root drives it to mid on. 80/2

20.3 M Pushpakumara to Root, Flighted on off, Root is well ahead in defense. 80/2

20.2 M Pushpakumara to Root, Flatter and darted in outside off, Root opens the face of his bat and runs it down to third man for a couple. 80/2

20.1 M Pushpakumara to Root, Full and on off stump, Root keeps it out on the front foot. 78/2

19.6 L Sandakan to Bairstow, On off, kept out. 78/2

19.5 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Leg spinners down leg again. Root misses his flick and Dickwella collects it. 78/2

19.4 L Sandakan to Root, Down the leg side. Root looks to help it on its way fine. It goes towards short fine leg where they cross. The umpire signals byes. 78/2

19.3 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Kept low. Outside off, Bairstow rocks back and somehow manages to get bat to it. Hits it past point for one. 77/2

19.2 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Leg spinner down leg, Jonny is ahead to whip it away but cannot connect well. 76/2

19.1 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Loopy ball around off, Bairstow keeps it out. 76/2

18.6 M Pushpakumara to Root, Drifting back in, Root is watchful as he blocks it with a straight bat. 76/2

18.5 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, It's been driven superbly through the covers. They pick up a single. 76/2

18.4 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Around off, Jonny looks to drive it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 75/2

18.3 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Beautifully bowled. Off spinner on middle and leg, Bairstow closes the bat face a bit early. Some extra bounce and turn and it almost kisses the outside edge of Jonny's bat. Dickwella collects it but does not appeal. 75/2

18.2 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, On off, Bairstow places it near the 22 yards. 75/2

18.1 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Tossed up ball in line of the stumps, Bairstow taps it in front of him. 75/2

17.6 L Sandakan to Root, On middle and off, Root drops it just short of the short leg fielder. 75/2

17.5 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Flatter ball on middle and leg, Bairstow punches the ball through mid on for one. 75/2

17.4 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Darts this quicker in line. Jonny is solid in his defense. 74/2

17.3 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Errs down leg, Bairstow still goes to sweep it. Gets it off his glove towards the on side. 74/2

17.2 L Sandakan to Root, Better. Makes Root goes goes his back foot by bowling it a bit quick and slightly short. Root pushes it to long on for one. 74/2

17.1 L Sandakan to Root, FOUR! Swept powerfully over mid-wicket for four runs. The ball is full and outside off, Root goes down on one knee and smashes it over mid-wicket and into the fence on one bounce. 73/2

16.6 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, SIX! First of the match. Sees the ball flighted, gets low and slogs it over mid-wicket for half a dozen. Bairstow now has a strike rate of above 100. 69/2

16.5 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, JB has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 63/2

16.4 M Pushpakumara to Root, Outside off, driven past mid off for a single. 63/2

16.3 M Pushpakumara to Root, Another appeal from Dickwella. Darts this on leg. Root misses his flick and gets hit on the legs. The bowler straightaway says that it was going down leg. 62/2

16.2 M Pushpakumara to J Bairstow, Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single. 62/2

16.1 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Tossed up ball outside off, kept out to the off side. 61/2

The players and the umpires are ready to take the field. Time for live action. Rory Burns and Keaton Jennings will open the batting for England while Suranga Lakmal will open the bowling for the Lankans. Three slips and a gully in place for Lakmal.

PITCH REPORT - Russel Arnold says its a very hot day and there could be some rain in the evening. He also feels that the boundary sizes are bigger. Adds that the pitch looks dry and his companion, Brad Hogg feels that the wicket already looks like a Day 3 wicket and there are patches in the middle that could crack wide open. Russel then goes on to add that it's a lot more drier than the previous pitches and should spin more. Nevertheless, he also says that the batsmen can score runs if they adapt and apply themselves and put in a mindset to not only survive but also find a way to score runs.

TEAM NEWS - Sri Lanka bring in Danushka Gunathilaka and Lakshan Sandakan in place of Kaushal Silva and Akila Dananjaya. England have got in Johnny Bairstow and Stuart Broad in place of Sam Curran and James Anderson.

TOSS - England have won the toss and opted to bat first.

Welcome to the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and England. This tour has been a mauling of sorts for the hosts. Sri Lanka have been forced to make a minimum of two changes due to the injury to Dinesh Chandimal and Akila Dananjaya being reported for a suspect action. England have already announced their playing XI as they give a game to Jonny Bairstow and Stuart Broad. Hopefully the rain stays away and we have an uninterrupted game. The hosts will look to go out, express themselves and have fun in the middle as the series is already gone, whereas, England will look to clean sweep a Test series away from home. Can the Islanders put up a fight and salvage some pride in the final game?

15.6 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Outside off, swept with disdain to deep square leg. Just one but 12 from the over. 61/2

15.5 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Loopy ball on middle, this time Bairstow pays his respect. 60/2

15.4 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Brings out the swipe again. Behind square for a brace as the fielder in the deep mops it up. 60/2

15.3 L Sandakan to Bairstow, FOUR! Short ball outside off, deserved punishment. Jonny rocks back and cuts it through the vacant cover-point region for back-to-back boundaries. 58/2

15.2 L Sandakan to Bairstow, FOUR! Low full toss outside off, Bairstow swipes it from outside off and sweeps it with power. No fielder there and a boundary results. 54/2

15.1 L Sandakan to Root, Down leg, turned away to the on side for one. 50 up for the visitors. 50/2

14.6 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Around off, Bairstow blocks it out. 49/2

14.5 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, NOT OUT! Waste of a review from Sri Lanka. Perhaps Lakmal was put under pressure from the close-in fielders and took it up. Loopy ball on off, Bairstow is ahead to block it out. He misses but there is a noise as Dickwella collects it. He appeals but the umpire stays put. Sri Lanka take the review. Replays show us that there is a huge gap between bat and pad. The third umpire then doesn't check for LBW as the spike is from the bat touching the ground and not the body. Sri Lanka lose a review. 49/2

Review time! Sri Lanka think they have got Bairstow caught behind. Let's see.

14.4 M Pushpakumara to Root, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 49/2

14.3 M Pushpakumara to Root, On off, kept out. 48/2

14.2 M Pushpakumara to Root, Gets behind the ball and blocks it out. 48/2

14.1 M Pushpakumara to Root, Covers his stumps and bunts this down. 48/2

13.6 L Sandakan to Bairstow, A long appeal. Tossed up ball on off. Bairstow is forward to defend but misses his block. Sri Lanka appeal but do not opt for the review. Impact outside the line there. 48/2

13.5 L Sandakan to Root, Joe works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 48/2

13.4 L Sandakan to Root, CHANCE! Stumping chance goes abegging here. Lovely loopy ball outside off. It spins back in. Root is forward to whip it away but gets beaten by the turn. The ball just spins past leg stump and Dickwella cannot collect the ball. The ball rolls towards fine leg where the batsmen take two byes. 47/2

13.3 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Loopy ball on off, Jonny shuffles and milks it through mid-wicket for a run. 45/2

13.2 L Sandakan to Root, Outside off, cut to deep backward point. They jog to complete the run. 44/2

13.1 L Sandakan to Root, A bit on the shorter side on middle, Root punches it towards mid on. 43/2

12.6 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Tossed up ball around off, Bairstow is solid in his defense. 43/2

12.5 M Pushpakumara to Root, Smart batting this. Field change so he just nudged the ball around the corner to get off strike. 43/2

12.4 M Pushpakumara to Root, FOUR! Enough is enough says Joe. Flighted ball on off, Root gets low, reaches for it and swipes it front of square, through mid-wicket for a boundary. 42/2

12.3 M Pushpakumara to Root, Another ball given air on middle and leg. Root is happy to block it out. 38/2

12.2 M Pushpakumara to Root, Arm ball on the pads of Root who stonewalls it. 38/2

12.1 M Pushpakumara to Root, Loopy ball around off, hit back towards the bowler. 38/2

It's time for the first Drinks break of the match. What an engrossing first hour of play! Sri Lanka will definitely be happy with the two wickets but will have to keep up the pressure and not let England off the noose. The ball is gripping and turning as expected. Batting should be tough but not impossible. Root and Bairstow will have a short term target of not losing their wickets at least till Lunch.

11.6 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Flatter ball on off, the batsman is on the back foot and punches this one back to the bowler. 38/2

11.5 L Sandakan to J Bairstow, Fuller and outside off, driven to mid off. 38/2

11.4 L Sandakan to Root, Shorter and outside off, enough time for Root to go back and punch it away to deep point for a single. 38/2

11.3 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Full toss on middle, swept away for a single by JB. 37/2

11.2 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Good ball! This one is flighted outside off and turns in a long way. Bairstow comes ahead to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. No risk though as the ball just drops down away from any fielder. 36/2

11.1 L Sandakan to Bairstow, Starts off around the wicket and flatter on the pads. Bairstow works it away on the back foot but short leg is in the way. 36/2

Lakshan Sandakan to roll his arm.

10.6 M Pushpakumara to Root, Full and on off, kept out by Root who is half-ahead. 36/2

Joe Root is the new man in.

10.5 M Pushpakumara to Jennings, OUT! What an inspired fielding change by Lakmal. Leg slip had just been placed there after the previous ball and Jennings guides it straight into his arms. The ball was on middle and Jennings looks to turn it away fine with the spin. To his dismay, there was Roshen Silva waiting for just that who takes a good low catch. Walked right into the trap there is Keaton. Jennings waits for a bit, no idea why. The umpires then ask him to keep marching towards the dressing room. Good start for Pushpakumara, wicket in his first over. 36/2

10.4 M Pushpakumara to Jennings, FOUR! Good paddle sweep by the left-handed Jennings. The ball was flatter and on off but the batsman is down early and paddles it away fine for four. 36/1

10.3 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Fuller and on off again, Bairstow drives to long off for a run. 32/1

10.2 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Beautiful loop and on off, Bairstow is well ahead and defends solidly. 31/1

10.1 M Pushpakumara to Bairstow, Flighted outside off and a bit of turn, Bairstow lets it go. 31/1

Malinda Pushpakumara is the first bowling change this morning.

9.6 D Perera to Jennings, Slightly fuller this time, Jennings defends on the front foot. 31/1

9.5 D Perera to Jennings, Another reverse sweep to a full one on middle, but straight to the fielder. 31/1

9.4 D Perera to Bairstow, Shorter and outside off, Bairstow rocks back and punches it away in the gap to the left of cover. The ball is just stopped inside the fance, the batsmen come back for three though. 31/1

9.3 D Perera to Jennings, Flatter ball outside off, Jennings pushes it in the gap towards cover-point. Good fielding there as the fielder dives to stop this one but it doesn't prevent the single. 28/1

9.2 D Perera to Jennings, Faster and fuller this time on middle, Jennings connects the reverse sweep much better this time but straight to backward point. 27/1

9.1 D Perera to Jennings, Looped up outside off, Jennings goes for the reverse sweep but the ball comes off the inside part of the bat and bounces before going to gully. 27/1

8.6 S Lakmal to Bairstow, Good ball to end the over. On length and off stump, but Johnny has the line covered as he defends. 27/1

8.5 S Lakmal to Bairstow, Slightly fuller and on middle, pushed away to mid on. 27/1

8.4 S Lakmal to Bairstow, Three slips and a gully to the right-hander. Starts off with a good length ball just on top of off stump, Bairstow comes ahead as he defends. 27/1

8.3 S Lakmal to Jennings, On the hips of Keaton who tucks it away to the on side and sets off for a quick. Puts the fielder on pressure and completes the run eventually. 27/1

8.2 S Lakmal to Jennings, Back of a length this time, once again outside off. Jennings is not enticed to play at it. 26/1

8.1 S Lakmal to Jennings, On a good length outside off, Jennings points his bat skywards and leaves it alone. 26/1

7.6 D Perera to Bairstow, FOUR! Off the mark straightaway and in some style. The ball was looped up outside off and Bairstow is positive as he drives on the front foot through the covers. The ball just speeds away through the grass and all the way to the boundary. What good timing! It looked like a mere push but has brought him four. 26/1

Jonny Bairstow is in at no. 3.

7.5 D Perera to Burns, OUT! Bowled 'em! Burns misses a straight one and the ball hits the off stump. Burns has looked tentative this morning with his footwork. He plays on the back foot to one that he should've probably been ahead to. The ball is flatter and skids on after landing to hit the off pole. Rory rocks back to cut it but is beaten. Sri Lanka celebrate as they draw first blood. 22/1

7.4 D Perera to Burns, Looped up on middle, Burns is ahead and drives to mid on. 22/0

7.3 D Perera to Jennings, Flatter and darted in on middle, Jennings is on the back foot to punch it to deep point for a single. 22/0

7.2 D Perera to Jennings, Outside off, pushed to cover. 21/0

7.1 D Perera to Jennings, Full and flighted so much so that its almost yorker length, Jennings digs it out toward short mid-wicket. 21/0

6.6 S Lakmal to Burns, Slightly short of a length to end the over. Burns stands tall and defends it into the ground. 21/0

6.5 S Lakmal to Burns, Outside off and short of a good length, Burns defends away from his body toward gully. 21/0

6.4 S Lakmal to Burns, This one is short of length and jags in after landing. Burns is cramped for space and gets an inside edge onto his thigh pad and the ball just goes above his stumps and behind to the keeper. 21/0

6.3 S Lakmal to Burns, Fuller and on middle and off, Burns is on his front foot and drives it to mid on. 21/0

6.2 S Lakmal to Burns, Good length ball on off, that ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads, rolling towards cover. 21/0

6.1 S Lakmal to Burns, Shorter on length and outside off, Burns punches it off the back foot to point but no run taken. 21/0

5.6 D Perera to R Burns, Shorter ball outside off, Burns rocks back and cuts it to deep point. Picks up a single to keep strike. 21/0

5.5 D Perera to Burns, Shorter in length and on middle, Burns goes back and jabs it toward mid on. 20/0

5.4 D Perera to Burns, Full and on middle, Burns covers the line and defends it. 20/0

5.3 D Perera to Jennings, Jennings is unsure of his footwork here, comes forward and tries to flick a full one on the leg side but gets a leading edge that flies wide of slip and to the right of backward point. The batsmen run one. 20/0

5.2 D Perera to Jennings, BEATEN! This one had Jennings all squared up. Lands on off and straightens a tad bit. Jennings plays the wrong line and is lucky that the ball did not take out his off stump. So close! 19/0

5.1 D Perera to Jennings, Flatter ball on off, Jennings prods ahead to defend this one. 19/0

4.6 S Lakmal to Burns, FOUR! Great timing and quick outfield here. This one was on a length outside off, Burns comes ahead and drives away from his body but in the gap through the covers. The ball rushes away to the fence. 19/0

4.5 S Lakmal to Burns, Shortens the length a tad bit, Burns remains on his back foot and defends it into the ground. 15/0

4.4 S Lakmal to Burns, Length ball outside off, Burns takes a step ahead and defends it straight back to the bowler. 15/0

4.3 S Lakmal to Burns, This is a much better over from Lakmal. This ball is on a good length and Burns comes forward to push it onto the off side but the ball takes his inside edge and onto his pads. 15/0

4.2 S Lakmal to Burns, Short of a good length and on middle, Burns shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 15/0

4.1 S Lakmal to Burns,Bouncer on middle, really carried through beautifully above the batsman's head as Dickwella had to jump to catch this one. Sri Lankans go up for an appeal but Burns was nowhere close to the ball with his attempted pull. 15/0

3.6 D Perera to Jennings, Fuller and on middle, Keaton comes ahead and keeps it out. 15/0

3.5 D Perera to Burns, Shorter outside off, Burns cuts it away in the gap toward cover-point for a single. 15/0

3.4 D Perera to Burns, Flatter delivery on off, defended off the front foot by Burns presenting the full face of the bat. 14/0

3.3 D Perera to Burns, Short and slower outside off, spins away and Burns looks to cut away but the ball is too far away from him to get a good connection. Just able to get it away to point in the end. 14/0

3.2 D Perera to Jennings, Flatter delivery at the pads, Jennings stays back in the crease and works it behind square leg for a run. 14/0

3.1 D Perera to Jennings, Flighted ball on middle, kept out on the front foot. 13/0

2.6 S Lakmal to Jennings, Good ball on length and coming in with the angle, Jennings pushes toward mid-wicket and keeps the strike with a single. 13/0

2.5 S Lakmal to Burns, Wayward bowling here, Lakmal drifts onto the pads again. Burns plays it to Pushpakumara at fine leg. Just a single though. 12/0

2.5 S Lakmal to Burns, No Ball. Lakmal oversteps. The ball is on length and outside off, defended watchfully by Burns. 11/0

2.4 S Lakmal to Burns, Around the wicket and angling in toward the off pole, Burns defends it toward short cover. 10/0

2.3 S Lakmal to Burns, Length ball at the pads, Burns plays this off the back foot toward short mid-wicket. 10/0

2.2 S Lakmal to Burns, Full and at the pads again, Burns flicks it away but can't find the gap this time. 10/0

2.1 S Lakmal to Burns, FOUR! The first boundary of the game. An overpitched delivery at the pads, Burns flicks it away easily in front of square leg for four runs. Good chase by the fielder but the ball wins the race. 10/0

1.6 D Perera to Burns, Flatter and darted in outside off, Burns cuts it to point but Pushpakumara misfields and the batsmen run three as the ball is stopped just inside the fence. 6/0

1.5 D Perera to Burns, Flighted but drifting onto the pads, Burns plays it to square leg. 3/0

1.4 D Perera to K Jennings, Looped up on middle and off and takes the edge this time, but flies wide of slip towards short third man. The batsmen run one. 3/0

1.3 D Perera to Jennings, First runs of the morning, Jennings paddles this on middle and leg towards fine leg and picks up a couple. 2/0

1.2 D Perera to Jennings, Looped up on middle, Jennings comes ahead to defend. 0/0

1.1 D Perera to Jennings, Begins with a flatter and quicker one on off, Jennings cuts it to point. 0/0

Dilruwan Perera to bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Lakmal to Burns, Starts off with a maiden over as Burns lets this go outside off again. 0/0

0.5 S Lakmal to Burns, Slightly short of a length and outside off, Burns shoulders his arm to it at the last moment. 0/0

0.4 S Lakmal to Burns, Good length outside off, Burns chooses to leave this one. 0/0

0.3 S Lakmal to Burns, On length and on top of off stump, Burns defends with a straight bat. 0/0

0.2 S Lakmal to Burns, Length ball on middle, Burns stays inside his crease and keeps it out. 0/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Burns, Starts off with a slightly fuller delivery outside off. Defended coming half-ahead by Burns. 0/0

First Published: November 23, 2018, 9:43 AM IST