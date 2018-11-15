Sri Lanka vs England, Day 2 Second Test in Pallekele Highlights - As It Happened

Loading...

Commentary (England innings)

How vital will Roshen Silva's knock prove? The wicket is doing a lot and now Sri Lanka will hope their bowlers can step up. Also, they need to bundle England out quickly as they will be batting 4th on a wicket which will be expected to crumble even more. England on the other hand, will want one of their batsman to score a big one and the others to play around him. Anything around 250 can be a competitive score. The match is poised nicely and Day 3 promises to be an exciting day of cricket. Do join us for it at 1000 local (0430 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye.

Once again it was the English spinners who were amongst the wickets. Leach was the most impressive as he finished with a three fer. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali finished with 5 amongst them. But they will be disappointed in letting Sri Lanka off the hook. They bowled extremely well to the top order but struggled to finish the innings off.

England then managed to take wickets at regular intervals and had Sri Lanka struggling. However, an excellent fightback from the lower-order with Roshen Silva being the hero, helped Sri Lanka take the lead.

England have managed to enter Day 3 without losing a wicket but it is Sri Lanka who will be the happier side walking off. However, they day did not start in the best of fashions for them as they lost the nightwatchman early. Karunaratne and Dhananjaya did score fifties and steady the ship with a 96-run stand but a run out changed the game.

0.6 D Perera to Leach, Not the last ball Perera would have wanted to bowl! He lands it outside off, it turns away further. Leach makes a leave. That is STUMPS ON DAY 2. 0/0

0.5 D Perera to Leach, On middle, Leach watchfully blocks it out. 0/0

0.4 D Perera to Leach, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 0/0

0.3 D Perera to Leach, Tossed up delivery on middle, Leach defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 0/0

0.2 D Perera to Leach, Flighted delivery on middle, the batsman defends it from within the crease. 0/0

0.1 D Perera to Leach, Starts off with a fuller delivery on middle, Leach defends it off the back foot and onto the ground. 0/0

