Sri Lanka vs England: English Captain Joe Root Becomes Fourth Highest Run-scorer in Tests

The right-handed batsman, playing in his 99th Test match for his country, added another feather to his cap as he continued to amass runs in the course of just one innings.

England captain Joe Root went to achieve another milestone in his career as he became the fourth highest run-scorer for his home side in Test cricket. Root’s achievement came on Sunday in the ongoing second Test against hosts Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. The right-handed batsman, playing in his 99th Test match for his country, added another feather to his cap as he continued to amass runs in the course of just one innings. He went from playing seventh to fourth to be among England’s top Test run scorers.

Root, having scored a total of 8,238 runs from 180 innings, is now part of an elite group of English cricketers such as Alec Stewart,Graham Gooch and former captain Alastair Cook, who is the leading run-scorer for England in the long format of the game.

Root’s exploits came in on day three of the second Test against Sri Lanka. His crucial 186 run knock from 309 deliveries helped his side to stay relevant in the match. However, he was unluckily run out by a direct hit off the final ball of the third day's play. This is his second hundred in consecutive Tests, he scored a match-winning 228 in the series opener Test match against the hosts at the same venue.England’s wicket keeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who was the next-highest scorer with 55 runs and in a fifth wicket stand of 97, praised Root for his "masterclass" knock against spin on Lankan soil.

Speaking during a virtual press conference shared by the England Cricket Board (ECB), Buttler said, “It was a quite amazing innings.” He also went on to praise Root’s double hundred in the first Test and then follow it up with a superb 186 run score was a superb application of both physical and the mental faculties. Buttler also termed his skipper’s stint at the crease as masterclass which the team enjoyed thoroughly.

Meanwhile, on day four of the second Test at Galle, Sri Lanka lead by 163 runs (381 & 126).