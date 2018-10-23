Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Sri Lanka vs England, Fifth ODI at Colombo, Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 23, 2018, 9:35 PM IST

5th ODI, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 23 October, 2018

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)

Man of the Match: Niroshan Dickwella

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

21:21(IST)

England win the series 3-1 but this performance should really lift the spirits of the Lankans. They will be hoping to put in such performances when the series is alive. England will find this a tough pill to swallow after really being the better team for most part of the series. Onto the T20I then, let's see how the two teams go.
 

21:19(IST)

All over! The rain is too heavy to continue and the umpires have called it off. Sri Lanka win by a massive margin of 219 runs (DLS method). It's also England's biggest ever defeat in the history of ODI cricket. What a performance from Sri Lanka today. They were all over England like a rash.

21:01(IST)

How much will England think about this though?

20:55(IST)

OUT! It is starting to drizzle but nothing stopping Akila as he traps Plunkett in front of the stumps with a googly. Dar gives it out, Plunkett wants to review that. The covers come on as the replays roll in and the drizzle gets heavier. Plunkett did hit the ball but it had made contact with the pad by then. Three reds and all walk off with Dar raising his finger while being drenched in rain. And it is hammering down at the moment. Sri Lanka a wicket away, weather permitting. They are way ahead on the DLS method so no worries that way.

20:50(IST)

Some respite for England lower order as Chandimal calls back a pacer for a bowl. Both Tom Curran and Liam Plunkett will be relieved but there is still Akila to see off at the other end. The umpires are having a word about the weather. The lightening seems to be bothering the two officials.

20:46(IST)

WICKET! Dar was scared by the lightening so Akila helps to speed up the game, he castles Rashid with the wrong 'un which did not turn at all. He is out for 4. Sri Lanka two wickets away and Dar is still worried about the lightening.

20:39(IST)

OUT! Stokes was playing too many shots and finally he mistimes one and is out caught at long on by Thisara Perera. Sri Lanka three wickets away from a win, England on the other hand, need 245 more runs. Liam Plunkett and Adil Rashid batting and Sri Lanka on the attack with fielders surrounding the batsman at the wicket.

20:38(IST)

Thoughts?

20:33(IST)

WICKET! Dananjaya De Silva has a wicket. Curran looks to take on the part timer but hits it straight down the throat of Sandakan at long off. England lose another and are in a real mess. Stokes gets more medical attention.

20:29(IST)

FOUR: Stokes is really taking Sandakan for a ride here. He first sweeps him to the long on fence before reverse sweeping him for a boundary to third man. Sandakan looks frustrated, not knowing what to bowl to Ben. 20 overs done so even rain cannot stop us from having a result today. The par score is 100 more runs at the moment so Sri Lanka pretty far ahead. Just as we write that, there was lightening in the vicinity. Signs of things to come?

Get off-the-pitch LIVE updates on players and more! Only on in.com.logo

20:24(IST)

Blast from the past....
 

20:21(IST)

OUT! The wicket that Sri Lanka wanted. Ali plays for the leg break but it was the googly from Akila. He gets a top edge and Chandimal takes a good catch diving forward. He is out for 37. End of the stand which was looking promising for England.

20:19(IST)

FIFTY! The runs keep coming for England, Sri Lanka will do well to try something out of the box to break this stand since both Stokes and Ali have found the fence at regular intervals. 14 runs from Sandakan's over and Chandimal is looking a bit more worried. Stokes gets to his fifty and he has played his shots at will.

20:07(IST)

FOUR: Sandakan comes on and bowls a short ball which is hit to the fence by Stokes. He is struggling with his leg but gets runs off the bat to third man fence trying to reverse sweep one. Neither the keeper nor the first slip fielder went for it. He is struggling with his fitness here.

20:04(IST)

50-run stand for Ali and Stokes and in just 45 balls. They are making Chandimal think a lot who seems to have missed a trick by opting to get a few overs in rather than looking to attack the England batsmen. England will just want these to carry on in the same vein.

20:02(IST)

SIX! 12 runs from Dananjaya's over as Ali takes him on and hits him for a six and a boundary to put pressure back on the hosts. There is decent batting left and England will want this stand to bat deep into the innings. And as expected, Akila is brought on for a bowl.

19:59(IST)

Stokes ensures Sri Lanka do not take then lightly despite losing four wickets. He smashes Perera for couple of fours in an over. Ali is looking confident at the other end and Sri Lanka will know they can take this deep and it could cost them.

19:54(IST)

Dananjaya de Silva is the other bowler who has been asked to bowl. Not sure the hosts should wait on bringing on Akila Dananjaya who is their best bowler so far. Stokes was hit near his thigh and seems to be in some kind of trouble. England for now are taking their time, rightly too.
 

19:50(IST)

FOUR! Moeen Ali gets off the mark with a drive on the up through covers. Stokes is making sure the bad balls do not go unpunished. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have asked Thisara Perera to bowl. He will want to help his side close this game over.

19:31(IST)

OUT! Root is not going anywhere but the Lankans are celebrating. Root was not timing the ball well, he hits one on the up towards cover-point. Sadeera dives forward to take it and claims the wicket. The third umpire is referred with the soft signal being out. Replays show it is a clean catch and Root has to go.

Catch Asia Cup 2018 LIVE. Off the pitch. Only on in.comlogo

19:28(IST)

Action! Stokes is trapped in front of the stumps but the umpire says no. Root wants a single and almost gets close to Stokes at the striker's end before Stokes looks to run. There is a chance to run him out but Sri Lanka want to review. Even Stokes was sure he was struck in front. Sri Lanka review and it shows that the ball pitched outside leg. The hosts lost a review but that was close. Even the mid off fielder should have been to the stumps to run out Stokes but think the confusion got to him.

19:23(IST)

One of those times when Root has struggled to time the ball. He has twice tried a back foot punch but has not hit it well. Is his hand hurting or is it the deck which is slowing down? He is looking at his bat and is not happy at all at the moment. On the last ball of the over he times one at last, of the front foot though and gets three runs as the ball is stopped near the cover fence.

19:17(IST)

Remember Root was hit on his hand during fielding off the drive from Chandimal so he will be hurting. Stokes has looked good and that should give Root enough confidence that they can still pull this off. Never short of belief this England team but this one will take some chasing.

19:09(IST)

Ben Stokes is the new man in. Sri Lanka is on the attack as they know they can really get into the England lower order if they get one more wicket here. Both Rajitha and Chameera are getting the ball to move. Stokes though will be one up for fight, always.

19:04(IST)

WICKET! Buttler is out as well, England are in deep deep trouble. Chameera bowls one in the region outside off, Buttler comes down to cover but only gets an outside edge which is snaffled by the keeper. England in tatters at 4/3.

19:01(IST)

OUT! Hales departs as well and England have been rocked early. Dushmantha Chameera bowls one outside off, Hales pokes at it and gets an outside edge. Kusal Mendis dives to his left and takes a good catch. Sri Lanka are up and running. Hales departs for a two-ball duck.

18:58(IST)

OUT! Rajitha starts with a beauty but Roy brushes it off by coming down the wicket and flicking one to the square leg fence to get off the mark. Bur Rajitha bowls one fuller and Roy yorks himself and is bowled. Wicket and ideal start for Sri Lanka. Roy out for 4.

18:52(IST)

Alex Hales and Jason Roy come out to bat for England. They have a huge task on their hands today. How will they bat? How will Sri Lanka bowl with a tall score on board? They start with Kasun Rajitha.

18:46(IST)

Will they?

18:23(IST)

Brilliant finish! Akila get a vital hit to the cover fence. He then gives over the strike to de Silva who brings up Lanka's 350 with a nudge towards square leg. Dananjaya hits Tom for a six over midwicket and is dropped next ball by Ali at covers. De Silva ends the innings in style with a six of the final ball and Sri Lanka end with 366/6 on the board. Superb effort from Sri Lanka.

Get off-the-pitch LIVE updates on players and more! Only on in.com.logo

LOAD MORE

Sri Lanka vs England, Fifth ODI at Colombo, Highlights - As It Happened

Sri Lankan bowler Akila Dananjaya celebrates the dismissal of England's Jason Roy during their first one-day international cricket match in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (Image: AP)

Loading...
Catch all the live updates from the fifth and final ODI between Sri Lanka and England at Colombo on Cricketnext.com.

Preview: Thunder, lightning and torrential rain halted England on their Sri Lanka tour Saturday, but they wrapped up the one-day series against their hosts with a faster run rate.

After Dasun Shanaka hit a boundary-smattered 66 to help Sri Lanka make 273-7 from their 50 overs, Jason Roy made 45 and England pair Joe Root and captain Eoin Morgan were just shifting up a gear in the chase when dark clouds gathered over Kandy. With England on 132-2 from 27 overs, Root (32) and Morgan (31) seemed well placed to put their side on the route to victory. They already led the series 2-0 going into the fourth of the five games. As with the other wins, the decision came with the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern run rate system,and England were awarded victory by 18 runs. Every game in the series has now been halted or interrupted by rain. While frustrated, Morgan will be satisfied with the show from his team in difficult circumstances.

Roy closed in on a half century which included a six and five fours when an Akila Dananjaya leg spin hit his pad as he came down the wicket. The umpire did not give him out -- but Sri Lanka demanded a review, which proved their shouting was justified. Morgan himself was shunting ahead with a six and three fours in 34 balls when the deluge started.

Earlier, Shanaka led another starring role for Sri Lanka's middle order after England won the toss and made the home side bat at the Pallekele stadium.

Opener Niroshan Dickwella's 52 was the only resistance shown by Sri Lanka's leading batsmen. Shanaka made five sixes and four fours in his highest 50-over score, which kept Sri Lanka in a game they had to win to hold out any hope of avoiding another series defeat.

Moeen Ali was England's most effective bowler, taking two for 55 as the tourists used a mixture of spin and pace to maintain pressure.

Dickwella steadied the Sri Lanka innings, putting on 60 for the second wicket, with captain Dinesh Chandimal (30) after Sadeera Samarawickrama fell for one. Thisara Perera (44) and Dananjaya (32 not out) put on 56 for the seventh wicket to give a late boost to the score.

The final one-day game is in Colombo on Tuesday while the two play a 20 over challenge next Saturday. They will play three Tests in November.

Related Story

Akila DananjayaDinesh Chandimalduckworth lewis sterneoin morganJoe Rootlive scorelive updatemark woodniroshan dickwellaSadeera Samarawickramasri lanka vs england 2018Sri Lanka vs England LiveSri Lanka vs England Live ScoreSri Lanka vs England Live UpdateThisara Perera

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...