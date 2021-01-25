- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, 2021Match Ended259/9(50.0) RR 5.18
Sri Lanka vs England: Lahiru Thirimanne Claims Two Records in Second Test
Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Thirumanne became the first fielder from the island nation to take five catches in a single Test innings.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 25, 2021, 5:03 PM IST
The ongoing second Test between Sri Lanka and England at the Galle International Stadium has seen many stellar performances. The match saw many records being created.
Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Thirumanne became the first fielder from the island nation to take five catches in a single Test innings. Thirumanne’s record of five catches happened on Sunday on the third day of the second Test. The record was created in the deliveries of a single bowler – spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.
Sri Lanka’s Roshan Mahanama and Russell Arnold had held the record of taking four catches in a single Test innings, but this is the first time that a fellow countryman managed to take five. Thirumanne gave a good start to his team with his batting. The southpaw scored 43 runs in 95 balls in Sri Lanka’s first innings, while he got out cheaply scoring just 13 runs in the second.
Spinner Lasith Embuldeniya’s superb seven-wicket haul helped restrict England to 344 while chasing Sri Lanka’s 381 in the first innings. England skipper Joe Root top scored with 186 runs and helped England stay on course against the hosts on day three. During the course of this innings, the English captain became the fourth highest run-scorer for England in Test matches.
Sri Lanka held a 37-run first-innings advantage as the England innings folded with the 11th ball of the morning at 344. However, the hosts were in for a rude shock as they were reduced to 78 for eight thanks to England's frontline spinners, Dom Bess and Jack Leach, who scalped four wickets each. The tailenders didn’t last long as the Sri Lankan second innings collapsed at 126.
England are all set to emerge victorious in the Galle Test to win the series 2-0.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking