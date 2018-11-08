Sri Lanka vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Galle: Sri Lanka Strike But Jennings Half-century Keeps England Ahead

File Image of Keaton Jennings. (Getty Images)

Commentary (England innings)

53.1 A Dananjaya to Jennings, No run. 135/3

52.6 D Perera to Stokes, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 135/3

52.5 D Perera to Stokes, FOUR! THRASH! Full and right in the slot, Stokes gets down and mows it over mid-wicket for a boundary! The stand moves to 61. 135/3

We missed it. In case you missed it as well, here is the stat - When Jennings went past 66, he registered his highest score in a Test match (both innings combined) going past the 112 he made in Mumbai in 2016.

52.4 D Perera to Stokes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 131/3

52.3 D Perera to Stokes, Short and outside off, cut through point for a couple. 131/3

52.2 D Perera to Jennings, Down the leg side, Jennings looks to sweep but the ball goes off his pads through fine leg. A leg bye taken. 129/3

52.1 D Perera to Jennings, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 128/3

51.6 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Floated on middle, pushed towards mid off. 128/3

51.5 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Floated, around middle, Ben stretches to defend. 128/3

51.4 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Comes forward and blocks. 128/3

51.3 A Dananjaya to Stokes, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 128/3

51.2 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Short and outside off, punched towards cover. 128/3

51.1 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Full and around leg, paddled around the corner for a single. 128/3

50.6 D Perera to Stokes, FOUR! 50-RUN STAND IS UP! England continue on the ascendancy. Good riposte from Jennings and Stokes after those 3 quick wickets. Short and outside off, Ben goes back and punches it through the covers for a boundary. Moves to 23 with his second four. 127/3

50.5 D Perera to Stokes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 123/3

50.4 D Perera to Stokes, Goes back and defends it from his crease. 123/3

50.3 D Perera to K Jennings, Tossed up slightly, outside off, driven through the covers for a single. 123/3

50.2 D Perera to Jennings, Full and outside leg, Jennings looks to sweep but misses. Another LBW shout, given not out. 122/3

50.1 D Perera to Jennings, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 122/3

Change of bowling. Dilruwan Perera comes into the attack. 17-1-32-1 so far.

49.6 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Takes this on the full, does Ben and reverse sweeps it to backward point. An eventful maiden from Akila. 122/3

49.5 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Another ripper. Akila has found some consistency in the last few balls. No runs given, no wickets taken but he is causing problems. Landed around off, hits a puff of dust and then zips past Stokes' back foot poke. 122/3

49.4 A Dananjaya to Stokes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 122/3

49.3 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Beautiful bowling. Drags the length a touch short, around middle, Ben stays back to defend but the ball spins past the outside edge. 122/3

49.2 A Dananjaya to Stokes, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 122/3

49.1 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Full and outside off, Stokes gets down to play the slog sweep but misses. 122/3

48.6 de Silva to Stokes, And the response from Stokes is a gentle push-and-run to that fielder at short extra cover for one. 122/3

Field change. Leg slip comes into the drive, at short extra cover.

48.5 de Silva to Jennings, Punched to sweeper cover for a run. The lead is now 260. 121/3

48.4 de Silva to Jennings, Quicker and shorter, helped towards square leg. 120/3

48.3 de Silva to Jennings, Landed around off, Jennings gets a long way forward to defend. 120/3

48.2 de Silva to K Jennings, Outside off, pushed towards cover. 120/3

48.1 de Silva to Stokes, A touch short on middle, punched down to long on for a single. 120/3

47.6 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Fuller and around off, watchfully defended. 119/3

47.5 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Another one beats the outside edge. Full and outside off, Keaton comes forward to defend but the ball spins past the outside edge. 119/3

47.4 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Another reverse sweep attempted, contact made this time. Played straight to backward point. 119/3

47.3 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Full and around middle, Jennings looks to play the reverse sweep but misses and is hit on the arm. 119/3

47.2 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Shorter in length, punched through the covers for a run. 119/3

47.1 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Landed outside off, guided behind point for a single. 118/3

46.6 de Silva to Stokes, Tossed up slightly, well defended. 117/3

46.5 de Silva to Stokes, Short and outside off, punched straight to cover. 117/3

46.4 de Silva to Stokes, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 117/3

46.3 de Silva to Stokes, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 117/3

46.2 de Silva to Stokes, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 117/3

46.1 de Silva to Jennings, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 117/3

The news has just been released that James Anderson has received a demerit point for arguing with the umpire and showing dissent on the field yesterday afternoon. Umpire Chris Gaffaney had warned him for running on the pitch and that made Jimmy grumpy. His behaviour was not taken too lightly by the umpires and they immediately raised a complaint. He was also seen banging the ball on the pitch before the over was completed. Angry man.

45.6 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Landed outside off, guided towards third man for one more. 116/3

45.5 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Stays back in his crease and blocks. 115/3

45.4 A Dananjaya to Jennings, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 115/3

45.3 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Pushes this towards mid off for a run. 115/3

45.2 A Dananjaya to Jennings, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. They pick up a single. 114/3

45.1 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Short and outside off, cut through the covers for a single. 113/3

44.6 de Silva to Jennings, Another forward defense. 112/3

44.5 de Silva to Jennings, A bit of a loop, pushed towards mid off. 112/3

44.4 de Silva to Jennings, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 112/3

44.3 de Silva to Jennings, Tossed up slightly, pushed to the off side. 112/3

44.2 de Silva to Jennings, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 112/3

44.1 de Silva to Jennings, Full and outside off, pushed towards mid off. 112/3

43.6 A Dananjaya to Stokes, BEATEN AGAIN! This time he drags his length back and Stokes too, goes back in his crease to defend. But the ball pitches and spins away again. 112/3

43.5 A Dananjaya to Stokes, BEAUTY! Akila tosses this up, around off, gets Stokes forward to defend but then makes the ball spin past the outside edge. 112/3

43.4 A Dananjaya to Stokes, On middle and leg, flicked towards short mid-wicket. 112/3

43.3 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Landed outside off, pushed towards point. 112/3

43.2 A Dananjaya to Stokes, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 112/3

43.1 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Full and outside off, Jennings drives this uppishly through the covers. The fielder makes a half stop over there and parries it towards mid off. A single taken. 112/3

Akila Dananjaya to bowl from the other end.

42.6 de Silva to Stokes, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 111/3

42.5 de Silva to Stokes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 111/3

42.4 de Silva to Stokes, Short and outside off, cut through the covers where a good stop prevents runs. 111/3

42.3 de Silva to Stokes, Full and outside off, driven towards cover. 111/3

42.2 de Silva to Stokes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 111/3

42.1 de Silva to Stokes, Full and around middle, flicked towards short mid-wicket. 111/3

Welcome back for the second session. The day continues to be bright. There are clouds in the sky but none of them being rainy. The Lankans get into a huddle. Out come the batsmen and it will be Dhananjaya de Silva to start off proceedings to Ben Stokes.

... DAY 3, SESSION 2 ...

England are effectively 250/3 now. The highest 4th innings total at this venue is 300 by Pakistan, that too, in a lost cause, in 2012. The highest score to save a Test match is 210/9 by England, way back in 2003. No team has chased even 100 at this venue in the 4th innings but if the Lankans manage to bowl England out in the second session, they will give themselves some sort of a chance. Please do come back at 1240 local (0710 GMT).

The plan to choke seemed to work. For the first hour, England were pretty good, losing only Burns but then suddenly lost two more in quick succession. That is what happens when the scoreboard does not move. However, with Keaton Jennings still unbeaten, the visitors have managed to ensure that there was no collapse as such.

Well done, Keaton Jennings. Well bowled, Sri Lanka. A gripping, fighting passage of play have we witnessed in the morning session. Starting the day 177 runs behind, Sri Lanka had their backs to the wall but they came in with a set plan - do not concede boundaries and curtail the run flow.

41.6 D Perera to Jennings, Full and around off, Jennings gets a long way forward and keeps it out. LUNCH ON DAY 3, ENGLAND LEAD BY 250! 111/3

41.5 D Perera to Stokes, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 111/3

41.4 D Perera to Stokes, Another defensive shot from the crease. 110/3

41.3 D Perera to Stokes, Comes forward and defends it well again. 110/3

41.2 D Perera to Stokes, Outside off, played towards point. 110/3

41.1 D Perera to Stokes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 110/3

Dilruwan switches ends now, coming in from where Herath was bowling.

40.6 de Silva to Stokes, Pushes this down to long off for one more. 110/3

40.5 de Silva to Jennings, Full and outside off, KJ lunges to defend and the ball goes off the outside edge past first slip. A single taken. 109/3

40.4 de Silva to Stokes, Goes back and works it through the leg side for a run. 108/3

40.3 de Silva to Jennings, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 107/3

40.2 de Silva to Jennings, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 106/3

40.1 de Silva to K Jennings, HUGE, HUGE SHOUT FOR LBW! Not out. No review taken. Lakmal is almost laughing at Dickwella who laughs in return. Was that bat first? Full and around off, Jennings got a good stride forward as he looked to defend and the ball seemed to hit the bat and pad at the same time. A closer look in the replays reveal that the ball hit the pad first and Hawk Eye shows it to be plumb! 106/3

39.6 R Herath to Stokes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 106/3

39.5 R Herath to Stokes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 106/3

39.4 R Herath to Stokes, Short now, cut through cover for a couple. Stokes moves to 11 from 20 balls. 106/3

39.3 R Herath to Stokes, Darted this around middle and leg, Stokes is hurried into his defense on his back foot. 104/3

39.2 R Herath to Stokes, Full and around middle, watchfully defended. 104/3

39.1 R Herath to Jennings, Stop the press. Jennings finally connects properly with his reverse sweep. Full and outside off, Keaton gets it towards third man for a single. 104/3

38.6 de Silva to Ben Stokes, He is definitely looking to be aggressive. Sees the length short and looks to cut, hits it uppishly but the ball lands just short of point. Might as well hold on to his horses. Just 10 minutes to go to Lunch. 103/3

38.5 de Silva to Stokes, Gets a long way across but then defends. 103/3

38.4 de Silva to Jennings, The paddle now, through fine leg for a run. 103/3

38.3 de Silva to Jennings, Floated around off, pushed back to the bowler. 102/3

38.2 de Silva to Stokes, Gets the punch right this time, past the bowler towards long off for a single. 102/3

38.1 de Silva to Stokes, Oops... a touch shorter than full, Stokes goes back to punch but the ball barely bounces. An inside edge results, onto the pads. 101/3

Dhananjaya de Silva replaces Akila Dananjaya.

37.6 R Herath to Stokes, Down the leg side, swept fine for a run. 101/3

37.5 R Herath to Jennings, MISFIELD FROM THE ACTING CAPTAIN. He is flat on his face. On middle, Keaton punches it down the ground. Suranga Lakmal dives from short mid-wicket but after the ball passes him. Takes a long time to get up. A single taken. 100/3

37.4 R Herath to Jennings, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 99/3

37.3 R Herath to Jennings, Full and outside off, pushed towards cover. Ben Stokes is a long way down for the single but is sent back in time. 99/3

37.2 R Herath to Jennings, Oops... how did that happen? Full and outside off, Jennings looked to play the reverse sweep but as has been happening all morning, he was nowhere near the pitch of the ball. It took the bottom edge, bounced and went off the back of the bat over leg slip! Two runs taken. 99/3

37.1 R Herath to Jennings, Too straight, around middle and leg, clipped towards backward square leg. 97/3

36.6 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Much better. Fuller and straighter, blocked out. 97/3

36.5 A Dananjaya to Stokes, FOUR! TAKE THAT! Probably the worst delivery of the morning. Dragged down way too short, Stokes rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary! The stand is now worth 23 from 32 balls. 97/3

36.4 A Dananjaya to Stokes, On middle and leg, watchfully defended. 93/3

36.3 A Dananjaya to Jennings, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total. 93/3

36.2 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 92/3

36.1 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Shorter in length, blocked to the off side. 92/3

35.6 R Herath to Stokes, FOUR LEG BYES! Pitched well outside leg, Stokes misses his sweep but the ball goes off his pads, past the keeper who is busy appealing for LBW, down to the fine leg fence. The lead is now 231. 92/3

35.5 R Herath to Jennings, Tossed up, around leg, pressed through mid-wicket for one. 88/3

35.4 R Herath to Jennings, Fuller and flatter, blocked on the back foot. 87/3

35.3 R Herath to Stokes, Short in length, pulled down to long on for a run. 87/3

35.2 R Herath to Stokes, Around middle, defended from the crease. 86/3

35.1 R Herath to Jennings, Full on middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 86/3

34.6 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Very full, around off, jabbed towards point. 85/3

34.5 A Dananjaya to Stokes, Full and around middle, watchfully defended. 85/3

34.4 A Dananjaya to Jennings, FIFTY FOR JENNINGS! His second in Test cricket. Very, very important innings for him. Now, to kick on and get that hundred. Gets there with a gentle tickle through fine leg for a single. 85/3

34.3 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 84/3

34.2 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Again the line is outside leg, again the paddle is attempted, again the shot is missed and again the 'AIYOOO!' is heard. 84/3

34.1 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Full and outside leg, Jennings gets across and looks to paddle but misses. He has been out bowled recently around his legs, playing that shot. 84/3

Dilruwan gets a rest. Akila Dananjaya is on. Lacked a little bit of patience in the first innings.

33.6 R Herath to Stokes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 84/3

33.5 R Herath to Jennings, Outside off, KJ plays it very late, behind point for a single. 84/3

33.4 R Herath to Jennings, Another LBW shout, not out again. Coming from around the wicket, this is pitched around leg and maybe going on too straight, as Keaton misses his defense, to be hit on the pads. 83/3

33.3 R Herath to Jennings, Massive shout! But not out! No review taken. Landed outside off, Jennings looks to defend but the ball spins in, goes between bat and pad and Dickwella behind makes a good collection. As expected, he is up and shouting but not sure for what. Neither is Herath sure. He thinks about the review but then lets it be. Replays show that the ball missed the inside edge and probably clipped the front pad but the impact was outside off. 83/3

33.2 R Herath to Stokes, On middle, helped through mid-wicket for a run. 83/3

33.1 R Herath to Jennings, Full and outside off, played behind point for a single. 82/3

32.6 D Perera to Jennings, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 81/3

32.5 D Perera to Jennings, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 80/3

32.4 D Perera to Jennings, MISFIELD, FOUR! First boundary of the morning and it has come due to a sloppy effort. Full and outside off, Jennings drives this through the covers where Kaushal Silva is a tad lazy in getting down to his left. He misses and his opening partner, Dimuth Karunaratne, has too much of work to do from mid off. He races across the turf, gets to the ball with a dive but cannot prevent the boundary. 80/3

32.3 D Perera to Jennings, Beaten! Another ripper. Slower through the air and that generates purchase for Dilruwan. He lands this on a good length outside off, gets Jennings lunging and then rips it past the outside edge. 76/3

32.2 D Perera to Jennings, This is straighter, around middle, watchfully defended in front of short leg. 76/3

32.1 D Perera to Jennings, Full and outside off, left alone. 76/3

31.6 R Herath to Stokes, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 76/3

31.5 R Herath to Jennings, Goes back and across to tuck it through square leg for a run. 76/3

31.4 R Herath to Stokes, On middle and leg, flicked through the leg side for a single to get off the mark. 75/3

Ben Stokes comes in at number 5, replacing his captain.

31.3 R Herath to Root, OUT! Caught behind! Herath gets the skipper again! Who needs an end change or a field change when the bowler can bowl like that? Beautiful bowling from the 40-year old. Tosses this around off, gets Root to come forward and then makes the ball to turn away slightly to take the outside edge. Then, you need good support from your keeper as well and Dickwella takes that perfectly. Immediately leaps up in celebration and honest Root does not even wait for the umpire's finger to go up. A bad Test for Root, flopping in both innings. All of a sudden, England have slipped from 60/0 to 74/3. 74/3

31.2 R Herath to Jennings, Gets across and works it behind square leg for a single. 74/2

31.1 R Herath to Jennings, Likes that reverse sweep. Brings it out again but is not to the pitch of the ball. Gets it off the bottom edge, on the bounce, to first slip. 73/2

30.6 D Perera to Jennings, The arm ball, around off, Keaton gets too close to the ball and just about brings his bat down in time to cut, getting the ball through point for a single. Moves to 40. 73/2

30.5 D Perera to Jennings, Excellent bowling. Landed outside off, Jennings comes forward to defend but the ball spins away after landing on the rough to beat the outside edge. 72/2

30.4 D Perera to Jennings, Fuller on middle, pushed towards mid on. 72/2

30.3 D Perera to Root, Around off, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 72/2

30.2 D Perera to Root, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 71/2

30.1 D Perera to Root, Full and outside leg, Root looks to sweep but misses. 71/2

29.6 R Herath to Root, UPPISH BUT SAFE! Full and outside off, Root plays this a touch loosely, pushes it in the air, through the covers but wide of the man over there. A single taken. 71/2

29.5 R Herath to Root, Fuller and around off, pushed back to the bowler. 70/2

29.4 R Herath to Root, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 70/2

29.3 R Herath to Root, Full and around middle, Root lunges to defend but gets it off the inner half of the bat towards short leg. 70/2

29.2 R Herath to Joe Root, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. 70/2

29.1 R Herath to Root, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 70/2

Russel Arnold on air reckons that Rangana Herath should switch ends. Feels that there is more turn at the end from where Dilruwan is bowling.

28.6 D Perera to Jennings, Stays back and defends. 70/2

28.5 D Perera to Jennings, Outside off, pushed towards cover. 70/2

28.4 D Perera to Jennings, Full and around middle, pushed towards mid off. 70/2

28.3 D Perera to Root, Goes back and with effective wristwork, flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. The skipper is off the mark. 70/2

28.2 D Perera to Root, Floated outside off, spinning in, Root goes back and defends. 69/2

28.1 D Perera to Jennings, A touch short outside off, punched through the covers for a single. 69/2

27.6 R Herath to Root, Full and around off, watchfully pushed out. 68/2

27.5 R Herath to Root, Thrown up with a bit more loop, around off, spinning away, Root opens the face of the bat and pushes it towards point. 68/2

27.4 R Herath to Root, Very full and tight, well blocked. 68/2

27.3 R Herath to Root, Full and around off, solidly defended back to the bowler. 68/2

27.2 R Herath to Jennings, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 68/2

27.1 R Herath to Jennings, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. 67/2

26.6 D Perera to Root, Full and outside off, Root looks to sweep but misses. There is a big LBW shout but it is turned down. Impact was outside off. 67/2

26.5 D Perera to Root, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 67/2

26.4 D Perera to Root, Around off, Root goes back and defends. 67/2

Skipper Joe Root walks in at number 4, replacing Moeen.

26.3 D Perera to Ali, OUT! Oh dear. What a waste of a wicket. We did feel that Moeen should counter-attack but that is just a poor shot. Full on middle, Moeen lazily attempts to swing across the line. Is nowhere near the pitch of the ball and he gets it off the inner half towards mid on. It is so poorly timed that it barely carries. Rangana Herath over there has to struggle to get to the ball and nearly cradles it, with the ball, luckily for him, getting stuck in his palms around his box. Please don't imagine how. He is all smiles though, taking a bit of a while to get up. 67/2

26.2 D Perera to Jennings, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total. 67/1

26.1 D Perera to Jennings, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 66/1

DRINKS BREAK. Superb opening hour for England. They have lost just the wicket of Burns, that too, because of a superb piece of fielding. The pitch has already started to turn and it might be a good idea for Moeen to counter-attack.

25.6 R Herath to Ali, This is slightly quicker, Moeen calmly blocks it out. 66/1

25.5 R Herath to Ali, Slowly tossed up outside off, pushed back towards Herath again. 66/1

25.4 R Herath to Ali, Very full outside off, almost a yorker, dug out back to the bowler. 66/1

25.3 R Herath to Jennings, Short and outside off, played behind point for a run. 66/1

25.2 R Herath to Jennings, Was there an inside edge? Dickwella almost gets excited for everything. Here come the replays. Full and around leg, Jennings gets back and looks to flick but the ball hits his pads and lobs in the air, towards the vacant short leg region. 65/1

25.1 R Herath to Ali, On middle, pushed down to long on for a single. Way too easy for a new batsman. 65/1

It was a matter of time before he was brought on. Here comes Rangana Herath.

24.6 D Perera to Jennings, On middle, blocked in front of short leg. 64/1

24.5 D Perera to Jennings, Full and outside off, driven back to Dilruwan. 64/1

24.4 D Perera to Jennings, BEATEN! How did that miss the off stump? Full and around off, Jennings looks to defend but the ball spins just away, past the outside edge and shaves the off stump! 64/1

24.3 D Perera to Jennings, This is on middle, well pushed towards the bowler. 64/1

24.2 D Perera to Jennings, Around off, solidly defended to the off side. 64/1

24.1 D Perera to Ali, On middle and leg, helped to the leg side for a single. 64/1

23.6 S Lakmal to Jennings, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a couple. 63/1

23.5 S Lakmal to Ali, A short ball, down the leg side, pulled towards fine leg for a single. 61/1

23.4 S Lakmal to Ali, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 60/1

23.3 S Lakmal to Ali, Full again, pushed towards cover once more. 60/1

23.2 S Lakmal to Ali, Fuller in length, solidly pushed towards cover. 60/1

23.1 S Lakmal to Ali, Avoids the king pair. Lakmal had cleaned him up in the first innings and this time too, Moeen faces him first up. Sees the ball coming in from outside off on a length and blocks. 60/1

In comes Moeen Ali at number 3. He is on a king pair.

22.6 D Perera to Burns, OUT! Superb piece of fielding from Dimuth Karunaratne and Burns has to go! What a way to get a breakthrough. Fuller on middle, Rory comes down the track and flicks it towards mid on. He calls for the single, there is no miscommunication and the running is pretty decent too. However, Karunaratne comes way too quickly from mid on for Burns' liking, has one stump to aim at and throws at the bowler's end. Bulls' eye! It looks out to the naked eye but the umpire wants to be sure. Refers it upstairs and replays confirm that the highest opening stand for England in the second innings, in 10 innings, has finally been broken. The last time the openers stitched a 50-run stand in the second innings was 53, by Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman in the Ashes, at the Adelaide Oval, in December 2017. 60/1

Direct hit! Is Burns in trouble? He does not seem to be happy. Referred upstairs...

22.5 D Perera to Jennings, Goes back and works it through square leg for a run. The stand is now worth 60. 60/0

22.4 D Perera to Jennings, Full and just outside off, pushed towards cover. 59/0

22.3 D Perera to Burns, Down the leg side, Rory looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his thigh pads through fine leg. A leg bye taken. 59/0

22.2 D Perera to Burns, This time hs leans and drives it towards cover. 58/0

22.1 D Perera to Burns, Once again Burns is down the track, is nowhere to the pitch of the ball, looks to defend awkwardly and gets it off the outer half towards point. 58/0

21.6 S Lakmal to Jennings, Good length delivery outside off, coming in, dead-batted to the off side. 58/0

21.5 S Lakmal to Burns, On middle and leg, helped through mid-wicket to get across to the other end. 58/0

21.5 S Lakmal to Burns, ANOTHER NO BALL. Second from Lakmal this morning. This is for overstepping. Full and just outside off, Burns gets across, comes forward, then goes back and defends. 57/0

21.4 S Lakmal to Burns, Back of a length this time, watchfully defended. 56/0

21.3 S Lakmal to Burns, On a length around off, coming in, watchfully defended. 56/0

21.2 S Lakmal to Burns, On middle and leg again, this time Rory tucks it to the left of the man at deep mid-wicket. Two more. 56/0

21.1 S Lakmal to Burns, On middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a couple. Burns moves to 20. 54/0

20.6 D Perera to Jennings, Full and straight, blocked towards mid on. 52/0

20.5 D Perera to Burns, Loose delivery, outside leg, flicked wide of mid-wicket for a quick single. Good understanding between the two openers. The running and calling has been error-free. 52/0

20.4 D Perera to Burns, Short and wide, cut straight to cover. 51/0

20.3 Perera to Burns, Risky, very risky. Burns is leading a risky life at the moment. Full and in line of the stumps, Rory gets across to paddle and luckily for him, the ball hits his gloves and rolls down. That was heading for the wickets and the left-hander had got way too across. 51/0

20.2 D Perera to R Burns, The response is to come down the track immediately. Is nowhere near the pitch of the ball and somehow, gets bat on that, managing an under edge. 51/0

20.1 D Perera to Burns, BEATEN! That spun. Guess we are going to see that regularly. Landed around the good length area, around the off stump, Burns comes forward to defend but the ball lands, generates a puff of dust and then spins past the outside edge. 51/0

19.6 S Lakmal to Jennings, In line of the stumps, coming in slightly, blocked towards point. 51/0

19.5 S Lakmal to Jennings, Outside off, pushed towards cover. 51/0

19.4 S Lakmal to Jennings, Fuller in length, just around middle, watchfully defended towards cover. 51/0

19.3 S Lakmal to Jennings, Landed around off, going away, Jennings shoulders arms. 51/0

19.2 S Lakmal to Jennings, Similar ball, pushed towards cover. 51/0

19.1 S Lakmal to Jennings, On a length around middle, defended to the off side. 51/0

18.6 D Perera to Burns, Now Burns tries the reverse sweep but gets an under edge onto the pads. A happening over. 51/0

18.5 D Perera to Burns, OOPS! Full on middle, KJ looks to flick now but the slow away turn induces a leading edge, wide of cover! A single is taken. 51/0

18.4 D Perera to Burns, Another LBW shout, but the impact is well outside off. Keaton brings out the reverse sweep but he signals his intentions way too early. Hence, Dilruwan slows down the delivery and hits the batsman on the pads. 51/0

18.3 D Perera to Jennings, Full and around off, nicely pushed in front of cover for a quick single. The lead is now 190. 51/0

18.2 D Perera to Jennings, Similar line, this time Jennings lunges and pushes it back to the bowler. 50/0

18.1 D Perera to Jennings, The arm ball, around leg stump, played in front of short leg. 50/0

17.6 S Lakmal to Jennings, Flicks it through the leg side to bring up the 50-RUN OPENING STAND. This has been a good, solid start by the visitors. 50/0

17.5 S Lakmal to Jennings, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 49/0

17.5 S Lakmal to Burns, TOP EDGE, SAFE! It has been given a no ball anyways. Did Lakmal overstep? A short ball outside off, Burns looked to pull but the bounce got big on him. Went off the top edge and straight up in the air. However, there are more crows than men around the mid-wicket region close to the batsman. By the time the man from the deep comes running in, a single is taken. 49/0

An issue with the ball. The seam seems to be coming away. Marais Erasmus has a look, cuts a thread and then hands it back to Lakmal.

17.4 S Lakmal to Jennings, On a length outside off, played towards point for a run. 47/0

17.3 S Lakmal to Burns, A well-taken single. Burns pushes this fuller length delivery towards mid off, sees that Angelo Mathews is resting on his heels, not quite attacking the ball and pounces on the opportunity. Angelo realizes late that he has been caught napping and tries to hurry, picks it up and has a shy at the bowler's end but Rory is in by that time. The stumps are missed any which ways. 46/0

17.2 S Lakmal to Burns, Tighter line, watchfully defended. 45/0

17.1 S Lakmal to Burns, On a length outside off, placed towards cover. 45/0

16.6 D Perera to R Burns, Floated around middle, RB comes down the track and drives it towards long on for one. 45/0

16.5 D Perera to Jennings, Outside off, punched through the covers for a run. 44/0

16.4 D Perera to Jennings, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 43/0

16.3 D Perera to Burns, Good use of the feet, comes down the track and flicks it wide of mid on for a single. 43/0

16.2 D Perera to Burns, NOT OUT! Saved by a hair's breadth! Marginal call, as Hawk Eye shows the impact to be umpire's call. A very good delivery from Dilruwan. After bowling the one that spun on the previous ball, he darts this one around off. Burns does not pick it and thrusts his pad forward, ahead of his bat and is pinged on the equipment. Perera appeals long and hard but umpire Gaffaney is unmoved. Dilruwan convinces Lakmal to go for the review which he does, but Hawk Eye saves the batsman. Good thing for Sri Lanka - at least they do not lose a review. 42/0

LBW review! The Lankans reckon that they have Burns plumb in front. Looks close.

16.1 D Perera to Burns, Short and outside off, spinning away, Burns goes back to cut but there is slow turn, hence a bottom edge is induced. 42/0

15.6 S Lakmal to Jennings, Landed outside off, left alone. 42/0

15.5 S Lakmal to Burns, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 42/0

15.4 S Lakmal to Burns, This is just outside off, Burns initially comes forward, but then goes back and blocks. 41/0

15.3 S Lakmal to Burns, Around off, coming in slightly, watchfully defended. 41/0

15.2 S Lakmal to Jennings, Around off, played with an open bat-face behind point for a single. The lead is now 180. 41/0

15.1 S Lakmal to Jennings, Landed outside off, coming in, left alone. 40/0

14.6 D Perera to Burns, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 40/0

14.5 D Perera to Burns, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 40/0

14.4 D Perera to Burns, Landed around off, watchfully defended. 40/0

14.3 D Perera to Burns, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 40/0

14.2 D Perera to Burns, Comes down the track, is not to the pitch of the ball, looks to flick but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. 40/0

14.1 D Perera to Burns, Landed outside off, Burns looks to defend but the ball spins away and beats the outside off. 40/0

13.6 S Lakmal to Jennings, One more leave outside off. 40/0

13.5 S Lakmal to Jennings, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 40/0

13.4 S Lakmal to Jennings, Wider outside off, not played at again. 40/0

13.3 S Lakmal to Jennings, Closer to the off stump, coming in as well, but Keaton knows where his sticks are and lets it go. 40/0

13.2 S Lakmal to Jennings, Landed outside off, a touch wide, Jennings shoulders arms. 40/0

13.1 S Lakmal to Jennings, A length ball outside off, coming in, pushed towards mid on. 40/0

Suranga Lakmal to bowl from the other end. Dinesh Chandimal is off the field, so Lakmal is leading the pack.

12.6 D Perera to Burns, On middle and leg, kept in front of short leg. 40/0

12.5 D Perera to Jennings, Landed outside off, short in length, slow spin away, Keaton looks to cut but the ball comes so slowly that it goes off the bottom part of the bat towards cover. A run taken. 40/0

12.4 D Perera to Jennings, This time he comes forward properly and defends correctly. 39/0

12.3 D Perera to Jennings, Similar ball, Jennings gets a good stride forward and blocks it, slightly off the inner half, towards short leg. 39/0

12.2 D Perera to Jennings, On middle and leg, watchfully defended. 39/0

12.1 D Perera to Burns, Full and down the leg side, flicked through square leg for an easy single. 39/0

Alright then. The players are onto the field. The Lankans get into a huddle. They need to get 10 wickets ASAP. Can they bowl out England under 150? The lead is a healthy 177 as of now, but 3 or 4 wickets quickly will raise the Lankan hopes. Dilruwan Perera will start off proceedings to Rory Burns. Here we go!

PITCH REPORT - Brad Hogg observes that the pitch has started to crumble around the good length area. There are some pebbles coming out and what that might do is - just ask the bowlers to hit that area consistently. Reckons that there will be plenty of wickets to fall this afternoon and THIS GAME SHOULD END TOMORROW.

Moeen Ali has a chat with Ian Ward. The all-rounder says that the pitch is turning but one needs to be very patient. Feels that his team's seamers were fantastic early on and the spinners did their bit. Reckons that England are way ahead in the game and need to build on the advantage today. On the bowling, Moeen says that the plan was to bowl a disciplined line and length and then save the boundaries. Feels that partnerships with the bat are the key on Day 3. On his own bowling, he says that he is changing his pace as much as he can. Adds that the wicket is spinning but is very slow. So, he tried to keep it in line of the stumps and was patient, hoping that something would happen sometime. Informs that before the series, the entire bowling group sat down and laid out a plan to bowl and they have been executed petty well. On spin coach Saqlain Mushtaq, Ali is full of praise for the Pakistan legend, saying that he has got plenty of knowledge, more than any other.

WEATHER - There were some nervous moments regarding this topic. Last evening, after Stumps, there was a heavy shower and it was pretty overcast this morning. But now, the clouds have disappeared and we have bright and sunny conditions.

20 wickets in 2 days. Nothing surprising. What is surprising is - England leading by a BIG margin in Galle. Galle, yes, Galle - the one stadium which is considered to be a fortress for Sri Lanka. Patient batting and disciplined bowling, working to plans has given the visitors a big ascendancy in this game. Will the Lankans be able to fight back? Hello and a warm welcome to third day of the opening Test between Sri Lanka and England at Galle.

... DAY 3, OPENING SESSION ...

England now have a lot of time on their hands and also all their 10 wickets. They will try and bat the Lankans out of the game. Anything around 350 is going to be an uphill task for the home side. Is there a fightback in store or will England continue their domination? Join us on Day 3, at the same time to find out. Cheers!

Earlier in the day, courtesy Foakes' ton, the visitors got close to the 350-run mark. Perera was the star with the ball for Sri Lanka as he took a fifer. Sri Lanka in their first innings were poor with the bat. They had no answers to the spin trio of Moeen, Rashid and Leach. The offie was the tormentor-in-chief as he finished with a 4-fer. Angelo Mathews was the only Sri Lankan batsman who showed some fight. He scored a half ton but the hosts needed more from him.

England's session, England's day and one can probably say, it is England's match to lose now. They took the remaining wickets quickly post Tea and took a big lead of 139 and they have already added 38 to it. Their batsmen needed to battle out 12 overs today and their openers have done so without breaking a sweat.

11.6 R Herath to Jennings, The last ball has also been dealt with. Flighted ball on off, the batsman blocks it out. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2! 38/0

11.5 R Herath to Jennings, Penultimate ball negotiated, now one ball to go. Jennings defends it onto the ground. 38/0

11.4 R Herath to Jennings, On the stumps and it turns back in. The batsman gets right behind the line and blocks it out. 38/0

11.3 R Herath to Jennings, Slightly shorter and outside off, KJ guides it through point and the batsmen take two. 38/0

11.2 R Herath to Jennings, Loopy ball on off, the batsman prods forward and blocks it out. 36/0

11.1 R Herath to Jennings, On off, it is flatter, Jennings guides it towards point. 36/0

10.6 A Dananjaya to Burns, Slower through the air on the stumps, Burns keeps it out. So only an over left in the day. 36/0

10.5 A Dananjaya to Jennings, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single. 36/0

10.4 A Dananjaya to Jennings, On off, the batsman blocks it out. 35/0

10.3 A Dananjaya to Jennings, BEATEN! Dananjaya has started off well here. He floats this on off, it pitches and then turns away. Jennings tries to keep it out but is beaten. 35/0

10.2 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Tries to play the sweep shot but the ball hits the gloves and then the helmet. An appeal from the bowler but he is the only one doing so. 35/0

10.1 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Tossed up on off, the batsman blocks it out. 35/0

Akila Dananjaya is back on. He was poor in the first innings and Sri Lanka would love a better show here.

9.6 R Herath to Burns, Turning into off stump, Keaton gets completely beaten on this one. 35/0

9.5 R Herath to Jennings, Flighted delivery on off stump, Jennings cuts it towards third man. They pick up a single. 35/0

9.4 R Herath to Burns, Floated on middle stump, Burns flicks it towards the leg side. The batsmen take a single. 34/0

9.3 R Herath to Burns, FOUR! GREAT SHOT! Tossed up again on off stump, Rory dances down the track and hits it towards mid-wicket for a boundary. 33/0

9.2 R Herath to Burns, Floated on middle stump, Rory defends off the front foot. 29/0

9.1 R Herath to Burns, Tossed up on middle stump, Burns plays it off the back foot. 29/0

8.6 D Perera to Burns, Flatter and quicker on the pads, the batsman works it towards square leg for a single. 29/0

8.5 D Perera to Burns, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 28/0

8.4 D Perera to Burns, Tossed up ball outside off, Burns makes a leave. 28/0

8.3 D Perera to Jennings, On the shorter side, KJ with the turn pushes it through covers for a run. 28/0

8.2 D Perera to Jennings, FOUR! Short and wide and put away! It was asking to be hit and Jennings puts it away through point for a boundary. The lead now is 166. 27/0

8.1 D Perera to Jennings, Flatter on off, the batsman blocks it out. 23/0

7.6 R Herath to Burns, Flighted delivery on leg stump, Rory flicks it off his pads towards mid-wicket. 23/0

7.5 R Herath to Burns, Tossed up again on middle stump, Burns defends from the back foot. 23/0

7.4 R Herath to Jennings, Floated on middle stump, Jennings sweeps it towards fine leg. The batsmen take a single. 23/0

7.3 R Herath to Jennings, Flighted delivery on leg stump, Jennings plays it towards the leg side. 22/0

7.2 R Herath to Burns, Tossed up again on middle stump, Burns dances down the track and plays it towards mid-wicket. They take a single. 22/0

7.1 R Herath to Burns, Tossed up on off stump, Burns defends off the front foot. 21/0

Rangana Herath is into the attack.

6.6 D Perera to Jennings, Tossed up on off, the batsman blocks it safely. 21/0

6.5 D Perera to Jennings, On the stumps this time, Keaton keeps it out. 21/0

6.4 D Perera to Jennings, Fires it on the pads, Jennings tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball lobs away from short leg. 21/0

6.3 D Perera to Jennings, The batsman works it down the leg side. 21/0

6.2 D Perera to Jennings, On the shorter side outside off, Jennings pushes it to the man at covers. 21/0

6.1 D Perera to Burns, This is flatter and on middle, the batsman blocks it out. 21/0

5.6 S Lakmal to Jennings, Back of a length delivery on middle stump, Keaton plays it off the back foot towards covers. They come back for two. 20/0

5.5 S Lakmal to Jennings, Length delivery outside off stump, Jennings lets it go. 18/0

5.4 S Lakmal to Burns, Back of a length on middle stump, Burns plays it off the back foot. The batsmen take a single. 18/0

5.3 S Lakmal to Burns, Length delivery on off stump, Rory pushes it to the off side. 17/0

5.2 S Lakmal to Burns, On a good length on off stump, Burns plays it off the front foot. There is no movement for Lakmal. 17/0

5.1 S Lakmal to Burns, Bowls on a good length, Burns defends off the front foot. 17/0

4.6 D Perera to Jennings, Flicked with the angle through mid-wicket for a couple. 17/0

4.5 D Perera to Jennings, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 15/0

4.4 D Perera to Jennings, This is slightly fuller, Jennings still goes on the back foot to keep it out but gets his bat down in time. 15/0

4.3 D Perera to Jennings, Once again it is on the pads, Jennings fails to put it away and gets hit on it. 15/0

4.2 D Perera to Jennings, Shorter but quicker, kept out. 15/0

4.1 D Perera to Burns, Fires it on the pads, it is worked towards deep square leg for a run. 15/0

3.6 S Lakmal to Jennings, FOUR! Beautiful shot. Short and wide outside off stump, Keaton places it towards third man for a boundary. 14/0

3.5 S Lakmal to Jennings, Length delivery on middle stump, Jennings defends off the back foot. 10/0

3.4 S Lakmal to Jennings, Length delivery on off stump, Keaton hits it towards covers. The batsmen get a couple. 10/0

3.3 S Lakmal to Jennings, Good length delivery outside off stump, Jennings leaves. 8/0

3.2 S Lakmal to Jennings, Length delivery outside off stump, Keaton lets it go. 8/0

3.1 S Lakmal to Jennings, On a good length, Jennings defends off the back foot. 8/0

2.6 D Perera to Burns, Fires it on the pad, Burns misses the flick and is hit on the pads. A muted appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. 8/0

2.5 D Perera to Burns, The first ball that really turned! Floats it up outside off, Burns tries to force it through the off side but is beaten. 8/0

2.4 D Perera to Burns, Shortish and outside off, the batter pushes it to covers. 8/0

2.3 D Perera to Burns, Uses his feet but Perera shortens his length. Burns tries to flick but is hit on the pads. 8/0

2.2 D Perera to Burns, Tosses it up on middle, no turn for the bowler. Burns keeps it out. 8/0

2.1 D Perera to Jennings, Sweeps and does it well, towards fine leg for a single. 8/0

1.6 S Lakmal to K Jennings, Plays the cut shot this time but since there is a man in the deep, only a run results. 7/0

1.5 S Lakmal to Jennings, Wide again outside off, left alone. 6/0

1.4 S Lakmal to Jennings, Could have been the fourth but Jennings decides to leave this one. 6/0

1.3 S Lakmal to Jennings, Third cut shot in a row! None were off the middle though. On the shorter side outside off, Jennings chops it down towards point. 6/0

1.2 S Lakmal to K Jennings, FOUR! If you slash you should slash hard. KJ does exactly that. Short and outside off, Jennings goes for the cut but the ball takes the top edge and goes down to the third man fence. 6/0

1.1 S Lakmal to Jennings, Starts off with a short ball outside off, the batsman tries to cut but gets a bottom edge towards point. 2/0

Suranga Lakmal to bowl from the other end.

0.6 D Perera to Jennings, Down the leg side, Jennings tries to flick but misses. The ball brushes the pads and goes fine down the leg side. A couple taken. 2/0

0.5 D Perera to Jennings, Gives it nice air and lands it on off, Jennings lunges and blocks it out. 1/0

0.4 D Perera to R Burns, Uses his feet and strokes it towards mid on for a run. England are underway in this innings. 1/0

0.3 D Perera to Burns, Flatter and outside off, it stays a touch low. Burns tries to punch it through the off side but gets a bottom edge to covers. 0/0

0.2 D Perera to Burns, Another loopy ball on off, it is kept out nicely. 0/0

0.1 D Perera to Burns, Tosses it up around middle, it goes on with the arm. Burns keeps it out. 0/0

