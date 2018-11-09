Sri Lanka vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4 at Galle: Mathews and Mendis Keep Sri Lanka Steady Post Lunch

(AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

49.5 Ben Stokes to Mendis, No run. 139/3

49.4 Ben Stokes to Mathews, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 139/3

49.3 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Another bumper, it is worked around the corner for a run. 138/3

49.2 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Another bumper, Mathews pulls it down to fine leg for a run 137/3

49.1 Ben Stokes to Mathews, DROPPED! In and out! The ploy of bowling short almost paid off. That should have been taken. Yes, it was travelling but it was straight at him. Mathews pulls it right off the middle but towards Anderson who is at mid-wicket. He gets to hands to it but faisl to hang on. Not been the best of days for England in the field. Their second drop. 136/3

48.6 J Leach to Mathews, Clips it with the angle towards mid-wicket for a run. 136/3

48.5 J Leach to Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 135/3

48.4 J Leach to Mathews, inside edge saves him there! This is once again angled into the batsman. Angelo tries to defend it out but he gets an inside edge onto his pads. 135/3

48.3 J Leach to Mathews, Fired on the pads, Mathews fails to put bat on ball and it hits him on the pads. 135/3

48.2 J Leach to Mathews, Floats it up on middle, Mathews is solid in defense. 135/3

48.1 J Leach to Mathews, Flatter and it is the straighter one. Mathews goes back and punches it to mid off. 135/3

47.6 Ben Stokes to Mendis, And he gets one more, was ready for it. Hops and keeps it out. 135/3

47.5 Ben Stokes to Mendis, A bouncer now and Mendis ducks under it. You can expect one more. 135/3

47.4 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Goes full this time around off, Mendis defends it with not a lot of foot movement. 135/3

47.3 Ben Stokes to Mathews, The rib-tickler this time, Mathews helps it on its way towards fine leg for a run. 135/3

47.2 Ben Stokes to A Mathews, FOUR! Stokes is overdoing it now, I feel! Another short ball, Mathews is in position early and he pulls it through mid-wicket. The ball races away. 134/3

47.1 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Continues bowling the short ball, the batsman ducks under it. 130/3

46.6 J Leach to Mendis, On the stumps, it is kept out. 130/3

46.5 J Leach to Mendis, Another tossed up ball on middle, it is defended. Leach has not got the turn he would have liked. The ball is going straight on and it is too easy for the batsman at the moment. 130/3

46.4 J Leach to Mendis, Slower through the air and on the stumps, it is kept out. 130/3

46.3 J Leach to Mendis, SIX! All the way! He has played this shot with a lot of authority! Once again Mendis goes down on one knee and sweeps it. The connection is very good and sails over the square leg fence. 130/3

46.2 J Leach to Mendis, Loopy ball on middle, it is blocked. 124/3

46.1 J Leach to Mendis, Flatter on off, it is kept out. 124/3

45.6 Ben Stokes to Mathews, JUST WIDE AND FOUR! Another short ball down the leg side, Mathews goes for the pull. It goes off his gloves and away from the keeper, down to the fine leg fence. 124/3

45.5 Ben Stokes to Mathews, The batsman works it down the leg side. 120/3

45.4 Ben Stokes to A Mathews, Ouch! That might have hurt! Mathews has hit the pull right off the middle but it hits the man at short leg. 120/3

45.3 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Another very good short ball. It comes quickly onto the batter. He tries to get out of the way but is hit on the glove. It goes towards fine leg, a run is taken. It was off the elbow actually, so a leg bye signaled. 120/3

45.2 Ben Stokes to Mendis, In the air... safe! The short ball ploy almost does the trick. Stokes continues to bang it short. Mendis tries to defend but the ball hits the top portion of his bat and goes uppishly but wide of short leg. 119/3

45.1 Ben Stokes to Mendis, A bumper but Mendis easily ducks under it. 119/3

44.6 J Leach to Mathews, On the stumps, defended. 119/3

44.5 J Leach to Mendis, On the shorter side, the batsman pushes it back through covers and rotates strike. 119/3

44.4 J Leach to Mendis, Flatter and on the pads, Mendis works it to short leg. 118/3

44.3 J Leach to Mendis, FOUR! This time he picks the gap with the slog sweep. Goes down on one knee and hits it through mid-wicket. Boundary. 118/3

44.2 J Leach to Mathews, Angles this one into the batter, he works it towards mid-wicket for a run. 114/3

44.1 J Leach to Mathews, Very full, almost a yorker. Mathews jams it out to mid on. 113/3

43.6 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Sharp bouncer. Banged in short, it straightens up after angling in at first. Mendis looks to defend but gets beaten past the outside edge. That wasn't far away. 113/3

43.5 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Short of a good length angling in, Mendis gets on top of the bounce and defends it down on the leg side. 113/3

43.4 Ben Stokes to Mendis, The bumper again, outside off, Mendis gets low and looks to ramp it over the slip cordon. Some impatience creeping in from the looks of it. 113/3

43.3 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Angling in at first and then straightens off the seam, on a good length on off. Mendis is a bit squared up as he defends this down on the off side. 113/3

43.2 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Full in length and outside off, a mistimed drive finds the cover fielder. 113/3

43.1 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Angles in the bouncer on middle and leg, Mathews with a little swivel pulls it along the carpet to fine leg. One run added to the total. 113/3

42.6 J Leach to Mendis, On the shorter side, Mendis cuts it to point. 112/3

42.5 J Leach to Mendis, FOUR! Swept nicely! Down the leg side, Mendis sits on one knee and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. 112/3

42.4 J Leach to Mathews, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 108/3

42.3 J Leach to Mathews, Flighted ball again on off, kept out. 107/3

42.2 J Leach to Mathews, Tossed up on off, Mathews drives it to covers. 107/3

42.1 J Leach to Mendis, This is flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 107/3

41.6 Ben Stokes to Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 106/3

41.5 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Slower ball on off, Mathews drives it to mid off. 106/3

41.4 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Hits the length hard around off, the batsman gets behind the line and keeps it out. 106/3

41.3 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Too easy as Mathews gets it on his pads, he flicks it through mid-wicket and a brace is taken. 106/3

41.2 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Down the leg side, AM misses the flick. 104/3

41.1 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Back of a length around off, Mathews keeps it out off the back foot. 104/3

40.6 J Leach to Mendis, Slower through the air on off, Mendis gets behind the line and blocks it out. 104/3

40.5 J Leach to Mathews, Mathews eases it down to long off and another run is taken. 104/3

40.4 J Leach to Mendis, Sweeps it nicely but there is a fielder in the deep at the mid-wicket fence. A run taken. 103/3

40.3 J Leach to Mendis, Gives it air on middle, Mendis keeps it out. 102/3

40.2 J Leach to Mathews, On the pads, this is worked around the corner for a run. 102/3

40.1 J Leach to Mathews, Slower through the air on off, Mathews guides it to point. 101/3

39.6 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Way wide outside off, left alone. 101/3

39.5 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Needless, a very needless shot that. It was another short ball by Stokes outside off, Mendis tries to ramp it over the keeper at the very last moment. The ball misses his bat. 101/3

39.4 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Slower ball on middle, Stokes bringing all his variations into play. Mendis is right behind the line of the delivery and he keeps it out. 101/3

39.3 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Angles this into the batter, Mendis works it towards mid on. He wants a run but is sent back by his partner. 101/3

39.2 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Good bowling! A bouncer and at a good pace. Mendis, in time, ducks under it. 101/3

39.1 Ben Stokes to Mendis, On a length and the ball skids through after pitching. It is kept out. 101/3

38.6 J Leach to Mathews, Gives it air on off, the batsman pushes it to covers. 101/3

38.5 J Leach to Mendis, Flatter and on off, the batsman pushes it towards cover for a run. 101/3

38.4 J Leach to Mendis, Lovely line and length, around middle, just behind a driving length. Kept out. 100/3

38.3 J Leach to Mendis, Sweeps but finds the fielder at square leg. Down the leg side was the delivery. 100/3

38.2 J Leach to Mathews, 100 up with that single! This is worked with the angle through mid-wicket. 100/3

38.1 J Leach to K Mendis, Nice start by him! He slows it up and lands it around middle, it straightens a little. Mendis tries to defend but gets an outside edge towards short third man for a run. 99/3

Jack Leach to bowl from the other end.

37.6 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Goes wide of the crease and bowls it wide outside off, another leave. 98/3

37.5 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Slightly fuller on off, Mathews strokes it to covers. 98/3

37.4 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Goes back to bowling on a length around off, Angelo makes a leave. 98/3

37.3 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Welcomes Mathews with a snorter! A bumper and a well-directed one. Mathews does well to evade it. 98/3

We are back for the afternoon session. The English players are seen in a huddle and now they make their way out to the middle. Kusal Mendis walks out with Angelo Mathews who is the new man in. He will face Ben Stokes who has 4 balls to go.

... Day 4, Session 2 ...

England in the driving seat yet again, they've picked up three wickets this morning and the overrate has been good too with just under 31 overs bowled. Sri Lanka started well as they saw the first hour out without any trouble, but have since been rocked as Leach, Moeen, then Stokes got one wicket each, and the afternoon session could bring more trouble for them if they don't buck up. Irrelevant right now, but they trail by 364 runs. Let's see how they do in the second session.

Sri Lanka have slipped further than they'd have liked, and their undoing has come because of a mere 30 seconds. 30 seconds. You could argue had Mendis been smart enough to ensure Root's was the last over, then de Silva would have survived. A game of fine margins. It can do you in.

37.2 Ben Stokes to Silva, OUT! GONE THIS TIME! Ben Stokes gets his man eventually. What a player. Bowls a superb length delivery on off, de Silva hangs his bat out to defend but there's some slight movement away. All that's needed to do him in. The ball takes the edge and flies to Joe Root at first slip, who gets low and takes the catch. LUNCH ON DAY 4! 98/3

37.1 Ben Stokes to Silva, Not out! No spike on Snicko. But there was some noise heard in real time as the ball went past the bat. Strange. Full and outside off from Stokes, inviting de Silva into the drive and the batsman gets sucked in. Plays at it loosely and Foakes takes the catch. England appeal, umpire Erasmus raises his finger after a thought. Dhananjaya, however, takes it upstairs and replays show there's no edge. 98/2

And would you look at that! England might just have a wicket here. Dhananjaya de Silva has been given out caught behind and he's reviewed the decision.

No. We will have one more. Stokes will bowl that. Had about 30 seconds remaining. So close.

36.6 Joe Root to Mendis, Stays right behind the line of the straighter delivery to defend. 98/2

36.5 Joe Root to Mendis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 98/2

36.4 Joe Root to Mendis, The leg break outside leg, quite short in length, it's padded away. 98/2

36.3 Joe Root to Mendis, Short, flat and down leg, kept out on the leg side from the back foot. 98/2

36.2 Joe Root to Mendis, That was in the air for a fair bit but it's landed safely. Spinning in on middle and off, Mendis comes forward and flicks it aerially. Falls just short of short mid-wicket. 98/2

36.1 Joe Root to Silva, Looped up delivery on middle and off, eased down to long on for a single. 98/2

Joe Root to bowl what should be the last over before Lunch.

35.6 Ben Stokes to Mendis, The bumper on off, Mendis keeps his eyes on the ball as he ducks under it. 97/2

35.5 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Hits the deck hard and pounds it short on middle, Mendis stays behind the line and blocks. 97/2

35.4 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Back of a length outside off, pushed away on the off side. 97/2

35.3 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Brings it in closer to off, Kusal keeps it out off the back foot. 97/2

35.2 Ben Stokes to Mendis, In the channel outside off, on a good length, left alone. 97/2

35.1 Ben Stokes to Silva, Short of a good length outside off, de Silva steers it behind point and takes a run. 97/2

Ben Stokes is brought on for a little burst before the Lunch break.

34.6 A Rashid to Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 96/2

34.5 A Rashid to K Mendis, Finds the gap through the cover region and takes a run. 95/2

34.4 A Rashid to Mendis, Hangs back, waits for the ball to turn away and finds short third man. 94/2

34.3 A Rashid to Silva, Stays leg side to this tossed up ball and knocks it through to long off for one. 94/2

34.2 A Rashid to Mendis, Flicks it against the turn and finds deep mid-wicket for a single. 93/2

34.1 A Rashid to K Mendis, FOUR! Poor delivery and it's been duly punished. Short and well down leg, Mendis just lofts this over short fine leg to send it across the boundary line. 92/2

33.6 J Leach to Silva, Quicker through the air, the batsman stays inside the crease and keeps it out safely. 88/2

33.5 J Leach to Silva, Another front foot defense presented by the batsman. 88/2

33.4 J Leach to Silva, Tossed up delivery on off, going away, Dhananjaya comes forward and blocks before the ball can even turn. 88/2

33.3 J Leach to Mendis, Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single. 88/2

33.2 J Leach to Silva, De Silva does the same, goes down the ground towards long off and changes ends. 87/2

33.1 J Leach to K Mendis, A lot of air on this one from Leach, pitches it full on the stumps, it's driven through mid off for a single. 86/2

32.6 A Rashid to Silva, Short once more, blocked back down the track from the back foot. 85/2

32.5 A Rashid to Mendis, Short, flat and quick on middle, Mendis goes back and helps the pull along the ground through mid-wicket. Just the single. 85/2

32.4 A Rashid to Mendis, Strays it on the pads, it's nudged to short fine leg. 84/2

32.3 A Rashid to Mendis, FOUR! A juicy full toss from the leggie, Mendis accepts it with glee as he gets low and slog sweeps it over square leg for a boundary. Nobody out there in the deep. 84/2

32.2 A Rashid to Mendis, Gets his front leg out of the way and pushes it towards mid off. 80/2

32.1 A Rashid to Mendis, Nice and full from Adil Rashid, keeps it in line of the stumps, Mendis is forward as he defends it off the inner half on the leg side. 80/2

31.6 J Leach to Silva, Comes a little forward to this fuller length delivery and blocks. 80/2

31.5 J Leach to Silva, Quite slow through the air but a touch shorter in length, de Silva goes back and guards it out. 80/2

31.4 J Leach to Mendis, Off the outer half, it runs down to third man and the batsmen cross over. 80/2

31.3 J Leach to Silva, Drives this through the right of the point fielder and gets to the other end. 79/2

31.2 J Leach to Silva, Full and straight, another block. 78/2

31.1 J Leach to de Silva, Quite full and spinning away, outside off, Dhananjaya opens his body up, along with the bat face and pushes it to point. 78/2

30.6 A Rashid to Mendis, FOUR! A freebie from Rashid to finish the over. Bowls a half tracker and Mendis rocks back to this. Muscles the pull through mid-wicket and finds the fence. 78/2

30.5 A Rashid to Mendis, Looped up leg break on middle, spinning away, Mendis comes half forward and defends it right under his nose. 74/2

30.4 A Rashid to Mendis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 74/2

30.3 A Rashid to Mendis, Positions himself perfectly behind the line and then defends. 74/2

30.2 A Rashid to Mendis, Touch quicker and close to off, Mendis is watchful in his defense. 74/2

30.1 A Rashid to Mendis, Tossed up leg spinner on the stumps, eased away towards mid on. 74/2

29.6 J Leach to Silva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 74/2

29.5 J Leach to Silva, Already asking questions. This is a good move from Joe Root to bring the left-armer on. Slow and around off, spinning away, de Silva pushes away from his body and gets it off the outer half towards point. 74/2

29.4 J Leach to K Mendis, Mendis plays through the line and drives it through the covers for a single. 74/2

29.3 J Leach to Mendis, Beauty! Excellent delivery from Jack Leach. Slows this one up as he lands it on a driving length on off. There's drift in and then turn away after pitching. Beats the defensive bat of Kusal Mendis and goes into the keeper's gloves. 73/2

29.2 J Leach to K Mendis, Full and loopy, pushed to covers. 73/2

29.1 J Leach to Silva, From around the wicket, it's quicker and flatter around off, de Silva from the back foot punches it to long off for a single. 73/2

Change of ends for Jack Leach.

28.6 A Rashid to Mendis, Loopy and full in line of the stumps, Mendis presents a straight bat in defense. 72/2

28.5 Rashid to Mendis, Flights it right up there, on off, Mendis jams it out to the left of the cover fielder. 72/2

28.4 A Rashid to Silva, Touch short in length, backs away and punches it through mid off. One run taken. 72/2

28.3 A Rashid to Silva, Stays right behind the line of this one and blocks. 71/2

28.2 A Rashid to Silva, Tossed up leg break, Dhananjaya prods forward and pushes it back to the bowler. 71/2

28.1 A Rashid to Silva, Spinning away from outside off, on a shorter length, cut away square to point. 71/2

Adil Rashid is brought into the bowling attack. The real challenge begins now.

27.6 M Ali to Silva, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 71/2

27.5 M Ali to Mendis, Coming back in on middle, wristed away towards the mid-wicket region for an easy single. 70/2

27.4 M Ali to Silva, Driven through mid on by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 69/2

27.3 M Ali to Silva, Flatter and shorter ball, outside off, pushed away from the back foot. 68/2

27.2 M Ali to Silva, Spinning in on middle and leg, de Silva comes forward and pushes it with the spin to mid on. 68/2

27.1 M Ali to Silva, SIX! Gives the charge and gets the desired result. Steps out to this tossed up delivery and hammers it straight back over the bowler's head. A maximum results. 68/2

26.6 J Leach to Silva, Leans forward to this full delivery and eases it down to long off for a single. 62/2

26.5 J Leach to Silva, The ball is way wide on the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. 61/2

26.4 J Leach to Silva, Flatter ball on the pads, goes on the back foot and keeps it out on the leg side. 61/2

26.3 J Leach to Silva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 61/2

26.2 J Leach to Silva, Floats it right up there, defended by pressing right forward. 61/2

26.1 J Leach to Silva, Spinning away from around off, Silva goes on the back foot and keeps it out. 61/2

25.6 M Ali to Silva, Flicked away past short leg again, a run results on this occasion. 61/2

25.5 M Ali to Silva, Uses the depth of the crease, goes deep inside and plays it with the turn past short leg. 60/2

25.4 M Ali to Silva, Shorter and rising off the deck a bit, de Silva blocks off the back foot. 60/2

25.3 M Ali to Mendis, Mendis gets off the mark by wristing this full ball down to long on for a single. 60/2

Kusal Mendis walks in at no.4.

25.2 Ali to Karunaratne, OUT! GONE! Moeen Ali finally gets his man. This is also his 150th wicket in Test cricket. Karunaratne couldn't resist the temptation, just went for it and paid the price. Moeen tosses it up on the stumps, Dimuth gives the charge, looks to smack it over the bowler's head but can't get anywhere near the desired elevation as he doesn't get close to the pitch enough. Hands a sharp catch back to Ali who takes it well. Both the openers are back in the dressing room after doing all the hard work in the first hour. 59/2

25.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, Drifting in from around the wicket, full in length, pushed away defensively towards covers. 59/1

24.6 J Leach to D Karunaratne, Eases it down to long on for a run. 59/1

24.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, Clips it to mid-wicket with the turn. 58/1

24.4 J Leach to de Silva, A little turn there. It is flatter and around off, pitches and turns, also it is quick turn. Dhananjaya tries to defense but gets an outside edge towards short third man. A run. 58/1

24.3 J Leach to Silva, Another tossed up ball and it is kept out. 57/1

24.2 J Leach to Silva, The straighter one on middle, the batsman defends it onto the ground. 57/1

24.1 J Leach to Karunaratne, Dances down the track and hits it to long on for a single. 57/1

23.6 M Ali to de Silva, Another tossed up ball on off, Dhananjaya reaches out to it and strokes it to mid off. 56/1

23.5 M Ali to Silva, Loopy ball on off, Silva lunges and defends it out. 56/1

23.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, Flatter and fired on the pads, Karunaratne flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 56/1

23.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, Gives it air on middle, it is kept out. 55/1

23.2 M Ali to Silva, Dhananjaya now does the same but this one bounced a little more. The batter does well to play it with soft hands and away from the short leg fielder. 55/1

23.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, Works it around the corner and takes a single. 54/1

22.6 J Leach to Karunaratne, Uses his feet and times it to long on for a run. 53/1

22.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, Floats it up around off, it is kept out. 52/1

22.4 J Leach to Silva, On the shorter side, it is pushed down to long off for a run. 52/1

Dhananjaya de Silva walks out to bat.

22.3 J Leach to Silva, OUT! Three reds and Kushal has to continue his walk back, he takes a review with him. It was a poor one to be honest, looked out. England draw first blood. They could have had both the openers had Stokes taken the catch. They though would be relieved to get their first. Leach strikes. He tosses this up on middle, it straightens a touch. Silva gets down on one knee to play the sweep but misses. It hits him on the pads. An appeal follows, the umpire agrees. Silva walks up to his partner and after a chat decides to review. Replays roll in and it shows the on-field call is the correct one. Silva does not make much of the start he got. 51/1

Have England got their first? Silva has been judged LBW but he has opted to review it. Looks out.

22.2 J Leach to Silva, Goes straight on with the arm, Silva covers the line and keeps it out. 51/0

22.1 J Leach to Silva, Flatter and around middle, it is kept out. 51/0

Drinks are on the field.

21.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, Gives it air on middle, it is defended onto the ground. 51/0

21.5 M Ali to Silva, Floats it up outside off, Silva gets his feet outside the line and sweeps it through square leg for a run. 51/0

21.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, The arm ball on middle, Karunaratne tries to defend but gets it off the inner half through square leg for a run. 50/0

21.3 M Ali to Silva, Swept and swept well through square leg for a run. 49/0

21.2 M Ali to Karunaratne, Flatter and shorter outside off, it is guided through point for a single. 48/0

21.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, Gives it air on middle, the batsman defends it out. 47/0

20.6 J Leach to Silva, On the middle pole, the batsman keeps it out. 47/0

20.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, Uses his feet and takes it on the full, eases it down to long on for a run. 47/0

20.4 J Leach to Karunaratne, Flatter and on off, Karunaratne keeps it out. 46/0

20.3 J Leach to Silva, Works it with the angle through mid-wicket, a single taken. 46/0

20.2 J Leach to Karunaratne, On the pads, Dimuth works it through square leg and takes a run. 45/0

20.1 J Leach to Karunaratne, Uses his feet but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He works it to mid-wicket. 44/0

19.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, Eases this down to long off for a run. 44/0

19.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 43/0

19.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, Very full now, the spin is out of contention. DK pushes it back to the bowler. 43/0

19.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, A little too full this time, Karunaratne defends it onto the ground. 43/0

19.2 M Ali to D Karunaratne, DROPPED! The change of bowling almost did the trick there. Who has dropped it? A man you would expect to gobble it up - Ben Stokes. This is tossed up around off, it pitches and then turns away. Takes the outside edge of Karunaratne's bat and goes towards Stokes at first slip. He gets two hands to it but fails to hang on. Not easy creating chances on this wicket and you have to take the ones which are being created. A life for Dimuth. 43/0

19.1 M Ali to Silva, Brings out the sweep shot and plays it down to fine leg. A run is taken. 43/0

Moeen Ali is into the attack.

18.6 J Leach to Karunaratne, The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground. 42/0

18.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, Flatter again from around the wicket. DK flicks it to mid-wicket against the angle. 42/0

18.4 J Leach to Silva, Works it with the angle towards mid-wicket and a run is taken. 42/0

18.3 J Leach to Silva, Floats it on middle, Silva lunges and blocks it out. 41/0

18.2 J Leach to Silva, On off, the batsman keeps it out. 41/0

18.1 J Leach to Karunaratne, On the shorter side on middle, Karunaratne flicks it through square leg and a run is taken. 41/0

17.6 J Anderson to Silva, On a length and around off, Silva defends it onto the ground. 40/0

17.5 J Anderson to Silva, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 40/0

17.4 J Anderson to Silva, On a length again around off, Silva once again uses the width and guides it down towards third man for a couple. 40/0

17.3 J Anderson to Silva, Back of a length again around off, Silva is once again solid in defense. 38/0

17.2 J Anderson to Silva, Shortens his length and lands it on off, Silva gets behind the line and defends it onto the ground. 38/0

17.1 J Anderson to Silva, Slightly fuller and it is a little outside off, enough for the batsman to open the face and guide it through point for a couple. 38/0

16.6 J Leach to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 36/0

16.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, Down the leg side, DK misses the flick and the keeper too fails to collect it cleanly. 36/0

16.4 J Leach to Karunaratne, Gives it air and lands it on off, Karunaratne is solid in defense. 36/0

16.3 J Leach to Karunaratne, Dances down the track but yorks himself. Jams it out to the bowler. 36/0

16.2 J Leach to K Silva, Slows it up a touch, the batsman strokes it through covers and takes a run. 36/0

16.1 J Leach to Silva, Flatter and around middle, a little bit of turn. Silva defends it. 35/0

Jack Leach is into the attack.

15.6 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Outside off, Karunaratne first thinks of playing at it but then shoulders arms. 35/0

15.5 J Anderson to Karunaratne, On the off pole, it is kept out off the front foot. 35/0

15.4 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 35/0

15.3 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Lands it on off, Karunaratne keeps it out. 35/0

15.2 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Good length and around off, Karunaratne defends it onto the ground. 35/0

15.1 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Nicely timed! This is on the fuller side around off, Karunaratne times it through mid off and runs two. 35/0

14.6 Sam Curran to Silva, On middle, Silva with the angle pushes it to mid on. 33/0

14.5 Sam Curran to Silva, Fuller again on middle, it is stroked down to mid on. 33/0

14.4 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 33/0

14.3 Sam Curran to Silva, On the pads, it is clipped to fine leg for a single. 32/0

14.2 Sam Curran to Silva, Goes fuller in length and there is no movement at all. Too easy for the batsman as he strokes it through covers for a couple. 31/0

14.1 Sam Curran to Silva, Back of a length on off, Silva gets behind the line and keeps it out. 29/0

13.6 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 29/0

13.5 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone. 29/0

13.4 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 29/0

13.3 J Anderson to Karunaratne, On the off pole, kept out. 29/0

13.2 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Well played! Karunaratne plays that with soft hands, the ball takes the outside edge and lands well short of third slip. 29/0

13.1 J Anderson to D Karunaratne, On the fuller side on middle, it is flicked through mid-wicket and a brace results. 29/0

12.6 Sam Curran to Silva, Back of a length delivery to end. Silva gets right behind the line and keeps it out. 27/0

12.5 Sam Curran to Silva, Beats the right-hander now! Length around off, it slants away. Silva tries to block it out but is beaten. 27/0

12.4 Sam Curran to Silva, FOUR! Despite the overnight rain, the outfield is quite quick. On a length and around off, Silva at the very end, opens the face of the bat and guides it down to the third man fence. First boundary today. 27/0

12.3 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Full and on the pads, it is clipped to mid-wicket for a run. 23/0

12.2 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, No swing this time and the length and the line are similar to the last ball. Karunaratne blocks it out. 22/0

12.1 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, BEATEN! Good delivery, that! On a length and around off, it is angled in at first. Karunaratne plays for the original trajectory but is beaten by the away movement. 22/0

11.6 J Anderson to K Silva, Length again but Silva is guilty of playing away from his body. He gets an inside edge onto his pads. 22/0

11.5 J Anderson to Silva, On the off pole again, Silva guides it to point. 22/0

11.4 J Anderson to Silva, Back of a length on off, Silva blocks it out. 22/0

11.3 J Anderson to Silva, The bounce saves him there! This one comes back in after pitching around off, Silva is beaten on the inside edge and the ball hits him high on the pads. A little lower and that was plumb. 22/0

11.2 J Anderson to Silva, Around the off pole. The batsman blocks it out. 22/0

11.1 J Anderson to Karunaratne, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 22/0

10.6 Sam Curran to Silva, The effort ball from Curran. It is short and on the body. Silva is a little hurried onto the pull and it rolls through mid-wicket for a couple. 21/0

10.5 Sam Curran to Silva, Closer to the off pole this time, Silva guides it to point. Both have looked at ease this morning. There is nothing on this wicket for the seamers. 19/0

10.4 Sam Curran to Silva, On the fuller side and outside off, Curran wants Silva to go after it away from his body but the latter resists and makes another leave. 19/0

10.3 Sam Curran to K Silva, On the fuller side again, no swing at all for the bowler. Silva pushes it to mid off. 19/0

10.2 Sam Curran to Silva, Pitches it on off and angles it away. Silva guides it to the man at point. 19/0

10.1 Sam Curran to Silva, Length but the line is way too outside off, the batsman need not play at those. 19/0

9.6 J Anderson to Karunaratne, This one comes back in a touch from around off. Dimuth makes a leave and gets hit high on the pads. 19/0

9.5 J Anderson to D Karunaratne, EDGED BUT SHORT! Around off and slanting away. Karunaratne tries to defend but he gets an outside edge which goes on the bounce to first slip. That did not carry due to the slowness of the wicket. 19/0

9.4 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Middle and it straightens a touch. Karunaratne tries to defend but gets an outside edge to point. 19/0

9.3 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Good length and around off, the batsman lunges and keeps it out. 19/0

9.2 J Anderson to Karunaratne, A loud shout but it has been pitched outside the leg pole. On a length and around leg. Karunaratne tries to put bat on ball but misses. It hits him on the pads. An appeal follows but it is not given. 19/0

9.1 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Good length and on off, Karunaratne gets behind the line and blocks it back to the bowler. 19/0

8.6 Sam Curran to Silva, A little too wide outside off, arms are shouldered to it. 19/0

8.5 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Down leg again, it is flicked to fine leg for a run. 19/0

8.4 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Around off and on a length, it is kept out. 18/0

8.3 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Well kept! This is down the leg side, Karunaratne misses the flick, the ball brushes his pads and goes to the right of Foakes. He dives and stops it. 18/0

8.2 Sam Curran to Silva, Very full and outside off, Silva jams it towards point and takes another run. 18/0

8.1 Sam Curran to Silva, First runs for today! Full and around off, Silva leans into it and strokes it through covers for a couple. 17/0

Sam Curran to bowl from the other end. Seam bowlers from both the ends now.

7.6 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Starts off with a maiden as he lands it on a length around off, gets it to move away, Karunaratne is solid in defense. 15/0

7.5 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Slightly straighter this time and Karunaratne flicks it to mid-wicket. 15/0

7.4 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Once again it is landed on a length and around off, angling away. Left alone. 15/0

7.3 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Closer to the off pole this time and the batsman has to play at it. He does as he prods forward and defends it confidently. 15/0

7.2 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Hint of swing there but the line is outside off, the batsman need not play at those. 15/0

7.1 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Starts off with a loosener at 128 kph. He lands it on a length around off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 15/0

The players make their way out to the middle. Dimuth Karunaratne and Kaushal Silva will resume their innings. The question is, who will England start with? A spinner or a pacer? It is pace to begin with as James Anderson has the ball in his hand. He will be bowling to the left-hander. Three slips in place. Here we go...

Pitch report - Mike Atherton and Brad Hogg say there are rough patches outside the left-handers off pole and they expect it to turn from those areas. Feel the wicket is dry and there is not a lot of grass covering. Reckon the off spinners should get good assistance from outside the right-handers off pole.

England are miles ahead in this Test match and that's largely down to Keaton Jennings' sublime 146 in the third innings. It enabled the away side to set a target of 462 for for the hosts, seriously slimming their chances of getting anything from this game. A fighter's chance is always there, they still have 10 wickets in hand, mind. But Day 4 and Day 5 are always a nightmare for the batsmen here. Let's see how things go today.

Have to salute Galle. Almost 12 hours of rain makes no difference to the cricketing action in this place. It rained heavily through the night and at any other place it would have seriously affected play, but not here. The covers are already off and the action is set to begin on time. Amazing.

... Day 4, Session 1 ...

Nothing much to write about England's bowling because they hardly got a bowl. They will look to come out fresh on Friday and try and finish off the game. Can Sri Lanka offer a fight? They have 180 overs to try and eke out a draw. If they can get some help from the heavens, nothing like it. The pitch still looks good to bat but Days 4 and 5 are nightmares for batsmen in Galle. The Lankans would like to at least draw this game for their beloved legend, Rangana Herath. Join us on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 1000 local (0430 GMT) for all the action from Day 4. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

A day which has belonged to Keaton Jennings. Is this the time when his career takes a U-turn? He started well in his first innings only to fade, almost on the verge of being dropped. But this knock might just revive his Test career.

Safely negotiated then, the tricky period of 7 overs by Sri Lanka. In hindsight, one feels that Root could have declared half an hour earlier or probably tomorrow. 7 overs are way too less to get a breakthrough, though stranger things have happened in cricket. But for now, the Lankans enter Friday will all wickets intact.

6.6 J Leach to Karunaratne, Fuller length on his pads, the batsman sweeps it towards fine leg for a single. STUMPS ON DAY 3! 15/0

6.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, Flighted on middle, Karunaratne comes down the track and tucks it to mid on. 14/0

6.4 J Leach to Karunaratne, Full outside off, the batsman leaves it alone. 14/0

6.3 J Leach to Karunaratne, Quicker on middle, Karunaratne watchfully blocks it. 14/0

6.2 J Leach to K Silva, CLOSE BUT SAFE! Tossed it up on middle, the batsman prods forward and gets an inside edge of the bat but it falls just short of the short leg fielder, Keaton Jennings. 14/0

6.1 J Leach to Silva, Starts of with a quicker delivery on middle, Kaushal defends it on the back foot. 13/0

Jack Leach to bowl the final over of the day.

5.6 A Rashid to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, watchfully pushed back. 13/0

5.5 A Rashid to Silva, Outside off, punched towards cover for a single. 13/0

5.4 A Rashid to Silva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 12/0

5.3 A Rashid to Silva, NOT OUT! Just for a moment, Silva's heart would have been in his mouth. On middle, Kaushal plays it towards short leg and in that momentum, comes out of the crease. However, Keaton Jennings at short leg reacts swiftly to stop the ball and throw it back to the keeper, who equally does well to remove the bails. It is referred upstairs and replays show that KS plonked his bat in and is safe. Direct hit would have got him. 12/0

Superb piece of fielding! Is Silva run out? Referred upstairs...

5.2 A Rashid to Silva, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 12/0

5.1 A Rashid to Silva, Yes-yes, no-no, yes-yes, no-no! Wonder whether both openers talk the same language. 'It is that time you want to bat from the non-striker's end', says Russel Arnold on air. Full and outside off, Silva pushes it towards point and takes a couple of steps. However, he does not see Karunaratne move and hence goes back. Now, Dimuth sees his partner halfway down the crease and starts to run as well, before going back. 12/0

4.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, Quicker outside off, the batsman leaves it alone. 12/0

4.5 M Ali to D Karunaratne, FOUR! First boundary of the innings. Half tracker from Ali. Karunaratne hangs back and cuts it through point for a boundary. 12/0

4.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, The batsman has driven it straight to the mid on fielder. 8/0

4.3 M Ali to Silva, Bowls a bit quicker, the batsman pushes it to off side for a run. 8/0

4.2 M Ali to Silva, Floats it up on off, the batsman defends it from within the crease. 7/0

4.1 M Ali to Silva, Tossed up on middle, Kaushal prods forward and defends it on front foot. 7/0

3.6 A Rashid to Karunaratne, A touch short outside off, punched towards point. 7/0

3.5 A Rashid to Karunaratne, On middle and off, defended back to the bowler. 7/0

3.4 A Rashid to Karunaratne, Full and around off, DK comes down the track and pushes it towards cover. 7/0

3.3 A Rashid to Karunaratne, Another piece of miscommunication! Sri Lanka do not need a run out at this stage. Outside off, Dimuth pushes it towards cover and this time Kaushal wants the single, only to be sent back. 7/0

3.2 A Rashid to Karunaratne, On middle and leg, helped towards mid-wicket. Should have been an easy single and Karunaratne sets off but Siva sends him back. 7/0

3.1 A Rashid to Silva, Outside off, punched wide of cover for a single. 7/0

Adil Rashid to bowl now. The light has faded very quickly. 4 overs left.

2.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, Quicker outside off, the batsman lets it be. 6/0

2.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by presenting the full face of the bat. 6/0

2.4 M Ali to Silva, Bowls it a bit flatter on his pads, the batsman tucks it to the on side for a run. 6/0

2.3 M Ali to Silva, Tossed up on middle, Kaushal defends it on front foot and into the ground. 5/0

2.2 M Ali to Karunaratne, Loosner from Ali, this time the batsman punches it to the point region for a single. 5/0

2.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, Starts off with a juicy full toss, Karunaratne pushes it striaght to the cover fielder. 4/0

The light seems to be getting dim and the fourth umpire is out with the light meter. The umpires seem to be happy with the reading as of now but an indirect message seems to have gone to Joe Root. No more seamers then. Here comes Moeen Ali.

1.6 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Fuller on middle, flicked wide of mid on for a run. 4/0

1.5 J Anderson to Silva, Outside off, pushed towards cover for a single. 3/0

1.4 J Anderson to Silva, Similar ball, this time Silva pushes it towards cover watchfully. 2/0

1.3 J Anderson to Silva, That is a beauty. On a length outside off, KS looks to defend but the ball pitches and then deviates off the seam to completely square the batsman and beat the outside edge. 2/0

1.2 J Anderson to Silva, Full and outside off, Kaushal prods it through the covers and gets a couple. Moeen Ali gives it a chase from cover, gets to the ball but while picking it up to throw, his knee gets jarred in the ground and he is a bit uncomfortable. 2/0

1.1 J Anderson to Silva, Full and outside off, Silva gets across and then takes the bat out of the way. Very risky. Could have easily dragged it on. 0/0

James Anderson to bowl from the other end.

0.6 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Similar delivery, the batsman leaves it alone. 0/0

0.5 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Length delivery outside off, the batsman lets it go. 0/0

0.4 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Fullish length coming back in, Karunaratne flicks it straight to the mid on fielder. 0/0

0.3 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, An outswinger from Sam, the batsman watchfully defends it. 0/0

0.2 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, The batsman prods forward and defends it on front foot and into the ground. 0/0

0.1 Sam Curran to Karunaratne, Starts off with full delivery on middle, Karunaratne tucks it to the leg side region. 0/0

