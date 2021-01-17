Sri Lanka vs England: Moeen Ali Back In England Bubble In Sri Lanka After Clearing COVID Test

England all-rounder Moeen Ali on Saturday entered the team's bio-secure bubble here after clearing two COVID-19 tests, thus joining his mates after spending 13 days in quarantine. Ali, 33, tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms upon arrival in Sri Lanka and was isolated from the rest of the touring party.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali on Saturday entered the team's bio-secure bubble here after clearing two COVID-19 tests, thus joining his mates after spending 13 days in quarantine. Ali, 33, tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms upon arrival in Sri Lanka and was isolated from the rest of the touring party.

ALSO READ - 'Abuse is Cheap, Shows Weakness Not Strength' - Greg Chappell Writes Open Letter to Tim Paine

He was originally expected to be in quarantine for 10 days, which was later extended by three days following the Sri Lankan government's reservations over the new UK strain of the deadly virus.

"It's great to have Mo (Ali) back," said Sam Curran after stumps on Day 3 of the ongoing opening Test.

"When we walked into the changing room (at tea) we saw Mo and there were smiles on everyone's faces. He's obviously had a really tough couple of weeks and no one wants to get into the situation he was in.

Thankfully he got through that OK. We're all really excited to have him back in the group to play cricket again, because we all know what an awesome player he is, and to be around.

"The guys are really happy. Hopefully it doesn't happen to anyone else, because no one wants to have players leaving the group and isolating for a couple of weeks," he added.

Mewanhile, Sri Lankan openers Kusal Perera and Lahiru Thirimanne led a fightback from the hosts with a 101-run partnership after England captain Joe Root's double hundred powered them to a score of 421 on Day 3 of the first Test. At stumps, Sri Lanka were 156/2 and trailed England by 130 runs.

ALSO READ - IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: 'I Ended up Looking The Fool' - Tim Paine Apologises For Ugly Tirade on R Ashwin During SCG Test

Root scored his fourth double century in Tests in the first session of the day. Root went on to score 228, which included 18 fours and one six, before falling to Dilruwan Perera. Root was the last man to be out and lunch was called with the end of the England innings.