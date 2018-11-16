Sri Lanka vs England, Second Test Day 3 Highlights - As It Happened

Joe Root. (AP)

What will the two teams aim for on Day 4? The hosts, they would look to take the last wicket quickly and then they will have to bat really well as the lead England have right now is already a good one. The away team on the other hand, will try and stretch the lead above 300 and then bowl well. We can expect another exciting day of cricket on Saturday. Not to forget, we have a 15 minute early start on Day 4. So, do join us 900 seconds before the original time of play. Till then, take care and goodbye.

Earlier in the day, Burns gave England the perfect start. The opener scored a half ton but then England lost a few wickets quickly. Buttler and Root then steadied the ship with a handy stand and Foakes and Joe continued the good work. Akila's 6-fer however has kept Sri Lanka in the game but it is England who are in the driver's seat at the moment.

The last session started with Foakes and Root milking the bowlers. The two added an 82-run stand with the English skipper getting to his ton. When the two were batting, England looked like they would take their lead past 300 with ease. That was not to be though. Akila then weaved his magic and got three wickets in no time. However, Foakes who is batting on a half ton and Anderson, are building another frustrating stand for the Lankans.

Another excellent session of cricket we got to witness and it is England who would be the happier of the two sides at the end of the day. They have stretched their lead to 2 short of 280 and they still have one wicket in hand.

More bad news folks! It has now started to rain and the whole ground is covered. Do not think anymore play is possible and just as I write that, the news coming in is that the umpires have called the day off. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3!

The light meter is out! Also Erasmus, the umpire says he just spots lightning and the players are walking off, rightly so as staying out there can be risky. Let us hope it clears out soon. Stay tuned.

75.6 D Perera to Foakes, SIX! Great shot. What a way to get to his fifty. Perera bowls it short, Foakes comes forward and lofts it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. Great innings by Ben Foakes. First fifty for him. What a great debut series he is having. The keeper-batsman got a hundred in the first Test and follows it up with a fifty. He is not done yet and would want to take the lead over 300. 324/9

75.5 D Perera to Foakes, Tossed up again on middle stump, Foakes defends off the front foot. 318/9

75.4 D Perera to Foakes, Loopy delivery on middle stump, Foakes plays it towards mid on. 318/9

It has gotten really dark out there. Not to forget, the floodlights are not going to be used in this series so Bad Light can come into play here.

75.3 D Perera to Foakes, Flighted delivery on middle stump, the batsman dances down the track and defends. 318/9

75.2 D Perera to Foakes, APPEAL FOR LBW! NOT OUT! Tossed up on leg stump, Foakes tries to defend but gets hit low on the pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. The impact was outside leg. 318/9

75.1 D Perera to Foakes, Bowls quicker on middle stump, Foakes defends off the back foot. 318/9

Dilruwan Perera is back on.

74.6 Pushpakumara to Anderson, Fires it quicker on off and goes on with the angle, Anderson tries to defend it off the front foot. The ball held its line and hits him on the back pad. The bowler appeals but umpire shakes his head. Looking at the replay it looked like it was pitched outside leg. Jimmy survives. 318/9

74.5 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, On middle Foakes has driven it towards the point region. The batsmen rotate strike. 318/9

74.4 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Quicker on middle, the batsman keeps it out. 317/9

74.3 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, On middle, the batsman has played that off the front foot and onto the ground. 317/9

74.2 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Flatter on middle, Ben punches it off the back foot through point. 317/9

74.1 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Tossed up delivery on middle, Foakes tries to flicks it but gets the leading edge towards on side. 317/9

73.6 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Full toss on middle, Foakes works it behind square for a single. 317/9

73.5 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Flatter trajectory on middle, Foakes punches it off the back foot through point. 316/9

73.4 A Dananjaya to Foakes, FOUR! That ball deserved a boundary. Drags it way short on middle, Foakes pulls it through deep square leg and the ball races away to the boundary. Precious runs this for England. 316/9

73.3 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Slower through the air on middle, Foakes blocks it out. 312/9

73.2 A Dananjaya to Foakes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 312/9

73.1 A Dananjaya to Ben Foakes, Drags it short on middle, Ben pulls it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 312/9

Drinks!

72.6 M Pushpakumara to Anderson, FOUR! Anderson does not hang back and gets a four for his side. Important runs here. A tad full from the bowler, Jimmy reverse sweeps it through third man for a boundary. 310/9

72.5 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, NOT OUT! Drags it short on middle, Foakes cuts it off the back foot through point. The batsmen run hard as the fielder throws it to the keeper but Anderson is safely home. The Umpire goes upstairs to see whether he has grounded his bat or not. Replay shows he is safely in. 306/9

A direct hit at the striker's end and the umpire has referred it upstairs. Anderson is the man in question but he seems relaxed.

72.4 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, On middle, Ben drives it to mid on. 305/9

72.3 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Sharp turn there. Slower through the air on middle, Ben tries to defend it off the front foot, but the ball spins away and misses the outside edge of the bat. 305/9

72.2 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Quicker on middle, the batsman drives it to point. 305/9

72.1 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Drifts on to his pads, Foakes works it around the corner but does not take a run. 305/9

James Anderson is the last batsman to come in.

71.6 Dananjaya to Rashid, OUT! Rashid has been given out but he stands there in disbelief. He though has to take the long walk back as there are no reviews left. 6-fer for Akila, it is his best figures in Tests. It is once again the flatter delivery which does the trick. It pitches outside off, jags back in sharply. Rashid goes back and tries to keep it out but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows and the umpire raises his finger. Now then, replays show there was a big inside edge there and hence, Rashid was not happy. Sri Lanka though won't care, they are a wicket away from bundling England out now. 305/9

71.5 A Dananjaya to Foakes, The batsman has driven it through mid on. One run added to the total. 305/8

71.4 A Dananjaya to Rashid, Uses his wrists and works it around the corner for a run. 304/8

71.3 A Dananjaya to Rashid, Very full outside off, it is driven to the man at covers. 303/8

71.2 A Dananjaya to Rashid, Gives it a nice loop on middle, the batsman defends it out. 303/8

71.1 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Very full on middle, it is eased down to long on for a run. 303/8

70.6 M Pushpakumara to A Rashid, Floats it up on middle, Rashid leans forward and tries to defend it but gets the thick outside edge of the bat and the ball falls just short of the first slip fielder. 302/8

70.5 M Pushpakumara to Rashid, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 302/8

70.4 M Pushpakumara to Rashid, On middle, Adil pushes it to the cover region. 302/8

70.3 M Pushpakumara to Rashid, A tad fuller on middle, the batsman drives it straight to the bowler. 302/8

70.2 M Pushpakumara to Rashid, Flighted delivery around off, Rashid lets it be. 302/8

70.1 M Pushpakumara to Rashid, Full delivery on middle, Rashid block it out. 302/8

69.6 A Dananjaya to Rashid, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 302/8

69.5 A Dananjaya to Rashid, Works it with the turn towards mid-wicket. 301/8

69.4 A Dananjaya to A Rashid, NO hat-trick. Not the best of balls though when you are on a hat-trick. Full and outside off, Rashid strokes it to mid off. 301/8

Hat-trick ball! Adil Rashid has the honors to face it.

69.3 Dananjaya to Curran, OUT! That has clipped the stumps and Akila gets a fifer. The ball is bowled flatter on middle, Curran plays for the original trajectory but the ball turns past his outside edge and just about clips the off stump. The Lankan players start celebrating. The umpire though goes upstairs to check if it is not the keeper's gloves which has dislodged the bails. Replays show that the keeper was nowhere near the stumps. Curran has been given his marching orders and he is probably the first batsman today who has gotten out not attempting a sweep or a reverse sweep. Curran bags a duck, a rare failure for him. 301/8

Now then! Now then! Sri Lanka are celebrating. Looks like they have Sam Curran back in the hut. The umpires are having a look if the bails have come out when the ball has passed the stumps.

Sam Curran walks in place of his skipper.

69.2 Dananjaya to Root, OUT! LBW! End of Root's magnificent innings. Akila gets the opposition skipper. He bowls it full around off, it turns back in. Joe Root goes for the reverse but misses to get hit on the pads. Akila starts appealing, Dickwella joins him after catching the ball which lobs up towards him. The keeper is appealing for both. The umpire raises his finger for LBW. Root starts walking back and he does so to a standing ovation. He deserves every bit of it. England lead by 255 and now Sri Lanka will look to wrap things up quickly. 301/7

69.1 A Dananjaya to Root, FOUR! Excellent use of the feet! He steps down the track and also makes room. Whacks it over the mid-wicket fielder and a boundary results. 301/6

68.6 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Slower delivery on off, Foakes taps it to the off side. 297/6

68.5 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, On middle, the batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 297/6

68.4 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 297/6

68.3 M Pushpakumara to Root, A tad short, the batsman punches it off the back foot through covers for a run. 297/6

68.2 M Pushpakumara to Joe Root, Flighted delivery on middle, Root leans forward and tries to defend it but it gets the outside edge of the bat and the ball goes towards first slip. 296/6

68.1 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Drags it short on off, Foakes pushes it through point for a single. Brings up the 250 lead for England. They would like to score around 300. 296/6

67.6 A Dananjaya to Foakes, On middle, the batsman strokes it to wide mid on for a single. 295/6

67.5 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Floats it up on middle, Foakes defends it off the front foot and into the ground. 294/6

67.4 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Fuller on middle, Ben works it to leg side. 294/6

67.3 A Dananjaya to Joe Root, A tad short around off, Roots cuts it through point. The batsmen rotate strike. 294/6

67.2 A Dananjaya to Foakes, On middle, Foakes works it to on side for a run. 293/6

67.1 A Dananjaya to Joe Root, Drags it short on middle, Root pulls it through mid-wicket for a single. 292/6

66.6 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Tossed up again on off stump, the batsman defends off the front foot. 291/6

66.5 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Flighted delivery again on off stump, the batsman defends off the front foot. 291/6

66.4 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Tossed up on off stump, Foakes gets an outside edge towards slip. It was wide and low for him to catch. 291/6

66.3 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Loopy delivery on middle stump, Foakes defends off the front foot. 291/6

66.2 M Pushpakumara to Joe Root, Flighted delivery on off stump, the skipper drives it towards mid off. The batsmen cross ends. 291/6

66.1 M Pushpakumara to Root, Tossed up on middle stump, Root defends off the front foot. 290/6

65.6 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Drags his length short, the batsman punches it off the back foot to point. 290/6

65.5 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Tossed up delivery on middle, Foakes defends it from within the crease. 290/6

65.4 A Dananjaya to Root, On middle, Root flicks it to the leg side for a run. 290/6

65.3 A Dananjaya to Foakes, A tad fuller on middle, Foakes whips it through mid-wicket. The fielder from the square leg stops it from going to the boundary. Good running from both the batsmen and take three runs. 289/6

65.2 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Flighted delivery around off, Foakes cuts it through point. 286/6

65.1 A Dananjaya to Root, Tossed up delivery on middle, Root drives it to mid on for a single. 286/6

64.6 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 285/6

64.5 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Unplayable! This is floated up on off, the ball pitches and then turns away sharply. Foakes tries to defend but is beaten by the away turn. 285/6

64.4 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, On the stumps, blocked. 285/6

64.3 M Pushpakumara to Root, This is on the pads, Root works it around the corner and takes a single. 285/6

64.2 M Pushpakumara to Root, Tosses it up again around middle, Root lunges and blocks it out. 284/6

64.1 M Pushpakumara to Root, Floats it up on middle, the batsman keeps it out. 284/6

63.6 A Dananjaya to Foakes, A tad quicker on leg, Foakes tries to sweep it but it hits him on the pads. The bowler appeals. But the umpire shakes his head. 284/6

63.5 A Dananjaya to Joe Root, Fuller delivery on middle, Root tucks it through mid off for a single. 284/6

63.4 A Dananjaya to Joe Root, A tad fuller on middle, Root drives it through mid on for no runs. 283/6

63.3 A Dananjaya to Root, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 283/6

63.2 A Dananjaya to Joe Root, FOUR! Half tracker from Akila and Root punishes it. It was short on middle, Root hangs back and pulls it through deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Poor bowling from the offie. 283/6

63.1 A Dananjaya to Root, Starts off with a leg spinner on middle, Root pushes it to the point fielder. 279/6

Akila Dananjaya to roll his arm over.

62.6 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Loopy delivery on off stump, Foakes cuts it towards point. 279/6

62.5 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Foakes defends off the back foot. 279/6

62.4 M Pushpakumara to Root, Tossed up again on middle stump, the skipper flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends. 279/6

62.3 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Loopy delivery on off stump, the batsman plays it towards point. The batsmen take a run. 278/6

62.2 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Flighted delivery on off stump, Foakes defends off the front foot. 277/6

62.1 M Pushpakumara to Root, IN THE AIR BUT SAFE! Tossed up outside middle stump, Root goes for the slog sweep towards mid-wicket but does not get the distance. It falls short of the fielder. The batsmen pick up a single. 277/6

61.6 S Lakmal to Foakes, FOUR! Easy pickings. Errs down leg, All Foakes has to do is get bat on it and he does that. Just helps it on its way to the fine leg fence. 276/6

61.5 S Lakmal to Root, Overthrow! Back of a length ball around off, Root cuts it towards point and wants the run. Is sent back by his partner. The fielder at point misses the stumps at the striker's end. No backing up and they take an overthrow. 272/6

61.4 S Lakmal to Foakes, Length again around off, cut towards point. Another quick single. 271/6

61.3 S Lakmal to Foakes, Fuller this one outside off, Foakes is not enticed to fiddle with it. 270/6

61.2 S Lakmal to Root, On a good length around off, Root plays it with soft hands to the off side and gets to the other end. 270/6

61.1 S Lakmal to Root, Length ball in line of the stumps, Root taps it in front of him. 269/6

60.6 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Tossed up again on off stump, the batsman defends off the back foot. 269/6

60.5 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Drifting away from the batsman, Foakes lets it go. 269/6

60.4 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Foakes tucks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple. This also brings up the 50-run stand between the two. Another vital stand this is. 269/6

60.3 M Pushpakumara to Root, LEG BYE! Tossed up on leg stump, the captain tries to sweep but gets hit on the pads and it goes towards fine leg. The batsmen cross ends. 267/6

60.2 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Flighted delivery on off stump, Foakes comes on the front foot and plays it towards covers. The batsmen take a run. 266/6

60.1 M Pushpakumara to Root, Tossed up on middle stump, the captain sweeps it towards square leg. The batsmen take a single. 265/6

Malinda Pushpakumara to bowl from the other end.

59.6 S Lakmal to Foakes, On a length and around off, it is kept out. 264/6

59.5 S Lakmal to Foakes, Slightly fuller and outside off, Foakes strokes it to covers. 264/6

59.4 S Lakmal to Foakes, Good length on off, defended. 264/6

59.3 S Lakmal to Root, Back of a length on off, Root punches it through covers for a run. 264/6

59.2 S Lakmal to Root, 100 for Joe Root, it is his 15th Test ton. What a knock by the skipper. He has single-handedly taken England into a very good position. And how much does this mean to him? His celebration says it all. Pumps his fist not once but twice, takes his helmet off and soaks in the applause by the crowd. Gets there by guiding it down to the third man fence. He needs to continue though. Holds the key for England, if they are to take their lead above 300. 263/6

59.1 S Lakmal to Root, Bowls on a length delivery on off stump, Root plays it towards point. 259/6

We are back for the final session! Around 32 overs to go. Joe Root and Ben Foakes will resume their innings. Suranga Lakmal to start the proceedings. Here we go...

... Day 3, Session 3 ...

England will probably hope to take the lead to above 300. Sri Lanka on the other hand, would like to bundle them up soon as possible. Do join us in a short while for the post Tea session.

Dominating session for England, courtesy Root who is two short of his hundred. Post Lunch Root and Buttler counter-attacked from the start. They added a stand of 74 and were taking the game away from the Lankans. However, the hosts did take a couple of wickets quickly but Root and Foakes are amidst another handy stand.

58.6 D Perera to Root, Tossed up on off stump, the skipper plays it towards point. The batsmen take a single. Root moves to 99. THAT IS TEA ON DAY 3. England lead by 213 runs. 259/6

58.5 D Perera to Root, Flighted delivery again on middle stump, the skipper dances down the track and hits it towards mid-wicket. The fielder does a great job in the deep and saves two runs for his team. The batsmen pick up a couple. Root moves to 98. 258/6

58.4 D Perera to Root, Bowls down the leg side, Root lets it go. 256/6

58.3 D Perera to Ben Foakes, Tossed up on middle stump, Foakes plays it towards mid on. The batsmen get a single. 256/6

58.2 D Perera to Root, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Root plays the reverse sweep towards point. They take a single. 255/6

58.1 D Perera to Root, Tossed up on middle stump, the skipper defends it off the front foot. 254/6

57.6 S Lakmal to Foakes, Length delivery on middle, Foakes nudges it to mid-wicket. 254/6

57.5 S Lakmal to Foakes, In the channel outside off, Ben drives it to point. 254/6

57.4 S Lakmal to Foakes, Length delivery on middle, Foakes tries to cut it but gets the bottom edge of the bat and the ball goes towards the keeper. 254/6

57.3 S Lakmal to Root, Drifts on to his pads, the batsman nudges it to square leg for a single. 254/6

57.2 S Lakmal to Root, A tad short, Root taps it to point. 253/6

57.1 S Lakmal to Root, Length delivery angling it on middle, Root defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 253/6

56.6 D Perera to Foakes, Flighted delivery on off stump, Foakes defends off the back foot. 253/6

56.5 Perera to Ben Foakes, TOP EDGE BUT SAFE! Tossed up on off stump, Foakes tries to go for the sweep but gets a top edge towards fine leg but the ball does not carry to the fielder positioned there. The batsmen pick up a couple. 253/6

56.4 D Perera to Foakes, Loopy delivery on off stump, the batsman blocks it well. 251/6

56.3 D Perera to Foakes, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Foakes plays it towards mid-wicket. 251/6

56.2 D Perera to Foakes, Tossed up again on off stump, Foakes comes on the front foot and tries to defend but gets hit on his pads. The ball turned a little. 251/6

56.1 D Perera to Foakes, Quicker delivery on off stump, Foakes defends off the back foot. 251/6

55.6 S Lakmal to Root, A tad fuller on this occasion, Root leans forward and drives it straight to point. 251/6

55.5 S Lakmal to Root, Length delivery on middle, the batsman defends it off the back foot by presenting the full face of the bat. 251/6

55.4 S Lakmal to Root, Good length delivery angling it in on middle, Root defends it off the front foot and on to the ground. 251/6

55.3 S Lakmal to Root, Length delivery on middle, Root tucks it to the leg side. 251/6

55.2 S Lakmal to Foakes, Full on middle, Ben pushes it towards point for a single. 251/6

55.1 S Lakmal to Foakes, Starts off with a fuller delivery on middle, Foakes defends it from within the crease. 250/6

Finally a seamer to bowl. Suranga Lakmal comes to the attack.

54.6 D Perera to Foakes, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Foakes flicks it towards fine leg. The batsmen take a run. 250 up for England. The visitors have a lead of 204 runs. 250/6

54.5 D Perera to Joe Root, Loopy delivery on middle stump, the skipper plays it towards mid on. The batsmen take a single. 249/6

54.4 D Perera to Root, Tossed up again on off stump, Root gets it off the thigh pad. 248/6

54.3 D Perera to Foakes, Loopy delivery on middle stump, the batsman sweeps it towards fine leg. They take a single. 248/6

54.2 D Perera to Foakes, Flighted delivery on off stump, Foakes pads it away and it goes towards first slip. 247/6

54.1 D Perera to Foakes, Tossed up on off stump, Foakes pads it away. 247/6

Dilruwan Perera is back on.

53.6 M Pushpakumara to Root, Similar delivery, Root works it to the leg side. 247/6

53.5 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Fullish length on middle, Foakes nudges it to square leg for a run. 247/6

53.4 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 246/6

53.3 M Pushpakumara to Root, Quicker and middle, Root pushes it off the back foot through point for a single. 20 runs lead comes up for England. Good batting so far from the visitors. 246/6

53.2 M Pushpakumara to Root, Full on middle, Root tries to sweep it but gets the toe end of the bat and the ball goes towards short fine leg. 245/6

53.1 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Flatter on off, Foakes punches it off the back foot through point for a run. 245/6

52.6 A Dananjaya to Root, Loopy delivery again on middle stump, the skipper flicks it towards the leg side. 244/6

52.5 A Dananjaya to Ben Foakes, Flighted delivery on middle stump, the batsman plays it towards mid on. The batsmen cross ends. 244/6

52.4 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Loopy delivery on leg stump, Foakes flicks it towards the leg side. 243/6

52.3 A Dananjaya to Root, Tossed up again on middle stump, Root flicks it towards mid-wicket. They take a single. 243/6

52.2 A Dananjaya to Root, Flighted delivery on leg stump, the skipper tucks it towards the leg side. 242/6

52.1 A Dananjaya to Root, SIX! What a shot. Tossed up on middle stump, Root dances down the track and lofts it straight down the ground for a biggie. Root now moves into the 90s. 242/6

51.6 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Drags his length short, Foakes punches it off the back foot straight to the fielder. 236/6

51.5 M Pushpakumara to Root, A tad full on middle, Root pushes it through point for a single. 236/6

51.4 M Pushpakumara to Root, Flighted delivery on middle, Root defends it from within the crease. 235/6

51.3 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, On middle, Foakes flicks it of his pads through fine leg. One run added to the total. 235/6

51.2 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Loopy delivery around off, hits one of the crack and spins away. The batsman was still on the crease as does not need to play those. 234/6

51.1 M Pushpakumara to Root, Full on middle, Root sweeps it through fine leg for a run. 234/6

50.6 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Foakes sweeps it towards square leg. The fielder makes a good stop. The batsmen pick up a couple. 233/6

50.5 A Dananjaya to Root, Tossed up on leg stump, the skipper flicks it towards mid-wicket. They take a single. 231/6

50.4 A Dananjaya to Root, Leg spinner, the skipper drives it towards mid off. 230/6

50.3 A Dananjaya to Root, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Root flicks it towards mid-wicket. 230/6

50.2 A Dananjaya to Ben Foakes, Tossed up on middle stump, Foakes plays it towards mid on. The batsmen cross ends. 230/6

50.1 A Dananjaya to Root, Bowls full on the pads, Root tucks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run. 229/6

49.6 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Quicker around off, the batsman pushes it straight to point. 228/6

49.5 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Loopy delivery on middle, Foakes blocks it out. 228/6

49.4 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Floats it up on middle, the batsman defends it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 228/6

49.3 M Pushpakumara to Root, Flighted delivery on middle, Root sweeps it through fine leg for a run. 228/6

49.2 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Flatter on middle, Foakes punches it off the back foot through covers for a single. 227/6

49.1 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Quicker on middle, Ben defends it off the back foot. Nicely played though as the ball did not bounce much. 226/6

48.6 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Loopy delivery on off stump, Foakes sweeps it towards fine leg. The batsmen take a run. 226/6

48.5 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Loopy delivery on off stump, the batsman watchfully defends. 225/6

48.4 A Dananjaya to Foakes, FOUR! What a shot. Tossed up again on middle stump, Foakes sweeps it towards square leg for a beautiful boundary. 225/6

48.3 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Foakes defends off the back foot. 221/6

48.2 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Turns into the batsman, Foakes manages to defend off the back foot. 221/6

48.1 A Dananjaya to Root, Tossed up on middle stump, Root sweeps it towards square leg. The batsmen take a single. 221/6

47.6 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Loopy delivery around off, Foakes drives it straight to covers. 220/6

47.5 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, On middle, Ben tucks it to the leg side. 220/6

47.4 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, A tad full on middle, the batsman pushes it to mid off. 220/6

47.3 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Similar delivery, Ben blocks it out. 220/6

47.2 M Pushpakumara to Foakes, Tossed up delivery on middle, Foakes defends it off the front foot. 220/6

47.1 M Pushpakumara to Root, Full delivery on middle, Root sweeps it through fine leg for a run. 220/6

Malinda Pushpakumara is back on.

46.6 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Bowls way down the leg side, Foakes looks to go after that but decides against it. 219/6

46.5 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Foakes defends off the back foot. 219/6

46.4 A Dananjaya to Foakes, Tossed up on leg stump, Ben Foakes pushes it towards the leg side. 219/6

Ben Foakes is the new man in.

46.3 A Dananjaya to Ali, OUT! Another sweep and another wicket. How many already in this game? Flighted ball around off, Moeen gets on one knee to sip but misses the ball to get hit on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire obliges. Sri Lanka celebrate. However, replay shows us that the impact there was outside off. So, the hosts get away with one while Ali will surely not be happy with this. Remember, no reviews left for either side. 219/6

46.2 A Dananjaya to Ali, Tossed up on off stump, Moeen cuts it towards point. 219/5

46.1 A Dananjaya to Root, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Root comes forward and plays it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen get a run. 219/5

Drinks!

45.6 D Perera to Root, Flighted delivery around off, the batsman leans forward and pushes it towards covers. The batsman rotate strike. 218/5

45.5 D Perera to Root, Full on middle, Root pushes it to the cover region for a couple of runs. 217/5

45.4 D Perera to Root, SIX! WHACKED! A loopy delivery around off, Root comes down the track and whacks it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Root looks in cruise control at the moment. 215/5

45.3 D Perera to Ali, Fuller delivery on middle, Ali drives it through covers for a run. 209/5

45.2 D Perera to Ali, Little bit quicker and flatter around off, Ali tries to cut it but hits the bottom edge of the bat and the ball goes towards point. 208/5

45.1 D Perera to Ali, Tossed up delivery on middle, the ball spins away as the batsman was still on the crease. Good take by the keeper. 208/5

44.6 A Dananjaya to Ali, Leg spinner, the batsman comes forward and plays it towards point. The batsmen take a single. 208/5

44.5 A Dananjaya to Ali, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Moeen defends off the back foot. 207/5

44.4 A Dananjaya to Root, Tossed up again on off stump, Root plays a reverse sweep towards point. They take a single. 207/5

44.3 A Dananjaya to Root, HUGE APPEAL FOR LBW! NOT OUT! Flighted delivery on middle stump, Root gets an inside edge onto the pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. 206/5

44.2 A Dananjaya to Root, FOUR! Good shot. Tossed up again on off stump, Root comes forward and hits it straight towards mid off for a boundary. 206/5

44.1 A Dananjaya to Root, Tossed up on middle stump, Root defends off his pads. 202/5

43.6 D Perera to Ali, Quicker and fuller on leg, Ali rocks back and tries to flick it but was hit low on the pads. The bowler appeals but the ball was going down leg. The umpire shakes his head. 202/5

43.5 D Perera to Ali, A tad fuller on off, Ali keeps it out. 202/5

43.4 D Perera to Root, Tossed up delivery on middle, the batsman sweeps it through fine leg for a single. 202/5

43.3 D Perera to Ali, On middle, Ali tucks it to the leg side for a run. 201/5

43.2 D Perera to Root, Flighted delivery around off, the batsman comes down the track and flicks it towards deep square leg for a single. Brings up the 200 for England. The lead goes to 154. 200/5

43.1 D Perera to Root, Little bit fuller on middle, Root defends it off the front foot. 199/5

Dilruwan Perera is back on.

42.6 A Dananjaya to Ali, Bowls full on leg stump, Moeen pushes it towards short leg. 199/5

42.5 A Dananjaya to Root, Flighted delivery on middle stump, the skipper sweeps it towards square leg. The batsmen cross ends. 199/5

42.4 A Dananjaya to Ali, Tossed up on off stump, the batsman plays it towards point. The batsmen cross ends. 198/5

42.3 A Dananjaya to Ali, SIX! Beautiful shot. Flighted delivery on middle stump, Moeen lofts it over mid-wicket for a huge hit. 197/5

42.2 A Dananjaya to Ali, Drifts away from the batsman, Moeen lets it go. 191/5

42.1 A Dananjaya to Root, Tossed up on middle stump, Root dances down the track and plays it towards mid on. They take a single. 191/5

41.6 M Pushpakumara to Root, Reverse sweep again, to deep backward point. This time gets a single. 190/5

41.5 M Pushpakumara to Root, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 189/5

41.4 M Pushpakumara to Root, FOUR! Down leg, Root reverse sweeps it through backward point. No protection there and another boundary results. 189/5

41.3 M Pushpakumara to Root, Around off, kept out. 185/5

41.2 M Pushpakumara to Root, Loopy ball on off, bunted down. 185/5

41.1 M Pushpakumara to Root, Not afraid to reverse sweep. Picks up the length early and reverse sweeps it through point for a brace. 185/5

Moeen Ali is the new man in.

40.6 A Dananjaya to Buttler, OUT! Bowled 'em! Once again the reverse sweep brings about his downfall. This one was dragged a bit shorter from the previous ball. Buttler gets in position early to reverse sweep it. Cannot get to the pitch of the ball. Gets a bottom edge to this and the ball goes on to hit the off pole. A much-needed wicket for Sri Lanka as this partnership was really starting to look dangerous. England lead by 137 runs, they though have half the side back in the hut. 183/5

40.5 A Dananjaya to Buttler, Full and on middle, Buttler brings out the reverse sweep through point. Enough to come back for the second. 183/4

40.4 A Dananjaya to Root, On leg, Flicked towards square leg. A quick single taken. 181/4

40.3 A Dananjaya to Root, Tossed up around off, Root stays back and blocks it out. 180/4

40.2 A Dananjaya to Buttler, Down leg, helped on its way. One run taken. 180/4

40.1 A Dananjaya to Buttler, Flatter ball down leg, turned away with the spin. Dot ball. 179/4

39.6 M Pushpakumara to Jos Buttler, Malinda tosses it up on middle, Buttler drives it through wide mid off for a single. 179/4

39.5 M Pushpakumara to Root, A tad short around off, Root late cuts it through third man. Lakmal chases it from the circle. He dives it and stops it from going to the boundary. Saves a run for his team. This also brings up the fifty for the captain Root. The skipper looks in good touch. His team was on the back foot early on but he steadied the ship and has scored his 42nd Test fifty. England would like him to bat for a longer period of time. 178/4

39.4 M Pushpakumara to Root, FOUR! ELEGANCE! Overpitched from Malinda and Root drives it firmly through covers for a boundary. 175/4

39.3 M Pushpakumara to Root, Full delivery down leg, Root tries to sweep it, but gets the bottom edge of the bat and the ball goes towards the fine leg for a couple of runs. 171/4

39.2 M Pushpakumara to Root, A tad full on middle, the batsman defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 169/4

39.1 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, Quicker on middle, Buttler strokes it to long off for a single. 169/4

38.6 A Dananjaya to Root, Flighted delivery on off stump, the skipper defends off the front foot. 168/4

38.5 A Dananjaya to Buttler, Loopy delivery on leg stump, Buttler flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen cross ends. 168/4

38.4 A Dananjaya to Root, Tossed up on middle stump, Root flicks it towards short fine leg. Lakmal makes a good diving stop and saves three runs for his team. The batsmen take a run. 167/4

38.3 A Dananjaya to Root, Bowls full on middle stump, Root hits it straight towards the bowler. 166/4

38.2 A Dananjaya to Root, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Root pads it away and goes down leg. 166/4

38.1 A Dananjaya to Root, Tossed up on leg stump, Root pushes it towards mid-wicket. 166/4

Akila Dananjaya is back on.

37.6 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, Gives it a bit of air on middle, the batsman defends it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 166/4

37.5 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, Loopy delivery around off, Buttler defends it from within the crease. 166/4

37.4 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, Quicker on middle, Buttler defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 166/4

37.3 M Pushpakumara to Root, Flighted delivery on off, Root tucks it to mid-wicket for a single. 166/4

37.2 M Pushpakumara to Root, On middle, the batsman keeps it out. 165/4

37.1 M Pushpakumara to Root, A tad fuller on middle, Root pushes it to point for a single. 165/4

36.6 D Perera to Buttler, FOUR! Good shot. Tossed up outside off stump, Buttler rocks back and cuts it towards point for a beautiful boundary. 165/4

36.5 D Perera to Root, Loopy delivery on off stump, Root plays a reverse sweep towards point. The batsmen take a single. 161/4

36.4 D Perera to Buttler, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Buttler sweeps it towards square leg. The batsmen take a single. 160/4

36.3 D Perera to Buttler, Tossed up again on middle stump, the batsman defends off the back foot. 159/4

36.2 D Perera to Buttler, Fifty partnership between Joe Root and Jos Buttler. Flighted delivery outside the off stump, Buttler plays a reverse sweep and it goes towards point. The batsmen pick up a couple. This is a crucial partnership for England as they need to give a good score for their bowlers to defend. 159/4

36.1 D Perera to Root, Tossed up outside off stump, Root cuts it towards third man. The batsmen take a single. 157/4

35.6 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, Gives air on off, Root blocks it out. 156/4

35.5 M Pushpakumara to Root, Full and on off, milked through mid-wicket for another one. 156/4

35.4 M Pushpakumara to Root, Loopy ball down leg, Root is forward to play at it but gets beaten by the turn. The ball hits his pads outside leg. 155/4

35.3 M Pushpakumara to Root, Around off, Root rocks back and bunts it down. 155/4

35.2 M Pushpakumara to Root, Flighted ball on middle, Root plays it with a straight bat. 155/4

35.1 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, Outside off, cut behind the point region for an easy run. 155/4

34.6 D Perera to Buttler, Flatter on off, Buttler punches it off the back foot through point for a run. 154/4

34.5 D Perera to Root, Quicker on middle, the batsman works it off his pad through the leg side for a run. 153/4

34.4 D Perera to Root, Flighted delivery around off. Root shoulders arms to it. 152/4

34.3 D Perera to Root, Fuller delivery on middle, Root keeps it out. 152/4

34.2 D Perera to Buttler, LEG BYES! Gives it a bit of air on middle, the ball spins back a bit, Jos comes down the track and pads it through on side. The batsmen take a run. 152/4

34.1 D Perera to Buttler, Tossed up on off, Buttler watchfully blocks it. 151/4

33.6 M Pushpakumara to Root, Root defends it off the front foot. 151/4

33.5 M Pushpakumara to Root, FOUR! Root looks in good touch. Flighted delivery around off, Root goes down on one knee and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 151/4

33.4 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, Full on middle, Buttler reverse sweeps it through off side for a run. 147/4

33.3 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, Flighted delivery around off, Buttler pushes it to the point region. 146/4

33.2 M Pushpakumara to Root, Tossed up delivery on middle, Root strokes it to long on for a single. Also brings up the 100 runs lead for England. 146/4

33.1 M Pushpakumara to Root, Fuller delivery on middle, Root defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 145/4

32.6 D Perera to Buttler, Outside off, a bit flat. Buttler misses his pull and the ball goes to the keeper. 145/4

32.5 D Perera to Joe Root, Pushed towards mid on to get off strike. 145/4

32.4 D Perera to Root, Around off, kept out. 144/4

32.3 D Perera to Buttler, Uses his feet again and turns it to the leg side, one more run taken. 144/4

32.2 D Perera to Buttler, How close was that? Another loud appeal but Sri Lanka have no reviews left. Loopy ball on off, Buttler gets low to sweep but misses it completely. The ball rolls to the off side and they pick up two leg byes. Replays later on shows us that it would have gone on to miss the off pole. 143/4

32.1 D Perera to Root, On leg, Root skips down the track and flicks it past square leg for a run. 141/4

31.6 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, Flighted delivery on middle, Buttler prods forward and taps it to the point. 140/4

31.5 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 140/4

31.4 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, A tad full on middle, Buttler pushes it to the cover region. 140/4

31.3 M Pushpakumara to J Buttler, Full on middle, Root defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 140/4

31.2 M Pushpakumara to J Buttler, LEG BYES! A tad full on leg Buttler was on the back foot, the ball kept a bit low. The keeper misses it and the batsmen take a couple of runs. 140/4

31.1 M Pushpakumara to J Root, Full toss on middle, Root sweeps it through fine leg for a single. 138/4

Malinda Pushpakumara to bowl from the other end.

30.6 D Perera to Buttler, TWO BYES! Tossed up outside off the stump, Buttler tries to drive by leaves a big gap between bat and pad. The ball turns in and goes through the gap, over the stumps. The keeper too fails to collect it due to the extra bounce. The batsmen cross ends. 137/4

30.5 D Perera to Buttler, Tossed up again on middle stump, the batsman plays it towards the bowler. 135/4

30.4 D Perera to Buttler, Loopy delivery on middle stump, Buttler flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple. 135/4

30.3 D Perera to Root, Flighted delivery on leg stump, Root flicks it towards the leg side. The batsmen take a single. 133/4

30.2 D Perera to Jos Buttler, IN THE AIR AND DROPPED! Flighted delivery on leg stump, Buttler flicks it uppishly towards short mid-wicket. Kusal Mendis dives to his left, the ball brushes his fingertips and it goes towards long on. It was a tough chance for him. The batsmen cross ends. 132/4

30.1 D Perera to Buttler, Tossed up on middle stump, Buttler defends off the front foot. 131/4

We are underway for the post lunch session. Interesting game of play ahead. Joe Root and Jos Buttler will resume their innings. Dilruwan Perera to start the proceedings. Here we go...

... Day 3, Session 2 ...

For Sri Lanka, it has been all spin so far. They have not been at their best but the hosts would hope they put in a better show in the next session. The wicket is still providing good assistance for the spinners and Sri Lanka would not be wanting to chase a big target. What do we have in store for us in the second session? Join us to find out.

The first hour was dominated by England. They lost Leach early but Burns and Jennings then steadied the ship. The two added 73 with the former getting to his half ton. However, Sri Lanka then made a comeback after the drinks break as they got rid of Jennings, the well set Burns and Stokes. Buttler though has come out with a lot of intent and so has Root. England will hope the two can build a partnership of some substance.

Another session of two halves but both the sides will be happy heading into the break. England because they have managed to score freely and have taken the lead close to 100. Sri Lanka, as they have managed to get 4 crucial wickets.

29.6 M Pushpakumara to Root, Fuller and quicker on middle, Root defends it off the front foot and into the ground. THAT IS LUNCH ON DAY 3. 131/4

29.5 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, Tossed up delivery on middle, Buttler ease it to long off for a single. 131/4

29.4 M Pushpakumara to Root, Fullish length on middle, Root sweeps it through fine leg for a run. 130/4

29.3 M Pushpakumara to Root, On middle, Root defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 129/4

29.2 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, Drags it short on middle, the batsman strokes it to long on for a single. 129/4

29.1 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, Fuller on middle, Buttler drives it to covers. 128/4

28.6 Perera to Root, Howzzat? The answer to that questionis not out! Down the leg side, Root tries to flick, it goes off the pads to the keeper. 128/4

28.5 D Perera to Root, Flatter and on middle, Root goes back and keeps it out. 128/4

28.4 D Perera to Joe Root, Uses his feet and works it to mid-wicket. 128/4

28.3 D Perera to Buttler, Buttler dances down the track and hits it to long on for a single. 128/4

28.2 D Perera to Root, A low full toss on middle, Root sweeps it through mid-wicket for a run. 127/4

28.1 D Perera to Buttler, Full and on the pads, Buttler flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 126/4

27.6 M Pushpakumara to Root, Root goes for the sweep through square leg for a brace. 125/4

27.5 M Pushpakumara to Root, Floats it up on middle, Root watchfully defends it. 123/4

27.4 M Pushpakumara to Root, FOUR! Tossed up delivery on middle, Root goes down on one knee and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. 123/4

27.3 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, On middle, Buttler flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run. 119/4

27.2 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, Full on middle, Buttler drives it straight to covers. 118/4

27.1 M Pushpakumara to Buttler, FOUR! Second off the innings for Buttler. Malinda drags it short and the batsman punches it off the back foot and the ball races away to the fence. 118/4

26.6 D Perera to Buttler, Dances down the track and flicks it down to long on for a run. 114/4

26.5 D Perera to Buttler, FOUR! Buttler already on the charge here. Full toss on middle, Buttler dances down the track and whips it through deep mid-wicket. The long on fielder tries to stop it but he slips in the process. He is already in contact with the rope as the ball comes in contact with him. A boundary. 113/4

26.4 D Perera to Buttler, Flatter on middle, it is kept out. 109/4

Jos Buttler replaces Ben Stokes.

26.3 D Perera to Stokes, OUT! Stokes walks back now and he takes England's last review with him. Both the teams have now lost both their reviews. Two wickets in quick succession for Lanka and England are in a spot of bother here. Stokes is gone without troubling the scorers. The change of bowling has worked wonders. Another batsman has been dismissed playing the sweep shot. It is bowled on middle, Stokes goes for the sweep but misses. An appeal follows and the umpire has his finger up immediately. Stokes reviews and Hawk Eye shows three reds. England are now effectively 63 for 4! There are a few minutes to go before Lunch. Sri Lanka would love another wicket. 109/4

Another review by England this time! Stokes has been given LBW. He reviews, looks out though.

26.2 D Perera to Root, Flighted delivery on middle, Root sweeps it to fine leg for a single. 109/3

26.1 Perera to Root, NOT OUT! It was a nicely flighted delivery around off, Root tries to defend it from the crease but the ball spins in sharply and hits the front pad. Perera appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Lakmal opts for the review. The replay shows the impact was way outside off. Sri Lanka lose a review here. They have normally been good with the reviews but not this time. They have to survive the innings without any reviews now. 108/3

Now then! After a long thought, Lakmal decides to review another LBW decision. Height looks to be a concern.

Dilruwan Perera is in for another spell.

25.6 M Pushpakumara to Stokes, Floats it up on off, it is kept out. 108/3

Ben Stokes walks out next.

25.5 M Pushpakumara to Burns, OUT! Three reds and Burns is out of here! England are now effectively 62 for 3! Pushpakumara gets his first and it is off the set batsman. The shot which he has played so well throughout, brings about his downfall. This is tossed up on off, it straightens a touch. Burns goes for the sweep but takes his eyes off the ball at the very end. He misses and gets hit on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire agrees. Burns walks upto his skipper and then reviews. Replays roll in and it shows that England have lost a review. 108/3

Burns has been adjudged LBW! He has taken the review. Looks dead.

25.4 M Pushpakumara to Burns, FOUR! Bad ball and it has been put away! Burns rocks back and punches it through covers for a boundary. 108/2

25.3 M Pushpakumara to Root, Now Root works it around the corner with the angle for a single. 104/2

25.2 M Pushpakumara to Burns, Works it with the turn through the leg side for a run. 103/2

25.1 M Pushpakumara to Root, Fuller delivery on middle, Root tucks it to leg side for a run. 102/2

24.6 A Dananjaya to Root, Sweeps it through square leg to retain strike. 101/2

24.5 A Dananjaya to Root, This is flatter and on middle, Root goes back and defends it. 100/2

24.4 A Dananjaya to Root, Another loud shout but turned down! This is pitched on off, it turns back in. Root tries to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Lanka do not review. Looks to be missing. It is missing but not the leg pole but it is going over. 100/2

24.3 A Dananjaya to Root, This is flatter on middle, it is kept out. 100/2

24.2 A Dananjaya to Root, Down the leg side, left alone. 100/2

24.1 A Dananjaya to Root, Root brings out the reverse sweep and hits it on the ground to the first slip fielder. 100/2

23.6 M Pushpakumara to Root, Lucky escape for Root. The bowler gives a bit of air on middle, Root goes for the sweep, he gets the toe end of the bat but the ball goes uppishly towards slip. Luckily for Root that it did not fall in the hands of the fielder. One run added to the total and also brings up the 100 runs for England. These two need to bat for a longer period of time. 100/2

23.5 M Pushpakumara to Root, Flighted delivery around off, Root tries to sweep it again but misses it again. 99/2

23.4 M Pushpakumara to Root, Fires it around off, Root goes for the square cut but hits it straight to the fielder. 99/2

23.3 M Pushpakumara to Root, A tad fuller on middle, Root sweeps it towards fine leg for a couple of runs. 99/2

23.2 M Pushpakumara to Root, Quicker on middle, Root plays off the back foot and onto the ground. 97/2

23.1 M Pushpakumara to Burns, Full around off, Burns sweeps it through fine leg for a single. 97/2

22.6 A Dananjaya to Root, Root plays the sweep this time and plays it well. It goes through square leg for a couple. 96/2

22.5 A Dananjaya to Root, Comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball, it is worked towards mid-wicket. 94/2

22.4 A Dananjaya to Burns, On the pads, it is tucked around the corner for a run. 94/2

22.3 A Dananjaya to Burns, FOUR! Maiden Test fifty for Rory Burns! What a time to get it. England were on the back foot this morning and needed someone to step up and the opener has done so. His job is not done as of now and he needs to continue. He plays another excellent sweep shot to get to that milestone. Goes down on one knee and sweeps it through square leg. It is right in the gap in that region and a boundary results. The crowd is on its feet to applaud and he acknowledges is but raising his bat. 93/2

22.2 A Dananjaya to Burns, BEATEN! Turn and bounce again! This is floated up on middle, it turns square and also bounces a touch exra. Beats the outside edge of Burns' bat. 89/2

22.1 A Dananjaya to Burns, Tosses it up on middle, the batsman blocks it out. 89/2

Change of ends for Akila.

21.6 M Pushpakumara to Root, On middle, Root defends it watchfully. 89/2

21.5 M Pushpakumara to Root, Slower through the air around off, goes for the sweep again but misses it completely. 89/2

21.4 M Pushpakumara to Root, FOUR! Gives a bit of air on middle, Root goes down on one knee and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 89/2

21.3 M Pushpakumara to Root, Tossed up delivery on middle, Root tries to punch off the back foot but misses it completely. 85/2

21.2 M Pushpakumara to Root, Flighted delivery on middle, Root sweeps it through the on side but straight to the fielder. 85/2

21.1 M Pushpakumara to Burns, A tad fuller on middle, Burns flicks it through leg side for a run. 85/2

Malinda Pushpakumara is back on.

20.6 de Silva to Burns, Flighted delivery on middle, Burns lofts it over covers for a single. 84/2

20.5 de Silva to Burns, Similar delivery on middle, Burns rocks and punches to the point fielder. 83/2

20.4 de Silva to Burns, Flatter and quicker on middle, Burns punches it off the back foot through covers. 83/2

20.3 de Silva to Burns, Flighted delivery on middle, Burns plays a sweep shot but straight to the square leg fielder. 83/2

20.2 de Silva to Burns, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 83/2

20.1 de Silva to Burns, Fuller delivery on middle, Burns defends it from within the crease. 83/2

19.6 A Dananjaya to Root, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 83/2

19.5 A Dananjaya to Root, FOUR! A gift, it though still has to be put away! A high full toss and Root takes full toll of it. He pulls it through square leg and the ball races away. 83/2

19.4 A Dananjaya to Root, First shapes up to play the paddle but in the end seeing it was not the right ball to play that shot, adjusts and defends it off the back foot. 79/2

19.3 A Dananjaya to R Burns, Tosses it up on middle, it is pushed towards mid on for a quick run. 79/2

19.2 A Dananjaya to Root, Straightaway plays the sweep shot towards deep square leg for a run. 78/2

Joe Root is the new man in.

19.1 A Dananjaya to K Jennings, OUT! Akila breaks the partnership. Crucial wicket for Sri Lanka. It is a tossed up delivery on middle, Jennings tries to reverse sweep it. There is some extra bounce and hence, it hits the glove, then the body and the ball lobs in the hands of the first slip fielder de Silva who takes an easy catch. A partnership of 73 has been broken. England are effectively 31 for 2. 77/2

18.6 de Silva to Burns, Closer to the of pole, cut to backward point. Dot ball. Decent over, just the one from it. 77/1

18.5 de Silva to Burns, Flatter in line of the stumps, punched back to the bowler. 77/1

18.4 de Silva to Jennings,Outside off, played with an open bat face towards the gully region. One run taken. 77/1

18.3 de Silva to Jennings, Floated ball on off, Keaton is solid is defense. 76/1

18.2 de Silva to Jennings, Around off, kept out. 76/1

18.1 de Silva to Jennings, Quicker ball down leg, Keaton taps it to the on side. 76/1

17.6 A Dananjaya to Burns, On the stumps, it is kept out. 76/1

17.5 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Fuller on middle, Jennings reverse sweeps it through short third man for a run. 76/1

17.4 A Dananjaya to Burns, Flatter and quicker on middle, Burns punches it off the back foot through point for a single. 75/1

17.3 A Dananjaya to Burns, Flighted delivery on middle, Burns tries to sweep it but the ball spins away sharply beating the top edge of the bat. 74/1

17.2 A Dananjaya to Burns, FOUR! A low full toss on middle, Burns sweeps it fine through square leg and the ball races away to the boundary. 74/1

17.1 A Dananjaya to Jennings, A tad full on middle, Jennings sweeps it through fine leg for a run. 70/1

16.6 de Silva to K Jennings, A tad fuller on middle, Jennings drives it through covers for a run. 69/1

16.5 de Silva to Jennings, On the stumps, it is kept out. 68/1

16.4 de Silva to Jennings, On middle, Jennings defends it off the front foot and into the ground. 68/1

16.3 de Silva to Burns, Flatter and quicker on off, Burns punches it off the back foot through covers for a run. 68/1

16.2 de Silva to Burns, Quicker outside off, the batsman lets it go. 67/1

16.1 de Silva to Burns, Fuller on middle, Burns pushes it to the cover region. 67/1

Drinks!

15.6 A Dananjaya to Jennings, BEAUTY! Drifts it into the off pole at first and then gets it to leave the batsman. Jennings prods forward and tries to defend but is beaten by the spin. 67/1

15.5 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Slower through the air outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 67/1

15.4 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Bowls this quicker and flatter on off, Jennings punches it through covers for a run. 67/1

15.3 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Gives it air outside off, Jennings makes a leave. 67/1

15.2 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Floats it up on off, the batter strokes it to covers. 67/1

15.1 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Flatter and around off, the batsman pushes it through covers for a single. 67/1

14.6 de Silva to Burns, NOT OUT AND FOUR LEG BYES! The impact is outside off! A poor review, the impact always looked in doubt. This is bowled flatter outside off, it comes in with the angle. Burns plays outside the line, he misses and the ball hits him on the front pad. An appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. Sri Lanka review. Replays show that the on-field call is the correct one. A Lankan review goes down the drain. Also, the ball had crossed the third man fence so the umpire signals four leg byes. 65/1

Sri Lanka have taken a review for an LBW decision given against them. Burns is the man in question. Impact is an issue.

14.5 de Silva to Burns, A touch fuller on middle, Burns drives it to wide mid off, Mathews at the boundary misfields it and batsman take two runs in the end. 61/1

14.4 de Silva to Burns, Quicker on middle, Burns watchfully defends it. 59/1

14.3 de Silva to Jennings, Flatter on middle, Jennings tucks it to leg side for a run. 59/1

14.2 de Silva to Jennings, Tossed up delivery on middle, Keaton keeps it out. 58/1

14.1 de Silva to Jennings, Quicker delivery on middle, Jennings has played that off the front foot and onto the ground. 58/1

Dhananjaya de Silva is into the attack.

13.6 A Dananjaya to Burns, Loopy delivery on middle, Burns sweeps it firmly but straight to the square leg fielder. 58/1

13.5 A Dananjaya to R Burns, FOUR! Overpitched and driven handsomely. A tad full on middle, Burns leans forward and drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary. 58/1

13.4 A Dananjaya to Burns, A tad fuller on middle, Burns keeps it out. 54/1

13.3 A Dananjaya to Burns, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 54/1

13.2 A Dananjaya to Burns, Flighted delivery on middle, Burns tries to sweep it but the ball turns away and keeper collects it nicely. 54/1

13.1 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Low full toss on middle, Jennings reverse sweeps it through short third man for a single. Also brings up the fifty partnership. It comes at a handy time for them. 54/1

12.6 D Perera to Burns, A huge appeal! But not given! This is down the leg side, Burns goes for the flick but it goes off something to Dickwella. He lets out a huge appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Lakmal then thinks about it and after giving it a long thought, he does not review it. It was off the pads one would believe. 53/1

12.5 D Perera to Burns, Fires it on off, Burns opts to play it off the back foot to a ball which he probably should have played forward too. He though gets his bat down in time and keeps it out. 53/1

12.4 D Perera to Burns, Flatter and around off, the batsman goes back and punches it to covers. 53/1

12.3 D Perera to Burns, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! This is even better than the last one! It is swept right off the middle and through backward square leg, there is a fielder in the deep but he has no chance. 53/1

12.2 D Perera to Burns, FOUR! England into the lead now! Down the leg side, easy pickings for Burns. He sweeps it through short fine leg and the ball races away. 49/1

12.1 D Perera to Burns, Sharp turn! That is unplayable! Not a lot you can do about that delivery! This is flatter and around off, it pitches, turns away and also bounces. Burns first thinks of punching it through the off side but seeing the turn and the bounce bails out. 45/1

11.6 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Flighted delivery on middle, Jennings has kept it out. 45/1

11.5 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Quicker on middle, Keaton watchfully defends it. 45/1

11.4 A Dananjaya to Jennings, On middle, Jennings has pushed it through the point region. 45/1

11.3 A Dananjaya to Burns, On the shorter side, the batsman punches it off the back foot through point for a run. 45/1

11.2 A Dananjaya to Burns, A tad fuller on middle, Burns defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 44/1

11.1 A Dananjaya to Burns, Flighted delivery on middle, Burns sweeps it through square leg for a couple of runs. 44/1

10.6 D Perera to Jennings, On the stumps, it is kept out. 42/1

10.5 D Perera to Burns, The batsman has punched that ball through the offside. One run added to the total. 42/1

10.4 D Perera to Jennings, This is floated up on off, Jennings pushes it through covers for a run. 41/1

10.3 D Perera to Jennings, Jennings works this around the corner with the angle, it is in the gap so a couple results. 40/1

10.2 D Perera to Jennings, Floats it up on the pads, Jennings tries to flick but misses, the ball brushes the pads and goes to leg slip. 38/1

10.1 D Perera to Jennings, The slider on the leg pole, Jennings tries to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. 38/1

9.6 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Very effective against spin this. Taps this towards mid off and sets off for the run. 38/1

9.5 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Keaton has been hit on the pads as he tried to sweep that one. 37/1

9.4 A Dananjaya to Jennings, An appeal which dies down. On leg, Jennings is forward to block it. His bat and pad are close together. They appeal but that was an clear inside edge. 37/1

9.3 A Dananjaya to Jennings, A bit full on middle and leg, Keaton reverse sweeps it towards short third man to change ends. 37/1

9.2 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Perfect. Loopy ball around off, gets it to turn away. Jennings leaves it at the last minute. 37/1

9.1 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Full on off, pushed through covers for a brace. Good running. 37/1

8.2 D Perera to K Jennings, Tight run! This is floated up on off, it turns away. Jennings tries to defend but gets an outside edge towards short third man. The batsmen go for a run, the fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses. 29/1

8.1 D Perera to Burns, Flatter and on the pads, it is worked around the corner for a run. 28/1

8.6 D Perera to Burns, FOUR! Errs in line and length from the bowler and the batsman makes full use of use of it. Drifts on his pads, Burbns sweeps it fine through sqaure leg for a boundary. 35/1

8.5 D Perera to Burns, Slower through the air on middle, the ball spins away and the batsman lets it be. 31/1

8.4 D Perera to Jennings, Fulller delivery on middle, Jennings tucks it to leg side for a single. 31/1

8.3 D Perera to R Burns, Tossed up delivery on middle, the batsman flicks it through mid-on for a run. 30/1

7.6 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Full on middle, the batsman has driven it straight to the covers. 27/1

7.5 A Dananjaya to Burns, Quicker on middle, Burns has played that off the back foot through point for a run. 27/1

7.4 A Dananjaya to Jennings, On middle, Jennings reverse sweeps it through third man for a run. 26/1

7.3 A Dananjaya to Jennings, NOT OUT! Just falls short of the fielder. It was a nicely tossed up delivery, Jennings leans forward and he pokes at it. He gets the outside edge of the bat and the ball goes falls towards the first slip fielder. The fielders are not sure whether he catches it properly or not. The umpire goes upstairs to see that. The replays shows it was dropped just short. 25/1

Has Dananjaya struck? The umpires have gone upstairs to check if the catch is clean or not. The soft signal is NOT OUT!

7.2 A Dananjaya to Jennings, A tad fuller on this occasion, Jennings has pushed it to mid off. 25/1

7.1 A Dananjaya to Jennings, Starts off with a fuller delivery on middle, the batsman defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 25/1

Akila Dananjaya is into the attack.

6.6 D Perera to Jennings, Darts it on middle, Jennings tries to defend but the ball goes off the inner half towards square leg. 25/1

6.5 D Perera to Jennings, The straighter one on middle, Jennings gets his bat down in time and works it to mid-wicket. 24/1

6.4 D Perera to Jennings, FOUR! Innovation and it comes off really well! Plays the reverse sweep fine on the off side and the ball races away to the fence. 24/1

6.3 D Perera to Burns, Flatter and on off, Burns pushes it through covers for a run. 20/1

6.2 D Perera to Burns, LEADING EDGE! This is tossed up on the leg stump, it straightens a touch. Burns tries to work it around the corner but gets a leading edge towards point. Never a good idea to play across the line on a wicket which is turning. 19/1

6.1 D Perera to Burns, Nicely played! This was quicker around off, Burns goes back, waits for the ball and then guides it through point for a couple. 19/1

5.6 M Pushpakumara to Burns, Drifts on his pads, Burns tries to sweep it but he misses and hit low on the pads and the ball goes towards leg side. The batsman rotate strike. 17/1

5.5 M Pushpakumara to Burns, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 16/1

5.4 M Pushpakumara to Burns, Fires it on middle, Burns tucks it through mid-wicket. Batsman run for a single. The fielder has a shy at the stumps but Burns make it home. 16/1

5.3 M Pushpakumara to Jennings, Little bit quicker on middle, the batsman plays a sweep shot through square leg for a run. 14/1

5.2 M Pushpakumara to Burns, Slower through the air on middle, Burns has played that off the front foot and onto the ground. 13/1

5.1 M Pushpakumara to Burns, A tad fuller around off, Burns tries to sweep it but he misses it. 12/1

4.6 D Perera to Burns, A tad fuller on middle, Burns taps it through point for a single. 12/1

4.5 D Perera to Burns, Tossed up delivery on middle, Burns tries to defend it but it spins away and it beats the outside edge of the bat. 11/1

4.4 D Perera to Jennings, Flighted on middle, Jennings flicks it through leg side for a run. 11/1

4.3 D Perera to Jennings, On middle, the batsman defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 10/1

4.2 D Perera to Jennings, Flighted delivery on middle, the ball spins away from. Jennings lets it go. 10/1

4.1 D Perera to Burns, Little bit fuller on middle, Burns taps it through point for a single. 10/1

3.6 M Pushpakumara to Burns, Tossed up on middle, Burns flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen rotate strike. 9/1

3.5 M Pushpakumara to Jennings, Full on middle, Jennings reverse sweeps it through the backward point region for a single. 8/1

3.4 M Pushpakumara to Burns, Flighted on middle, Burns taps it to the point region for a run. 7/1

3.3 M Pushpakumara to Jennings, Little bit fuller this time, Jennings reverse sweeps it through third man for a run. 6/1

3.2 M Pushpakumara to K Jennings, Fuller delivery on middle, the batsman has driven it straight to mid on. 5/1

3.1 M Pushpakumara to Burns, A tad fuller on middle, Burns flicks it to the leg side for a run. 5/1

2.6 D Perera to Jennings, On middle, Keaton defends it off the back foot and onto the ground. 4/1

2.5 D Perera to Jennings, Slower through the air, around off, it pitches and turns away sharply. Jennings does not make contact with it. That turned square, almost went to the first slip fielder. 4/1

2.4 D Perera to Jennings, Fuller and quicker on middle, Jennings defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 4/1

Keaton Jennings is in at no. 3.

2.3 D Perera to Leach, OUT! That is more than close, that is right in front! It has straightened and it has straightened enough. The nightwatchman is dismissed early this morning. And once again in this game, Sri Lanka have made excellent use of the technology. Superb bowling by Perera, he bowled the last two a little slower. This time he fires it on middle, the ball straightens a touch. Leach misses the sweep and gets hit on the thigh. An appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. Lakmal straightaway signals the 'T'. Replays roll in and it shows three reds. The on-field call has to be overturned and England lose one early today. They still trail by another 42 runs. 4/1

Early review! A huge appeal for an LBW has been turned down. Sri Lanka feel they have got their man and have reviewed it. Leach is the man in question. Looks very close.

2.2 D Perera to Leach, Tossed up on middle, the batsman is rooted to his crease as he tries to defend but the ball spins away from him and beats the outside edge. 4/0

2.1 D Perera to Leach, Flighted delivery on middle, the batsman tries to defend it off the front foot but the ball straightens and hits him on the back pad. A muted appeal but nothing from the umpire. Too high. 4/0

Dilruwan Perera to bowl from the other end.

1.6 M Pushpakumara to R Burns, On middle, the batsman drives it to mid on. 4/0

1.5 M Pushpakumara to Burns, Quicker on middle, Burns tries to sweeps but gets the top edge of the bat and the ball goes towards fine leg for a couple of runs. 4/0

1.4 M Pushpakumara to Burns, Flatter and fuller on middle, Rory defends it from within the crease. 2/0

1.3 M Pushpakumara to J Leach, Full toss on middle, Leach strokes it to long on for a single. 2/0

1.2 M Pushpakumara to Leach, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 1/0

1.1 M Pushpakumara to Burns, Starts off with a fuller delivery on middle, Rory sweeps it through fine leg. First run of the day for England. 1/0

We are all set for the action to begin! Out come the players. Jack Leach and Rory Burns will resume their innings. For Sri Lanka, it is spin to start with, Malinda Pushpakumara to start the proceedings. Here we go...

PITCH REPORT - Russel Arnold says the pitch is slow and if the bowlers do bowl in the right areas they will get the reward for it. Reckons there are rough patches in the wicket. Ends by saying it will be testing conditions for the batsman.

As we call it in cricket, Day 3 is always known as a moving day where we get to know which team will have a firm grip on the match going forward. After an exciting couple of days of cricket, the Lankans are ahead at the moment taking a decent lead on Day 2. With the pitch breaking up, we could see more turn and low bounce today. The visitors will have a tough task today to hang in. The batters will need to be patient today and get runs whenever a loose ball is bowled. Captain Root needs a big score today as he has been not at his best this series. Let's see how it plans out. Do join us in a short while for all the action.

... Day 3, Session 1 ...

How vital will Roshen Silva's knock prove? The wicket is doing a lot and now Sri Lanka will hope their bowlers can step up. Also, they need to bundle England out quickly as they will be batting 4th on a wicket which will be expected to crumble even more. England on the other hand, will want one of their batsman to score a big one and the others to play around him. Anything around 250 can be a competitive score. The match is poised nicely and Day 3 promises to be an exciting day of cricket. Do join us for it at 1000 local (0430 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye.

Once again it was the English spinners who were amongst the wickets. Leach was the most impressive as he finished with a three fer. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali finished with 5 amongst them. But they will be disappointed in letting Sri Lanka off the hook. They bowled extremely well to the top order but struggled to finish the innings off.

England then managed to take wickets at regular intervals and had Sri Lanka struggling. However, an excellent fightback from the lower-order with Roshen Silva being the hero, helped Sri Lanka take the lead.

England have managed to enter Day 3 without losing a wicket but it is Sri Lanka who will be the happier side walking off. However, they day did not start in the best of fashions for them as they lost the nightwatchman early. Karunaratne and Dhananjaya did score fifties and steady the ship with a 96-run stand but a run out changed the game.

0.6 D Perera to Leach, Not the last ball Perera would have wanted to bowl! He lands it outside off, it turns away further. Leach makes a leave. That is STUMPS ON DAY 2. 0/0

0.5 D Perera to Leach, On middle, Leach watchfully blocks it out. 0/0

0.4 D Perera to Leach, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 0/0

0.3 D Perera to Leach, Tossed up delivery on middle, Leach defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 0/0

0.2 D Perera to Leach, Flighted delivery on middle, the batsman defends it from within the crease. 0/0

0.1 D Perera to Leach, Starts off with a fuller delivery on middle, Leach defends it off the back foot and onto the ground. 0/0

First Published: November 16, 2018, 9:48 AM IST