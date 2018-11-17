Sri Lanka vs England, Second Test Day 4 at Kandy Highlights: As It Happened

(AP)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

Right then, will we see something spectacular from Dickwella or will England clean them up without breaking a sweat? All to play for on Day 5. We will be having an early start on Sunday as well due to the weather. The action will begin at 0945 local (0415 GMT). Do join us for it. Till then, enjoy your weekend.

England were good with the ball in patches. Jack Leach was the pick of the bowlers picking up 4 crucial scalps. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid shared the other wickets. With just 3 wickets left, one would say England will wrap this up quickly. Earlier in the day, Ben Foakes and James Anderson scored some quick runs which ensured Sri Lanka chase a target of above 300.

The Lankans were in a spot of bother early on as they lost three wickets in real quick time to Leach. Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne steadied the ship and formed a partnership of 77. Both stroked their way to 50s. England got the latter post Lunch but Angelo Mathews had other plans. He dug deep and started scoring freely. He formed a good stand with Roshen Silva and Dickwella which made the tourists worried. Mathews fell in the last session and so did Dilruwan Perera just before rain came falling down. A lot of hopes now rely on the shoulders of Niroshan Dickwella.

Another fascinating day of Test cricket comes to an end. The result would have been known today itself if it had not rained in the latter stages. But it's the England team who will have their noses in front going into Day 5.

That is that then. Rain doesn't want this climax to be ended today. It continues to pour and so the umpires call it a day. STUMPS, DAY 4.

The rain has started to come down, it is not very heavy though but heavy enough for the players to walk off. The covers are now being brought on.

65.2 Leach to Perera, OUT! Another one bites the dust. Two quick wickets for England after Tea. It looked plumb from the naked eye. It was bowled full on middle, Dilruwan comes forward and tries to drive it but was hit straight on the boots. The bowler appeals and the umpire raises his finger straight away. Dilruwan has a chat with his partner but doesn't opt for the review. It wouldn't have mattered anyways as replay shows us that it would have been umpire's call. 7 down for Sri Lanka and Leach has his fourth. One would say England are on top now. 226/7

65.1 J Leach to Perera, Flighted delivery on middle, Perera taps it to covers. 226/6

64.6 M Ali to Dickwella, Flighted delivery on middle stump, the batsman drives it towards mid on. 226/6

64.5 M Ali to Dickwella, Tossed up again on middle stump, Dickwella plays a reverse sweep towards third man. The batsmen pick up a couple. 226/6

64.4 M Ali to Perera, Loopy delivery on leg stump, Perera flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen take a single. 224/6

64.3 Ali to Perera, HUGE APPEAL FOR LBW AND A CATCH! NOT OUT! Tossed up again on leg stump, Perera tries to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals and the umpire shakes his head. Meanwhile the short leg fielder appeals for a catch. 223/6

64.2 M Ali to Perera, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Dilruwan defends off the front foot. 223/6

64.1 M Ali to Perera, NOT OUT! The ball has just bounced in front of Stokes' fingers. The crowd here erupts. A heart-in-the-mouth moment for Sri Lanka there. This is tossed up around leg, Perera works it uppishly towards Stokes at leg slip. He takes the catch and England start celebrating. The umpires have a chat and then take it upstairs. Replays show that it has not carried. Perera survives. The hosts have three wickets in hand and need another 78. 223/6

Have England got another? Stokes is claiming to have taken the catch. The umpires are not sure though, they have taken it upstairs. OUT is the soft signal.

63.6 J Leach to Dickwella, Quicker and fuller on leg, Dickwella tries to play his go to shot which is sweep but this time he cannot place as the ball hits him on the pads. 223/6

63.5 J Leach to Dickwella, Tossed up delivery on middle, ND plays a sweep shot to the square leg region. 223/6

63.4 J Leach to Dickwella, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 223/6

63.3 J Leach to Perera, A tad fuller on middle, the batsman pushes it to the point region for a run. 223/6

63.2 J Leach to Perera, Flighted delivery on leg, Perera tries to flick it but was hit on the pads. Nothing to worry about as the ball was going down leg. 222/6

63.1 J Leach to Dickwella, Fuller delivery on middle, Dickwella sweeps it to the square leg region for a single. 222/6

Jack Leach to bowl from the other end.

62.6 M Ali to Perera, Full on off, Perera survives the over by defending it. 221/6

62.5 M Ali to Perera, Perera gets behind the ball and bunts it down solidly. 221/6

62.4 M Ali to Perera, Tossed up ball on off, Perera is happy to block it out. 221/6

Dilruwan Perera is the new man in.

62.3 M Ali to Mathews, OUT! Angelo Mathews has to walk. Moeen Ali is the man that strikes. How many times have England struck just after a break? A very big moment in the game. Loopy ball on middle. The ball comes back in a shade. Mathews is ahead looking to turn it away but misses the ball. It goes on to hit the pads and England appeal. The umpire raises his finger. Angelo has no option but to review it. Replays roll in and it shows us that it would have gone on to clip the leg pole. The umpire's call stays. Sri Lanka don't lose their review but lose an all-important wicket. Is this the game for England or do Sri Lanka still believe? Mathews falls 12 short of his ton but has played well to get his side in the game. 221/6

Review! Big moment in the game! Mathews has been adjudged LBW and straightaway reviews it. Looks out!

62.2 M Ali to Dickwella, Full and on off, Dickwella swipes it through square leg for a single. 221/5

62.1 M Ali to Mathews, Flatter ball around off, Mathews has all the time to go back and tuck it around the corner for one. 220/5

We are back for what could be the final session of the Test. Yes, you read that right! Unless, UNLESS! Rain comes down. 83 runs or 5 wickets, what will happen first? Dickwella and Mathews walk out to the middle. Moeen Ali will bowl the first over post Tea.

... Day 4, Session 3 ...

A shared session which sees the game evenly poised at the moment. It started with Sri Lanka losing Karunaratne early. Then, Roshen Silva and Angelo Mathews built a very handy stand, 73 to be precise with Mathews getting to yet another fifty. Moeen Ali though struck to get rid of the former and bring England back into the game. Dickwella however, has come out with a lot of intent and since his arrival, Sri Lanka have managed to score quickly. They need only 82 runs more and have 5 wickets in the bag. We can be in for a nail-biting finish. Which team will hold their nerve? Join us to find out in the last session.

61.6 Joe Root to Dickwella, A tad short on this occasion, Dickwella sweeps it to the fine leg region. Dickwella has come out with an intent of playing sweep shots more often. AND THAT IS TEA ON DAY 4. 219/5

61.5 Joe Root to Dickwella, Flatter on middle, Niroshan punches it off the back foot to covers. 219/5

61.4 Joe Root to Dickwella, On middle, Niroshan plays a sweep shot to the fine leg fielder. 219/5

61.3 Joe Root to Mathews, Full on middle, Dickwella sweeps it through fine leg. 219/5

61.2 Joe Root to Mathews, Drags it short on middle, AM tucks it to the leg side. 218/5

61.1 Joe Root to Dickwella, Quicker and flatter around off, Niroshan taps it to point for a run. 218/5

60.6 M Ali to Mathews, The batsman charges down the wicket and flicks it to the on side. Dot ball. 217/5

60.5 M Ali to Mathews, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Mathews defends off the back foot. 217/5

60.4 M Ali to Dickwella, Tossed up again on middle stump, Dickwella tucks it towards fine leg. The batsmen take a single. 217/5

60.3 M Ali to N Dickwella, Overthrows! Just what Sri Lanka wanted. Flighted delivery on middle stump, Mathews plays it towards short fine leg. The batsmen take a single. Root there collects it and throws it at the keeper's end. Unfortunate for Foakes, it bounces over him and goes through the covers region for a boundary. Five runs added to Sri Lankas total. 216/5

60.2 M Ali to Dickwella, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Dickwella sweeps it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run. 211/5

60.1 M Ali to Mathews, Tossed up outside off stump, Mathews sweeps it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run. 210/5

59.6 Joe Root to Dickwella, FOUR! Easily punched there from Niroshan. A tad short on middle, the batsman punches it off the back foot through point for a boundary. 209/5

59.5 Joe Root to Dickwella, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 205/5

59.4 Joe Root to Mathews, Fires it quicker on middle, Mathews flicks it towards square leg for a run. 205/5

59.3 Joe Root to Mathews, Quicker on middle, Mathews works it to the square leg region. 204/5

59.2 Joe Root to Mathews, Flighted delivery on off, AM defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 204/5

59.1 Joe Root to Mathews, A tad fuller on middle, Mathews tucks it to the mid-wicket region. 204/5

58.6 M Ali to Dickwella, Flighted delivery on middle stump, the batsman defends off the front foot. 204/5

58.5 M Ali to Dickwella, Tossed up on middle stump, the batsman sweeps it towards square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple. 204/5

58.4 M Ali to Dickwella, FOUR! Good shot. Flighted delivery on middle stump, Dickwella slog sweeps it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Sri Lanka need less than 100 runs now. 202/5

58.3 M Ali to Mathews, LEG BYE! Extra bounce on this one, Mathews goes for the reverse sweep and gets it off his shoulder. It goes towards third man. The batsmen take a run. 198/5

58.2 M Ali to Mathews, Flighted delivery on leg stump, Mathews tucks it towards fine leg. 197/5

58.1 M Ali to Mathews, Tossed up on middle stump, Mathews defends off the front foot. 197/5

57.6 Joe Root to Dickwella, Quicker on middle, Niroshan defends it off the back foot and on to the ground. 197/5

57.5 Joe Root to Dickwella, Floats it up on middle, ND defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 197/5

57.4 Joe Root to Dickwella, Tossed up delivery on middle, Dickwella sweeps it to the square leg region. 197/5

57.3 Joe Root to Dickwella, On middle, the batsman watchfully defends it. 197/5

57.2 Joe Root to Mathews, Flighted delivery on middle, AM works it to the leg side for a run. 197/5

57.1 Joe Root to Dickwella, A tad full on middle, Niroshan pushes it to covers for a single. 196/5

Joe Root is back on.

56.6 M Ali to Mathews, Tossed up again on middle stump, the batsman defends off the back foot. 195/5

56.5 M Ali to Mathews, Loopy delivery on middle stump, Mathews tucks it past short leg. 195/5

56.4 M Ali to Dickwella, Flighted delivery on leg stump, Dickwella sweeps it towards square leg. The batsmen cross ends. 195/5

56.3 M Ali to Mathews, Tossed up again on middle stump, Mathews sweeps it towards square leg. The batsmen get a run. 194/5

56.2 M Ali to Dickwella, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Dickwella chips it over covers. It lands in no man's land. The batsmen take a single. 193/5

56.1 M Ali to Dickwella, Tossed up on middle stump, Dickwella defends off the front foot. 192/5

55.6 A Rashid to Mathews, Tossed up delivery on middle, AM defends it off the front foot and on to the ground. 192/5

55.5 A Rashid to Mathews, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Mathews. A half tracker from Rashid, Angelo hangs back and pulls it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. Mathews is turning it on here. 192/5

55.4 A Rashid to A Mathews, FOUR! SHOT! A flighted delivery on middle, Angelo leans forward and drives it firmly through covers for a boundary. 188/5

55.3 A Rashid to Mathews, A loopy delivery on leg, Mathews tries to flick it but the ball spins away and the batsman misses it completely. 184/5

55.2 A Rashid to Dickwella, It was a tad fuller on middle, Niroshan reverse sweeps it though third man for a run. 184/5

55.1 A Rashid to Mathews, Drags it short around off, Mathews cuts it through point for a run. 183/5

54.6 M Ali to Dickwella, So Dickwella has come out with the Buttler approach. Sweep, reverse sweep and now the sweep but finds short fine leg. 182/5

54.5 M Ali to Dickwella, FOUR! Now the reverse sweep and gets the desired result. It races through the backward point region for a boundary. 182/5

54.4 M Ali to Dickwella, Swept and swept nicely! Away from the fielder in the deep, a couple taken. 178/5

Niroshan Dickwella is the next batsman in.

54.3 M Ali to Silva, OUT! And it is a successful one! England are pumped up as they have got the hero of the first innings. The missed review a couple of overs prior has not cost them a lot and the 73-run stand has been cut short. Moeen Ali gets his first and Sri Lanka now have half the side back in the hut. This is tossed up around off, it comes back in after pitching. Silva tries to flick it with the turn but it goes off something to Root who takes it and appeals. The umpire shakes his head. Root signals the 'T'. Replays roll in and at first it seems there is no edge but Ultra Edge later on shows a spike. The on-field call has to be overturned. England back on top at the moment. Sri Lanka need another 125 runs. 176/5

England feel Roshen has edged that one, the umpire feels different though. They have taken the review.

54.2 M Ali to Silva, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Silva defends off the front foot. 176/4

54.1 M Ali to Silva, Tossed up on off stump, Silva blocks it well. 176/4

53.6 A Rashid to Mathews, Closer to the off pole, Mathews bunts it down. 176/4

53.5 A Rashid to Mathews, Leg spin outside off, Mathews leaves it alone. 176/4

53.4 A Rashid to Silva, Uses his feet and drives it through covers to rotate strike. 176/4

53.3 Rashid to Silva, Leg spinner down leg, spins back in. Roshen misses his block and gets his on the back leg. A stifled which dies down. Pitched outside leg that. 175/4

53.2 A Rashid to Mathews, Short ball outside off, cut through cover-point for another run. 175/4

53.1 A Rashid to Silva, Leg spinner on off, driven past the cover region. They cross. 174/4

52.6 M Ali to Mathews, Finishes the over with a reverse sweep but finds the fielder at point. 173/4

52.5 M Ali to Mathews, NOT OUT! Mathews has not lifted his foot. This is down the leg side, Mathews lets it be. Foakes collects it and then flicks it onto the stumps. He appeals and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays show that Mathews almost lost his balance but managed to keep his foot grounded in the end. 173/4

An appeal for a stumping has been taken upstairs. Mathews is the man in question. He looks relaxed though.

52.4 M Ali to Mathews, Comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball. It is blocked. 173/4

52.3 M Ali to Silva, This is worked with the turn through square leg for a run. 173/4

52.2 M Ali to Mathews, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Mathews tucks it past the short leg fielder. They take a single. 172/4

52.1 M Ali to Mathews, FOUR! Nice improvisation. Tossed up on off stump, Mathews was early into the shot and plays a reverse sweep towards third man for a boundary. 171/4

51.6 A Rashid to Silva, Pushed to the cover region by Silva. 167/4

51.5 A Rashid to Silva, Full on middle and leg, Silva drives it to mid on. 167/4

51.4 A Rashid to Silva, Gives this air on off, Silva bunts it down. 167/4

51.3 A Rashid to Mathews, Down leg, helped fine towards fine leg. They pick up a single. Leg byes given by the umpire. 167/4

51.2 A Rashid to Mathews, Loopy ball on off, Mathews blocks it out. 166/4

51.1 A Rashid to Silva, Short and on leg, Silva rocks back and cuts it towards point for a run. 166/4

50.6 M Ali to Silva, A tad fuller on middle, Silva works it to square leg for a single. 165/4

50.5 M Ali to Silva, On middle, the batsman watchfully defends it. 164/4

50.4 M Ali to Silva, Huge appeal for LBW. Short and a quicker delivery outside off, the ball spins in sharply as Silva tries to tuck it off his back foot. It hits him on the back pad. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Now then, replay shows us that it was going on to hit the leg stump. Root had one review, that is perhaps the reason he did not go for it. Huge moment of the game though. Silva survives. 164/4

50.3 M Ali to Silva, On middle, the batsman defends it off the front foot and on to the ground. 164/4

50.2 M Ali to R Silva, FOUR! Overpitched and driven. It was a loopy delivery on middle, Silva leans forward an drives it firmly through covers for a boundary. 164/4

50.1 M Ali to Mathews, Tossed up delivery on middle, Mathews sweeps it through leg side for a run. 160/4

Moeen Ali is into the attack.

49.6 A Rashid to Silva, Gives a bit of air around off, Roshen shoulders arms to it. 159/4

49.5 A Rashid to Silva, Floats it up on middle, the batsman defends it off the front foot and on to the ground. 159/4

49.4 A Rashid to Silva, Flighted delivery on middle, Silva lets it be. 159/4

49.3 A Rashid to Silva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 159/4

49.2 A Rashid to Mathews, Flatter and quicker on middle, Angelo punches it off the back foot through point for a run. 159/4

49.1 A Rashid to Mathews, Fuller delivery on middle, Mathews pushes it to mid off. 158/4

48.6 J Leach to Silva, Tossed up on middle stump, the batsman defends off the front foot. 158/4

48.5 J Leach to Silva, Loopy delivery on off stump, Silva defends off the front foot. 158/4

48.4 J Leach to Mathews, Flighted delivery on middle stump, tucks it towards the leg side. The batsmen take a run. 158/4

48.3 J Leach to R Silva, Tossed up on off stump, Silva drives it towards covers. The batsmen cross ends. 157/4

48.2 J Leach to Mathews, Flighted delivery on the off stump, Mathews rocks back and cuts it towards covers. The batsmen take a run. 156/4

48.1 J Leach to Mathews, Tossed up on off stump, Mathews defends off the front foot. 155/4

47.6 A Rashid to Mathews, Drags it sort on middle, Angelo punches it off the back foot through point for a single. 155/4

47.5 A Rashid to Silva, Fuller on middle, Silva works it to mid-wicket for a single. 154/4

47.4 A Rashid to Silva, A tad fuller on leg, Silva tries to tuck it but was hit on the thigh pad. 153/4

47.3 A Rashid to Silva, NOT OUT! A tad quicker on leg, Silva tries to flick it but was hit on the back pad. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Root goes for the review after asking Foakes. The replay shows it was pitching outside leg and that puts the argument to bed. Not a good review from England and they lose a review. 153/4

A huge appeal but it has been turned down! Root has taken the review. Silva is the man in question. The pitching seems to be outside leg.

47.2 A Rashid to Silva, Tossed up delivery around off, Silva shoulders arms to it. 153/4

47.1 A Rashid to Mathews, Flighted delivery on middle, Roshen eases it to long on for a single. Also brings up the 50 run stand between these two. 153/4

46.6 J Leach to Silva, Loopy delivery on middle stump, Silva defends off the back foot. 152/4

46.5 J Leach to Silva, Flighted delivery on off stump, Silva cuts it towards point. 152/4

46.4 J Leach to Silva, HUGE APPEAL FOR LBW! NOT OUT! Tossed up on middle stump, Silva gets hit low on the pads. England decide against the review. 152/4

46.3 J Leach to Silva, Flighted delivery on off stump, Silva tries to cut towards point. 152/4

46.2 J Leach to Silva, Tossed up on off stump, Silva plays it towards covers. 152/4

46.1 J Leach to Mathews, Drifts away from the batsman, Mathews cuts it towards covers for a single. 152/4

DRINKS! It has been a good first hour of play. Lankans have lost a big wicket of Dinuth Karunaratne. It's upto others to step up now.

45.6 A Rashid to R Silva, Tossed up again on off stump, Silva goes on the back foot and gets an edge towards the slip. 151/4

45.5 A Rashid to Silva, Loopy delivery on off stump, Silva plays it towards point. 151/4

45.4 A Rashid to Mathews, Flighted delivery again on off stump, the batsman cuts it towards point. They take a single. 151/4

45.3 A Rashid to Mathews, Tossed up again on middle stump, Mathews rocks back and cuts it towards covers. 150/4

45.2 A Rashid to Mathews, Leg spinner, the batsman defends off the front foot. 150/4

45.1 A Rashid to Mathews, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Mathews defends off the front foot. He wanted to go for the run but is sent back. 150/4

44.6 J Leach to Silva, On middle, Silva pushes it to covers. 150/4

44.5 J Leach to Silva, Gives it a bit of air around off, Silva shoulders arms to it. 150/4

44.4 J Leach to Silva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 150/4

44.3 J Leach to Silva, Identical delivery, Silva lets it be. 150/4

44.2 J Leach to Silva, Flighted delivery around off, Silva lets it go. 150/4

44.1 J Leach to Silva, Flighted delivery on middle, Roshen drives it straight to the bowler. 150/4

43.6 A Rashid to Silva, Tossed up again on middle stump, Silva rocks back and cuts it towards point. The batsmen take a run. 150/4

43.5 A Rashid to Silva, Flighted delivery on off stump, Silva plays it towards point. 149/4

43.4 A Rashid to Mathews, BYE! Turns into the batsman, Mathews tries to cut but misses it completely and it runs behind the keeper. The keeper fails to collect. They take a single. 149/4

43.3 A Rashid to Mathews, Loopy delivery on middle stump, the batsman defends off the front foot. 148/4

43.2 A Rashid to Mathews, Tossed up on middle stump, the batsman rocks back and cuts it towards covers. 148/4

43.1 A Rashid to Mathews, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Mathews plays it towards covers. 148/4

42.6 J Leach to Silva, Flighted delivery around off, the batsman stand firm in the crease as the ball spins away from him. 148/4

42.5 J Leach to Silva, A tad fuller on middle, Silva tucks it to mid-wicket. 148/4

42.4 J Leach to R Silva, FOUR! Flighted delivery around off, Silva leans forward and tries to drive but gets a thick outside edge as the ball spins away from him. The ball then races away to the third man boundary. 148/4

42.3 J Leach to Mathews, Drags it short on middle, Angelo punches it off the back foot through point for a run. 144/4

42.2 J Leach to Mathews, On middle, Mathews has played that off the front foot and on to the ground. 143/4

42.1 J Leach to Mathews, Drags it short on middle, Angelo punches it off the back foot to point. 143/4

41.6 A Rashid to Silva, Full on middle, the batsman taps it to point. 143/4

41.5 A Rashid to Silva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 143/4

41.4 A Rashid to Silva, Tossed up delivery around off. Silva stands firm in the crease as the ball spins away from him. 143/4

41.3 A Rashid to Mathews, Drags it short, Mathews punches it off the back foot through point for a run. 143/4

41.2 A Rashid to Silva, Flighted delivery on middle, Silva drives it through covers for a single. 142/4

41.1 A Rashid to Silva, Fuller delivery on middle, the batsman comes down the track and defends it off the front foot. 141/4

40.6 J Leach to Mathews, Loopy delivery on off stump, the batsman defends off the front foot. 141/4

40.5 J Leach to Mathews, Turns away from the batsman, Mathews tries to defend but gets an outside edge towards backward point. 141/4

40.4 J Leach to Mathews, Tossed up on middle stump, Mathews defends off the front foot. 141/4

40.3 J Leach to Silva, Full toss on leg stump, Silva flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen cross ends. 141/4

40.2 J Leach to Mathews, Flighted delivery on off stump, Mathews cuts it towards point. They take a single. 140/4

40.1 J Leach to Mathews, Tossed up on middle stump, Mathews plays it towards mid on. 139/4

39.6 A Rashid to Mathews, Drags it short on middle, Angelo punches it off the back foot through point. The batsmen rotate strike. 139/4

39.5 A Rashid to Mathews, Was there an inside edge on to that? Flighted delivery on leg, AM leans forward and tries to defend it off the front foot, but it hits him on the front pad and lobs it towards short leg fielder. 138/4

39.4 A Rashid to R Silva, On middle, Silva drives it through mid on for a single. 138/4

39.3 A Rashid to Silva, Floats it up on middle, Silva guides it to third man. 137/4

39.2 A Rashid to Mathews, Flighted delivery on middle, Angelo rocks back and cuts it through point for a single. Also brings up his 32nd Test fifty. Very good innings from him so far. He needs to continue for a longer period of time. 137/4

39.1 A Rashid to Mathews, Tossed up delivery around middle, Mathews defends it with a straight bat. 136/4

38.6 J Leach to Silva, Tossed up ball down leg, Silva sweeps it fine towards fine leg. Nicely done, easy couple. 136/4

38.5 J Leach to Silva, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 134/4

38.4 J Leach to Silva, Left alone. Some turn from outside off and it keeps going away. 134/4

38.3 J Leach to Silva, Silva leans ahead and defends this ball off his front foot. 134/4

38.2 J Leach to Silva, Arm ball on off, cut to point this time. 134/4

38.1 J Leach to Mathews, Outside off, cut past the the point region for an easy run. 134/4

37.6 A Rashid to Silva, GOOGLY! Peach! Almost gets his man. Wrong 'un outside off, it spins back in big time. Goes under the bat of Silva and over the stumps who looks to cut it. 133/4

37.5 A Rashid to Mathews, On middle and leg, hit to long on for a single. 133/4

37.4 A Rashid to Mathews, The batsman works it down the leg side. 132/4

37.3 A Rashid to Silva, Driven through covers, Silva changes ends. 132/4

37.2 A Rashid to Silva, Loopy leg spin on off, beats the outside edge of Roshen. 131/4

37.1 A Rashid to Mathews, Flat leg spinner on off, punched towards covers for one. 131/4

36.6 J Leach to Silva, Tossed up on middle, the batsman has played that off the front foot and onto the ground. 130/4

36.5 J Leach to Silva, FOUR! Flighted delivery around off, Silva leans forward drives it firmly through covers for a boundary. 130/4

36.4 J Leach to Silva, Flatter on middle, Silva defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 126/4

36.3 J Leach to Silva, A tad fuller on middle, Silva sweeps it through fine leg. 126/4

36.2 J Leach to R Silva, Was it a chance for a catch? Quicker on middle, Silva leans forward and tries to defend it but hits the thigh pads and lobs towards short leg. Cries for catch it but Foakes missed it. 126/4

36.1 J Leach to Mathews, A tad fuller on middle, Mathews tucks it to the on side for a single. 126/4

35.6 A Rashid to Silva, On middle, Silva flicks it off his pads to the square leg. 125/4

35.5 A Rashid to Mathews, Similar delivery, AM cuts it through backward point. The batsmen rotate strike. 125/4

35.4 A Rashid to Silva, Drags it short again, the batsman punches it off the back foot through point for a run. 124/4

35.3 A Rashid to Silva, Tossed up delivery on middle, Silva defends it from within the crease. 123/4

35.2 A Rashid to Mathews, Flighted delivery around off, Mathews rocks back and cuts it through point for a single. 123/4

35.1 A Rashid to Mathews, Fuller delivery on middle, Angelo pushes it straight to the bowler. 122/4

34.6 J Leach to Silva, Flighted ball around off, a soft leading edge away from the silly point fielder. 122/4

34.5 J Leach to Silva, Flat and on off, Silva punches the ball off his back foot to the off side. 122/4

34.4 J Leach to Silva, Outside off, cut to point. 122/4

34.3 J Leach to Silva, In line of the stumps, Silva blocks it out. 122/4

34.2 J Leach to Silva, FOUR! Lovely! The runs are not hard to come despite everything going on. Tossed up ball on off, Silva drives it through covers for a boundary. 122/4

34.1 J Leach to Silva, Loopy ball outside off, not much turn. Mathews knows exactly where his stumps are and covers it. The ball goes to the keeper. 118/4

33.6 A Rashid to Silva, On middle, Silva comes to the pitch of the ball and drives it through wide mid on for a run. 118/4

33.5 A Rashid to Mathews, Full on middle, Angelo tucks it off his pads through the leg side for a run. 117/4

33.4 A Rashid to Silva, Shorter on middle, Silva rocks on the back foot and punches it through point for a run. 116/4

33.3 A Rashid to Silva, Tosses it up on middle, Silva tries to push it but the ball spins away and the batsman misses it completely. 115/4

33.2 A Rashid to Mathews, Drags it short outside off, Angelo punches it off the back foot through point for a run. 115/4

33.1 A Rashid to Mathews, Flighted delivery around off, Mathews lets it go. 114/4

32.6 J Leach to Silva, Flighted delivery spins away, Silva tries to cut it but misses it. 114/4

32.5 J Leach to Silva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 114/4

32.4 J Leach to Mathews, A tad short, Mathews cuts it through point for a single. 114/4

32.3 J Leach to Mathews, Flatter and quicker on middle, Mathews rocks back and punches it off the back foot to point. 113/4

32.2 J Leach to Mathews, FOUR! Loosner from Leach. It was dragged in short and Mathews whips it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 113/4

32.1 J Leach to Mathews, Flighted delivery on middle, Mathews was trying to drive it but the ball spins away and beats the outside edge of the bat. 109/4

31.6 A Rashid to Silva, Around off, kept out. 109/4

31.5 A Rashid to Silva, Lovely from Rashid. Getting it in the right areas. Pitches this one up. Mathews looks to bunt it down. The ball bounces and almost goes back onto the stumps but Mathews kicks it out. 109/4

31.4 A Rashid to Silva, Gives this air on off, Mathews is solid in defense. 109/4

31.3 A Rashid to Silva, Played to the point region by the batsman. 109/4

31.2 A Rashid to A Mathews, Angelo drives this through the covers. One run added to the total. 109/4

31.1 A Rashid to Silva, Tossed up but down leg, Silva tucks it down to the leg side for one. 108/4

30.6 J Leach to Silva, Tossed up delivery on middle, Silva sweeps it through fine leg leg for three runs. 107/4

30.5 J Leach to Silva, Flatter on leg, Silva tries to tuck it off his pads but was hit low on the pads. 104/4

30.4 J Leach to Silva, Fuller delivery on middle, the batsman works it to the on side. 104/4

30.3 J Leach to Silva, Flighted delivery on leg, Silva tries to flick it but is hit on the pads. 104/4

30.2 J Leach to Mathews, Tossed up delivery on leg, Mathews was trying to flick it but was hit on the pads and the ball goes towards the leg side for a run. 104/4

30.1 J Leach to Mathews, A tad fuller on middle, Mathews drives it to covers. 103/4

29.6 A Rashid to Silva, On the stumps, kept out. A maiden. 103/4

29.5 A Rashid to Silva, The leg spinner on leg stump, Silva looks to play across the line but gets a leading edge towards covers. 103/4

29.4 A Rashid to Silva, On the shorter side this time, the batsman cuts it to point. 103/4

29.3 A Rashid to Silva, Another tossed up delivery on middle, Silva defends it out. 103/4

29.2 A Rashid to Silva, EDGED BUT SHORT! Rashid has really started off well after the break! This is floated up on off, it pitches and then turns away. Silva tries to defend but gets an outside edge just short of Stokes at first slip. Silva played that with soft hands and hence, it did not carry. 103/4

29.1 A Rashid to Silva, Almost another one! This is given a lot of air around off, it dips on the batsman. Roshen looks to drive with his feet rooted to the crease but gets beaten by the away turn. He almost loses his balance but maintains it. 103/4

28.6 J Leach to Mathews, Suddenly some turn and bounce. Almost squared him up. Pitched outside leg, Mathews looks to tuck it away but it spins away sharply. Hits his arm and dies onto the ground. Maiden for Leach. 103/4

28.5 J Leach to Mathews, Outside off again, can't get it past the point fielder. 103/4

28.4 J Leach to Mathews, A bit short outside off, Mathews cuts it to point. 103/4

28.3 J Leach to Mathews, Loopy ball on middle, Mathews is forward in defense. 103/4

28.2 J Leach to Mathews, Floated ball on off, played with a straight bat. 103/4

28.1 J Leach to A Mathews, Tossed up on off, driven to mid off. 103/4

Roshen Silva is the new man in. Also, Jack Leach is called into the attack.

27.6 A Rashid to Karunaratne, OUT! England have gotten the breakthrough they so desperately wanted. The set batsman Dimuth Karunaratne is out of here. England have pulled off something special to get rid of him. Rashid is the man who gets the wicket but a lot of credit has to be given to Jennings and Foakes. More to the former. Karunaratne tries to play the paddle and Keaton spots that early from short leg and he shows great anticipation by moving to his left. The ball goes uppishly towards him. He sticks his left hand out in an attempt to catch it but then realizes he won't be able to do so. What does he do? He parries it to Foakes who is attentive enough to take it. Excellent work, great presence of mind shown by Keaton. England are elated. Karunaratne is dismissed in a very unfortunate manner. England are only 6 wickets away now from a series win. 103/4

27.5 A Rashid to Mathews, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total. 103/3

27.4 A Rashid to A Mathews, FOUR! Poor ball and it has been put away! Short and outside off, Mathews wait for it and then cuts it through backward point for a boundary. 102/3

27.3 A Rashid to Mathews, CLOSE! The slider just outside off, Mathews fails to pick the variation and he goes for the cut. That shot though is not on. AM misses and the ball goes agonizingly close past the off pole. 98/3

27.2 A Rashid to Mathews, Floats it up on off, the batsman blocks it out. 98/3

27.1 A Rashid to Karunaratne, A tad fuller on middle, DK nudges it to leg side for a single. 98/3

Adil Rashid comes to bowl from the other end.

26.6 Joe Root to Karunaratne, Similar delivery on middle, Karunaratne tucks it off his pads through on side for a run. 97/3

26.5 Joe Root to Mathews, A touch fuller on middle, Angelo works it through mid-wicket for a single. 96/3

26.4 Joe Root to Karunaratne, On middle, Dinuth drives it through point for a run. 95/3

26.3 Joe Root to Karunaratne, Fuller on middle, DK pushes ii to the point. 94/3

26.2 Joe Root to Karunaratne, Flatter on middle, the batsman punches it to point. 94/3

26.1 Joe Root to Mathews, Starts off with a quicketr delivery on middle, Mathews tucks it to leg side for a single. 94/3

The players are back in the middle. Dimuth Karunaratne will be on strike. Joe Root to start the proceeding for Sri Lanka.

... Day 4, Session 2 ...

The second session could be a important one as Sri Lanka would like to keep wickets intact, while the visitors would like to strike early. Do join us in a bit for post Lunch session.

In reply, Sri Lanka did not start well as they lost three wickets in a quick time. But Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne steadied the ship and managed to score at a decent pace as well. The home team would like these two to carry on for a long period of time. As far as England are concerned, they would like someone to compliment Jack Leach and take wickets from the other end as well.

A good session of Test cricket. It is England who have the upper hand so far. Day 4 began with Ben Foakes and James Anderson scoring some crucial runs and ensured England set a target of just above 300.

25.6 A Rashid to Mathews, Plays it with the turn through covers and the batsmen end the session by taking a run! LUNCH ON DAY 4! 93/3

25.5 A Rashid to Karunaratne, This is eased down to long on for a run. 92/3

25.4 A Rashid to Karunaratne, The slider on middle, DK works it to short leg. 91/3

25.3 Rashid to Karunaratne, NOT OUT! Yes, it is missing the leg pole. Excellent use of the review and Karunaratne survives to fight another day. The Lankan dressing room will breathe a sigh of relief as Karunaratne looks set and they would love him to bat long. The leg spinner around middle, Karunaratne tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A strong appeal follows but the umpire raises his finger. Dimuth reviews straightaway and replays show that the on-field call has to be overturned. 91/3

Review! A strong appeal for LBW has been given out. Karunaratne takes it up. Looks to be going down leg.

25.2 A Rashid to Karunaratne, A loud shout but not given! This is floated outside off, it turns back in. Karnaratne pads it away. An appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. 91/3

25.1 A Rashid to Mathews, Flighted ball on off, it is eased down to long off for a run. 91/3

24.6 Joe Root to Mathews, First it quicker on middle, Angelo flicks it to mid-wicket for a run. 90/3

24.5 Joe Root to Mathews, Flatter and quicker on middle, Angelo punches it off the back foot to the point. 89/3

24.4 Joe Root to Karunaratne, Full on middle, the batsman pushes it through the cover region for a single. 89/3

24.3 Joe Root to Karunaratne, Flighted delivery on middle, the batsman defends it off he front foot and onto the ground. 88/3

24.2 Joe Root to Karunaratne, On middle, Karunaratne keeps it out. 88/3

24.1 Joe Root to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 88/3

Joe Root comes onto bowl.

23.6 A Rashid to Karunaratne, On middle, Karunaratne flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 88/3

23.5 A Rashid to Karunaratne, Full on middle, the batman paddles it down leg side for a couple of runs. 50 for Karunarante. Crucial innings from him. 87/3

23.4 A Rashid to Mathews, Flatter on middle, Mathew punches it off the back foot through point for a single. 85/3

23.3 A Rashid to Karunaratne, A tad fuller on middle, Karunaratne drives it through mid on for a single. 84/3

23.2 A Rashid to Karunaratne, Tosssed up delivery on middle, Karunaratne works it to the leg side. 83/3

23.1 A Rashid to Mathews, Starts off with a fuller delivery on middle, Mathews tucks it to the mid-wicket for a single. 83/3

Adil Rashid comes to the attack.

22.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, Outside off, the batsman guides it to point. 82/3

22.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, On the stumps, it is defended. 82/3

22.4 M Ali to Mathews, This is on middle, it is tucked around the corner for a run. 82/3

22.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, This is floated on off, Karunaratne keeps it out. 81/3

22.2 M Ali to Mathews, Sweeps it through square leg for a run. 80/3

22.1 M Ali to Mathews, Flatter on off, Mathews defends it onto the ground. 79/3

21.6 J Leach to Karunaratne, Picks up the length early and reverse sweeps this to third man. Another brace. Good over for the hosts as they manage to keep changing the strike. 79/3

21.5 J Leach to A Mathews, The batsman has driven it through mid off. They pick up a single. 77/3

21.4 J Leach to Karunaratne, Reaches this from outside off, sweeps it fine to fine leg to rotate strike. The 50-run partnership between them is up. They have steadied the ship after 3 early wickets. 76/3

21.3 J Leach to Karunaratne, Full ball on leg, Karunaratne works it towards deep square leg and manages to come back for the second. 75/3

21.2 J Leach to Mathews, A bit short on off, punched towards sweeper cover for another run. 73/3

21.1 J Leach to Karunaratne, Tossed up ball on off, swept through square leg for a run. 72/3

20.6 M Ali to Mathews, Flighted delivery on middle, the batsman watchfully defends it. 71/3

20.5 M Ali to Mathews, On middle, Mathews defends it with a straight bat. 71/3

20.4 M Ali to Mathews, A tad full on middle, Angelo tries to reverse sweep it but gets the bottom edge of the bat and the ball goes to the on side. 71/3

20.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, Tossed up delivery on middle, Karunarante leans forward and drives it through covers for a single. 71/3

20.2 M Ali to D Karunaratne, A tad full around off, the batsman pushes it to the mid off region. 70/3

20.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, Flighted delivery on middle, Karunaratne drives it to covers. 70/3

19.6 J Leach to Karunaratne, Fuller again down leg, flicks it to mid-wicket. 70/3

19.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, Darts this in line of the stumps, Karunaratne plays it with a straight bat. 69/3

19.4 J Leach to Mathews, Full on middle, driven to long off. They walk and complete the run. 69/3

19.3 J Leach to Mathews, Loopy ball down leg, Mathews helps it on its way down to fine leg. Easy couple taken. 68/3

19.2 J Leach to Karunaratne, Cries for catch it but no leg slip. Dimuth tucks it around the corner for one more. 66/3

19.1 J Leach to Mathews, Flat and over the stumps, Mathews punches i through covers for one. 65/3

18.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 64/3

18.5 M Ali to Mathews, Tossed it up on middle, Mathew sweeps it through leg side for a single. 64/3

18.4 M Ali to Mathews, On middle, the batsman keeps it out. 63/3

18.3 M Ali to Mathews, Floats it up on middle, Mathews play a sweep shot towards the square leg fielder. 63/3

18.2 M Ali to Karunaratne, Tossed up delivery on middle, Karunarante gets an inside edge and the ball goes towards the leg side. They take a single. 63/3

18.1 M Ali to D Karunaratne, Flighted delivery around off, Karunaratne tries to defend it off the front foo but the ball spins away and gets a thick outside edge and the ball goes towards point 62/3

17.6 J Leach to D Karunaratne, On middle, the batsman drives it through mid on. The batsmen rotate strike. 62/3

17.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, Flighted dleivery on off, Karunaratne pads it out. 61/3

17.4 J Leach to Karunaratne, Full on middle, the batsman works it to the leg side. 61/3

17.3 J Leach to Mathews, Flatter on middle, Angelo punches it through point. The batsmen cross ends. 61/3

17.2 J Leach to Karunaratne, A tad fuller on middle, Karunaratne works it to mid-wicket for a single. 60/3

17.1 J Leach to Mathews, Drags it short on off, Mathew punches it off the back foot through covers for a run. 59/3

16.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, Leading edge! This is bowled slower through the air on the pads, Karunaratne tries to flick but gets a soft leading edge to point. Not a clever thing to play against the turn on a turning wicket. 58/3

16.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, Flighted ball on off, DK pushes it to covers. 58/3

16.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, Played to the point region by the batsman. 58/3

16.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, Shorter outside off, Karunaratne goes back and cuts it through point for a couple. 58/3

16.2 M Ali to Karunaratne, Flatter and on middle, Karunaratne is solid in defense. 56/3

16.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, On the stumps, it is kept out. 56/3

15.6 J Leach to Mathews, Very full on middle, the bowler jams it out to the bowler. 56/3

15.5 J Leach to Mathews, The arm ball on middle, Mathews lunges to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball lobs away from the short leg fielder. 56/3

15.4 J Leach to Karunaratne, Flatter outside off, it is pushed through covers for a run. 56/3

15.3 J Leach to Mathews, Flatter and around off, Mathews guides it through point for a run. 55/3

15.2 J Leach to Mathews, FOUR! That was not right off the middle but Mathews gets the desired result. A full toss on middle, a rare bad ball from Leach today. Mathews swings but the ball goes off the lower part, it has enough though to clear mid on and a boundary results. 54/3

15.1 J Leach to Karunaratne, Nicely reverse swept down to third man for a run. 50 up but they have lost three wickets. Another 251 needed. 50/3

14.6 M Ali to A Mathews, DROPPED! A full delivery from Ali on off, Mathews goes for the drive, he gets a thick outside edge and the ball goes towards first slip. Stokes sticks his right hand out but cannot hang on to it. It drops to the ground as he was trying to catch it on the second occasion. 49/3

14.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, Quicker and flatter on middle, the batsman rocks back and punches it off the back foot through point for a run. 49/3

14.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, FOUR! Easy pickings there for the batsman. Tossed up delivery on middle, Karunaratne flicks it off his pads through deep sqaure for a boundary. 48/3

14.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, Tossed up delivery on middle, the batsman taps it to the point region. 44/3

14.2 M Ali to Karunaratne, Flighted delivery on middle, Karunaratne tries to flick it but gets a thick leading edge which goes to off side. 44/3

14.1 M Ali to Mathews, A tad full on middle, Mathews flicks it off his through square leg for a single. 44/3

13.6 J Leach to Mathews, Fuller delivery on middle, Mathews drives it firmly through covers for a single. 43/3

13.5 J Leach to Mathews, Fires it on middle, Angelo pushes it to covers. 42/3

13.4 J Leach to A Mathews, Quicker and flatter on middle, Angelo cuts it through point. 42/3

13.3 J Leach to Mathews, Fuller on middle, Mathew drives it to mid off. 42/3

13.2 J Leach to Mathews, Full toss on middle, Mathews whips it through mid-wicket. 42/3

13.1 J Leach to Mathews, Flatter delivery on middle, Mathews tucks it to the leg side. 42/3

12.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, Floated ball around off, Dimuth leans ahead and bunts it down. 42/3

12.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, On off, reverse swept it towards short third man. 42/3

12.4 M Ali to Mathews, Brings out the broom again. Once again towards deep square leg for a run. 42/3

12.3 M Ali to Mathews, Arm ball on off, it spins sharply in. Angelo pads it out with his thigh pad. 41/3

12.2 M Ali to Karunaratne, Flatter one outside off, Dimuth cuts it late towards backward point and hares to the other end. Good running. 41/3

12.1 M Ali to Mathews, Full and outside off, Angelo reaches out for it and sweeps it through square leg for one. 40/3

11.6 J Leach to Karunaratne, Fuller delivery on leg, Karunarante pads it out. 39/3

11.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 39/3

11.4 J Leach to Karunaratne, Tossed up delivery down the leg side, Karunaratne tries to flick it but misses it completely. 39/3

11.3 J Leach to Karunaratne, Nicely flighted delivery on middle, Karunaratne flicks it to the mid-wicket. 39/3

11.2 J Leach to Karunaratne, A tad fuller on middle, Karunaratne works it to the leg side. 39/3

11.1 J Leach to Mathews, Tossed up delivery on middle, Mathews taps it through point for a single. 39/3

Drinks!

10.6 M Ali to D Karunaratne, CHANCE! If someone would have caught that, it would have been Ben Stokes. A nicely tossed up delivery on middle, Karunaratne leans forward and tries to drive it but the ball spins away and takes an outside edge. It flies in between first slip and the keeper. Ben does stick his right hand out but ball flies past him and into the third man fence. He pulled off something similar in the first innings but then time could not react quick enough. 38/3

10.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, Gives it a bit of air on middle, Karunaratne defends it off the front foot by presenting the full face of the bat. 34/3

10.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, A tad full on middle, the batsman sweeps it through fine leg for a brace. 34/3

10.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, Full on middle, Karunaratne leans forward and drives it to mid off. 32/3

10.2 M Ali to Karunaratne, Flighted dleivery on middle, Karunaratne opens the face of the bat and guides it to third man for a couple of runs. 32/3

10.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, Starts off with a tossed delivery on middle, the batsman pushes it to the cover region. 30/3

Moeen Ali to roll his arm over.

9.6 J Leach to Karunaratne, Full on middle, Karunaratne reverse sweeps it through third man for a run. 30/3

9.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, Flighted delivery on middle, the batsman has driven it to mid off. 29/3

9.4 J Leach to Karunaratne, Floats it up on middle, Karunaratne defends it with a straight bat. 29/3

9.3 J Leach to Karunaratne, Flighted on middle, the batsman works it to the leg side. 29/3

9.2 J Leach to Karunaratne, Tossed up delivery on middle, Karunaratne defends it off the front foot and on to the ground. 29/3

9.1 J Leach to Mathews, A tad short on off, Mathew rocks back and cuts it through point for a run. 29/3

8.6 J Anderson to Karunaratne, On middle, the batsman defends it off the front foot. 28/3

8.5 J Anderson to Mathews, Good length delivery around off, Mathew opens the face of the bat and taps it to third man for a single. 28/3

8.4 J Anderson to Mathews, Fuller delivery on middle, Angelo drives it straight to mid on. 27/3

8.3 J Anderson to Mathews, In the channel outside off, Mathews taps it to the off side. 27/3

8.2 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Length delivery on middle, the batsman tucks it to the leg side for a run. 27/3

8.1 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Length delivery around off. Karunaratne lets it go. 26/3

7.6 J Leach to Mathews, Flighted ball on off, Mathews strokes it to covers. 26/3

Angelo Mathews walks in next.

7.5 Leach to Mendis, OUT! Yes, it has! England get another one and Sri Lanka are in big, big trouble here. Leach is on fire as he gets his third. This is tossed up around middle, the ball straightens a touch. Mendis goes for a sweep shot but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. Root reviews. Replays roll in and it shows three reds. England are ecstatic. 26/3

Review time! England feel they have got another. The umpire though has not given it not out. Mendis is the man in question. Has it straightened enough?

7.4 J Leach to K Mendis, Flighted ball on off, Mendis strokes it to mid off. 26/2

7.3 J Leach to Karunaratne, Floats it up on off, it is eased through mid on for a run. 26/2

7.2 J Leach to Karunaratne, Full on middle, Karunaratne flicks it to mid-wicket. 25/2

7.1 J Leach to Karunaratne, A tad fuller on middle, the batsman works it to the leg side for a couple of runs. 25/2

6.6 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Fuller delivery on middle, the batsman tucks it to the side for a single. 23/2

6.5 J Anderson to K Mendis, Length delivery around off, Mendis taps it to point. The batsman wanted a single. He takes a stride forward, Ben Stokes goes to his left and has a shy at the stumps. But Mendis was safely back home and the ball goes towards square leg. Batsmen take a single. 22/2

6.4 J Anderson to Mendis, Fuller delivery on middle, Mendis drives it through mid on. 21/2

6.3 J Anderson to Karunaratne, A tad fuller on middle, Karunaratne drives it through covers for a single. 21/2

6.2 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Length delivery around off, Karunaratne punches it off the back foot through point. 20/2

6.1 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Back of a length delivery around off. The batsman shoulders arms to it. 20/2

5.6 J Leach to Mendis, The batsman drives this through the covers. 20/2

5.5 J Leach to Mendis, FOUR Byes! That's gone through everyone. Flighted ball around off, it spins away from Mendis who gets low to swipe it. Gets beaten by the turn, Foakes too misses the ball and the ball goes to the third man fence for a boundary. 20/2

5.4 J Leach to Mendis, Around off, Mendis blocks it out with a straight bat. 16/2

Kusal Mendis is the new man in.

5.3 J Leach to de Silva, OUT! What a catch! Keaton Jennings take a bow! Tossed up ball on middle and off, Dhananjaya works it right off the middle towards short leg. It goes flat and low towards Jennings at short leg. Now, Keaton is wrong footed as he anticipates it going the other way. He then sticks his left arm out and the ball sticks in. The key to the catch was that, he remained low. Brilliant reflex catch. Remember, Rory was at this position in the first innings. Dhananjaya can't believe it as he starts to trudge back. Big task ahead for Lanka now. 16/2

5.2 J Leach to Silva, Loopy ball on middle and leg, hit back to the bowler. 16/1

5.1 J Leach to Karunaratne, Full and around off, Karunaratne drives it to long on for one. 16/1

4.6 J Anderson to Silva, A maiden as Dhananjaya pushes it to the cover fielder. So two maidens in a row for Anderson after going for 8 in his first over. 15/1

4.5 J Anderson to Silva, Another back of a length ball on off, de Silva stands tall and defends it onto the ground. 15/1

4.4 J Anderson to Silva, On a length again and around off, Dhananjaya gets behind the line and defends it onto the ground. 15/1

4.3 J Anderson to Silva, On a length again and around off, Dhananjaya gets behind the line and defends it onto the ground. 15/1

4.2 J Anderson to Silva, A little too wide outside off, the batsman need not play at those. 15/1

4.1 J Anderson to Silva, Good length on off, Dhananjaya blocks it out. 15/1

3.6 J Leach to Karunaratne, Fuller on middle, Karunaratne tucks it to mid-wicket. 15/1

3.5 J Leach to de Silva, Flighted delivery on middle, de Silva drives it through covers for a single. 15/1

3.4 J Leach to Silva, A tad fuller on leg, Silva tries to flick it off his pads, but it him low on the pads. Appeal from the bowler but the umpire shakes his head. 14/1

Dhananjaya de Silva is in at no. 3.

3.3 J Leach to Silva, OUT! What a peach of a delivery from Leach. A dream delivery from the off spinner. It was a nicely tossed up delivery around off, Silva comes down the track and tries to drive it towards covers, he does not get to the pitch of the ball but still goes through with the shot. It pitches and then turns away sharply, beats the outside edge of Silva's bat. Foakes behind collects it brilliantly and then whips the bails off. Silva does try to get back but he has no chance. Two in two for Leach against Silva. Early blow for the Lankans. Just what they would have not wanted as they are chasing a big target of above 300. 14/1

3.2 J Leach to Silva, Tossed up delivery on middle, the batsman, taps it to point. 14/0

3.1 J Leach to Silva, A tad fuller on middle, Silva tucks it to mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 14/0

2.6 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Full again, comes back in. Karunaratne drives it back to the bowler. 12/0

2.5 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Fuller on middle and off, hit towards mid-wicket. 12/0

2.4 J Anderson to Karunaratne, JAFFA! What a peach from Anderson. After a couple going away from Karunaratne he gets this one to come back in. On a good length, Dimuth plays for the swing. Leaves a gap between his bat and pad. The ball goes off something and into the mitts of Foakes. They appeal but the umpires stays put. After a long chat, Root decides against the review. Good call, as replays showed us that went of the thigh pad. 12/0

2.3 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Good length ball outside off, not much swing. DK shoulders his arms to it. 12/0

2.2 J Anderson to Karunaratne, On a fuller length on that fourth stump channel, Dimuth on-drives it to the on side. 12/0

2.1 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Full and around off, Karunaratne digs it out well. 12/0

1.6 J Leach to Silva, Floats it up on middle, Silva has driven it straight to the bowler. 12/0

1.5 J Leach to Karunaratne, A tad fuller on middle, the batsman tucks it to the leg side for a single. 12/0

1.4 J Leach to Silva, Drags his length short, Silva punches it towards point for a run. 11/0

1.3 J Leach to Karunaratne, Flighted delivery on middle, Karunaratne guides it to third man for a single. 10/0

1.2 J Leach to Karunaratne, Tossed up delivery on middle, the batsman tries to defend it off the front foot. The ball spins away and a good take by the keeper behind the stumps. 9/0

1.1 J Leach to Silva, Starts off with a fuller delivery on middle, Silva drives it through covers for a single. 9/0

Jack Leach to share the new ball.

0.6 J Anderson to Karunaratne, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Karunaratne. Errs in line and length, the batsman clips it off his pads and the ball races away to the fine leg boundary. Solid start from Karunaratne. 8/0

0.5 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Full length on middle, the batsman defends it off the back foot. 4/0

0.4 J Anderson to Karunaratne, FOUR! Drfits on his pads, the batsman tickles it behind fine leg for a boundary. First runs for Karunaratne. 4/0

0.3 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Big booming inswinger from Jimmy which swings back sharply on middle, Karunaratne nicely digs it out in the end. 0/0

0.2 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Length delivery outside off. The batsman lets it go 0/0

0.1 J Anderson to Karunaratne, Starts off with a fuller delivery on middle, Karunaratne defends it with a straight bat. 0/0

First Published: November 17, 2018, 9:36 AM IST