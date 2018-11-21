Broad to Replace Anderson, Chandimal Out Injured for Third Sri-Lanka England Test

Loading...
England have already won the series with victories in the first two Tests, giving them an opportunity to rotate their players. Anderson said the thinking behind the decision was to give Broad, who was left out of the side for the first two games, some game time.
"The thinking is that, with the series sewn up, it's an opportunity to rotate," Anderson said. "The management want Broady to get some Test cricket under his belt before we go to the West Indies."
Anderson picked only one wicket from four innings in the series, having bowled 41 overs without much help from the pitches or the Kookaburra ball. He conceded that the series was frustrating on a personal front, and was looking forward to bowling with the Dukes ball again in the West Indies.
"It's been a frustrating trip for me really because you want to contribute to the wins," Anderson said. "But I feel like I've tried my best but it's not really been a series for the seamers.
"You go into the games with the best intentions and try and work hard in the nets and make sure you've got all the skills you need to get wickets out here. But the opportunities for me to bowl in games have been fairly limited. Bowling a seven-over spell in Kandy, which I thought I bowled pretty well with the second ball. Apart from that, the opportunities have been limited and it is frustrating in a way.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal will also be unavailable for the final Test after he failed to recover from the groin injury that he sustained during the first Test of the series.
"Dinesh Chandimal, who missed the 2nd test due to an injury will not take part in the 3rd Test match vs England, as he is still recovering from the injury," said an official release from Sri Lanka Cricket.
The SLC has named Danushka Gunathilaka as a replacement for Chandimal. Charith Asalanka, the uncapped batsman called up as cover in the second game, will not feature in the squad for the third game.
First Published: November 21, 2018, 2:28 PM IST