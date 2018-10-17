Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sri Lanka vs England, Third ODI in Pallekele, Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 17, 2018, 11:56 PM IST

3rd ODI, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 17 October, 2018

Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Adil Rashid

23:35(IST)

England have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in this five-match series by winning the third ODI by a handsome margin. There was a lot of rain earlier but when it stopped Sri Lanka got off to a flier before England stopped them and then chased down the runs on a canter. Just show how good a side they are. Well led by Eoin Morgan.

23:33(IST)

All over! England win by seven wickets. Morgan makes room and smashes one to the cover fence for a boundary. Only five more runs needed and Morgan hands over the strike to Stokes who comes down and smokes one over the long off fence for a biggie to seal the win with enough time to spare.

23:29(IST)

FIFTY! The England skipper brings up a crucial half-century with a flash down to the third man fence. It is his 41st ODI fifty and how well has he played today, walking the talk about playing positive cricket without really being reckless at any stage of the innings.

23:27(IST)

50-run stand up between Stokes and Morgan. England have raced along at their own rate here without letting the Lankans come back in the game. Morgan is nearing a fifty and he will not be worried about it and would want to take his side past the finish line with only 18 needed in 24 balls.

23:19(IST)

SIX! Shot of the match! Ben Stokes gets low and just scoops a fuller one from Pradeep over the fine leg fence for a biggie. Easy as you like. No fuss and the Sri Lankan fans in the crowd cannot believe what they have just seen. Talent extraordinaire, Ben Stokes! England need 30 from 36 balls.

23:16(IST)

Valid point.

23:11(IST)

Dropped! Stokes looks to go big against Dananjaya de Silva but the ball hits the bowler in his follow through on the body. He is in pain and the physio is out to attend him. The players take the time to get a drink.

23:09(IST)

Chandimal again goes back to his strike bowler for a wicket, in Lasith Malinga. Stokes takes a single but Morgan carves the short and wide one over the point fielder for a boundary. Four dots follow which should make the hosts happy but they need wickets. England need 44 more from 48 balls.

23:04(IST)

Both Morgan and Stokes are playing it well. Not taking any undue risk and ensuring that the scoreboard keeps moving with the 1s and 2s. They have not allowed the plethora of Sri Lankan spinners to tie them down at any point of time. They need 49 more in 54 balls.

22:57(IST)

FOUR! First Eoin Morgan cuts Nuwan Pradeep to the point fence, Stokes then gets off the mark with a nice back foot punch for a boundary down the ground. England have played their shots right from the word go to stay in front. 11 runs from that over.

22:53(IST)

WICKET! Superb review from Sri Lanka. Roy wants to sweep a fuller one but is hit on his pads. The umpire rules it not out but Sri Lanka go for the review. Three Reds and Roy has to go. Akila gets his revenge. Roy is out for 41. England need 71 more from 72 balls.

22:47(IST)

Sri Lanka call back Malinga for a bowl. He went for 17 in his first over. Roy welcomes him with a whip down to the fine leg fence for a boundary.  He gives away 12 runs from the over as Roy ends the over with a slap over mid off. England need 85 more runs in 78 balls.

22:40(IST)

A chink in the armour...

22:34(IST)

Eoin Morgan joins Jason Roy at the wicket. Sri Lanka bring on Akila Dananjaya for a bowl. We saw the ball spin quite a bit during the first innings and it is gripping a touch at the moment. This chase could get tricky for England if they do not stay in front.

22:29(IST)

WICKET! Root was looking good but Aponso bowls one which stays low and goes through the defence of Root who is bowled all ends up. Another timely wicket for Sri Lanka. England need 117 more runs to win.

22:19(IST)

WICKET! England have lost an early wicket in the form of Bairstow who looks to take on Aponso but only finds the fielder at mid off. This is the wicket Sri Lanka needed to calm their nerves after the expensive first over. Joe Root walks in to bat.

22:16(IST)

Very good start this for England, they have taken as many as 17 runs from the first over. Roy hit a couple of risky shots before Bairstow hit his first ball for a boundary to get the chase going. Amila Aponso to bowl with the second new ball from the other end.

22:11(IST)

The two England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are out to bat. Lasith Malinga is bowling with the first new ball. England will hope to start well in this truncated game.

21:59(IST)

WICKET! The last ball is also a run out as Aponso departs, great performance from England here. They have been brilliant with the ball and kept things really tight. Rashid and Curran absolutely brilliant there, SL were 45/0 after 4 overs but have just ended on 150 after 21 overs. England will certainly take that at halfway stage.

21:57(IST)

WICKET! Sri Lanka losing wickets in a heap now, beautiful bowling from Tom Curran as Chandimal looks to go for the scoop but that's a slower ball and gives the Sri Lankan skipper no pace to play with. He hits it straight to short fine leg where Rashid takes the most simple of catches. SL are 150/8 now

21:52(IST)

WICKET! Dananjaya departs now, looks to steal a double there but the throw from Bairstow at square leg is spot on. Dananjaya is short despite putting in a big dive here. SL are now 147/7 with just one over left.

21:46(IST)

WICKET! Morgan's gamble finally pays off here, but a great cameo from Shanaka. After hitting a six and a four, he has to walk back after Rashid rattles his stumps. Important wicket though as Shanaka had really got going there, SL are 138/6 after 19 overs

21:41(IST)

SIX! Finally a maximum here for Sri Lanka as Shanaka picks up the slower ball and deposits it into the crowd. SL move past 120 now but still need a lot more here you feel. Final three overs left

21:33(IST)

WICKET! Dhananjaya's miserable stay at the crease comes to an end here, he again looks to go for the big shot but mistimes it and finds Roy at the edge of the circle. Might actually be a blessing in disguise for Sri Lanka. They are now 110/5

21:31(IST)

Dhananjaya de Silva is really struggling to connect with the ball at the moment, he needs to get off strike here you feel and Chandimal needs to play most of the deliveries. SL are currently 110/4

21:27(IST)

FOUR! Great effort from Stokes in the deep but the ball somehow goes to the boundary, frustration for the big English all-rounder. Much needed for Sri Lanka as well after a couple of quiet overs, SL are 108/4

21:14(IST)

WICKET! Perera departs first ball here, Rashid gives the ball some air and Perera looks to go for the big mighty heave. But he has only managed to sky that one and Jason Roy takes a well judged catch at long on. Perera departs for 0 and SL are 94/4

21:12(IST)

WICKET! This has to be one of the softest of dismissals, the ball slips from Rashid's hands and its a loopy full toss. Sadeera can hit it anywhere but he gets a top edge and Woakes takes a simple catch on the edge of the circle there. Sadeera departs for 35 and Sri Lanka are 94/3

21:04(IST)

FOUR and FOUR! First Chandimal rolls his wrists and gets out the reverse sweep to pick the boundary towards third man. After that Sadeera goes inside out and towards the mid-wicket boundary for a four. SL are 87/2 after 11 overs

21:01(IST)

Ben Stokes comes into the attack now for England, certainly putting in the effort and extracting something from the pitch here. Sri Lanka pick just 5 runs from the over and move onto 76/1

Catch all the live action from the third ODI between Sri Lanka and England through our live blog.

The first two One-Day Internationals between England and Sri Lanka in Dambulla saw plenty of rainfall. While the first ODI was abandoned, the second game was called off 29 overs into the second innings with England winning by 31 runs by DLS method. The action now shifts to Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Kandy but there seems to be no respite from the rain gods with forecasts predicting a possibility of thunderstorms again during the game. After the first ODI was abandoned, England gave a good account of themselves with a solid all-round show in Dambulla. Eoin Morgan's 91-ball 92 along with Joe Root's 71 ensured the visitors posted a competitive 278 for 9 in their 50 overs despite Lasith Malinga's five-wicket haul.

Chris Woakes then struck early rattling Sri Lanka with three wickets upfront to reduce Sri Lanka to 74 for 5. Dhananjaya de Silva and Thisara Perera staged a brief comeback taking their side to 140 for 5 in 29 overs before the skies opened up to deny the home side any chances of a win. The visitors ticked most boxes in the second ODI with the experienced hands in Morgan and Root leading the way with the bat while Woakes and debutant Olly Stone had the Sri Lankan batsmen in plenty of strife early. Liam Dawson also had a good game picking up 1 for 26 in his six overs but a side strain has ended the left-armer's series after just one game with Joe Denly replacing him. The one area of concern for England will be the performances of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid with both spinners going wicketless in the second ODI. While Ali conceded 47 runs in his 10-over spell, Rashid's two overs cost him 15 runs.

On the batting front as well Jason Roy will be keen to put on a better show after his four-ball duck while Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will rue not converting their starts in the previous outing. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be pleased with the way Malinga bowled. The experienced pacer returned figures of 5 for 44 which included the key scalps of Roy and Morgan. His spell ensured England did not run away with the game in the first innings. The spinners' efforts in the second ODI will give the hosts something to ponder upon though. Akila Dananjaya and Lakshan Sandakan went for a combined tally of 1 for 123 in their 19 overs, something they will want to improve come Pallekele.

While the all-rounders have done more than a decent job as a whole, the top order needs to get their act together. The top three batsmen were all dismissed for single-digit scores and Sri Lanka just cannot afford against the No.1 ODI side in the world. The surface is Pallekele is generally a good one for batting. Sri Lanka scored 306 the last they played an ODI here against South Africa and will look to repeat that performance one again.
