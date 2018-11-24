Sri Lanka vs England, Third Test, Day 2 in Colombo Highlights - As It Happened

(AP Image)

Commentary (England innings)

The star of today's play was definitely Rashid, who got his best Test figures of 13.5-2-49-5. Stokes bowled well and was helped by some poor batting by the hosts as well. Earlier on in the day, Dhananjaya de Silva and Dimuth Karunaratne made a massive stand of 142 runs. But that didn't prove to be enough. Moving on though, Sri Lanka have to get some rest and come out fighting as they can't let their shoulders drop. They must fight like Lions and try to make a game out of this dire situation. England have a much easier task, to just play to the merit and the situation and accumulate runs. Lots of time left in the Test and a result looks imminent if the rain stays away. Join us for play on Day 3 at 1000 local (0430 GMT). Adios! Take care.

Well! Well! What looked like being Sri Lanka's day has turned and one would say England will be happier at Stumps, despite Sri Lanka winning the first two sessions comprehensively. But England won the third session so outright that they are the side on top walking off the field at the end of the day. They have things firmly in their grasp now, with a lead of 99. The visitors are essentially 99 for no loss and will look to bat as long as possible tomorrow, give Sri Lanka a target that would be almost impossible to achieve and would still have enough time to bowl the Lankans out.

3.6 de Silva to R Burns, Yorker length, Burns defends it with the bottom of his bat. Another maiden. Meanwhile the light has deteriorated and has been offered to the batsmen, they are going off! It will be STUMPS on Day 2. 3/0

3.5 de Silva to Burns, Flatter ball on middle, no spin at all. Burns defends on the front foot. 3/0

3.4 de Silva to Burns, Shorter ball on middle, Burns decides to keep it out off his back foot. 3/0

3.3 de Silva to Burns, Flatter ball on middle, Burns rocks back and defends. 3/0

3.2 de Silva to Burns, Flatter ball at off, Burns is ahead to this one as he keeps it out. 3/0

3.1 de Silva to Burns, Full and outside off, Burns plays it with soft hands to point. 3/0

Dhananjaya de Silva replaces Malinda Pushpakumara.

2.6 D Perera to Jennings, Flatter ball outside off, let go by the batsman. Maiden over. 3/0

2.5 D Perera to Jennings, Full and at the pads again, Jennings brings his bat in front of his pad and defends. 3/0

2.4 D Perera to Jennings, Full and at the pads, Jennings pushes it to short mid-wicket. 3/0

2.3 D Perera to Jennings, Similar ball and similarly played. 3/0

2.2 D Perera to Jennings, Jennings is half ahead in defense. 3/0

2.1 D Perera to Jennings, Flatter and quicker on middle, Jennings is inside his crease and defends. 3/0

1.6 M Pushpakumara to Burns, Flatter delivery on off, kept out towards cover. 3/0

1.5 M Pushpakumara to Burns, Fuller and on off, Burns comes forward and dead bats it. 3/0

1.4 M Pushpakumara to Jennings, Slower and short outside off, Jennings pushes it towards backward point for a run. 3/0

1.3 M Pushpakumara to Jennings, Flighted outside off, Jennings prods ahead and defends. 2/0

1.2 M Pushpakumara to Burns, Short and outside off, Burns cuts it away to backward point for a single. 2/0

1.1 M Pushpakumara to Burns, Flatter ball outside off, punched back to the bowler. 1/0

Malinda Pushpakumara to share the new ball.

0.6 D Perera to Jennings, Flatter ball outside off, Jennings drops it toward point. 1/0

0.5 D Perera to Jennings, Flatter delivery on off, Jennings pushes it to cover. 1/0

0.4 D Perera to Jennings, So close! Jennings chooses to leave the arm ball which misses his off pole by a whisker. 1/0

0.3 D Perera to Burns, Shorter on off, Burns pushes it to sweeper for a single. 1/0

0.2 D Perera to Burns, Quicker on middle, Burns defends on the front foot. 0/0

0.1 D Perera to Burns, Looped up on off and turning away, Burns leaves it alone. 0/0

First Published: November 24, 2018, 10:20 AM IST